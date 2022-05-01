Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (1-0) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) at FedExForum
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday May 1, 2022
Golden State Warriors 117, Memphis Grizzlies 116 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 6:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on how Draymond Green’s ejection fueled the Warriors in the second half: pic.twitter.com/RXzV8jIJJ1 – 6:52 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I don’t know what the defensive strategy was on Desmond Bane but he was 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3) and just 9 points. That was critical against a guy who averaged 18.2 and shot 43.6 percent from 3 in the regular season. Rebounding was also huge. – 6:51 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Draymond’s ejection: “We were all kind of shocked by the decision. But we were confident and we were determined.” – 6:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “We outrebounded them. First time we’ve done that this season.” It was 51-47 Warriors on the glass. Sixteen offensive rebounds for both teams. – 6:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Final 📊
Jordan – 31p/8r/9a/2b
Stephen – 24p/3r/4a/1b
Andrew – 17p/8r/1a
Klay – 15p/1r/3a/2s/1b
Gary – 8p/6r/3a/1s/1b
Kevon – 8p/6r/2a/1s
JK – 6p/6r/1a/1s
Draymond – 6p/4r/3a/3s/1b
Otto – 2p/8r/4a/2s
Damion – 1r/1a pic.twitter.com/jfs35hEKPE – 6:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Memphis made more threes than the Warriors and still lost. Tough one. – 6:46 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
That felt like the game Memphis needed in order to win this series
Golden State will now bring Draymond back up 1-0, with 3 of the next 4 games in San Francisco – 6:46 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW’s offense is unique and an when it works it looks beautiful. That said they have some clear advantages in PNR if they want to in this series – in addition Memphis seems really suited to defend their off ball cuts and movement. Too Clever by half? pic.twitter.com/4BX5iCGGqO – 6:45 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiggins, Poole, and Porter: 8 rebs each
Looney, Kuminga, GP2: 6 rebs each
Warriors out-rebounded the Grizzlies, the top team on the glass, 51-47 in game one.
Each team had 16 offensive rebounds. – 6:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked Taylor Jenkins how Draymond’s ejection impacted things for Memphis: “They played well in the third.” – 6:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I don’t think this is an Xavier Tillman series. Makes things a little complicated with Steven Adams in protocols, but Grizzlies did not start either half well – 6:44 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay got just enough extension on that final play to alter that Morant layup try. Warriors had to win that one 3-4 times in the fourth quarter. – 6:44 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Konchar a -10 in his 9 minutes. Brutal stretch to begin the 4th quarter, leading to a 12-3 Warriors run. Tillman not much better. Really struggled with either guy on the floor. Lineups were a problem today. – 6:44 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant is the youngest player ever with at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts and 3 stls in a playoff game. – 6:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Needed a stop
& Klay and Gary delivered 🔐 pic.twitter.com/ikyJVJHdMs – 6:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Draymond ejection
• Clarke/Poole deliver
• JJJ
• Curry clutch (defense!)
• Giannis good
• Joel Embiid injury outlook
• How tf did i just win MEM +2.5
• Start races at no lights tracks earlier
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=nw8rQR… – 6:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. had huge nights, but the depth is what has made Memphis so good this season. They were the only two starters in double figures. Warriors offense was surgical. 31 assists. Hard to beat a team when they get <30 assists. – 6:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors under Kerr might be the best road playoff team ever. You’ve never seen a series with Kerr coaching where the Warriors didn’t win at least one away from the Yay Area – 6:38 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I don’t see Ja and JJJ combining for ten 3s again in this series. Warriors are in a great spot. – 6:38 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Memphis hit 2 more threes than GS and a higher %. Feel like that’s not gonna happen again which is not a good sign for Memphis – 6:37 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
A raise to the cameraman who captured Draymond Green greeting Warriors players in the tunnel afterward. That’s good work. – 6:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors win 117-116
Reserve Jordan Poole outscores entire Memphis bench 31-30 – 6:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant’s dad whispering in Steph’s ear following the Warriors win: pic.twitter.com/pkWkmAtjX9 – 6:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: The Warriors won Game 1 playing 5v8. pic.twitter.com/doGQHmpNaM – 6:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jordan Poole with 31-9-8 tonight in 38 minutes. Most productive player for the Warriors in Game 1.
“Being able to just watch Steph and Klay every single day, then watch film with those guys, they do it at the highest level. So just mimic what they do.” theringer.com/2022/4/21/2303… – 6:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
That’s a killer for Memphis to lose the “Draymond ejection and Ja/JJJ go for 67 points on 10/20 from 3 at home” game.
Kinda feels like that sums up how small the margin for error is for them in this series. Phenomenal game, though. One of the best of the season. – 6:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Grizzlies LIVE Postgame presented by @MidSouthFord coming up next on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, and on the Bally Sports App. pic.twitter.com/XjogFGXf4d – 6:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant today:
34 PTS
9 REB
10 AST
3 STL
Almost. pic.twitter.com/tFhkxozDTL – 6:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry, during his walk-off interview, on the resilience the Warriors showed tonight: “We got championship DNA.” – 6:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Grizzlies gonna make this a series, but just a ton of poise on Golden State’s part. Game 2 should feature some really interesting adjustments by both teams. – 6:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Warriors extend their NBA record by winning a road game for the 25th consecutive series. Unbelievable streak. – 6:35 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Fantastic game. Grizzlies had every chance but didn’t do the little things you need to do to pull out these games. Warriors executed just a little bit better down the stretch. Hard for the Grizzlies to swallow losing a Jaren game like that – and one where Draymond was ejected. – 6:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yup, and that’s why I chose the Warriors in 5. Grizzlies HAD to win that one without Draymond, but Golden State’s late-game execution proved to be the difference. – 6:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors find a way to win Game 1 (117-116) without Draymond. Poole with 31 off the bench. Curry with 24 and gigantic late defensive play. They were very imperfect, but experience was crucial. – 6:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
This was a huge win for the Warriors. They steal Game 1 without Draymond Green, and now they have homecourt advantage. – 6:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series, 117-116, despite losing Draymond Green in the second quarter.
As his teammates walked off the court, Green hugged each and every one of them in the tunnel. – 6:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Huge series-opening win for the Warriors. On the road. No Draymond for half of the game. Yet it was some key stops down the stretch that got them the win, not just shooting (although there was that too.)
31 points for Jordan Poole, 24 for Steph. – 6:33 PM
Huge series-opening win for the Warriors. On the road. No Draymond for half of the game. Yet it was some key stops down the stretch that got them the win, not just shooting (although there was that too.)
