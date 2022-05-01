Jayson Tatum: The series isn't won or lost in Game 1

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks defense shuts down Tatum, Celtics, Milwaukee takes Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/01/buc… – 5:29 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
If Paul George had the Jayson Tatum game today, it would be a bloodbath on this app. #PlayoffT – 5:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown’s struggles today: “I mean, shit, we all had a rough night. Nobody should hang their heads down. We in this together, right? All that matters is if you win or lose. I got all the faith in the world in JB.” – 4:52 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown’s struggles: “I mean, shit, we all had a rough night.” – 4:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum was asked if he said anything to Jaylen Brown after his rough night: “Aww…shit, we all had a rough night. I have all the faith in the world in JB. No one should hang their heads. Just get ready for the next one.” – 4:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown’s tough night: “Shit, we all had a rough night…I have all the faith in the world in JB.” – 4:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “There’s a lot of things we can take away from this. The series isn’t lost or won in Game 1. Credit to them. They played better than we did and they deserved to win. And they did.” – 4:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “They just played better than we did and they deserved to win.” – 4:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics offensive approach: “We’re trying to get the best shot. You can say we should attack the basket more, and we probably should. But we got a lot of drive-and-kick threes. You can get caught up in the numbers, but we got a lot of good shots.” – 4:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I think they just kind of sped us up and we just gotta do a better job of doing what we want to do and not letting them dictate that throughout the course of the game.” – 4:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Bucks physicality: “I think they sped us up. We gotta do a better job of doing what we wanna do and not letting them dictate that throughout the course of the game.” – 4:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks win 101-89. Bucks lead series 1-0.
Tatum – 21/6/6
Horford – 12 points
Brown – 12 points
Celtics – 33.3% FGs
Celtics – 18-50 threes
Celtics – 18 turnovers
Giannis – 24/13/12
Holiday – 25/10/5
Portis – 15 points
Bucks – 41.1% FGs
Bucks – 12-34 threes
Bucks – 13 turnovers – 3:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lose to #Bucks 101-89, completely outplayed after taking an early 7pt lead, have to play several adjustments to made this a long series. Tatum 21, Brown 12, Horford 12; Holiday 25, Antetokounmpo 24, Portis 15, Allen 11.
BOS: 33.3% FG
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Outside of being VERY physical with Jayson Tatum, this was the Bucks just going what they do on defense. They’ll live with a million three-point attempts allowed, because they know it will eventually balance out. – 3:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tatum is an unbelievable offensive player, but he’s having to readjust to being guarded again. And he’s not doing it very well. – 3:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Combined 8-29 FG from Tatum and Brown. That’s gonna get you beat. #Celtics #Bucks – 3:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Another Payton Pritchard missed 3 on a bad offensive possession and Ime Udoka calls Jayson Tatum back to the scorer’s table. Celtics haven’t been able to capitalize off stops for a while. – 3:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime probably needs to just put Tatum back in. This lineup isn’t going to cut it with Brown struggling the way he is. – 3:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are a combined 10-for-37 in this game, including 4-for-16 on 2-point shots. – 3:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not sure how long of rest Ime can afford to give Tatum at this point. – 3:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum getting what will probably be a short rest to open Q4.
Giannis in with the four fouls. – 3:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis starts the fourth quarter with four fouls, while Tatum will hit the bench. – 3:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 78-70 after three
Tatum – 18/5/4
Smart – 10 points
Horford – 9 points
Celtics – 32.8% FGs
Celtics – 14-39 threes
Celtics – 14 turnovers
Giannis – 17/9/9
Holiday – 16 points
Portis – 12 points
Bucks – 42.3% FGs
Bucks – 10-28 threes
Bucks – 12 turnovers – 3:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bucks lead 78-70 after 3. The difference in the game: Milwaukee has scored 20 points off 14 Celtics turnovers; Boston has scored 6 points off 12 Bucks turnovers.
Giannis has 17-9-9, but has four fouls, for Milwaukee.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jrue Holiday switching onto Tatum was a huge key to maintaining that lead. His ball pressure takes away those high step up pick and rolls that are Boston’s best bet to spread Milwaukee out enough to get to their drive and kick game – 3:03 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Insane that they no-called the Grant shot and *almost* did the same with the Tatum one that followed. – 3:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Boston’s floor spacing is suspect. Someone needed to lift to give Tatum a kickout option on those last two plays. – 2:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s a dumb foul by Giannis. His fourth and two free throws for Tatum.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Giannis picks up his fourth personal foul with 3:37 to play in the third quarter. The Bucks wisely take him out of the game, bring Lopez in as the Celtics Jayson Tatum makes 2 free throws, cuts Milwaukee lead to 72-66. – 2:52 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Big moment there, and not a smart play by Giannis. Charges into Tatum 35 feet from the hoop and picks up his 4th foul. – 2:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis blitzes Tatum and commits his fourth foul as Brook Lopez checks in for him. Can the Celtics capitalize on this huge break? – 2:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-for-18. Jayson Tatum is 5-for-14. Each have 15 points.
#Bucks lead the #Celtics 68-62 with 4:17 to go in the third quarter. – 2:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jayson Tatum opens the second half with a couple of threes and Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed intent on picking up his second foul near half court (?).
#Bucks lead the #Celtics 59-52 in the early going of the third quarter. – 2:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics need more from Tatum, Brown and White. Everyone else did more or less what was expected.
Bucks will probably cool off a bit shooting-wise, but only if Boston gets out there to defend them. Way too many really good looks for the Bucks. – 2:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The good news? It’s only 10 points
The bad news? Giannis hasn’t shot well and has 14/8/7.
