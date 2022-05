Bucks vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Marc Spears was on the FAN the other day and said the Raptors had a chance to trade up and draft Nikola Jokic but opted not to because they had Gasol and Ibaka. This couldn’t be true because Jokic was drafted in 2014… but I wonder if he meant someone else and got mixed up🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RV7jH91S0k