Joe Dumars leaving Kings to join NBA league office

Shams Charania: Sacramento Kings chief strategy officer Joe Dumars is departing from the organization and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer is joining the NBA as its Executive Vice President Head of Basketball Operations, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hall of Famer Joe Dumars leaves Sacramento Kings to take high-ranking job in NBA office
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Today, the Sacramento Kings announced plans to unveil a refurbished court, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, at Sacramento Central YMCA. This project is part of the NBA’s initiative to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the league by creating more than 50 new live, learn or play centers. The Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the YMCA on Saturday, April 30. “As we reflect on 75 years of the NBA, we celebrate the game’s positive impact on communities and its ability to bring people together,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We are thrilled to continue to partner with Kaiser Permanente to prioritize wellness and enhance Sacramento Central YMCA’s resources for our community.” -via NBA.com / April 26, 2022
Sean Cunningham: Monte McNair is restructuring the Sacramento Kings basketball ops department. Asst. GM Ken Catanella will not be back, sources tell me. His contract was coming to an end & will not be renewed after 6 seasons with the team. He is a valuable resource with a ton of experience -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 12, 2022
Sean Cunningham: In addition to Ken Catanella’s departure, Monte McNair’s restructuring of the Sacramento Kings basketball operations dept also includes Head Athletic Trainer Joe Resendez after 4 seasons, and Media Relations Director Alex Sigua, both let go today, per sources. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 12, 2022
