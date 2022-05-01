Bucks vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday May 1, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 80, Boston Celtics 72 (Q4 10:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So far, Derrick White has been the only guy willing to go at Grayson Allen. Boston hasn’t targeted him much at all. – 3:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime probably needs to just put Tatum back in. This lineup isn’t going to cut it with Brown struggling the way he is. – 3:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has posted the second playoff triple-double of his career in Game 1 vs. the #Celtics. – 3:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis has been so good today that he’s got Rob Williams jumping 5 feet in the air on pump fakes again. Wasted a great defensive possession by Jaylen Brown to hold Giannis up in the post long enough for Williams to be able to trap him baseline. – 3:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are a combined 10-for-37 in this game, including 4-for-16 on 2-point shots. – 3:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not sure how long of rest Ime can afford to give Tatum at this point. – 3:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are shooting 32.8%. Their lowest fg% this season was 34.7% vs. the Clippers. The lost all 8 games this year shooting less than 39.6% – 3:06 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Celtics took 17 threes and 5 shots in the paint in the 2nd quarter
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum getting what will probably be a short rest to open Q4.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lost the non-Giannis minutes after he picked up his fourth foul. That can’t happen if they want to win. – 3:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis starts the fourth quarter with four fouls, while Tatum will hit the bench. – 3:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The Celtics got whatever they wanted against a terrible defensive team in the first round.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 78-70 after three
Tatum – 18/5/4
Smart – 10 points
Horford – 9 points
Celtics – 32.8% FGs
Celtics – 14-39 threes
Celtics – 14 turnovers
Giannis – 17/9/9
Holiday – 16 points
Portis – 12 points
Bucks – 42.3% FGs
Bucks – 10-28 threes
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks still lead entering fourth quarter despite missing all 8 third quarter 3s and Giannis foul trouble – 3:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bucks lead 78-70 after 3. The difference in the game: Milwaukee has scored 20 points off 14 Celtics turnovers; Boston has scored 6 points off 12 Bucks turnovers.
Giannis has 17-9-9, but has four fouls, for Milwaukee.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jrue Holiday switching onto Tatum was a huge key to maintaining that lead. His ball pressure takes away those high step up pick and rolls that are Boston’s best bet to spread Milwaukee out enough to get to their drive and kick game – 3:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics were 6-for-20 FG in the 3Q and yet made up 2 points off the deficit. Now if they could only hit some shots. #Bucks – 3:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics scoring 89.7 points per 100 possessions through three quarters. On pace to be their second worst offensive game of the season from an efficiency standpoint. – 3:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Bucks more than surviving this stint with Giannis out with foul trouble. Extended the lead from six to eight. Boston really needed to take advantage. Milwaukee’s defense has been elite. – 3:02 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Games like this typically go a long way in determining the series. The Bucks have a slim margin for error and this has been a very winnable game through 3 quarters that went exactly as you hoped. You have to close this game out and finish them off. – 3:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics were a -2 over the final 3:37 of the third after Giannis went to the bench with his fourth. Could be a missed opportunity. – 3:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
One quarter left in Game 1 in Boston – #Bucks lead the #Celtics 78-70. – 3:01 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Insane that they no-called the Grant shot and *almost* did the same with the Tatum one that followed. – 3:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton now joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis with four fouls for the #Bucks – 3:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown has been awful today. No other way to put it. Terrible on offense and losing connection with his man on defense. He has to be better for the Celtics to win. – 3:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Brook Lopez has six points and has been one of the most impactful players on the court today. His size is causing Boston all kinds of problems at both ends. – 2:58 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
The Celtics drafting Gem from the Town last year is a perfect addition. – 2:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart, quad wrapped on the bike for the first time all year. pic.twitter.com/5HEpG794HJ – 2:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grayson Allen is no stranger to kicking, and he kicked his leg out on that play. Successful challenge. That will result in a jump ball.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have missed their first 6 threes of the second half. – 2:57 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
But if you review a Grayson Allen flop, you get the call back, chop, chop. pic.twitter.com/2JBTNnV14T – 2:57 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brook Lopez has been excellent on defense. Causing major issues for the Celtics with his rim protection – 2:56 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
If the Celtics lose this challenge, it will leave them with only one timeout for the last two minutes because they’ve already used their use it or lose it timeout. – 2:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I think Boston is going to win this challenge. Looked like Grayson Allen stuck his leg out there. – 2:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford and Brook Lopez, the old men in this series, have both been great today. – 2:55 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Boston’s floor spacing is suspect. Someone needed to lift to give Tatum a kickout option on those last two plays. – 2:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics just can’t get out of their own way today, rushed possessions, turnovers and untimely fouls. #Bucks – 2:55 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
