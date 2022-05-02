Mavericks vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) play against the Phoenix Suns (0-0) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday May 2, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 56, Phoenix Suns 69 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With three assists in the first half, Chris Paul moved past Tony Parker for No. 5 on the all-time postseason assists list with 1,144. Next up is Dallas Mavs coach Jason Kidd in No. 4 with 1,263. Suns lead 69-56 at the break. – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If we’re being real though… Phoenix should be up 20 at halftime with how well they shot the ball (63.6%) and how poorly Doncic’s non-Kleber teammates shot (5/19 FGs).
That’s gonna even out in second half. Dallas enjoyed the Cameron Payne minutes in particular – 11:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s 26 points is the third most he’s had in a playoff half in his career, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Mavs need Jalen Brunson (3 points, 1-6 FG) to get rolling in the second half. – 11:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks allowed Phoenix to shoot 63.6 percent from the field, including 6-of-12 from 3-point land. Jason Kidd probably won’t scream the paint off the walls at halftime, but he’d be within his rights. Mavericks down 69-56 at the half. – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas has plenty of offensive talent led by Doncic, but #Suns are getting pretty much whatever they want on offense.
Phoenix up 69-56 at half.
Key stat: Jalen Brunson 3 points on 1-of-6 FGs tonight at halftime.
Avg. 27.8 in Jazz series. – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 69, DAL 56
Booker: 15-6-5, 5-9 FG
Ayton: 19 Pts, 9-12 FG
Crowder: 11 Pts, 4-5 FG
Doncic: 26-6-4, 8-18 FG – 11:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That’s 26 points in the first half for Luka Doncic.
Suns up 13 at halftime.
Feels like how the series might wind up going. – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 6-of-11 from 3.
24 points in the paint.
15 bench points.
7-of-7 FGs.
63.4% FG
16 assists on 26 field goals.
Very efficient offense there.
#Suns up 65-52 with 1:41 left in 1st half. – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul 3 over Powell, then runs back down to court rubbing/scratching the back of his head.
Haven’t seen that one.
#Suns up 13. Timeout #Mavericks 1:41 left in half. – 10:58 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If Luka Doncic scores 46 points tonight, he’ll pass Michael Jordan for the highest career scoring average in NBA playoff history.
Entering tonight:
Jordan – 33.4
Doncic – 32.7
Iverson – 29.7
Durant – 29.4 – 10:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mavs managed to hit a bunch of 3s to get within 4 points and then Chris Paul happened. Phoenix back up 13. – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jason Kidd just scratching his forehead after seeing Cam Johnson hit a wide open 3.
#Suns up 10 as Paul scores. – 10:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka and Kleber have 36 points combined. The rest of the Mavericks have 14. Suns lead 57-50. – 10:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per NBA Courtside: Chris Paul has passed Tony Parker for 5th on the All-Time Playoffs assists list with 1,144. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig entrance. hasn’t played since Game 4 of last series. – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig getting some run here late in the second quarter – 10:52 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
not many guys in the league could replicate that 4-5 play luka sequence just now – 10:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Always liked Crowder as a player, but he’s pretty reckless out there right now. – 10:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
If Mavs could start slowing Phoenix even a little, like they last couple of minutes, they might actually win this thing. Amazing that it’s down to 4 points. – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mavericks are 9-for-17 from 3 and suddenly the Suns’ lead is down to 4. Point of attack defense hasn’t been great after the strong start – 10:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Don’t look now, the Suns lead is now 51-47. And they’re shooting nearly 60 percent – 10:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bullock with a four-point play. Mavericks doing just enough to hang around at 51-45. But without better defense from here on, they will have trouble keeping pace. – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne: 6 points. 3-of-4 FGs (0-of-0 from 3).
Last series: 29.5% FG (3-of-19 from 3). #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber: 30 points, 10-17 FG, 6-10 3P
Rest of Mavs: 8 points, 3-14 FG, 1-5 3P – 10:47 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Maxi Kleber has to be the best shooting German big man in Dallas Mavericks history – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kleber extending Ayton on the perimeter. Another 3. is now 5-of-6.
#Suns up 13, though, as Payne and Ayton answer on other end. – 10:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Like look at Draymond after seeing Crowder getting a Flagrant One for kicking Doncic in the sweet spot… pic.twitter.com/BbJhiLvCNC – 10:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Flagrant foul 1 on Crowder. Don’t think it lessens the sting for Doncic. – 10:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After reviewing Jae Crowder’s kicking motion on his jump shot that made contact with Luka Doncic’s groin, the refs have assessed Crowder with a Flagrant 1 foul. – 10:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Flagrant-1 on Jae Crowder. Luka Doncic could’ve told refs that himself. – 10:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Interesting that Jae Crowder’s offensive foul to the lower midsection of Luka Doncic is being reviewed for possible flagrant content. But they aren’t showing the video in-arena, like most places do. Foul upgraded to flagrant-1. – 10:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
They haven’t shown a replay in the building, which alludes to apparent guilt for Jae Crowder hitting Luka in a sensitive place.
