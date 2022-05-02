Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery

Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery

Main Rumors

Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery

May 2, 2022- by

By |

Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs undergoes surgery to repair slight stress fracture in right ankle #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/lsBGZ4OlYI
Source: Twitter @Magic_PR

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Orlando Magic announce surgery for 2021 first-round pick Jalen Suggs: pic.twitter.com/9e5hyO02Ea10:20 AM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, the Magic announced. He is expected to return to basketball activities this summer and be ready for training camp. – 10:17 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent surgery last week to address a slight stress fracture in his right ankle. He’s expected to make a full recovery before training camp. – 10:17 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Jalen Suggs had surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/16XoQZuur110:16 AM

More on this storyline

Khobi Price: Wendell Carter Jr. practiced today and is expected to be available tomorrow vs. the Kings. Jalen Suggs didn’t practice. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 25, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home