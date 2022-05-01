Kent Bazemore wants to re-sign with Lakers

Kent Bazemore’s future with the team is certainly up in the air, as the veteran is a free agent this offseason. He recently spoke about the idea of returning to L.A. “What I’ll say is nothing ain’t much better than being a Laker, right?” Bazemore said. “So, getting to see Kob numbers on the wall every day I went to practice was good inspiration for me. … There’s nothing like it, man.” Bazemore was then asked if there’s still some appeal for him to return to the team, and he said there “for sure” is.
Source: Sam Leweck @ Lakers Daily