Flagrant 1 – 10:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if Jae isnt tossed, Draymond is going to tweet an emoji i just dont know which one. – 10:42 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
What does #arrestDraymond twitter think about that Crowder play? – 10:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ow. Crowder’s right leg catches Doncic between his. Play is being reviewed. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka just getting up after Crowder called for offensive foul.
Play under review as Crowder extended his leg on the shot and caught Doncic in that area.
#NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic is down and holding his groin. Couldn’t see what happened, but Jae Crowder got hit with an offensive foul and they’re reviewing to see if it was flagrant – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder 3.
Now 4-of-4 (3-of-3 from 3) 10 points.
Last series: 31.4% FG (3-of-26 from 3). #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Mavs – 10:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson missed tough drive to the rim, Jae Crowder nailed a triple at the other end. And instead of being down six, the Mavericks fell behind by 11 and now it’s 47-34. – 10:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Disastrous 3.5 minutes for the Mavs. Brunson gets his 3rd foul and the Suns extend their lead by 3 points without their 4 best players on the floor. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic checks back in, so Mikal Bridges immediately comes back as well – 10:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
You never know how long it’s going to last but Jae Crowder will eventually get hot after a shooting slump. That day has arrived. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder is 4-for-4, Cam Payne is 2-for-3. Shots are finally falling – 10:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber just tied Luka Doncic for 23rd on the Mavs’ all-time playoff blocks list (9). Go figure. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kleber misses first shot from 3. Is now 4-of-5. #Suns up 11 as Crowder connects. Has 8. – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Phoenix’s offense will do three things that Utah’s didn’t really do vs Mavericks:
– Take care of ball (CP3 is the point guard)
– Take midrange shots (Book lives there)
– Give center the ball before the rebound (Ayton inside) – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Maxi Kleber has four 3-pointers already. Not sure this is the matchup for JaVale McGee with Dallas rolling out the pick-and-pop bigs – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Payne, Shamet, Johnson, Crowder and McGee.
Thoughts? #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee having an interesting conversation with referees during break after first quarter.
Can’t read lips from up here, but it looks like he’s saying someone from #Mavs is either pushing or using a forearm.
Keeping eye on this moving forward. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:33 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Reggie Miller: “People forget how gifted a scorer Devin Booker is.” Literally no one has forgotten this. – 10:33 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Incredible start for Maxi saved the Mavs from complete disaster. Early turnovers on the road is playoff cyanide. It’ll be critical for Reggie to not get that third early in the second.
Deep breath. Need unexpected heroes in the second. Luka can’t be responsible for every bucket – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 35, DAL 25
Booker: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 4-8 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Crowder: 3-2-2
Doncic: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-9 FG – 10:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forward Oshae Brissett shares on IG that he’s in Phoenix for Game 1 of Suns-Mavs. Several former teammates playing — Aaron Holiday and Torrey Craig. pic.twitter.com/xDIR0Y2mQL – 10:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Pretty good show in the first quarter by the guys I believe will be first-team All-NBA guards.
Devin Booker: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Luka Doncic: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder at the five with McGee out .
Payne, Booker, Bridges and Johnson remaining four. #Suns up 10 – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic 14 on 5-of-9 FGs. Four rebounds, two assists. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Every time I watch Luka, I just think about how he’d be even greater if he was in world class shape. – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Doncic with 14 points in the quarter. Suns doing a really good job of forcing him to be a driver and go through a body or two when he does so. He got stuck settling for jumpers and attacked from there. Gonna be really tough on him physically if he sticks with this (and he has to) – 10:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Long stretch with no whistles leads to a mandatory timeout with 4.5 seconds left in the first quarter and the Mavericks down 33-25. They’ve clawed back into the game because of Maxi Kleber’s 3-of-3 3-point shooting. – 10:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic couldn’t believe a foul wasn’t called, and I tend to agree, was a clear foul. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Talked to Cameron Payne this morning, he said he’s due to make shots after struggles last series.
Just connected on his push shot floater off glass. #Suns up 10. – 10:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber is 3 of 3 from three, so there’s proof at least one Mav made the trip. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kleber keeping #Mavs in it. corner 3. Third one of quarter. #Suns up 10. – 10:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
News bulletin: Suns are really good.
