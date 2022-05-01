Kyle Lowry out tomorrow but there's optimism he returns in second round

Kyle Lowry out tomorrow but there's optimism he returns in second round

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No Lowry in Game 1. A potential Embiid return in Philly. The Sixers have even more urgency to try to go steal one in Miami phillyvoice.com/report-joel-em…1:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Doc Rivers and the #Sixers is going to have to be willing to try just about anything without Joel Embiid vs #Heat, who won’t have Kyle Lowry for Monday’s Game 1: https://t.co/oxvqGAR40a #76ers pic.twitter.com/qQDuA7buQD1:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Looks like more Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo in Erik Spoelstra’s mix. – 1:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat without Lowry, 76ers without Embiid to begin their second-round playoff series. What it means for the matchup miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…1:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Game 1 of Sixers/Heat: No Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) and no Kyle Lowry (hamstring).
Embiid is the SEVENTH All-Star to miss at least one playoff game this postseason … three shy of tying last season’s record: marcstein.substack.com/p/first-round-…12:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Figure on Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Lowry. But this well could be another Victor Oladipo moment at hand. – 12:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry officially out for game 1
Caleb Martin, PJ Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, and Tyler Herro all labeled as questionable after taking it easy in practice heading up to tomorrow
All those guys should play – 12:26 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Kyle Lowry officially out for Game 1 vs 76ers
@5ReasonsSports12:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for Game 1:
Morris (illness) questionable
Martin (left ankle sprain) questionable
Tucker (right calf strain) questionable
Strus (hamstring strain) questionable
Butler (knee inflammation) questionable
Herro (illness) questionable
Lowry (hamstring) OUT – 12:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report.
Questionable:
Morris, illness
Martin, ankle
Tucker, calf
Herro, respiratory
Strus, hamstring
Butler, knee
Plus Lowry out due to hamstring. – 12:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is out tomorrow with his hamstring injury. – 12:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat say Kyle Lowry is out tomorrow for Game 1 with a hamstring injury. – 12:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is out for Monday’s playoff opener against Philadelphia. – 12:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Those big contracts in August? It’s all relative. – 5:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…3:00 PM