When Horford was in Atlanta, he was the linchpin to everything they did well. Everything. It was a 60 team with him and probably a 40 win team w/o him. You had to make him a volume shooter/scorer to disrupt that machine. Philly had no idea how to use him/lacked the personnel – 2:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Giannis why would you disappoint Doris like this with that foul 😂 – 2:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a take foul 90 feet from the basket in the first quarter.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s a dumb foul by Giannis. His fourth and two free throws for Tatum.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Giannis picks up his fourth personal foul with 3:37 to play in the third quarter. The Bucks wisely take him out of the game, bring Lopez in as the Celtics Jayson Tatum makes 2 free throws, cuts Milwaukee lead to 72-66. – 2:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
4 fouls now on Giannis, who will now sit. C’s haven’t had much time with Giannis off the floor, and have done will in those couple of minutes he’s sat down – 2:52 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bucks really didn’t need Giannis committing fouls 3 and 4 more than 30 feet from the basket in the third quarter. – 2:52 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Big moment there, and not a smart play by Giannis. Charges into Tatum 35 feet from the hoop and picks up his 4th foul. – 2:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis blitzes Tatum and commits his fourth foul as Brook Lopez checks in for him. Can the Celtics capitalize on this huge break? – 2:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul, this time on a loose ball off a missed FT. His last two fouls have not been well earned. – 2:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
But what all #Bucks fans want to know is that Jrue Holiday passed Ersan Ilyasova for No. 18 on the team’s all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 2:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have to play through here. They can’t let some tough calls cause them to unravel. That was a 2021 Celtics problem. – 2:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-for-18. Jayson Tatum is 5-for-14. Each have 15 points.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart favoring his quad now. He’s taken a beating today. Staying in the game though. – 2:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart stayed down there for awhile holding his right leg. Appeared to hit it trying to take a charge. He just gave a thumbs up to his teammates, though, and is staying in the game. – 2:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart goes down and is in pain on his right quad contusion from earlier. He’s limping down the floor but gives a thumbs up to the Celtics bench. – 2:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart is now grabbing his right knee after absorbing contact from Jrue Holiday. It appears he’s staying in.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Derrick White had a terrible first quarter, but I think the Celtics need him to pierce this Bucks shell. – 2:42 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
I’ve seen a few “how far is current Giannis from peak LeBron” Qs and let me just say, don’t even go there – 2:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics have to figure out some things, but Al Horford is doing a great job on Giannis, who has missed 9 of 12 in the paint – 2:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giannis is out right now. The Celtics have to cut into this lead with him on the bench. – 2:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen is up to five turnovers. He has to be better with the ball. Giannis is 5-17 FG, his teammates are 19-38. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:41 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Big minutes coming up here for Celtics with them in the penalty and Giannis on the bench. – 2:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
1,000th career point for Jrue in the playoffs with this three!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/RdrS2vfKtK – 2:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Because of a couple of Bucks runs and Rob getting kicked in the balls, Boston is down to just three timeouts for the rest of the game. – 2:40 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Robert Williams takes a Giannis sneaker to a sensitive area. Takes a brief trip to the back hallway and has returned to the court. He stays in the game. – 2:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams is back on the floor, walking with more well, zest. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:38 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Robert Williams (kicked in junk) already back on the bench.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Rob Williams quickly back from the locker room.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams III suffered a below-the-waist injury that occurred when Giannis Antetokounmpo inadvertently kicked him on a drive attempt. Williams is on the bench now, and seems to be feeling better. – 2:37 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
OK, Boston is looking more beat up than Tiger Woods w/a golf club. Somebody is leaving the floor or grabbing a sore body part every 5 minutes 😱 – 2:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Looked like Robert Williams got hit in the groin on a Giannis drive. He’s gone back to the locker room. – 2:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is going into the back after an apparent kick below the belt from Giannis on the drive. His back foot caught Rob somewhere, but it was hard to see – 2:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Defensive hustle leads to a Bobby bucket. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2WJnIU1wdW – 2:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Yeah, Robert Williams is walking to the bench and straight holding his wood. We know where he got hit. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is really hurt. Boston didn’t want to have to use a timeout, because they only had four left. – 2:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Now Robert Williams is hurt and can’t make it to the floor. Looks like he got hit in the lower midsection. