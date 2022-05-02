Marcus Smart questionable for Game 2 against Bucks

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. He’ll be listed as questionable tomorrow. His shoulder is “fine,” per Udoka.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game. 2. Ime: “He’s sore. Pretty bad thigh contusion.” Said he got hit twice in same spot during Game 1. – 1:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Marcus Smart is questionable with a “pretty bad” quad contusion. Got hit there twice during Game 1. #Celtics #Bucks – 1:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 2 because of the quad contusion. – 1:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game with what Ime Udoka calls a “pretty bad quad contusion” – 1:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game 2 with his quad contusion. Said he’s sore but he’s a “tough guy who’s going to try to play through some things.” – 1:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. Udoka said Smart will try to play, but will be listed as questionable. Added that Smart’s shoulder is fine. – 1:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Marcus Smart listed as questionable for Game 2 between Celtics and Bucks. #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs – 1:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford on Marcus Smart: “He did take a beating today. I don’t know how he does it, but he got back in there. I told him tonight, ‘Get your rest, get ready and we have another one Tuesday.’” – 4:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Quick piece at @The Athletic:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart took some hits today, but that “He’s getting iced down now. I assume he’ll be ok.” – 3:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Udoka says Marcus Smart took two hits to the quad in the second half and that is actually affecting him more than his scary-looking shoulder stinger.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
As Marcus Smart slams the ball in frustration and the Celtics empty the bench, so are the stands as the fans begin their exodus. Haven’t seen this with two minutes left in a playoff game in the Garden in a while. – 3:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is limping again after that last drive, dealing with a quad contusion that has flared up a few times today. – 3:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are a combined 10-for-37 in this game, including 4-for-16 on 2-point shots. – 3:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart, quad wrapped on the bike for the first time all year. pic.twitter.com/5HEpG794HJ – 2:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart favoring his quad now. He’s taken a beating today. Staying in the game though. – 2:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart stayed down there for awhile holding his right leg. Appeared to hit it trying to take a charge. He just gave a thumbs up to his teammates, though, and is staying in the game. – 2:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart goes down and is in pain on his right quad contusion from earlier. He’s limping down the floor but gives a thumbs up to the Celtics bench. – 2:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart is now grabbing his right knee after absorbing contact from Jrue Holiday. It appears he’s staying in.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is a little too willing to shoot the 3. That’s what Milwaukee wants. No issues with him taking some open ones, but he’s crossing into pressing and forcing it – 2:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday just did “The Jrue” to Marcus Smart. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 2:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart is back on the floor for the Celtics to start the third quarter, after suffering a shoulder stinger and quad injury in the second quarter. – 2:27 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Marcus Smart’s shoulder is worth keeping an eye on in the 2nd half. If he’s not a factor offensively you can change how you use Jrue – 2:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on the court to start second half but Jaylen Brown brings ball up – 2:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart returns to the court for the #Celtics and the crowd cheers. He is grimacing and feeling his right shoulder, but it starting to work it out as he is taking threes. – 2:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart emerges from the tunnel at halftime to a standing ovation. His shoulder looks ginger and he’s holding his chest a bit as he starts to work on his form shooting. His touch is unsurprisingly way off. – 2:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart is back and shooting jump-shots during warmups. Crowd approves. – 2:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart returns to the floor for the second half, walking like he’s less than 100 percent. But he’s a go. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Marcus Smart has a Right Shoulder Stinger/Right Quad Contusion. Expected to return. – 2:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Marcus Smart (shoulder stinger) will return to Game 1 against Milwaukee.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics, Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion, but is expected to return. – 2:15 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The key w/ Marcus Smart will be how the injury is described. If it is referred to as a subluxation (partial dislocation) or a dislocation then it involves the glenohumeral (ball-and-socket) joint. If it is described as a shoulder separation then the injury involves the AC joint. – 2:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The latest on Marcus Smart’s shoulder injury as the Celtics say he should be available to return in second half masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger AND a right quad contusion (he was rubbing his quad before the shoulder injury).
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics say Marcus Smart is expected to return, and the right shoulder injury was a stinger – 2:15 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart expected to return, per Celtics. Called a shoulder stinger. – 2:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart – Right Shoulder Stinger/Right Quad Contusion – EXPECTED TO RETURN per the Celtics. – 2:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics say DPOY Marcus Smart is expected to return with a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion. – 2:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ooooh. Marcus Smart in serious pain. R shoulder biceps area. Immediately left the court with a trainer – 2:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart just ran back to the locker room looking seriously injured holding his right shoulder. Looked like it may have popped out when he drove on Pat Connaughton just now. – 2:07 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Marcus Smart did something to right arm or shoulder ? pic.twitter.com/KiZzylop5y – 2:07 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart was fouled, holds right shoulder as he jogs back to the locker room for further examination by the Celtics medical staff. – 2:07 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart runs off floor holding his right arm in obvious pain. Heads with trainer to locker room – 2:07 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart is rushing back to the locker room, holding his right arm. Looks like his shoulder might’ve popped out. – 2:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart has come off the floor with his right arm hanging and holding his shoulder. He ran straight down the tunnel into the back – 2:07 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart to the locker room. Looked liked his shoulder. – 2:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is hurt, looks like his shoulder is dislocated, going straight to the locker room. #Celtics #Bucks – 2:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart went right to the #Celtics locker room favoring his right shoulder. – 2:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart draws his first charge and now Bobby Portis has two fouls. #Bucks lead the #Celtics 33-32 with about 730 to go in the first half. – 1:49 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Bucks now have 7 turnovers in 8 minutes and are shooting 38 percent from the field. Marcus Smart, unsurprisingly, has been at the center of it all. – 1:31 PM
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart “took a few hits.” He believes the quad bothered Smart more than the shoulder, but “he’s going to play through a lot.” “He’s getting iced down now and I’m assuming he’ll be OK.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 1, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Marcus Smart is expected to return with a right shoulder stinger, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 1, 2022
Tim Bontemps: It appears Marcus Smart just had his shoulder pop out. He went into the lane, and got grabbed by Jevon Carter. Smart immediately called to the bench and went to the locker room with the help of a trainer, and appeared unable to move his right arm. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 1, 2022