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson in Game 1:
— Biggest shot of the game
— Biggest stop of the game pic.twitter.com/twx1FELbLj – 6:33 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson, who hit go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute, celebrates Game 1 victory over Grizzlies in Memphis pic.twitter.com/jZZabltYeC – 6:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Coming up on all the morning shows tomorrow: Warriors get the last stop and win, but sadly, Draymond injured most of his teammates with vicious bro hugs as they came off the floor. – 6:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Warriors up 1-0 and Draymond getting ejected, he’s going to come out in Game 2 with his normal playoff energy X 100 – 6:33 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Steph/Klay/Dray. In the beginning and to the end. Not always pretty, but they’re winners to the core. – 6:33 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Huge shot from Klay. Kept fighting through the game. He got heart. Not all playoff wins are pretty. A W is a W! – 6:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second series in a row that Memphis lost Game 1 at home… #DontOverreactToGame1s – 6:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors steal Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals at FedEx Forum. Here’s the final play: pic.twitter.com/xSQ9pyeMkQ – 6:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Klay hits the 3 and then defends Morant perfectly on the last play. He’s officially back – 6:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Just a monster of a series opening win for the Warriors on the road. Done without an ejected Draymond Green in the second half. Jordan Poole had 31 points off the bench. Klay Thompson hit go-ahead 3. Steph Curry had 24. Game 2 on Tuesday with Draymond back. – 6:32 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves have to watch this series closely. Warriors just showed them what closing a game is all about. – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Poole vs Grizzlies:
31 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
12-20 FG
5-10 3P
The real MIP. pic.twitter.com/9autX3BID4 – 6:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jordan Poole in Game 1 of West Semis
31 points
12/20 FG
5/10 3P
8 rebounds
9 assists
2 blocks
+10 +/-
37 minutes
Off the bench!
“Poole party” in Memphis and the Warriors lead the series vs. the Grizzlies #GoldBlooded – 6:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors held off even through Klay’s surprising missed FT’s, neutral out-of-bounds call and lost jump ball. Grizzlies miss chance to beat Warriors without Draymond for the entire 2nd half. – 6:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s now 25 straight series the Curry-led Warriors have won a road game – 6:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ja had two chances to give Memphis a late lead in the paint and the Warriors got stops both times. – 6:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That’s it. Grizzlies go down in Game 1. Just came up one possession short. Morant had a look. – 6:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Great play call. Morant with a head of steam headed to the hoop to win it. Layed it off too had. Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116. – 6:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph and Klay have missed 14 free throws this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/kfnJlJ3xYy – 6:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors might want to get Poole off the floor here defensively – 6:29 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
This Warriors Grizzlies game is just as nuts as I expected it to be!!!!
👀👀👀👀😱😱🍿🍿🍿🍿 – 6:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Klay missed both? Wow. Grizzlies got bailed out after a few youthful mistakes – 6:29 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win the jump ball …
3.7 seconds left and down 117-116 – 6:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
A one-point game with a five seconds to play and a jump ball at center court. JJJ wins it. Grizz timeout, down 1, 3.6 to play. Whew. – 6:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Oh my. Thompson misses both. Officials have no idea what to call so it’s a jump. A good break for the Grizzlies, because it went off Brooks. – 6:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wow they missed a travel on Curry when he caught it in the backcourt – 6:26 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
gave warriors waaaay too many extra chances in winning time. dodged tons of bullets. not the last one – 6:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Klay Thompson drilling clutch three-pointers in a road playoff game… feel like we’ve seen that before – 6:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry gets the biggest defensive stop of the night. That could have won the game. – 6:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 points for Klay Thompson after that three to put the Dubs up by 1
3PT line: 9 points
Paint: 6 points – 6:25 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Who had Curry to win defensively against Morant right there?! Wow. – 6:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“Steph Curry doesn’t play defense at all”, they said. #GoldBlooded – 6:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ multiple offensive rebounds, Klay key 3, defensive stop on Morant + killing clock on next play. Some smart plays from Warriors in final moments. – 6:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Very odd clock management there from Memphis. Timeout could’ve advanced it and helped ease the potential 2-for-1. – 6:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry screaming at the Warriors bench after that steal on Ja Morant in crunch time: “Locked that shit up, boy. I locked that shit up.” – 6:24 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Another missed OPEN 3 by Curry. But Klay creates his own 3 with the fly by – 6:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
15 offensive rebounds by the Warriors
16 offensive rebounds by the Grizzlies
17 turnovers for Warriors
16 turnovers by Grizzlies – 6:23 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Lost in all of this is how little GSW has made Morant work on D with their style of 0 PNR basketball. – 6:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the second duo that is 22 or younger in NBA playoff history with 30 points each in the same game per Elias. The other is Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook (3 times) – 6:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr. has a double-double (33pts, 10reb)
Ja Morant is 1 assist and 1 rebound away from a triple double (34pts, 9reb, 9ast)
1:17 left to play in the game – 6:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors with four guards and a wing on the floor down the stretch: Curry, Payton, Poole, Klay, Wiggins. Needed GP2 back on the floor for Morant, couldn’t take Poole off the floor because of his offense. But now you have Klay/Wiggins boxing out Clarke/Jackson. – 6:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
114 all.
coaches challenge on the floor.
1:17 left in the game. – 6:19 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The worry about Curry at the arc opens the backdoor for uncontested layup – 6:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies challenge call giving Warriors ball on baseline out of bounds. 114-114, 77 seconds. – 6:18 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This coverage on Curry is atrocious at the arc. But Memphis has gotten away with it twice. he’s missed both clean looks – 6:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja and JJJ are the first Grizzlies teammates ever to each score 30+ in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/aI4JoOzHRA – 6:17 PM
Kevin Lipe @kevinlipe_
Man I really quit going to games for free right before Ja Morant started playing in them – 6:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If you aren’t watching Grizzlies-Warriors, I’d highly recommend turning on ABC for the final minutes. INCREDIBLE GAME! – 6:16 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Everything for Memphis right now is at the rim.
They stopped settling and good things started to happen. – 6:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s remarkable how many player types and skill sets the Grizzlies have on their roster. Just a very well-conceived team. AK – 6:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
JJJ took a spill and needed some time to get up but he remains in the game as Ja Morant shoots a free throw for a 3-point play. – 6:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Really bad job but Warriors getting lined up on the tip. If all these Memphis guys want to crowd upcourt then take the space closer to the basket and get a layup – 6:14 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
You can’t blame the strategy to switch on that Steph 3 without noting how switching to stop the Warriors’ motion is what got Memphis back into this game. – 6:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
These calls today are perplexing. That was clearly a block on Dillon Brooks.
If I was commissioner for a day, one of the first things I would do is ban charges. Players are so quick and shifty, I don’t want the injury risk with players sliding underneath. – 6:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Fascinating finish coming up here… Memphis can’t get too bogged down hunting Steph though – 6:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The replay clearly shows Brooks was moving. Yet even upon further review, the foul on Curry stands – 6:11 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Superstar Curry vs. Dillon Brooks on a call.
Excited to see what happens here in a game the refs already made a questionable call. – 6:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dillon Brooks, who has shot 2-for-12, remains in the game with five fouls after the call stands following replay. He took the charge from Steph. Steph has five fouls. – 6:10 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
That was a defensive foul, and this ref crew owes the Warriors one. At least one. – 6:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this Warriors transition defense is like a fast break without the ball. – 6:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Six made 3s for Jaren Jackson Jr. Ties a season-high. Only makes 1.6 per game on average. His 33 points are a season-high. – 6:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Terrible charge call, not in his path since Curry jumped sideways and Brooks was still moving his torso to the left, but don’t see it being overturned nonetheless. – 6:09 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Quite the challenge here either Brooks fouls out or Curry has 5 and 2 FTs – 6:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is a massive replay. Either Dillon Brooks is out of the game or the Grizzlies get it back. – 6:08 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Grizzlies’ switching has killed a lot of the Warriors’ flow. It’s amazing to say this, but the Warriors have to get Poole back in the game – 6:08 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Warriors – Grizz is beautiful chaos. Turn it on if for some reason you’re not watching it. Five minutes left in the fourth. – 6:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are going to challenge that offensive foul called on Curry – 6:07 PM
John Ireland @LAIreland
So great to see Klay back in the playoffs. Just one of those guys who was born to be there.