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is in a lot of pain holding his nuts. He can’t keep playing and Udoka calls a timeout. He’s down at center court now. – 2:35 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Now Robert Williams is down, holding what appears to be his groin. – 2:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Robert Williams III is down at midcourt, grabbing his midsection. Boston has to call time. – 2:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tony Dobbins joins us at halftime to give an update on Marcus Smart and his second half availability pic.twitter.com/yHL7E9Vfrb – 2:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That’s two backcourt offensive fouls for the Celtics in this game. I don’t think they’ve had one like that all season – 2:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Story of Boston’s offense so far: Celtics are shooting worse from 2-point range (31.8 percent) than 3-point range (37.5 percent) – 2:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You can see where the Bucks getting the title experience last year shows. Celtics hit a little run, Milwaukee responds without any sort of panic. – 2:33 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is a little too willing to shoot the 3. That’s what Milwaukee wants. No issues with him taking some open ones, but he’s crossing into pressing and forcing it – 2:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jrue Holiday with a huge three, then a steal and a wild over the head pass while sitting on the ground to set up another bucket, this one by Bobby Portis. Couple huge plays to stunt Boston’s momentum, just as the crowd was getting into the game. – 2:32 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
The Bucks are susceptible to opponent 3-point shooting, but making teams one-dimensional is also how they win. Bucks were 10-1 when allowing 48+ opponent 3FGA this season including a season-high 52 vs. Bulls last game — and Celtics already 12/32 early in third. – 2:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday just did “The Jrue” to Marcus Smart. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 2:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics started going at Lopez in the drop coverage later in the first half.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Would bet TD Garden is going to bring back the 10-second Jermaine O’Neal at FT line count by the end of this series for Giannis. – 2:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jayson Tatum opens the second half with a couple of threes and Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed intent on picking up his second foul near half court (?).
John Karalis @John_Karalis
52 field goal attempts for Boston. 31 3-pointers. Celtics have 17 makes for 32.7% shooting, but do have 12 assists. They are very quick to accept the 3-pointers – 2:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are 6-for-21 on 2-point shots in this game. Milwaukee’s interior defense has been outstanding. – 2:28 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart is back on the floor for the Celtics to start the third quarter, after suffering a shoulder stinger and quad injury in the second quarter. – 2:27 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Marcus Smart’s shoulder is worth keeping an eye on in the 2nd half. If he’s not a factor offensively you can change how you use Jrue – 2:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on the court to start second half but Jaylen Brown brings ball up – 2:26 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Bucks shot 50% on threes in the first half but they were largely good looks. While its safe to assume that number will drop, I would expect Grayson Allen to hit a majority of his shots if you leave him open – 2:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart returns to the court for the #Celtics and the crowd cheers. He is grimacing and feeling his right shoulder, but it starting to work it out as he is taking threes. – 2:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart emerges from the tunnel at halftime to a standing ovation. His shoulder looks ginger and he’s holding his chest a bit as he starts to work on his form shooting. His touch is unsurprisingly way off. – 2:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart is back and shooting jump-shots during warmups. Crowd approves. – 2:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart returns to the floor for the second half, walking like he’s less than 100 percent. But he’s a go. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:24 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Celtics succeeded in holding Giannis to 5-13 shooting! But Giannis made all the right reads. 7 assists. Pushed pace. 18 FB pts. 10 threes. And without Middleton. In 1st half, Bucks looked like a team that just won a chip, very good & deep! – 2:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Real rough first half for Derrick White. (0/3 FG, two turnovers). C’s going to need more from him offensively with open opportunities he’s getting – 2:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics need more from Tatum, Brown and White. Everyone else did more or less what was expected.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Marcus Smart has a Right Shoulder Stinger/Right Quad Contusion. Expected to return. – 2:21 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
10 of the Celtics’ 16 shots (34%) have come from 3-point range. Thus far they’re doing exactly what Milwaukee wants. The bench is shooting 4-12. – 2:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Good news, the Celtics report that Smart has a shoulder stinger and is set to return in the second half. That looked much worse. – 2:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Marcus Smart (shoulder stinger) will return to Game 1 against Milwaukee.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics, Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion, but is expected to return. – 2:15 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The key w/ Marcus Smart will be how the injury is described. If it is referred to as a subluxation (partial dislocation) or a dislocation then it involves the glenohumeral (ball-and-socket) joint. If it is described as a shoulder separation then the injury involves the AC joint. – 2:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The latest on Marcus Smart’s shoulder injury as the Celtics say he should be available to return in second half masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger AND a right quad contusion (he was rubbing his quad before the shoulder injury).
