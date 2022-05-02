Pistons, Pacers among teams interested in Jalen Brunson

Don’t expect much bold talk from the Dallas Mavericks as they enter the second round for the first time in 11 years and face the 64-win (and suddenly full-strength) Phoenix Suns. They are well aware how good the Suns are. Behind the scenes, though, team officials are expressing clear confidence that they will re-sign Jalen Brunson in the offseason. Detroit and Indiana are two teams with considerable cap space known to have interest in signing Brunson this summer. New York’s interest has also been well-chronicled, even though the Knicks will have to make some moves to create sufficient financial flexibility to compete with the offers Brunson is expected to command that could exceed $80 million over four seasons.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Jalen Brunson and others have to say about his footwork in the paint, which has become his calling card.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jalen Brunson this season:
Reg. season points: 1,285 (ranked 40th)
1st round points: 167 (ranked 1st)
The Knicks, who could give Brunson the opportunity to be a full-time primary ball handler, need to shed salary to have the flexibility to sign him but could feasibly create $20 million or more in cap space. League sources say the Mavs have no intention of cooperating in potential sign-and-trade scenarios. -via ESPN / April 25, 2022
NBA pro personnel scouts and executives polled by ESPN for this story anticipate that the floor for Brunson’s next contract will be an average annual salary of $20 million. The high end of the estimates range around $25 million per year. -via ESPN / April 25, 2022
The Pistons, according to league sources, see how well Brunson fits with Doncic and envision him similarly enhancing Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft who is also a big-bodied scorer and playmaker. -via ESPN / April 25, 2022
