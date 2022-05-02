Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win while the Boston Celticshave not won any games

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Tuesday May 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?