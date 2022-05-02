DeAndre Jordan starting in Game 1 against Miami

DeAndre Jordan starting in Game 1 against Miami

Main Rumors

DeAndre Jordan starting in Game 1 against Miami

May 2, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeAndre Jordan -17 in 11 mins lol
I can’t wait for Doc to explain/justify his decision to Play DJ by throwing the 2001 Orlando Magic under the bus in his postgame presser – 9:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Doc Rivers seriously saw DeAndre Jordan go -12 in four first-half minutes and decided to go back to him.
If Philly loses this game, the DeAndre minutes are probably going to be why. – 9:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Kendrick Perkins and Andrew DeClercq unavailable tonight, DeAndre Jordan will start the second half. – 8:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan is starting the second half. – 8:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so, not to state the obvious, but deandre jordan really shouldn’t play another minute in this series – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers outscored Heat by 15 points in the 14:24 that DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap were off the floor in first half… – 8:35 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Alright, everybody… What do you think? Does DeAndre Jordan start the 2nd half? – 8:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Sixers at the half:
-12 with DeAndre Jordan in 4 minutes
+13 without DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/gZ4kmwXuDm8:35 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Sixers first half +/-
DeAndre Jordan -12 in 4:21
Paul Millsap -3 in 5:14
Paul Reed +7 in 9:09
No center +9 in 5:16 – 8:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeAndre Jordan got waived for DJ Agustin by a Lakers team that finished 33-49 and was so thin inside that LeBron started at center.
So yeah… I’d say the bad DJ minutes are not surprising. – 8:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
God it would be so great if Chris Haynes just asked about DeAndre Jordan – 8:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Thank you Doc Rivers for giving us five glorious minutes in which to bet against DeAndre Jordan. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 14 early, take 30-22 lead into second on 76ers. Adebayo with 10 points, 7 assists . . . and gratitude to Doc Rivers for starting DeAndre Jordan. – 8:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
DeAndre Jordan back in the game? – 7:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
look out, here comes DeAndre Jordan. – 7:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Starting DeAndre Jordan was a very reasonable decision… in 2016.
It was a poor choice in Game 1 of a series in 2022, and it went as expected. – 7:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Paul Reed in for DeAndre Jordan. This is Philly’s best hope until Embiid gets back.
Also, Strus just made a 3 that wasn’t out of bounds. – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Paul Reed in the game for DeAndre Jordan. – 7:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Bball Paul is the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub now, replacing DeAndre Jordan. – 7:42 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Anyone want to defend Doc Rivers for starting DeAndre Jordan? – 7:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed is getting ready to come in for DeAndre Jordan now #Sixers7:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Disastrous start for the Sixers and DeAndre Jordan: Heat are 8-11 from the field, Sixers have one stop through the first four minutes. And that was when PJ Tucker missed a wide-open 3. – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Starting DeAndre Jordan is like the Heat starting Erick Dampier. . . at his current age (46). – 7:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going right at DeAndre Jordan’s drop coverage, as it should. – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat immediately attack DeAndre Jordan in the pick-and-roll. – 7:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Look out, here comes DeAndre Jordan. – 7:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The line moved a half point (from Sixers +7.5 to Sixers +8) with the announcement that Doc was starting Deandre Jordan at center lol – 7:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
DeAndre Jordan in Sixers starting lineup means three things.
1) More tough and more aggresive Sixers defense
2) Some PnR action and lobs from Harden
3) More space on offense for Maxey-Harris
#PhilaUnite7:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s DeAndre Jordan gets the Game 1 start at center in place of the injured Joel Embiid tonight at Miami.
Embiid is the seventh current All-Star to miss at least one games in these playoffs … three shy of the single-season NBA record: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-slow-spinn…7:06 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
doc rivers starting deandre jordan in a playoff series in the year 2022 pic.twitter.com/mnch708yCV7:04 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
DeAndre Jordan will start Game 1 tonight in Miami. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
DeAndre Jordan to starting in place of sidelined Joel Embiid for the 76ers. Also Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. – 7:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
DeAndre Jordan is the starting center for the Sixers in Game 1 in Miami. – 7:02 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
DeAndre Jordan is your starter tonight #Sixers7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
DeAndre Jordan starting at center in Joel Embiid’s place tonight. – 7:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
DeAndre Jordan starts for Joel Embiid. – 7:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
DeAndre Jordan will start at center for the #Sixers. – 7:01 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 1, 2022
Austin Krell: Rivers says there’s hope that Joel returns, but there’s not a ton of clarity yet. Says team will go center by committee. Mentions that DeAndre Jordan’s height had significance in one of the reg season games vs Miami. Team will go more Harden-centric with more spacing. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 30, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home