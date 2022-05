Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery

Khobi Price: Wendell Carter Jr. practiced today and is expected to be available tomorrow vs. the Kings. Jalen Suggs didn’t practice . -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 25, 2022

Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent surgery last week to address a slight stress fracture in his right ankle. He’s expected to make a full recovery before training camp. – 10:17 AM

Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, the Magic announced. He is expected to return to basketball activities this summer and be ready for training camp. – 10:17 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.