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics say Marcus Smart is expected to return, and the right shoulder injury was a stinger – 2:15 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (right shoulder stinger/right quad contusion) is expected to return. – 2:14 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart expected to return, per Celtics. Called a shoulder stinger. – 2:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart – Right Shoulder Stinger/Right Quad Contusion – EXPECTED TO RETURN per the Celtics. – 2:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The good news? It’s only 10 points
The bad news? Giannis hasn’t shot well and has 14/8/7.
The worst news? Smart looked like he dislocated his right shoulder.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart is expected to return with a right shoulder stinger, per the Celtics. – 2:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics say DPOY Marcus Smart is expected to return with a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion. – 2:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Smart is expected to return. It was a stinger. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:14 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Tons of time to turn it around (and the third quarter is coming) but I thought that was a concerning half for the Celtics. A lot of their issues were Milwaukee-inflicted rather than self-inflicted. – 2:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks outscored Celtics by 17 points in Jevon Carter’s first half minutes.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 56-46 after the half
Tatum – 9 points
Horford – 9 points
Smart – 7 points
Celtics – 34% FGs
Celtics – 10-28 threes
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Giannis – 14/8/7
Allen – 9 points
Holiday – 8 points
Bucks – 45.5% FGs
Bucks – 10-20 three
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics down 10 at the half, but should consdier themselves lucky to be only down 10 after 6 turnovers in the quarter. Giannis on the verge of a triple double already with 14p/8r/7a. Tatum and Brown are 5-18 for 15 points – 2:12 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Too many early turnovers but the Bucks managed to weather the storm and looked dominant in the 2nd quarter.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics go scoreless over the last 2:25 of first quarter and 2:15 of second quarter. Bucks fill those voids with 10 and six points, respectively, to lead at the half, 56-46. – 2:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics look ragged in first half, trail #Bucks 56-46. Horford 9, Tatum 9, Smart 7 (left game with shoulder injury), Brown 6; Antetokounmpo 14, Allen 9, Holiday 8, Portis 7. – 2:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Bucks blitz Tatum in the pick-and-roll, he splits it. But guess who’s there with the elite help defense: Giannis pic.twitter.com/3GmaBgDL12 – 2:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ooooh. Marcus Smart in serious pain. R shoulder biceps area. Immediately left the court with a trainer – 2:09 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Man, this is not the first half you wanted if you’re Boston. At all. – 2:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It appears Marcus Smart just had his shoulder pop out. He went into the lane, and got grabbed by Jevon Carter. Smart immediately called to the bench and went to the locker room with the help of a trainer, and appeared unable to move his right arm. – 2:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart just ran back to the locker room looking seriously injured holding his right shoulder. Looked like it may have popped out when he drove on Pat Connaughton just now. – 2:07 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Marcus Smart did something to right arm or shoulder ? pic.twitter.com/KiZzylop5y – 2:07 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart was fouled, holds right shoulder as he jogs back to the locker room for further examination by the Celtics medical staff. – 2:07 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart runs off floor holding his right arm in obvious pain. Heads with trainer to locker room – 2:07 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart is rushing back to the locker room, holding his right arm. Looks like his shoulder might’ve popped out. – 2:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart has come off the floor with his right arm hanging and holding his shoulder. He ran straight down the tunnel into the back – 2:07 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart to the locker room. Looked liked his shoulder. – 2:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is hurt, looks like his shoulder is dislocated, going straight to the locker room. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart went right to the #Celtics locker room favoring his right shoulder. – 2:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
60 percent of the Celtics’ shot attempts have been from 3-point range. – 2:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wasn’t expecting Carter-Allen to be the backcourt unit that gives Boston fits but here we are. – 2:06 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Celtics gotta start targeting Grayson Allen on defense. Milwaukee’s baited them into going at Lopez instead – 2:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Me, before the series: Look, the Celtics are just the better team.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Everyone is complaining, minus Horford who 100% knew he fouled Giannis. – 2:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Remind that the Nets owe Jevon Carter $3.9 million next year to not play for them. – 2:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“We’ve had an unbelievable storybook run.”