Btw, Memphis is really good. If GS wins this game without Igoudala, with Draymond being questionably ejected, and the Grizz shooting 42% from 3? Would be the best win of the postseason – 6:05 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Dillon Brooks has 5 fouls. I would make him guard Curry in isolation. No screens – 6:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Warriors finding a star like Jordan Poole with the 28th overall pick is such a Warriors thing to do. – 6:04 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
draymond gettin chucked slowed warriors/ pace of game down and turned it more halfcourt w/ very few runouts. which is oddly how warriors are biggest prob for grizzlies. we run a play/ you run a play bball. the fast mess always much better for Mem. – 6:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ja Morant from downtown in first round:
4-for-20
Ja Morant from downtown today:
4–for-9 – 6:03 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Big issue for Grizzlies is their wing scorers aren’t scoring: Bane and Brooks a combined 5 of 22. Ouch. If Jaren and Ja aren’t balling out, GSW is cruising. – 6:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Memphis vs Golden State is an absolute pleasure, pulling for whichever team who wins this series to go all the way. – 6:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a +5 for the Warriors in 4.5 minutes to open the fourth quarter with Steph Curry resting and Draymond Green in the locker room. If Warriors take this road Game 1, that’s probably the biggest stretch. Curry coming in after the timeout. – 6:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
grab ya floaties 💧
Jordan’s got a playoff career-high & he’s not stopping pic.twitter.com/MOGWvipcev – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memphis is trying to survive a game with Bane/Brooks shooting a combined 5/22 FGs – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant threes:
4 — First round
4 — This game pic.twitter.com/obgDsy6NWu – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For game one against the Grizzlies, the Warriors have opted to start Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. Jordan Poole will come off the bench. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/01/gar… – 6:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Little things done well. A shot fake. A bounce pass. Stuff you’re taught really early in this game. Warriors are fundamentaling (not a word, don’t care) the heck out of this fourth quarter. – 5:59 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Jordan Poole has his second career 30-point postseason game with a playoff career-high 31 points. He’s scored 30-plus in Game 1 of each playoff series. – 5:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Largest lead of the game for Golden State. 31 points for Poole. Torching the, this half.
This is not the 4th quarter offense they just played against in Minnesota. – 5:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole 29 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists in 30 minutes – 5:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Warriors are relentless. There’s no let up. The Grizzlies can’t have those spells they had against the Timberwolves. Golden State’s offense has been in prime form.
Warriors up 99-93 with 9:28 left in the 4th.
Ja Morant and Tyus Jones both in. Worked well vs. Minnesota – 5:56 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Grade A Jordan Poole is back. 29 and counting, and some unreal buckets. – 5:56 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Draymond out hurts, but man Klay, Poole or Curry … thats so tough down the stretch … 1 of 3 could catch fire and end it.
Will be crucial though to see if that lineup can keep the Grizzlies off the offensive boards when the game slows down. – 5:55 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last time a team led by more than 2 possession was at 4:02 in 2nd quarter when Grizzlies led the game 50-42.
Klay Thompson just gave Warriors a 6 point lead with 9:28 left in 4th. It is Warriors largest lead of the game. – 5:55 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole is showing why he should have been the Most Improved Player of the Year. 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in Game 1. – 5:55 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Did not have GSW winning the points off of live ball rebound battle 19-12 – 5:54 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Grizzlies have made 14 three-pointers with 9:28 left. The most they made in a game in the first round was 15 – 5:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
After that last Poole layup, the Warriors are now winning the paint 46-30.
The Klay three trims the Grizz advantage from three to 42-36.
Dubs by 6 – 5:54 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
These offensive rebounds by Golden State are essentially extra passes because Memphis is so stretched. – 5:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout. Grizzlies down six. The Warriors have 24 points on 12 second chances. – 5:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole up to 29 points in his first playoff game off the bench. 11/19 FG in 30 minutes. Massive open to 4Q with Steph Curry resting. – 5:53 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Warriors v. Grizzlies has had one possession in the last 12 minutes where a team was up by more than one possession. Since 10:05 of the third quarter when Grizzlies lead 66-61 – 5:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan Poole shot it from The Bay! pic.twitter.com/u8JUNxTTb3 – 5:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies through 3 quarters have:
– more 3s than Warriors
– more free throws than Warriors
– more rebounds than Warriors
– more takeaways than Warriors
and still trail at home – 5:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
4th quarter is here…….
📺 @espn | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Zdq8HEHSBZ – 5:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jordan Poole is outscoring Ja Morant 24-23 through 3 quarters.
Quiet as kept… – 5:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 36-29 in the 3rd qtr and lead 91-90 going into the 4th qtr. – 5:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Warriors by 1 over the Grizzlies
GSW take the 3Q 36-29
Grizz +9 from three and +4 from the FT line
Warriors +14 in the paint pic.twitter.com/2bJ9dqKCiM – 5:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors enter the fourth quarter with a lead. This is where the Grizzlies thrived against Minnesota. Golden State is 12 minutes from stealing Game 1 – 5:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a +7 third quarter for the Warriors without Draymond Green. Ten big Kevon Looney minutes on the back end of the defense and then a three guard bombs away offensive approach. Four combined 3s from Curry/Poole that quarter. – 5:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies gave up 36 points in the third quarter. Gotta pick it up on that end in the fourth, but they are in it. This has been an incredible game. – 5:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have scored at least 40 points in the paint in every game since Nov. 20…
Warriors are outscoring Memphis 44-30 in the paint through three quarters. – 5:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jaren Jackson Jr. over the first three games combined in the Minnesota series:
31 points on 26 FG attempts
Jaren Jackson Jr. in Game 1 today:
28 points on 14 FG attempts – 5:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Tyus Jones pull-up 3 ties it 91-91 heading into the fourth. Helluva game. – 5:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul on Grizzlies’ Clarke (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/01/dra… – 5:44 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Every Klay dunk I think about how he told me that he couldn’t even touch the rim this time last year – 5:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steph Curry goes to the bench w/ his 4th foul.
Curry had 13pts in the 3rd qtr. – 5:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors really tapping into their ball movement and rebounding: good short-term solutions to get by without Draymond’s playmaking and defense – 5:43 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry almost survived the quarter without fouling. Picks up his fourth with 1:03 left – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Warriors can fumble and bumble around for 22 seconds of the shot-clock and still find a great shot. – 5:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
14 IN THE QUARTER FOR @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/6aomp8YBBS – 5:42 PM
14 IN THE QUARTER FOR @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/6aomp8YBBS – 5:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Four treys tonight for SC30 🎯
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/7O27f3rfIc – 5:42 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
It is a bummer every time Jeff Van Gundy calls Gary Payton II Gary Payton Jr. because their is a Gary Payton Jr. also and the player playing is Gary Payton II – 5:42 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
JJJ just throwing in triples from everywhere putting absolutely zero rotation on the ball is 😂 – 5:41 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Starting GPIII over Poole in the first place felt like Kerr overthinking it. The way Golden State is running Memphis into a frenzy with Steph and Poole only underscores that – 5:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves turned Jaren Jackson into a foul-magnet and ineffective mess. He’s been incredible today against GSW, which doesn’t have a big to make him work like the Wolves did – 5:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Brandon Clarke is the most underrated player in these NBA Playoffs. His effort makes the whole Grizzlies better team. Keep your eyes on BC! #GrindCity – 5:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that @Jaren Jackson Jr. combo is special 🦄 pic.twitter.com/bxbQ3h6tWZ – 5:40 PM
that @Jaren Jackson Jr. combo is special 🦄 pic.twitter.com/bxbQ3h6tWZ – 5:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
4:54 “JAREN JACKSON JR FOR THREE!”
