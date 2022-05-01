Andre Iguodala to miss first two games vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Slater: Steven Adams out for Memphis, Andre Iguodala out for the Warriors in Game 1. Ziaire Williams questionable. No surprises on Warriors side of injury report. Iguodala ruled out for first two games of this series.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steven Adams out for Memphis, Andre Iguodala out for the Warriors in Game 1. Ziaire Williams questionable. No surprises on Warriors side of injury report. Iguodala ruled out for first two games of this series. – 9:02 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
All I know is that the Basketball Gods need to make sure Andre Iguodala is fully healthy to face his “former squad.” The young Grizzlies have talked a lot of trash about the future Hall of Famer (which is 100% cool), and it will be a fun storyline to follow! – 12:00 AM