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The difference between the Bucks’ regular-season and postseason defense is pretty impressive. – 2:00 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Bucks take a 42-34 lead after hitting their eighth 3-pointer in 16 attempts. An upset Ime Udoka calls a timeout, apparently to request his Celtics stand closer to their guests. – 1:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka let the Celtics players have it as they walked back to the huddle. Let’s see if it serves as a wakeup call. – 1:59 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis just 2/7 at the rim. Part of that is the Celtics length but part of it is just luck.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
We’re seeing how Cs playing big can be a problem for them in transition when MIL forces turnovers and the Celtics bigs are down by the baseline. On that last play, Boston had 2 defenders in the middle to force the ball out of Giannis’ hands, but Horford was way behind Matthews. – 1:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum and Brown are having a very weird start to this game, especially with the turnovers. Both players have only one field goal each to go with multiple giveaways each – 1:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown and Tatum have been really poor to start this game.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics leaving shooters open, and they’re getting burned. #Bucks are 8-16 on 3’s. MIL 42, BOS 34. – 1:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Now, the #Bucks take advantage of a turnover and Wesley Matthews hits a three. Milwaukee is up 42-34 on Boston as Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t get a ball to drop, or to the free throw line. – 1:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics definitely taking the bait early with these 3s Bucks are conceding. More than half of their shot attempts (19 of 36) have come from deep. – 1:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Giannis in the post and Smart went to jump the spin move but Giannis didn’t spin, he stayed under control and hit Grayson Allen for a 3-pointer. Giannis is up to 6 assists right now, picking the C’s apart w/his passing – 1:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob had Giannis and Smart doubled for no reason. That left Allen wide open. – 1:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bucks are defending Jayson Tatum how the Celtics defended Kevin Durant. They’re being very physical with him, including chipping on cuts, even when he’s just moving from one side of the court to the other. Really good defense from Milwaukee so far. – 1:54 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum and Brown are a combined 2-11, and Celtics trail by two. Antetokounmpo is 3-10. Not a lot of open opportunities out there. – 1:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
A sign of how good a defensive series this will be:
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s so tough when you successfully pull Robert Williams away from the rim, but then have to deal with the size of the Js pulling in to close the rim space you just created and a help genius like Horford to cover for them. – 1:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After three early turnovers, Giannis Antetokounmpo is really whipping the ball around the court. Made some really tough passes, but struggling when going to the rim. Just 3-of-10 from the field.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far…
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown combines for 2/11 FG
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 3/10 FG
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tatum and the Celtics are probably going to be fine, but it’s definitely an adjustment going from playing the Nets’ defense to Milwaukee’s. Some looks that were clean last week aren’t so clean today. – 1:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 3-for-10 and the #Bucks lead the #Celtics 36-34. Milwaukee is still turning the ball over (10) but they have not allowed Boston to score off their last few giveaways. – 1:53 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
All season Giannis showed how far his passing has come, still amazing to think about how far he’s come in that regard – 1:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams’ athletic edge showing here as Giannis eurosteps through him on the break to get to the reverse on the other side of the rim, but Rob can reach just far enough to get to the shot and force Giannis to miss. Theis and Horford aren’t getting there. – 1:52 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
You really can’t judge the performance of Celtics role players until their stars figure some things* out.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