4:30 “JAREN JACKSON JR FOR THREE!”
3:54 “DE’ANTHONY MELTON FOR THREE!”
3:06 “”JAREN JACKSON JR FOR THREE!” – 5:39 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Back-to-back Morant pitchouts for trailing JJJ 3s. That is the prince that was promised for the Grizzlies. Was wondering in the wilderness all season. – 5:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s just beautiful basketball 😎
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/gj0vWnru23 – 5:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is going to feel like a massive missed opportunity if the Grizzlies can’t find a way. – 5:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El otro tema delicado para @Warriors es que si Draymond Green comete dos faltas flagrantes Tipo 1 o una Tipo 2 más en estos playoffs, lo suspenderán un partido automáticamente. No en esta serie, en estos playoffs. – 5:36 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Not sure how else to put this, but klay Thompson sux today – 5:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jaren Jackson Jr. 3 ✅
Jaren Jackson Jr. block that leads to Morant run out ✅
JJJ having a solid game, and that’s two parts of the 🦄 experience with him.
…Memphis needs to get all it can out of him before the inevitable foul trouble – 5:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That JJJ defensive sequence looked like Ibaka in the 2016 series. – 5:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
JJJ another reverse combo meal. Pops out for a top-of-the-key 3 then blocks Wiggins jumper. Leads to Morant runout as Grizzlies retake lead, 71-68. – 5:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Grizzlies love the help-side block. Jackson is the best at it. Clarke not bad either – 5:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Count ’em up
1,2,3,4
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/gH1M0Hg64o – 5:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are giving Ja Morant any 3 he wants. Laying way off of him. He’s already taken a playoff-high seven. Made three. But Warriors aren’t backing off the strategy. – 5:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
With this bucket, @Stephen Curry has moved up to 23rd on the NBA Playoffs all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/7TaVBYcf1h – 5:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja misses pullup 3 then fouls Curry on made corner 3. Big swing and Golden State leads. – 5:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant started the 1st half with a three and he started the 2nd half with a three-pointer. – 5:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Referees know the disadvantage Warriors are in.
Memphis is the team that better be careful, because officiating always tends to even out as a game goes on. – 5:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Thought it was a flagrant 1. But Draymond is officiated differently than many other All-Stars – 5:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors open second half with Poole and Looney for Payton and the ejected Green. – 5:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Yes, the league is fixing the outcome *against* the very popular and highly-rated Golden State Warriors – 5:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Flagrant 2 call will be hotly debated but Draymond Green clubbed this man directly in the face and one could argue that appeared to be his intent. He didn’t even come close to making a play on the ball. pic.twitter.com/lq8p49DtsL – 5:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney will start in Draymond Green’s place in the second half. Jordan Poole starting in place of Gary Payton II. – 5:17 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Wonder how this impacts GSW offense 2H – much more likely to see vanilla PNR with Green out. Memphis has defended the off ball cutting and motion extremely well. PNR not so much. – 5:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Interesting to see if Warriors can tap into how they played well without Draymond on defense in second half as they did in the short term following his injury. Or if Warriors regress significantly on D as they did over the long term during Draymond’s absence – 5:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Second half is on deck.
Let’s go, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/bSUB1ECdcw – 5:14 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Draymond Green, who was ejected late in the second quarter: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 5:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
oh…. and this is how the half ended.
talk that talk 12 @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/XVPj1kyOli – 5:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors a big half from Curry and/or Klay Thompson from stealing Game 1. They’re getting the looks they want. – 5:11 PM
JaVale McGee @JaValeMcGee
That flagrant 2 might be majorly detrimental to this warriors team this game…Draymond is a MAJOR part in that system! – 5:11 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Given the way this game has been officiated, not surprised one bit Draymond got a flagrant 2. My issue with the officials is how they’re handing out fouls like free candy in general. – 5:10 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Esa celebración burlona de Draymond Green le valdrá una multa por no evacuar la cancha de forma anticipada tras ser expulsado. Las ligas de EEUU consideran que expulsarte de un partido, equivale a una suspensión. – 5:10 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Unless the Warriors can claw their way out of this, the refs robbed them of this game. How could they throw out the team’s best defender — over that!!!! – 5:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
All five Grizzlies starters played at least 2:49 of that second quarter.
None of them grabbed a single rebound, while Jaren Jackson Jr. (3) and Dillon Brooks picked up multiple fouls – 5:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors outscored Grizzlies by 2 points in Draymond Green’s 17:01 … outscored by 8 with Green off the floor, which will obviously be the case for entire second half – 5:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Don’t see how that’s a Flagrant 2 on Draymond. Clearly a Flagrant 1. – 5:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
1. The Grizzlies played much closer to their regular season identity than they did in Round 1. Good on them.
2. The Draymond ejection just cannot happen. These are the playoffs. Ejecting a player has to be a last resort/unavoidable decision. The impact is too great. – 5:06 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
The weirdest part is Draymond Green had zero fouls before that play. – 5:06 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
What a start to the series. Ja, Jaren & Melton look liberated. Splash Bros in foul trouble. Draymond Green ejected, leaves the court in true pro wrestling style. Golden State goes 5-18 from 3pt range. Memphis leads 61-55 at half. Suddenly feels like a game Grizzlies got to get. – 5:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 61-55 at the half.
Morant has a game-high 18pts.
Jackson Jr.: 14pts, 4reb
Melton: 11pts, 4reb, 2stl – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No team beats you more often with inferior field goal percentages than the Memphis Grizzlies… halftime lead despite only 43.8% FGs compared to 44.7% FGs for Warriors.
And they’re not even beating Warriors on the glass yet. Taking advantage of Golden State TOs and fouls – 5:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant with a floater over Kuminga at the halftime buzzer and a ‘he can’t guard me’ message to the Warriors. Grizzlies up six. Bigger issue for GSW: No Draymond Green in the second half. They’ll need Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II to avoid fouls, stay on floor in 2nd half. – 5:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Watch out for Draymond in Game 2…
(Still can’t believe he was ejected.) – 5:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors down just 61-55 at the first half. But …
*No Draymond Green for the second half
*Curry, Thompson and Payton all with 3 fouls
*Warriors are cold from 3 (5-for-18)
*Grizzlies are playing well – 5:04 PM
Kevin Lipe @kevinlipe_
I guess Draymond needs to call in a Michigan State favor from Z-Bo and get a personal lesson in how to do wrestling moves on people under the basket without getting ejected – 5:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies lead the Warriors 61-55 at halftime. Golden State was called for 15 fouls in the first half, and Memphis was whistled for 11. Curry, Thompson and Payton will start the second half with three fouls. Warriors will be without Draymond Green for the rest of Game 1. – 5:03 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
The confab after Draymond Green got tossed for a Flagrant Foul 2. pic.twitter.com/MA6XWT6Ii7 – 5:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
With respect to how the rule of flagrant one vs. two is defined, I certainly didn’t see what Draymond Green did as worthy of a flagrant two. – 5:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant at the buzzer.
