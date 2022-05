Changes coming to Utah to make Donovan Mitchell more comfortable?

Tim MacMahon on Utah Jazz: ‘It feels like there’s going to be drastic change… You know, there’s been so much talk all year long. And like I told Donovan, when I asked him the question, straight up, I said, you can say it’s the media, but this is the talk around the league. It’s not being pulled out of thin air that Donovan Mitchell is going to ask out of his contract. So I just said, you know, would you like to address that?’ -via Apple Podcasts / May 1, 2022