First bucket of the game for Tatum with 6:40 left in second quarter. Heck of a pass from Smart in transition – 1:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is overly focused on trying to provide help on Giannis. That opened up that last three for Connaughton. – 1:51 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Clearly the Bucks did an exhaustive study of how the Celtics defended Kevin Durant… They’re doing it to Jayson Tatum. – 1:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart draws his first charge and now Bobby Portis has two fouls. #Bucks lead the #Celtics 33-32 with about 730 to go in the first half. – 1:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis with the insane dime to Bobby for the finish!! pic.twitter.com/VqBPVTv8y8 – 1:49 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Bucks have to win the defensive glass when they’re playing big. Too many offensive rebound early from the Celtics. Bigs have to do a better job helping Brook – 1:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics HAVE to win the non-Giannis minutes. And ideally they would win them big. – 1:44 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Bulls were not a good team but going from the Nets defense to the Bucks is quite a jump – 1:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks won’t continue to throw it away like they have, so it’s disappointing Boston didn’t take advantage. – 1:43 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Bucks defense over Tatum was insane in 1st quarter. 1pt with 0/4 FG for Tatum so far. Great consentration for the champs. #FearTheDeer – 1:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White’s strong point is that he’s always composed and on the move offensively, but the Bucks defense is too long for him to find open windows. When he can’t hit floaters over their bigs, it’s hard for him to make an impact in this series and so far it’s been ugly. – 1:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White was minus-7 in his five minutes. #Celtics #Bucks – 1:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 27-24 after one
Smart – 7 points
Horford – 6 points
Rob – 4 points, 5 rebounds
Celtics – 33% FGs
Celtics – 4-11 threes
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Giannis – 6/5/4
Holiday – 6 points
Portis – 5 points
Bucks – 47.8% FGs
Bucks – 5-9 threes
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’m not sure Ime can use White and Pritchard at the same time in this series unless Giannis is out. Milwaukee is sending their men to the corners and making them be the back line on Giannis drives instead of Rob or Tatum. A different form of targeting, but targeting nonetheless. – 1:41 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Despite all the Bucks turnovers (seven), still a nice first quarter for Milwaukee – defensively for sure but solid shooting, too. – 1:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Bucks end 1Q on a 10-0 run, lead #Celtics 27-24. Smart 7, Horford 6, RWilliams 4, Brown 3, Tatum 1; Antetokounmpo 6, Holiday 6,, Portis 5. – 1:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen a combined 1 for 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line in that first quarter.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Celtics and Bucks were both relentless that first quarter. We’re in for one hell of a series – 1:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo played the entire first quarter for the #Bucks. He was the only player for either team to do so.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This may be the worst quarter of basketball of Derrick White’s life. – 1:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brook Lopez is causing real problems at the rim. #Celtics #Bucks – 1:38 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
You assume at some point the reality of Derrick White is going to match the theory of Derrick White, but not so far. – 1:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum and Theis in after the timeout. Brown and Horford get their first rest.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
This Jaylen Brown putback is crazy pic.twitter.com/BusOl8cIMn – 1:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
It’s understandable how the Bucks lost sight of Jaylen Brown on that tip dunk.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Derrick White really hurting the Celts again. Ongoing prob. Surprised Pritchard wasn’t the first guard off the bench for this one. – 1:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pat Connaughton always plays well in the Boston homecoming games. Or it least it feels like he does. – 1:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Celtics had an 8-0 and have had a couple tip-slams off missed shots, but the #Bucks have stayed connected. Boston leads 24-22 with 1:47 to go in the first quarter. – 1:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown continues to find creative ways to dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo – 1:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Getting Pritchard in while Carter is out there, is a good move by Udoka. Gives him someone to guard without as much worry as other Bucks. – 1:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Bucks daring Grant Williams to shoot 3s has worked in the past. Probably won’t in this series. – 1:33 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Bucks now have 7 turnovers in 8 minutes and are shooting 38 percent from the field. Marcus Smart, unsurprisingly, has been at the center of it all. – 1:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-Defensive Playoff Team
Jrue Holiday
Jayson Tatum
Mikal Bridges
Draymond Green
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics off to a 37.5% start, Bucks 41.7%. Setting the tone for a great defensive clash. – 1:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
White and Grant in for the Celtics. Ime Udoka sticking with his regular rotation of taking out Rob and Tatum first.