Halftime: Grizzlies 61 Golden State 55
This has been an entertaining game – 5:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
…only appropriate for a referee named Kane to eject Draymond for a takedown in the great wrestling city of Memphis pic.twitter.com/H4ESgq8E72 – 5:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Yes, Draymond Green grabbed his jersey, which was unnecessary contact. But he also held Clarke’s jersey as he fell to the ground, preventing his head from hitting the court – 5:02 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Big moment for Kuminga and Payton. They’ll need both to have any chance today – 5:02 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
I mean, that’s a Flagrant 2 by definition. He’s smacked him in the face and then yanked him down. Wind-up, contact, it’s in the rule books. Blame Draymond for the dangerous play if you’re mad about it. – 5:02 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I promise I’ve seen Draymond do more than that 100s of times and they were all common fouls.
Flagrant 2 is wild. – 5:01 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Draymond Green does not get the benefit of the doubt if there’s even slightly a question between what type or flagrant foul it is. I’m sorry. – 5:01 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Draymond Green takes a victory lap as he is ejected with a flagrant foul penalty two. – 5:01 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Very weak ff2 on Draymond but sometimes history catches up with you – 5:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green’s ejection is a huge blow for the Golden State Warriors. – 5:00 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Draymond Green should not have done that but that’s the WEAKEST flagrant-2 I’ve ever seen. Absurd – 5:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Did Draymond get called for a flagrant in the Denver series? If so, he’s dangerously close to exceeding the flagrant foul threshold, which would trigger an automatic suspension, which cost him game 5 of the 2016 Finals – 5:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Now Curry picks up his third foul with 1:15 left in the half. Good lord. – 5:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
3 seconds after Draymond Green gets ejected, Curry picks up his third – 5:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Grizzlies fans are chanting “throw him out” about Draymond Green. I don’t think he deserved a Flagrant 2 for that play… – 4:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Draymond Green is ejected due to a flagrant two call. He just ran to the locker room waving his arms in the air, pumping up the crowd as he left. – 4:59 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors react to Draymond Green’s ejection from Game 1 vs. Grizzlies for Flagrant Foul 2 pic.twitter.com/9BnbcAMv64 – 4:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been ejected with 1:18 left in the half. Refs reviewed his foul on Brandon Clarke and called it a flagrant 2. – 4:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green has been ejected after being called for a Flagrant-2. Needless to say, that’s a huge blow for Warriors. – 4:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green gets ejected for a grab and yank of Brandon Clarke’s jersey. Warriors bench is stunned. Steph Curry to the referees: “That’s f****** crazy.” They thought it’d be a flagrant 1 maximum. – 4:59 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LMAOOOOO at Draymond putting on a show as he exits. It’s ridiculous that’s a flagrant 2 though. Absurd – 4:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Soft league for ejecting Draymond Green for that. League should be ashamed – 4:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Draymond Green just ejected from Game 1 in Memphis after what was ruled a Flagrant 2 foul. Wow.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Draymond Green has been ejected from the game. He gets his money’s worth by running around and egging on the crowd. – 4:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I have never seen a player get thrown out of a game and walk out like Draymond Green. Het skipped around and took a lap before walking out. – 4:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
81 degrees in the M. It’s pool szn. pic.twitter.com/H5PDRO6gPa – 4:58 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond just took a victory lap on his way off the court, gesturing to the crowd the entire time. Seems an odd way to celebrate getting ejected for a flagrant two. – 4:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
FedExForum is chanting “throw him out” as the NBA refs review a hard foul by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/9H7AJ4zqFR – 4:58 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond Green clearly gets a Flagrant 2. He just left the court bouncing and clapping, soaking up the jeering – 4:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
And Draymond Green just ran out the tunnel waving on fans to boo him some more. – 4:58 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Crowd hollers “Throw him out” over Green’s foul of Brandon Clarke. Steve Kerr just smiles at the crowd’s opinion. – 4:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
I think Memphis fans are chanting “THROW HIM OUT” as referees review a Draymond Green foul right now. – 4:57 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I wouldn’t put it past these refs to give Draymond a flagrant 2 – 4:57 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
“THROW HIM OUT!” chant erupting from Memphis crowd, in reference to Draymond Green. – 4:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green emphatically telling Steve Kerr and the refs that “My hand got got in (Clarke’s) jersey”.
Call is under review for a flagrant. – 4:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Late whistle on third foul for JJJ seemed almost challenge-worthy, but they let it go. Looks like a potential flagrant on Draymond Green scraping across Clarke’s face. – 4:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grizzlies being up just one kind of feels like: pic.twitter.com/iMeNLqpztn – 4:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Draymond Green yanked down Clarke by his jersey. That will be a flagrant. – 4:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. has two really bad whistles on foul calls in this game. He just picked up his third. Again, Taylor Jenkins is HEATED.
Jenkins was talking with referee James Williams about the call. Williams responded, “I’m trying to talk to you. Calm down!” – 4:55 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Draymond/Kuminga may be Golden State’s best frontcourt in this series. I’m curious to see it with the three snipers (ie no Wiggins) later this series – 4:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors have to like what they’re getting from Kuminga right now. Using his length and athleticism to his advantage. Even giving Ja Morant some problems defensively. – 4:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Every time Jordan Poole’s improvement comes up, I think of Kenny Atkinson and the difference he makes in player development.
Atkinson went from Tyronn Lue’s Clippers staff last season to Steve Kerr’s Warriors staff this season – 4:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have battled back and now trail by 1 with 1:55 left in the half. – 4:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets is second and third fouls with two cheap whistles, one on a reach for and and-one and then the other by stepping on Green’s foot.
That’s tough, especially for the primary defender on Steph. – 4:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I don’t know how to explain it but Jordan Poole dribbles like Justin Jefferson and Jerry Jeudy run routes. Cuts on a DIME – 4:50 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Welcome to the postseason, De’Anthony Melton. Massive for the Grizzlies that he’s playing well. Huge impact to potential lineups on both ends. – 4:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Major credit to De’Anthony Melton. He was more or less out of the rotation by the end of the Wolves series and he’s been awesome in the first half here in Game 1. – 4:48 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
You could run PNR at Morant or you could try to postup Kuminga. – 4:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan with a DIME 👀
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/cEMAzCo9xj – 4:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Anthony Melton with 11 points in first half.
He had 9 points in the entire quarterfinals against Minnesota. – 4:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
All things considered, the Warriors are actually in decent shape right now. – 4:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Melt has been such a boost for the Grizzlies. He is a guy they absolutely need to show up in this series. – 4:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
jab step
jumper
got it ✔️
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/MgUulN8CxM – 4:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga checks in with 6:50 left in the half. The pace of this game favors his skillset. Grizzlies up 44-39. – 4:39 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kuminga Time midway through the second quarter. Warriors on a 10-0 run. – 4:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Can probably count on one hand how many times the Brandon Clarke floater has been blocked this season but Draymond Green just did it. Elite defender and elite IQ to even know when to jump/anticipate that shot. – 4:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
UNGUARDABLE 🦄
(a @Jaren Jackson Jr. appreciation thread) pic.twitter.com/VwJjQOgqYp – 4:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Golden State is just so dangerous out there. One turnover and they make you pay for it. They can flip games faster than anyone. – 4:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Back-to-back 3’s from Poole put Warriors within 42-35. He’s already up to 12 points in 10 minutes. – 4:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Poole cuts Memphis’ lead to 7. Warriors really need that kid to get going today. – 4:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Those free throws helped Poole. He immediately follows with back-to-back threes – 4:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr and Jaren Jackson Sr. on the 1999 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs
Now Kerr has to deal with Jaren Jackson Jr. in the 2022 playoffs pic.twitter.com/GhouMr1hT6 – 4:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr if the NBA had a 10-foul limit: pic.twitter.com/5tVVOHMRVI – 4:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Fouls forcing Damion Lee into the playoff rotation midway through the second quarter. Would’ve thought Kerr would go with Kuminga before Lee. – 4:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Warriors gotta stick with it. Poole getting going is their best shot. Can’t get discouraged. – 4:32 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Great aggressiveness by Poole. If you have whistle-happy refs, this is how you work it to your favor. – 4:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
JJJ two fouls. That one was probably an actual foul (with the body). – 4:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II picks up his third foul with 9:30 left in the second quarter. This is wild.
