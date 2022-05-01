Tim Hardaway Jr. still 3-4 weeks away from jumping

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd gave a more detailed update on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s rehab today: — Began “straightaway jogging” this week — Will progress to cutting and jumping in 3-4 weeks — “These steps will lead to his return to basketball activities, but that date is undetermined at this time.”
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd gave a more detailed update on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s rehab today:
— Began “straightaway jogging” this week
— Will progress to cutting and jumping in 3-4 weeks
— “These steps will lead to his return to basketball activities, but that date is undetermined at this time.” – 2:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd gives a thorough Hardaway update. pic.twitter.com/kOegRCkK7v2:12 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Been getting a lottttt of Tim Hardaway Jr. injury questions recently, so here’s the latest from Jason Kidd: “He’s shooting the ball, but from my eye, he hasn’t done any running or anything yet. So that’s more of a medical question, but right now he’s out.” – 3:12 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jalen Brunson this season:
Reg. season points: 1,285 (ranked 40th)
1st round points: 167 (ranked 1st)
He is the first player to lead the 1st round in total points after ranking outside the top-15 in total points in the regular season since Penny Hardaway in 1996-97 (48th). – 10:03 AM
Tim Hardaway Jr @T_HardJR
Check out what went down during the Kellogg’s Celebrity Crush Classic 🔥🔥🔥! Shout out to @pringles @cheezit @PlayersTribune for putting it all together! pic.twitter.com/PjPf8Vvxrv5:43 PM