Tatum will come back in before the end of Q1 when Brown will sit.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
He defends. He passes. And yes, @Marcus Smart can finish at the rim if you sleep on his movement off the ball. Boston leads Milwaukee 18-12. pic.twitter.com/pPT4d1Lq8O – 1:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That Tatum defence on Jrue above the arc was incredible, didn’t give him an inch – 1:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Celtics have attempted four more shots than the #Bucks, who have five turnovers. Boston also has four points off three offensive rebounds. – 1:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday now has two fouls seven minutes into the first quarter. #Celtics lead the #Bucks 16-12. – 1:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After five minutes, the Bucks and Celtics are tied at 10.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has two turnovers, but also hammered a dunk for the Bucks’ first bucket and also hit a mid-range jumper.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics have half of their points off four #Bucks turnovers in the opening five minutes of Game 1.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grayson Allen checks in and crowd immediately gets on him. They haven’t experienced Grayson Allen enough to boo, have they? – 1:20 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We look to come out and match the Bucks’ level of focus and intensity for Game 1 pic.twitter.com/SrW4geDzfF – 1:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
While it’s wise for the Celtics to respect Giannis and what he can do defensively at the rim, at some point they need to look to finish at the rim and not just drive and kick. – 1:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen is today’s sixth man for the #Bucks. Game tied at 10. – 1:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Going from facing the Nets to the Bucks defense is like hiking Sedona then booking a flight to the Himalayas. – 1:18 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Bucks win the opening tip. Ball goes to @Giannis Antetokounmpo in backcourt.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics up on the #Bucks 10-8 in the early going. Giannis Antetokounmpo has three turnovers, Jrue Holiday has six points. – 1:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics can’t pass up perfectly good shots (that Smart floater) to try and find perfect shots. Just take the good ones.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams indeed starting out on Wesley Matthews as a roamer.. Al Horford picked up Giannis to open the game – 1:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Giannis immediately draws a double and makes a turnover. #Celtics #Bucks – 1:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Horford opens up on Giannis and a Celtics double team immediately forces a turnover. – 1:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics ready to get this thing going. pic.twitter.com/exfXYNBcLJ – 1:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart came ready for the Bucks series pic.twitter.com/0jVxmse5Ic – 1:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As we officially get underway with the second round here in Boston, here are my predictions:
Heat in 5
Celtics in 6
Mavs in 6
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It remains awesome that TD Garden is Deuce Tatum’s personal playground. – 1:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
of course celtics fans boo giannis even though he’s like the most loveable athlete in the sport – 1:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing we see the Bucks start out like this matchup-wise:
Holiday – Tatum
Matthews – Brown
Giannis – Smart
Portis – Horford
Lopez – Rob
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would’ve picked Celtics in seven if Khris Middleton was healthy. Without him, I went Celtics in five. – 1:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The green hair is admirable on Marcus Smart’s part but this maybe isn’t the series to do that? Milwaukee also wears green. – 1:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kyrie showing up on the Jumbotron during a Round 1 highlight reel generated louder boos than the Bucks did when they walked onto the court. – 1:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Bucks score: Live updates from NBA playoffs as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum meet in Game 1
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Curious to see how effective Jrue Holiday can be offensively going up against Marcus Smart and Derrick White. If Holiday can hold his own and Brook Lopez can win the centre matchup, Bucks should be right there. We know Giannis is gonna be insanely good.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And yes, Bobby Portis will open this series with the goggles/specs/bifocals (h/t @olskool888) – 12:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Keeping the same energy for Game 1.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2022 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks & Celtics are meeting in the postseason for the 8th time. pic.twitter.com/gTxb5kgnBZ – 12:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The injuries are piling up in the Eastern Conference playoffs as Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the series against the Celtics.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The champions are underdogs. @jefffogle on the effect of Khris Middleton’s injury. truehoop.com/p/betting-mark… – 12:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson is shooting 60% from the field and 58.3% from three in five games this postseason. pic.twitter.com/5Nwf4fOzzW – 12:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Another area where the Celtics were much better this year…afternoon games.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
All day coverage of the @Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics on @620wtmj
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis led the Bucks in the first round, averaging 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. pic.twitter.com/JAmDT5tAEj – 12:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Every seat gets a shirt thanks to @PutnamToday and @ArbellaIns pic.twitter.com/lZMoBjI78k – 12:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In their last matchup, the Bucks showed off their defensive prowess in a 4th quarter surge to rally past the Celtics, 127-121.