The worst news? Smart looked like he dislocated his right shoulder.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 56-46 after the half
Tatum – 9 points
Horford – 9 points
Smart – 7 points
Celtics – 34% FGs
Celtics – 10-28 threes
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Giannis – 14/8/7
Allen – 9 points
Holiday – 8 points
Bucks – 45.5% FGs
Bucks – 10-20 three
Bucks – 9 turnovers – 2:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics down 10 at the half, but should consdier themselves lucky to be only down 10 after 6 turnovers in the quarter. Giannis on the verge of a triple double already with 14p/8r/7a. Tatum and Brown are 5-18 for 15 points – 2:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics look ragged in first half, trail #Bucks 56-46. Horford 9, Tatum 9, Smart 7 (left game with shoulder injury), Brown 6; Antetokounmpo 14, Allen 9, Holiday 8, Portis 7. – 2:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Bucks blitz Tatum in the pick-and-roll, he splits it. But guess who’s there with the elite help defense: Giannis pic.twitter.com/3GmaBgDL12 – 2:11 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis just 2/7 at the rim. Part of that is the Celtics length but part of it is just luck.
I would point to that potential regression/progression to the mean as much as I would Tatum & Brown’s struggles – 1:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum and Brown are having a very weird start to this game, especially with the turnovers. Both players have only one field goal each to go with multiple giveaways each – 1:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown and Tatum have been really poor to start this game.
Combined 2-of-11 shooting with 5 turnovers. – 1:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bucks are defending Jayson Tatum how the Celtics defended Kevin Durant. They’re being very physical with him, including chipping on cuts, even when he’s just moving from one side of the court to the other. Really good defense from Milwaukee so far. – 1:54 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum and Brown are a combined 2-11, and Celtics trail by two. Antetokounmpo is 3-10. Not a lot of open opportunities out there. – 1:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far…
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown combines for 2/11 FG
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 3/10 FG
The main guys starts little bit cold in Game 1 at TD Garden. #NBAPlayoffs – 1:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tatum and the Celtics are probably going to be fine, but it’s definitely an adjustment going from playing the Nets’ defense to Milwaukee’s. Some looks that were clean last week aren’t so clean today. – 1:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
First bucket of the game for Tatum with 6:40 left in second quarter. Heck of a pass from Smart in transition – 1:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is overly focused on trying to provide help on Giannis. That opened up that last three for Connaughton. – 1:51 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Clearly the Bucks did an exhaustive study of how the Celtics defended Kevin Durant… They’re doing it to Jayson Tatum. – 1:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Bucks defense over Tatum was insane in 1st quarter. 1pt with 0/4 FG for Tatum so far. Great consentration for the champs. #FearTheDeer – 1:43 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’m not sure Ime can use White and Pritchard at the same time in this series unless Giannis is out. Milwaukee is sending their men to the corners and making them be the back line on Giannis drives instead of Rob or Tatum. A different form of targeting, but targeting nonetheless. – 1:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Bucks end 1Q on a 10-0 run, lead #Celtics 27-24. Smart 7, Horford 6, RWilliams 4, Brown 3, Tatum 1; Antetokounmpo 6, Holiday 6,, Portis 5. – 1:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen a combined 1 for 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line in that first quarter.
Bucks defense is not the Nets defense. – 1:39 PM
Tatum and Jaylen a combined 1 for 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line in that first quarter.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum and Theis in after the timeout. Brown and Horford get their first rest.
9-man rotation for Boston so far. – 1:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-Defensive Playoff Team
Jrue Holiday
Jayson Tatum
Mikal Bridges
Draymond Green
Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/B0B6dQTziP – 1:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
White and Grant in for the Celtics. Ime Udoka sticking with his regular rotation of taking out Rob and Tatum first.
Tatum will come back in before the end of Q1 when Brown will sit.
The difference may be if Ime sticks with 8 and Rob comes back or if goes with 9 and plays Theis. – 1:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That Tatum defence on Jrue above the arc was incredible, didn’t give him an inch – 1:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It remains awesome that TD Garden is Deuce Tatum’s personal playground. – 1:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing we see the Bucks start out like this matchup-wise:
Holiday – Tatum
Matthews – Brown
Giannis – Smart
Portis – Horford
Lopez – Rob
That will allow Giannis to roam some, while Lopez can stay in the paint. – 1:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Bucks score: Live updates from NBA playoffs as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum meet in Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Jrue Holiday – 12:53 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2022 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: None Milwaukee: Middleton, Hill pic.twitter.com/v61Clbe2NJ – 12:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Another area where the Celtics were much better this year…afternoon games.
Including the Tatum winner in Game 1 against the Nets, Boston was 9-2 in the early starts. The only losses by 4 on Christmas at Milwaukee and at the buzzer to Dallas on Kevin Garnett day. – 12:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In my deep-dive BOS-MIL series preview for @celticsblog (link below!), I said I think a sneaky key to this series for the Celtics is Payton Pritchard.
He’s Boston’s best pullup shooter, non-Tatum division. That shot is often there. He needs to make it.
celticsblog.com/2022/4/29/2304… – 10:42 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Giannis, Tatum, Steph, Ja all in action today. pic.twitter.com/ghdAI52GHe – 10:39 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And then, I re-watched every defensive possession against Jayson Tatum when the regulars for both the Bucks and Celtics played.
(Reminder: $1/month for six months offer for new subscribers)
How will the Bucks try to cover Jayson Tatum? At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3271123/2022/0… – 10:07 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
NBA Matchups for Sunday!
Talking defense on Giannis, Tatum’s increased role, Jaylen Brown’s hammy, Ja Morant’s matchup against Wiggins and GP2, Brandon Clarke’s impact, the Warriors going small, Steph vs. Dillon Brooks, and much more!
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 7:26 PM