Grizzlies up 11. Ja Morant is on the bench. – 4:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Three fouls on Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II early in the second quarter. Because of it, Steve Kerr going to Damion Lee for his first rotation minutes of the playoffs. – 4:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors’ foul trouble is mounting. In the first 15 minutes:
GP2 3
Klay 3
Curry 2 – 4:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
unicorn bag work 🦄
@MemphisTravel | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/kTCnYLFwuB – 4:30 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren got a little too sped up last possession. Takes his time, muscles Wiggins into the paint for hoop and harm. – 4:29 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
I feel like things are just better when Kevon Looney is on the court. – 4:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
JJJ’s first foul comes in the second quarter on a TOUGH whistle. Geez. – 4:28 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Really looking forward to a whistle anytime a Griz player bumps Curry. – 4:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Not sure what Klay Thompson was complaining about there. He put his back right into JJJ. – 4:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Third foul on Klay Thompson little more than a minute into the second quarter. – 4:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s three on Klay — who waves for Kerr to leave him in, then points to his head – 4:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
And Klay Thompson picks up his third foul with 10:49 left in the second quarter. – 4:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Through one quarter, Grizzlies looked as comfortable as they’ve looked all postseason. It’s obvious already that Golden State has a Ja Morant problem in this series. – 4:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻 ⚪️⚪️⚪️
+8 after the first quarter.
📺 @espn | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/dOKugfoBQe – 4:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies up after a quarter where Ja Morant’s co-starters missed 10 of 12 shots – 4:23 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
The Grizzlies look like the Grizzlies again. This matchup allows them to play with so much more comfort in lineups that are natural for them. Chaotic pace works just fine for them, and they’re playing so much looser than in the last series. – 4:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG 12 🥷
14 points in the first quarter for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/qQfZIJwXLw – 4:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’ll say it again:
Ja Morant looked pretty good to me against Minnesota from a physical perspective. That defense just collapsed 3 or 4 dudes in the paint and they are uniquely athletic. Warriors don’t have the same kind of athleticism on the back of the defense. – 4:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzles lead the Warriors 32-24 at the end of the first quarter. Right now Memphis is the more physical team and they’re controlling the tempo. Golden State’s backcourt is in foul trouble. Both teams are shooting below 40% from the field, but the Grizz are 6-9 from the FT line. – 4:22 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I like the Warriors playing their three best scorers at the same time. That’s your best chance to get Memphis to chase ghosts outside.
I don’t Iike it when you don’t have at least one of Draymond or GPIII in with them. Otto Porter can’t hang in this setup. – 4:22 PM
I like the Warriors playing their three best scorers at the same time. That’s your best chance to get Memphis to chase ghosts outside.
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Ja Morant on a roll. 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. 16-6 run and Grizz lead 32-24 after 1st quarter. – 4:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Memphis Grizzlies win the first quarter 32-24. This series is going to be so fun to watch. – 4:22 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Talk about throwing the first punch for the @Memphis Grizzlies!
After the 1st qtr, Grizzlies up 32-24 over the Warriors.
Ja Morant had 14pts, the Grizzlies went 6-14 3PG, grabbed 7 offensive rebounds for 10pts and scored 8pts off of 4 turnovers by the Warriors. – 4:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The first quarter looked like the Grizzlies team from the regular season. Playing fast. Ja Morant had 14 points
End of 1: Grizzlies 32 Warriors 24
Grizzlies only shot 37% overall but doubled Golden State in made 3-pointers (6). – 4:21 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 32-24. Memphis on an 11-4 run. – 4:21 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja goes the full first quarter, 14 points on 5-9 shooting. Grizzlies pushing the ball and crashing the offensive boards but Warriors doing a good job keeping them from scoring in the paint. Superior 3-point shooting has Grizzlies up 32-24 through one. – 4:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors on pace to exceed 50 rebounds . . .
Grizzlies on pace for 80 – 4:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyle Anderson’s arm looks like it might be hurting. He’s grabbed at it a couple of times. – 4:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last four teams in it in the West:
– the three worst teams in the West in 2019 (Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies)
– the worst team in the league in 2020 (Warriors)
Life comes at you fast – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Also, if you’re looking for high quality, possibly gettable targets Nuggets fans, De’Anthony Melton is at the top of what is a long list for me. – 4:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The defense on display in these last few minutes of the opening quarter to begin this Grizzlies and Warriors series has been nothing short of impressive – 4:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies are letting everything fly from deep and knocking them down. Warriors down 10. – 4:19 PM
Grizzlies are letting everything fly from deep and knocking them down. Warriors down 10. – 4:19 PM
TOP SHELF YA HEAR ME.
@Ja Morant | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/ItCeDpSp2K – 4:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It used to be madness to get into a running game against the Warriors. Now it’s kind of the best way to get them. They don’t want to get up and down like they used to. – 4:17 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Does GSW honestly think they are gonna be able to rebound with Draymond at the 5 and 4 wings / guards? – 4:17 PM
Does GSW honestly think they are gonna be able to rebound with Draymond at the 5 and 4 wings / guards? – 4:17 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Melton is the sixth man on the all-time Warriors-killers line-up. – 4:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Draymond Green and Ja Morant with a lil face to face chit chat on the inbound and the crowd was loving it. Morant was clapping his hands while Draymond stood in front of him. Playoff basketball >>> – 4:16 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
If the ball is inside the three point line more, advantage Memphis.
If it stays between the three point lines, advantage Warriors.
This is why I love this series – 4:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Brandon Clarke on that 2015 Tristan Thompson. Even when he doesn’t get the official statistic, he’s influencing the result of every rebound. – 4:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II are already on the bench with two fouls. Now Stephen Curry picks up his second foul with 3:56 left in the first quarter. He’s staying in. – 4:15 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The Tee Morant-Draymond Green showdown may be the best one-on-one matchup in the tournament. – 4:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Getting out of one round to the next gives you a chance to free some guys who weren’t able to play in the previous round… for Memphis, that’s De’Anthony Melton.
