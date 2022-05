Jimmy Butler available against 76ers

Butler missed Tuesday’s Game 5 because of his right knee issue and Lowry missed Games 4 and 5 after tweaking his hamstring during Game 3 of the first round on April 22. The hope is both will be available when the Heat opens its second-round series against the 76ers on Monday at FTX Arena, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t ready Friday to give a definitive comment on their status. “Physically, each day we’ll get a better idea,” Spoelstra said. “But everybody has made progress. Everybody was doing something, whether it was in the practice or on the side. I took that as an encouraging sign.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022