Jimmy Butler available against 76ers

Tim Reynolds: Heat injury report for Game 1 Butler (knee) available. Herro (respiratory) available. Strus (hamstring) available. Tucker (calf) available. Martin (ankle) available. Morris (respiratory) available. Lowry (hamstring) out.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler passes Andre Iguodala for 92nd on the NBA all-time playoff-start list and ties Danny Ainge for 91st. With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Eddie Jones for 20th on the Heat all-time playoff list, as does Butler. – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Kyle Lowry (hamstring ) just as he did in the final two games the previous round against the Hawks. Otherwise the new usual of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus. – 7:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 1 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #miamiheat #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference second-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo #PhilaUnite #HEATCulture – 6:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat have confirmed that Jimmy Butler (knee) will play in Game 1 against visiting Philadelphia.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable (updated with quotes). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Looks like more Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo in Erik Spoelstra’s mix. – 1:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry officially out for game 1
Caleb Martin, PJ Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, and Tyler Herro all labeled as questionable after taking it easy in practice heading up to tomorrow
All those guys should play – 12:26 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris defended Pascal Siakam in Round 1 and he will most likely take on the Jimmy Butler challenge in Round 2. Harris and the team discussed what stands out about Butler’s game. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/30/tob… via @SixersWire – 10:32 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
Heat-76ers Second Round Playoffs Preview:
– The open gaps to attack in Philly’s defense
– A Tyler Herro series?
– Where should Bam operate offensively?
– Jimmy Butler can shift the series in one part of the floor
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/heat-76er… – 9:33 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler: “I think both rosters are going into this battle knowing that both sides got enough to get the job done. We’ve got a job to do. They’ve got a job to do. But I’m banking on the Miami Heat.” – 9:29 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Hearing Jimmy Butler talk about Joel Embiid and his injury makes me sad that they still aren’t teammates. They should be. – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Those big contracts in August? It’s all relative. – 5:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just enjoy this back and forth between Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker on IG pic.twitter.com/HUj2j2cOb5 – 4:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back at it at practice. pic.twitter.com/imqG6f00m0 – 12:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS – 12:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. The art of the deal often transcends the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Another sweep for Dragic; Nets fallout; Hawks reflect on Heat; Celtics and seeding; a Spo conversation. More. – 9:02 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, a meeting of top coaches among storylines
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
NBA column: The #Sixers learned some lessons against the #Raptors that could benefit them in the conference semifinals vs. Jimmy Butler and the #Heat: https://t.co/4qtc7iCEJN pic.twitter.com/YOZ5m1IXlC – 7:00 PM
Ky Carlin: Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / May 1, 2022
Ira Winderman: Butler on his knee soreness, “It’s all right. We got another day inbetween.” Says will be good to go Monday. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 30, 2022
Butler missed Tuesday’s Game 5 because of his right knee issue and Lowry missed Games 4 and 5 after tweaking his hamstring during Game 3 of the first round on April 22. The hope is both will be available when the Heat opens its second-round series against the 76ers on Monday at FTX Arena, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t ready Friday to give a definitive comment on their status. “Physically, each day we’ll get a better idea,” Spoelstra said. “But everybody has made progress. Everybody was doing something, whether it was in the practice or on the side. I took that as an encouraging sign.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022