Like the bonus you get from beating the airships in Super Mario Brothers 3 😄 – 4:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose need to pull Ja Morant in a room with some microfilm, showing him how they fell, their scars of war and hopefully he gets the message – 4:15 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Brandon Clarke has been fantastic this postseason thus far. Shoutout the former SJSU Spartan. – 4:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I think my biggest fear for the Grizz-Warriors series is Memphis just eviscerating Golden State. I can’t imagine that happens, but it would be an incredible narrative. – 4:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
First 2 Brandon Clarke offensive possessions:
-Tipped offensive rebound for open Dillon Brooks 3-pointer
– Alley Oop
X-factor – 4:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Draymond shades to Ja, Ja immediately lobs it to Clarke. Gorgeous. – 4:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors going to a box-and-1 with Andrew Wiggins on Ja Morant. – 4:13 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Crew is so fixated on Ja that they don’t even mention Poole can barely walk down the court at the time lol – 4:11 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
DeAnthony Melton was out of the rotation against Minnesota. But he plays well against the Warriors so Taylor Jenkins is giving him a go – 4:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant took a hard fall and is holding his lower back. Moving around gingerly. – 4:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
De’Anthony Melton is at the scorer’s table. New series plus no Ziaire Williams today. – 4:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two fouls on Gary Payton II, two fouls on Klay Thompson, one on Steph curry in the first six minutes. Jordan Poole entering after the timeout. – 4:09 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Memphis is gonna crush this lineup on the glass – and Clarke hasn’t even entered the game yet. – 4:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Where did Gary Payton II get his athleticism from? Not his Hall of Fame father. Rather, his mama. bit.ly/3eiTQaZ @andscape – 4:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
…now let’s see if Bane can overcome the ice timeout by Steve Kerr here in between free throws – 4:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Now Klay Thompson picks up his second foul. 6:30 left in the first quarter. Warriors take a full timeout. – 4:07 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Other than a couple of missed FTs, strong first run for JJJ: Four boards, an assist, strong contests at the rim, no fouls. – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bane had to get yammmed on to enter the series, but he’s here now – 4:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Desmond Bane coming to life on both ends after being dunked on by Gary Payton. – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
GPII out here with the roll man dunk like Shawn Kemp … the Reeeeiggggnnnnn Mannnnnnn – 4:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memphis shooting free throws for last 7:09 of the first quarter… – 4:04 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The JJJ of the Wolves series will have no bearing on the JJJ of this series. From the worst possible matchup for him to one of the best – 4:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
That’s two fouls on Gary Payton II with 7:34 left in the first quarter. Kerr is keeping him on the court. – 4:03 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr., on the floor, had lost his grip on the ball against Andrew Wiggins so he grabbed onto Wiggins’ ankle to stay tied up. Jeff Van Gundy, working the game courtside for ABC, knows all about ankle-grabbing. pic.twitter.com/9ba94WedzZ – 4:03 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr., on the floor, had lost his grip on the ball against Andrew Wiggins so he grabbed onto Wiggins’ ankle to stay tied up. Jeff Van Gundy, working the game courtside for ABC, knows all about ankle-grabbing. pic.twitter.com/9ba94WedzZ – 4:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Memphis came out of the timeout trying to get an iso post up with Jaren Jackson Jr. on Klay Thompson. Forced a Klay foul. Mike Brown tells Klay and Andrew Wiggins to switch assignments. – 4:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steve Kerr said before the game that Golden State doesn’t have a similar personnel to Minnesota, so it has to go about limiting Ja Morant in its own way. So far, Morant has the upper hand – 3:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies only down two but Taylor Jenkins is not happy with this start. He wasn’t happy about the wide open offensive rebound Andrew Wiggins got before scoring. – 3:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors-Grizzlies is all about Memphis’ ability to force those turnovers.
That air conditioner Warriors had on against Denver’s lack of ball pressure won’t be present in this series. – 3:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant only made 2 threes in one of the six games against Minnesota. He made two in the first two minutes against Golden State. – 3:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Ja hitting his first two treys will end up being a blessing in disguise for GSW – 3:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Grizzlies doing a great job early making GPII switch off Ja Morant. To start things out, Morant has hit two 3’s to get crowd hyped. – 3:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Just like he did in the play-in game, Ja is making his threes against the Warriors. 2-for-2 so far – 3:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant getting started early! Knocks down a 3 for the first pts in the game! – 3:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors starting small: GP2, Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond
Grizzlies starting big: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Tillman, Jackson – 3:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Memphis is such an underrated NBA city. Always great vibes. Might be a top-10 NBA city for me. – 3:47 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
For the record, @scottostler wrote yesterday about why the Warriors needed to start GPII In Game 1 against the Grizzlies. sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 3:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
it really be your own people sometimes 😂 pic.twitter.com/ULFHmreEEY – 3:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5⃣ vs. @Golden State Warriors
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
❌ @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/AAB6NxPZVe – 3:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
LET’S
and we cannot emphasize this enough
GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SxoBjcnwlJ – 3:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The biggest lineup move was made by Steve Kerr. The Warriors are starting Gary Payton II. Obviously a move for guarding Ja Morant. – 3:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Will be fascinating to see how GPII handles Ja Morant early. GPII has been great on Morant this season, but he’ll need to watch reach-ins. Whistles are tighter in the playoffs. – 3:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
There’s a Grizzlies fan in front of wearing a T-shirt that reads on the back “When Wolves Cry.” A few more minutes left to bask in that, I guess. – 3:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Gary Payton II would be the oldest player on the Grizzlies roster. That doesn’t feel like it should be right. – 3:25 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
GP2: The Ja Defender. “My dawg.” Respect between competitors. pic.twitter.com/GDYajdhYtN – 3:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
For all of you Andre Iguodala fans from his days with the Grizzlies, I”m sorry to say he is inactive today with a left cervical disc injury. – 3:21 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Grizzlies start with the Tillman lineup — Ja, Desmond, JJJ, Tillman and Brooks. Warriors counter with Payton starting in the backcourt in place of Poole (probably to guard Morant)…. Warriors start, Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Green and Payton. – 3:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I mean I could be wrong, but starting X was a good curveball vs. Minnesota. I don’t see the reason to begin the series that way against Golden State. – 3:19 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Gary Payton II in the starting lineup for Golden State, per @CassidyHubbarth.
Wrote yesterday about how important GPII could be in this matchup: https://t.co/LTmyq0b3dg pic.twitter.com/iW2VTvGiEe – 3:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation ROLL CALL
15 minutes ’til go time. Where are you tuning in from? – 3:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I bought up Tyus Jones as a traditional point guard who can do the basic things offensively while adding difference-making ball pressure defensively in this story @TheAthletic
Jevon Carter making a similar impact today in Boston for Bucks theathletic.com/3286358/2022/0… – 3:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
2022 NBA Playoffs: As indicated, there always was good chance Kerr would start @Garydwayne against @Ja Morant in Game 1 of Warriors-Grizzlies. Slow Ja, you slow the MEM attack nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:12 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
GP2 started against Memphis on Dec 23, the Warriors’ only win vs the Grizzlies this season.
He had a season-high 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3P), outscoring Morant by one point in the game. – 3:10 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Game one starters:
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Green, Draymond -Center
Payton II, Gary -Forward
Thompson, Klay -Guard
Wiggins, Andrew -Forward – 3:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters for Game 1 against the Grizzlies:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 3:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Warriors-Grizzlies starting in 30 minutes…
• Story on the Grizzlies wrapping up the Wolves series and what to expect vs. Golden State: https://t.co/LTmyq0b3dg
• Answering 3 big questions with @Anthony Slater: https://t.co/U8r19XKbSA
($1/month offer inside both links) pic.twitter.com/9iNzjffjJ3 – 3:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II is starting, with Kevon Looney remaining on the bench. Jordan Poole will also come off the bench.