I know all of us knew it, but not so sure the Mavs quite knew what they were getting into. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yes, I would wager Devin Booker’s hamstring is doing just fine – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges with baseline penetration, find McGee cutting to rim for dunk.
Kleber does answer with 3. Has six off bench on two 3s.
Luka 3. #Suns lead down to eight late in 1st. – 10:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have Brunson and Bullock with two fouls apiece and they are shooting 33.3 percent from the field, trailing 24-12 with 3:37 left in the quarter. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kleber 3 as Ayton switched on Doncic, who found Kleber in the corner. Ayton answers with two, #Suns up 14. – 10:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Book just yelled: “Fuck is wrong with you!” in Jalen Brunson’s face after that block. Lol that’ll get you a tech. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brunson two fouls as he picks up offensive foul driving on Booker.
He’s out, Bertans in. #Suns up 15. – 10:21 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Deandre Ayton came into this series shooting 70.0 FG% after setting an NBA playoff record for the highest FG% in a single postseason in 2021 at 65.8 FG% (min. 100 FGM). – 10:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Suns have yet to be called for a personal foul. Only the tech on Booker.
Phoenix, meanwhile, is in the penalty. – 10:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two fouls on Brunson. Booker draws the offensive foul. Bertans in for Brunson. – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne and Cam Johnson are the first Suns subs to check in, up 22-7 – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton turnaround over Kleber, who did hold his ground guarding him.
#Suns up 20-7 as Booker was called for technical foul after he reaction to blocking Brunson’s shot. #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker blocked Brunson’s shot and let him know about it. Seems like a lame technical, but, OK. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker TALKING to Jalen Brunson after swatting him from behind.
So of course he gets a technical, because we can’t have any fun here – 10:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Technical foul on Devin Booker for staring and saying bad words – 10:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Suns looking very much in rhythm early, up 18-6 on Dallas in the first six minutes – 10:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s possible the Mavericks could have had a worse start, but not sure how. First play was an unforced Luka turnover and the Suns have been running ever since for an 18-6 lead with 6:09 left in the first quarter. – 10:16 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
During free agency, Mavericks could really use a 7–foot shotblocking center to be a defensive anchor. Suns completely exploiting their weakness tonight in G 1. Can’t think of any center candidate at the moment. – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Deandre Ayton has already attempted four shots at the first timeout of Game 1
Rudy Gobert had multiple first quarter field goal attempts in only one game of the quarterfinals vs Mavericks (Game 2) – 10:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs have been hit by a freight train: Suns 18, Mavericks 6. Dallas had 3 early turnovers and the Suns are shooting 50% to Dallas’ 37%. – 10:16 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Suns have better perimeter defenders than the Jazz. #Analysis – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs timeout. Down 18-6 and Booker with the follow.
Jae Crowder was in front of the #Mavs bench giving the timeout signal as he headed back to the Phoenix bench. #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns – 10:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ah, right, the best team in the world. Those guys.
18-6 start for the Suns.
Dallas finding it very difficult to get any half-decent look offensively.
Phoenix’s defense –> offense transition is doing the job from there. – 10:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Mavs will need to have more buckets than turnovers to compete against the Suns. That ratio is even midway through the first quarter. The score isn’t. – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is AMPED after getting multiple offensive boards for the put-back. Suns’ defense is everywhere and they’re getting out and running, up 18-6 – 10:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Well, Mavs didn’t waste much time setting themselves up for what would be a third double-digit comeback in 7 games.
The Suns, however, are not the Jazz. In more ways than one. – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton finish with Luka in the area. Remember. Doncic guarding Gobert a little bit in #Mavs-Jazz series. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs – 10:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reggie Bullock’s isn’t going to play 48 minutes tonight. He’s got 2 fouls in the first 4:38. – 10:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Spencer Dinwiddie replaces Reggie Bullock, who already has 2 fouls. Suns up 14-4 early – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton has missed out on two steals as the ball got through his hands.
#Mavs score off the 2nd one. #Suns up 12-4 as Ayton scores on other end. #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Powell meets Booker at the level of the screen on a DHO with Ayotn. Ayton rolls hard for an easy and-one. – 10:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder 3 puts the Suns up 9-0 to start Game 1. Defense is swarming right now – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka turnover.
Booker lob
Bridges finish.
#Suns 6-0 as Booker scored in transition. – 10:07 PM
Luka turnover.
