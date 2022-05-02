Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery

Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs undergoes surgery to repair slight stress fracture in right ankle #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/lsBGZ4OlYI
Source: Twitter @Magic_PR
Source: Twitter @Magic_PR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Orlando Magic announce surgery for 2021 first-round pick Jalen Suggs: pic.twitter.com/9e5hyO02Ea – 10:20 AM
Orlando Magic announce surgery for 2021 first-round pick Jalen Suggs: pic.twitter.com/9e5hyO02Ea – 10:20 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, the Magic announced. He is expected to return to basketball activities this summer and be ready for training camp. – 10:17 AM
Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, the Magic announced. He is expected to return to basketball activities this summer and be ready for training camp. – 10:17 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Jalen Suggs had surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/16XoQZuur1 – 10:16 AM
Magic say Jalen Suggs had surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/16XoQZuur1 – 10:16 AM
More on this storyline
Khobi Price: Wendell Carter Jr. practiced today and is expected to be available tomorrow vs. the Kings. Jalen Suggs didn’t practice. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 25, 2022
Khobi Price: Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup vs. the Pistons. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.