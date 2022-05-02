Mavericks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Mavericks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Mavericks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

May 2, 2022- by

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Dallas Mavericks have not won any games while the Phoenix Sunshave not won any games

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday May 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN / KTTN/KWRK/KCAZ
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On with @Danny Leroux GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks
…basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m…3:45 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home