Chris Paul instituted curfew in New Orleans during series

Brian Windhorst: ‘This may be normal. I don’t want to say this is anything special, but from what I hear Chris Paul instituted a curfew in New Orleans during the series. He’s like, ‘we’re gonna have a room for cards and we’re gonna have a room to watch the games and have our guys have dinner but be back…’ I don’t know what the curfew was at the time. But ‘gentleman you’re gonna be back here in this hotel at X time’. Not from the coaching staff: Chris Paul.’Source: Apple Podcasts