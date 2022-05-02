Joel Embiid playing for France?

Joel Embiid hails from Cameroon, but in the upcoming Olympic Games, he may compete as a member of the French national team. Per a report by French outlet RMC Sport, the NBA top scorer of the 2021-22 season has initiated administrative procedures to obtain the French nationality.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Updated piece on how the Sixers might try playing in Joel Embiid’s absence at least the next two games: es.pn/3vwo83r (ESPN+) – 4:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid getting the French nationality per report and can be used as a naturalized member of the French national team
eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 3:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per @Ben Falk, 76ers were outscored by 11.6 points per 100 possessions in the 374 possessions that Harden played w/o Embiid in the regular season. In the first round, the 76ers were outscored by 6.8 points per 100 possessions in Harden’s minutes w/o Embiid. – 3:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Embiid out, it’s time for “The Beard” to live up to the hype after all his shenanigans the past two seasons. #Rockets #Nets #Sixers #Heat nypost.com/2022/05/02/nba… – 2:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey on notion the Sixers must “survive” (at least) Games 1 and 2 without Embiid: “I wouldn’t say ‘survive.’ I would say go out there and compete as hard as always try to win the game.” – 12:58 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New article on what the Sixers need from James Harden with Joel Embiid out for Games 1 and 2, plus some thoughts on how Harden is adapting his game as a playmaker. @ringer theringer.com/2022/5/2/23053… – 12:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do absences of Kyle Lowry and Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do the absences of Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat-76ers playoff primer: Important questions surrounding the series, how Joel Embiid’s absence changes things, what to expect from James Harden, an important Heat player to watch and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do absences of Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
To win without Joel Embiid, Sixers’ Doc Rivers must think outside the box vs. Miami | writes David Murphy inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers can win without Joel Embiid in the #NBA playoffs like the #Eagles won without Carson Wentz | writes Marcus Hayes inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 of Eastern Conference semifinals; optimism that Joel Embiid could return for either Game 3 or 4 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 7:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers offense will turn to James Harden for points inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 10:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Among the possibilities for Doc Rivers and the Joel Embiid-less #Sixers against the #Heat are playing more zone defense, utilizing a small lineup and trying all four centers: https://t.co/oxvqGAR40a #76ers pic.twitter.com/RDPiOKVi4l – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will be without Kyle Lowry and the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid in Game 1.
Spoelstra: “They feel like they have enough, we feel like we have enough. I guess probably both sides are ready just to tip this thing up.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat-76ers playoff primer: Important questions surrounding the series, why Joel Embiid’s absence changes things A LOT, what to expect from James Harden, an important Heat player to watch and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:09 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New 3 Ball for Monday’s action!
Talking the 76ers without Embiid, Bball Paul time(?), maybe some Herro hunting, Tobias at C, Jimmy and Bam ball-handling, CP3 and Ayton PNR game, Luka against Mikal (and maybe Jae), and much more!
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Draymond ejection
• Clarke/Poole deliver
• JJJ
• Curry clutch (defense!)
• Giannis good
• Joel Embiid injury outlook
• How tf did i just win MEM +2.5
• Start races at no lights tracks earlier
Join us!⬇️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment? (Updated with quotes.) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tobias Harris could help make up for Embiid against Heat in first two games
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Doc Rivers and the #Sixers are going to have to be creative and open-minded without Joel Embiid against the #Heat, which Rivers seems ready to do: https://t.co/oxvqGAR40a #76ers pic.twitter.com/7VOE65UmwT – 4:30 PM
At 28, the Philadelphia 76ers player may finally get the jersey of the French national team and according to the same report, a visit to France is planned by the end of June to finalize the paperwork. FIBA regulations allow only one naturalized player per national team. The France team has never used it until now, so it would be a first. -via EuroHoops.net / May 2, 2022
