Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

May 2, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win while the Boston Celticshave not won any games

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Tuesday May 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On with @Danny Leroux GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks
…basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m…3:45 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home