Payton will join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. – 3:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Memphis starters: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman. That’s a two big look against the Warriors even without Steven Adams available. – 3:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is starting for the Warriors in Game 1 today in Memphis. It’s a move to get him on Ja Morant early. Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney coming off the bench.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 3:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Will the Warriors’ extra prep time help them in Game 1 against the Grizzlies? sfchronicle.com//sports/articl… – 3:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Steph Curry is signing autographs after his pregame warmup routine. Grizzlies fan Adeyinka Hansen, the guy in the hat above the camera, is shouting over the din.
“Might want to save that wrist. It’s gonna be a long night.” pic.twitter.com/HqANW700xq – 2:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry splashing before Game 1 vs. Grizzlies in Memphis pic.twitter.com/o17JjPTHrB – 2:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the challenge of slowing down Grizzlies guard Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/e48sweYxPB – 2:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
After his rousing series win over Karl Towns Sr., Tee Morant moves on to his second round matchup vs. Dell Curry. pic.twitter.com/5kNrodhPuO – 2:16 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on slowing down Ja Morant and Desmond Bane:
“We just have to do our best to limit their open looks and their easy points and see how it goes.” – 2:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Seeing a lot of Kings fans saying that this coach finalist list is Vivek’s not Monte’s.
You can definitely see patterns (Warriors), and the ownership meddling reputation will never fully go away until Sac wins.
Again, we’ve been told numerous times that McNair has full control. – 1:57 PM
Seeing a lot of Kings fans saying that this coach finalist list is Vivek’s not Monte’s.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said assistant coach Blake Ahearn was scouting the Golden State Warriors while the Grizzlies were still playing the Timberwolves. Jenkins said the goal is to mentally/physically sharp as possible. Less than 48 hours since last game. – 1:49 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Warriors in 6. Series reminds me of Spurs/Warriors in 2013 with the Ws now playing the Spurs’ role of long-established playoff vets. There will be tense moments, but Ws will lean on experience to win. Just hope it isn’t like Ws/Griz in 2015 with the roles reversed. – 1:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
KING OF CRUNK @dukedeuce901 IS IN THE BUILDING 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KP2BuWpERY – 1:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-Defensive Playoff Team
Jrue Holiday
Jayson Tatum
Mikal Bridges
Draymond Green
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Warriors getting 85% of the bets today, and only 55% of the money 🤔 – 1:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors open the second round of the playoffs against the Grizzlies, here’s everything you need to know about game one, including how to watch. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 1:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors players getting up pregame shots while DJ Paul, Crunchy Black and Gangsta Boo soundcheck. #wehere pic.twitter.com/OgEyFNTekm – 1:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As we officially get underway with the second round here in Boston, here are my predictions:
Heat in 5
Celtics in 6
Mavs in 6
Warriors in 6 – 1:10 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Pre-game reading for Warriors-Grizzlies…
Jordan Poole Unplugged – theathletic.com/3284338/2022/0…
Pre-game reading for Warriors-Grizzlies…
Jordan Poole Unplugged – theathletic.com/3284338/2022/0…
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Brandon Clarke played 37 minutes and traveled 3.5 miles at an average of 4.52 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/eVXm7oSU5E – 12:33 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
stephen a heard jimi during that warriors/grizzlies teaser segment lol
that was art – 12:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Today’s going to be fun. Been looking forward to a Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series all season. – 12:15 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Had to do some family traveling this weekend so I’ve not been able to do any studying. That being said, due to injuries…
Heat over Sixers(I likely would pick Philly otherwise)
Celtics over Bucks
Warriors over Grizzlies
Suns over Mavericks – 12:15 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Fascinating stuff from @jefffogle: When the Warriors played fast in the first round, they lost. The Grizzlies play fast. https://t.co/EIAJRfuD0Y pic.twitter.com/jOaj8ADI74 – 12:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs. Grizzlies.
Game 1.
LET’S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/cjtvMSHSyQ – 12:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
call it the calm. see y’all soon gang. pic.twitter.com/hlBHBeFgrX – 11:52 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
On the @957thegame airwaves from 9-11 with my dogg @KyleAMadson. Pretty big Warriors game today! We’ve got you covered with all the pregame talk. Let’s goooo!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q2uByYRpid – 11:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The @NBA Playoffs continue today!
Listen LIVE on NBA Radio!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4
GAME 1
1:00pm/et: @Milwaukee Bucks/@Boston Celtics
GAME 1
3:30pm/et: @Golden State Warriors/@Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Hzbk5QHTXS – 11:41 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The reason Memphis has a shot in this series is because the Warriors will guard Ja differently than the Wolves did.
It’s really frustrating to me how many people are paid to analyze basketball that can’t articulate that. You don’t have to have played the game to learn about it. – 11:33 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Bucks in 7.
Heat in 6.
Warriors in 6.
Mavericks in 7.
The Celtics and Suns could end up rolling thus making me look very dumb (wouldn’t be the first time!).
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12:30 plaza party. meet us here.
@Hennessy | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/XM7ThuLcSV – 11:06 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Western Conference Semis.
Game 1.
🏀 GSW at MEM
🕔 12:30pm PT
📺 #NBAonABC
📻 @957thegame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/lAXRrejTX5
@betwayusa || #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/JnDARzJZor – 11:01 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Conference Semifinal predictions
EAST
Celtics beat Bucks in 6
Heat beat 76ers in 5
WEST
Warriors beat Grizzlies in 7
Suns beat Mavs in 6 – 10:50 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
70/30 Heat with Embiid’s injury, 55/45 Heat if Embiid only had the thumb issue, 60/40 Sixers or Embiid was 100%.
65/35 Celtics (would be 50/50ish if Middleton was healthy
58/42 Suns
51/49 Warriors (I’m expecting a great series here) – 10:32 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Warriors are back 🔥 and heading to Round 2 of the @NBA Playoffs!
@Brian Scalabrine sees them headed all the way to the Finals
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/w8yVsUrGwn – 10:28 AM
The Warriors are back 🔥 and heading to Round 2 of the @NBA Playoffs!
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
The ESPN experts pick Warriors/ Grizzlies. 20-0 Warriors. 20-0? I didn’t think there was anything you could get 20 people to agree on these days haha. Grizzlies can be a true “Nobody Believes in Us” team. pic.twitter.com/FBwZdSKd5W – 10:23 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
What’s the biggest Grizzlies-Warriors storyline?
Who is facing the most Game 1 pressure?
What’s a random series prediction?
@Anthony Slater and I took on three big questions about the Memphis-Golden State series ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/U8r19XKbSA pic.twitter.com/QgJWoRtACx – 10:15 AM
What’s the biggest Grizzlies-Warriors storyline?
Who is facing the most Game 1 pressure?
What’s a random series prediction?
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Irrespective of any series pick, I’ll just say I think the Grizzlies will be VASTLY more comfortable in this series playing the role of the extreme underdog than they were as the big favorite vs Wolves – & I expect the Grizzlies performance to look much better. Will it be enough? – 10:11 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Top of the morning! How y’all feeling about the series Grizzlies-Warriors series ? – 10:06 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Three key Grizzlies-Warriors questions as upstart Memphis faces experienced Golden State
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 10:04 AM
Three key Grizzlies-Warriors questions as upstart Memphis faces experienced Golden State
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors meet the Grizzlies in Game 1 on Sunday, here’s a look at the full schedule for the second-round playoff series. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-play… – 10:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors-Grizzlies Game 1 preview with @Fred Katz. Three topics, three answers. theathletic.com/3285059/2022/0… – 9:46 AM