Booker lob
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz did not attempt a single midrange shot in Game 6 vs Mavericks
First shot of Game 1: Chris Paul midrange – 10:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bullock on Paul, DFS on Booker
Bridges on Doncic, Booker on Brunson – 10:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Guessing the Suns are going to look for DA early, see how the Mavs are playing it and go from there. Monty said over the weekend that they sort of just have to play the first half and adjust from there given the lack of familiarity with this Dallas roster post-deadline. – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs led #Suns through three quarters in their three games this season only to lose.
11-17: Mavs 73-68 through 3: 4th: Suns 37-25 Final: PHX 105-98
11-19: Mavs 84-79 through 3: 4th: Suns 33-20. Final: PHX 112-104
1-20: Mavs 82-74 through 3. 4th Suns 35-19. Final: PHX 109-101. – 9:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell are warming up for Game 1 and also maybe the circus. pic.twitter.com/V0t0W6uo4O – 9:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hard not to feel a little bad for Harden. He needs a title and he’s basically lost an All-NBA team to injury late in the last few years for series he could’ve won. CP3, Embiid, Kyrie, Aldridge (retired last year before playoffs), etc. – 9:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
About that time 🕺
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks w/ Wesley Matthews, Jordan Poole & Kevin Looney, Tyler Herro…heck of a start to the NBA playoffs for city of Milwaukee / state of Wisconsin hoopers… Of course you’ve still got Jimmy Butler & Jae Crowder doing their thing… – 9:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
9:05 tip @theeagledallas – 9:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/0PCnas1AQF – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FYI. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UHzi986b3b – 9:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The regular five are up for the start of Round 2. pic.twitter.com/CrB2Qd39Cl – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton beyond halfcourt. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fb8fRg2GbS – 9:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Looking fly for Round 2.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/dJtOkSw0G1 – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker getting ready for Game 1: pic.twitter.com/bA7LjoZUPI – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker pregame. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/K8Rrs4hLuv – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams reiterated what Devin Booker said earlier today at shootaround: The hamstring is fine. Book has been giving it “round-the-clock” care, so he’s fully healthy as far as they (and the medical staff) are concerned – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I can’t do it.” Devin Booker. #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
2022 NBA Playoffs preview: 5 keys for Suns in second round vs. Mavericks – https://t.co/AveyvVIqwz via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/nOvcnTO7PA – 8:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Marquese Chriss’ first playoff game in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/kxlNMdiZED – 7:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It might be a little purplish tonight in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/91r70RlpYK – 7:34 PM
Devonte Graham @Devonte4Graham
Back on @BookCameo for Mother’s Day weekend request / birthdays / weddings … whatever you need book now 🤝🏾❤️💯 – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Yeah, that is true.”
Devin Booker agreeing he has no patience to be an #NBA head coach someday.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Thanks to the Mavs and Suns and the general universe for working their powers to align Games 1 and 2 with my parents’ already-planned week in Phoenix.
10/10 recommend. pic.twitter.com/t5250jR6tw – 6:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Whatever it takes, we are locked in and ready to rise up to the challenge.
Key in and read how we’re ready for Round 2: – 6:12 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🗣️ We need you here. We need you LOUD!
🎟 https://t.co/mHlXfAluG3 | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qdKtIfMmTO – 5:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
‘He likes the challenge’: Luka Doncic will face elite defense from Suns, but he says Mavs are ready dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Schedule update for Game 4.
🎟 Limited tickets are still available for our games in Phoenix: https://t.co/T7C3wat109 pic.twitter.com/plcptqO870 – 4:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A lil shoot around cash money 💰
@chime | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/kH3QMTrDi0 – 4:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#IndianaFever fall 101-89 to the Dallas Wings in their final preseason game.
Kelsey Mitchell: 24 pts 8/15
Queen Egbo: 11 pts, 11 rebs, 4/5
NaLyssa Smith 18 pts, 6/9
Emily Engstler: 12 pts, 5 rebs, 4/9
Destanni Henderson: 5 pts, 6 asts, 4 stls, 2/13
Lexie Hull: 2 pts, 1/9 – 4:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t know why it was. I wasn’t sure if I was playing before the game. I had to go through some pregame stuff to make sure I was ready to go.”
#NBA fines #Suns $25K for ‘violating league injury report rules’ on Devin Booker’s hamstring azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:05 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Fever fall in their final preseason game 101-89 to Dallas. 89 is great! 101 is not, especially considering how bad Indiana was on defense in 2021.
That said, I think the Fever will be happy with a combined 42 points from Kelsey Mitchell & NaLyssa Smith. Regular season starts 5/6 – 4:01 PM