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
According to sources, however, Celtics dealing solely with Milwaukee today… pic.twitter.com/SsAwZIMFMb – 11:54 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka explains how Jaylen Brown’s hamstring issue this time around wasn’t the same as his previous issues, and that this one didn’t really rise to the term “injury”. pic.twitter.com/lRG7SOeuSd – 11:44 AM
Ime Udoka explains how Jaylen Brown’s hamstring issue this time around wasn’t the same as his previous issues, and that this one didn’t really rise to the term “injury”. pic.twitter.com/lRG7SOeuSd – 11:44 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Marc Spears was on the FAN the other day and said the Raptors had a chance to trade up and draft Nikola Jokic but opted not to because they had Gasol and Ibaka. This couldn’t be true because Jokic was drafted in 2014… but I wonder if he meant someone else and got mixed up🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/RV7jH91S0k – 11:36 AM
Marc Spears was on the FAN the other day and said the Raptors had a chance to trade up and draft Nikola Jokic but opted not to because they had Gasol and Ibaka. This couldn’t be true because Jokic was drafted in 2014… but I wonder if he meant someone else and got mixed up🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/RV7jH91S0k – 11:36 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A homecoming of sorts for Pat.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/4Nx329w4FN – 11:26 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is good to play today without restrictions due to his hamstring, Robert Williams is back in the starting lineup and Boston is back to its normal rotation. – 11:21 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says everyone is available today – no minutes restrictions for anyone. – 11:21 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is good to go with no restrictions today. Robert Williams is back into the starting lineup, also with no restrictions today – 11:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is “good to go” with no restrictions.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown has no restrictions per Ime Udoka. Rob Williams will start and they are back to their normal rotation. – 11:20 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said George Hill would not be ready for Game 1 vs. the #Celtics and that is the case, as the veteran point guard is out with an abdominal strain he originally suffered vs. Detroit on April 8. – 11:20 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My favorite Round 2 bet: a series parlay w/ the Celtics (-200) and Suns (-295) which is +100 right now on @FDSportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Morning in Boston.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/G7A32HlYnk – 11:07 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Even the seagulls in Boston go to Dunkin pic.twitter.com/DbhwM1fiG2 – 10:59 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Conference Semifinal predictions
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In my deep-dive BOS-MIL series preview for @celticsblog (link below!), I said I think a sneaky key to this series for the Celtics is Payton Pritchard.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Giannis, Tatum, Steph, Ja all in action today. pic.twitter.com/ghdAI52GHe – 10:39 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
70/30 Heat with Embiid’s injury, 55/45 Heat if Embiid only had the thumb issue, 60/40 Sixers or Embiid was 100%.
65/35 Celtics (would be 50/50ish if Middleton was healthy
58/42 Suns
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 7 steals today?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And then, I re-watched every defensive possession against Jayson Tatum when the regulars for both the Bucks and Celtics played.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic, we went deep into the matchups, lineups, players and coaching decisions that will decide each game.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I also joined @AndrewKSchlecht and @Albabycakes on Saturday Slam and Jam on the @The Athletic podcast network.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
We are roughly three hours away from tip time, so I’m about to send out a bunch of links that can fill up that time for you to prepare for Game 1 of Bucks-Celtics.
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Round 2 Game 1
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
⏰ 1PM
📺 ABC
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
I’ve got #Bucks in 7, #Suns in 4, #Heat in 5 and #Grizzlies in 7. More, along with a few #NBA wagering items of note: sidelines.io/nba/nba-playof… – 9:28 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: My full Celtics-Bucks series preview: Does Boston’s defense have enough to slow Giannis Antetokounmpo down? bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/30/cel… – 9:21 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
A break down of Celtics-Bucks series with the great @John Karalis at @SdnaGr.
-The Celtics strengths
-The match-up vs. Giannis
-Middleton’s absence
-Home-court advantage
-X-Factors
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.