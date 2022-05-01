Joel Embiid to miss Games 1 and 2 vs. Heat

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Austin Krell: Rivers says there’s hope that Joel returns, but there’s not a ton of clarity yet. Says team will go center by committee. Mentions that DeAndre Jordan’s height had significance in one of the reg season games vs Miami. Team will go more Harden-centric with more spacing. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 30, 2022
NBA Central: Doc Rivers defends his decision to have Joel Embiid in late during a blowout “The other team had all their guys in” (🎥 @Tom Moore ) pic.twitter.com/Y2Cluo0eeJ -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 30, 2022
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris said Joel Embiid was upset about his injuries but is in “good spirits” overall. Harris said he expects the Sixers to feature more pick-and-rolls without Embiid, and that ball movement remains key. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / April 30, 2022
