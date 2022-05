Marcus Smart questionable for Game 2 against Bucks

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart “took a few hits.” He believes the quad bothered Smart more than the shoulder, but “he’s going to play through a lot.” “He’s getting iced down now and I’m assuming he’ll be OK.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 1, 2022

Marcus Smart draws his first charge and now Bobby Portis has two fouls. #Bucks lead the #Celtics 33-32 with about 730 to go in the first half. – 1:49 PM

Marcus Smart is hurt, looks like his shoulder is dislocated, going straight to the locker room. #Celtics

Celtics say DPOY Marcus Smart is expected to return with a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion. – 2:14 PM

The latest on Marcus Smart’s shoulder injury as the Celtics say he should be available to return in second half masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…

The key w/ Marcus Smart will be how the injury is described. If it is referred to as a subluxation (partial dislocation) or a dislocation then it involves the glenohumeral (ball-and-socket) joint. If it is described as a shoulder separation then the injury involves the AC joint. – 2:15 PM

Marcus Smart returns to the floor for the second half, walking like he’s less than 100 percent. But he’s a go. #Celtics

Marcus Smart emerges from the tunnel at halftime to a standing ovation. His shoulder looks ginger and he’s holding his chest a bit as he starts to work on his form shooting. His touch is unsurprisingly way off. – 2:24 PM

Marcus Smart’s shoulder is worth keeping an eye on in the 2nd half. If he’s not a factor offensively you can change how you use Jrue – 2:27 PM

Marcus Smart is a little too willing to shoot the 3. That’s what Milwaukee wants. No issues with him taking some open ones, but he’s crossing into pressing and forcing it – 2:33 PM

Marcus Smart is now grabbing his right knee after absorbing contact from Jrue Holiday. It appears he’s staying in.On the other end, Bobby Portis picks up his fourth foul with 5:08 to go. – 2:43 PM

Marcus Smart is limping again after that last drive, dealing with a quad contusion that has flared up a few times today. – 3:32 PM

As Marcus Smart slams the ball in frustration and the Celtics empty the bench, so are the stands as the fans begin their exodus. Haven’t seen this with two minutes left in a playoff game in the Garden in a while. – 3:34 PM

Udoka says Marcus Smart took two hits to the quad in the second half and that is actually affecting him more than his scary-looking shoulder stinger.“He’ll play through it.” – 3:56 PM

Quick piece at @The Athletic Bucks defense stifles Celtics as Giannis barrels through everything Boston threw at him, including an injured Marcus Smart. theathletic.com/news/bucks-vs-…

Al Horford on Marcus Smart: “He did take a beating today. I don’t know how he does it, but he got back in there. I told him tonight, ‘Get your rest, get ready and we have another one Tuesday.’” – 4:24 PM

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. He’ll be listed as questionable tomorrow. His shoulder is “fine,” per Udoka. – 1:03 PM

Udoka said Marcus Smart is questionable with a “pretty bad” quad contusion. Got hit there twice during Game 1. #Celtics

