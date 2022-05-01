Andre Iguodala to miss first two games vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Slater: Steven Adams out for Memphis, Andre Iguodala out for the Warriors in Game 1. Ziaire Williams questionable. No surprises on Warriors side of injury report. Iguodala ruled out for first two games of this series.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steven Adams out for Memphis, Andre Iguodala out for the Warriors in Game 1. Ziaire Williams questionable. No surprises on Warriors side of injury report. Iguodala ruled out for first two games of this series. – 9:02 PM
Steven Adams out for Memphis, Andre Iguodala out for the Warriors in Game 1. Ziaire Williams questionable. No surprises on Warriors side of injury report. Iguodala ruled out for first two games of this series. – 9:02 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
All I know is that the Basketball Gods need to make sure Andre Iguodala is fully healthy to face his “former squad.” The young Grizzlies have talked a lot of trash about the future Hall of Famer (which is 100% cool), and it will be a fun storyline to follow! – 12:00 AM
All I know is that the Basketball Gods need to make sure Andre Iguodala is fully healthy to face his “former squad.” The young Grizzlies have talked a lot of trash about the future Hall of Famer (which is 100% cool), and it will be a fun storyline to follow! – 12:00 AM
More on this storyline
Kerith Burke: “Huge loss for us” Kerr said about Andre, out with a neck injury. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 27, 2022
Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala is out for Game 5 tonight. Listed as a left cervical disc injury. Neck problem. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 27, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Andre Iguodala, Steven Adams, Ziaire Williams, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.