Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid feeling better

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Could Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid become teammates? https://t.co/yKriPTen9a pic.twitter.com/B8H7qrj7M2 – 12:58 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Most fun NBA summer coaching outcomes…
—Hornets: Mike D’Antoni
—Kings: Mark Jackson
—Lakers: Doc Rivers
—Sixers: Jay Wright – 12:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Tobias Harris excels in Game 1 loss to #Heat without Joel Embiid, but the #Sixers need James Harden to take more than 13 shots: https://t.co/7BEtMsHkLJ pic.twitter.com/la5NTGWP60 – 12:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did some stuff yesterday to start the concussion protocol process. The #Sixers coach said he’s feeling better. – 12:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “a lot better” but doesn’t have any update beyond that on his status moving forward in the series. – 12:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Doc Rivers just said Embiid (orbital injury, concussion) is feeling a lot better “but I don’t want to give false hope”… He is out for gane 2 and not in Miami – 12:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said he knows Joel Embiid is doing “a lot better” and “did something” yesterday.
Added “I don’t want to give any false hope, so I’ll stop there.” – 12:01 PM
Doc Rivers said he knows Joel Embiid is doing “a lot better” and “did something” yesterday.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid “is feeling a lot better” but added that he “didn’t want to give false hope either.” – 12:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says he knows Joel Embiid was able to do a little bit yesterday and that he’s feeling a lot better, but also cautioned that he doesn’t want to give false hope for where he’s at in the return process – 12:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joel Embiid “is feeling a lot better … but I don’t want to give false hope either” Doc Rivers says. – 12:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers’ commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost 76ers in Game 1 vs. Heat, and could easily cost them the series
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 10:07 AM
Doc Rivers’ commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost 76ers in Game 1 vs. Heat, and could easily cost them the series
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 1 win over the 76ers, which was again fueled by defense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on the Heat defense’s plan vs. Harden, Adebayo and Herro’s big night, how the 76ers filled the void Embiid left behind and other stuff – 9:33 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doc Rivers on DeAndre Jordan: “We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/03/doc… – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 106-92 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Eventually, overwhelming.
2. Bam Adebayo makes most of Joel Embiid absence.
3. Tyler Herro … is back.
4. P.J. Tucker harasses James Harden.
5. No time for Duncan Robinson. – 8:28 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Doc Rivers on DeAndre Jordan: “We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not. That’s what we’re gonna do because our guys believe in him.” pic.twitter.com/cg36lJpSZK – 8:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We like D.J. We are going to keep starting him, whether you like it or not. That’s what we are going to do because our guys believe in him.” -Doc Rivers
Unable to overcome Joel Embiid’s absence, Sixers fall to Heat, 106-92, in Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:04 AM
“We like D.J. We are going to keep starting him, whether you like it or not. That’s what we are going to do because our guys believe in him.” -Doc Rivers
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers’ Big 3 minus Joel Embiid cannot secure Game 1 against the #Heat: https://t.co/7BEtMsHkLJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/enQRDkHAFg – 6:50 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers had one of their worst shooting nights ever, & Doc Rivers made it worse! ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… via @SportsRadioWIP – 6:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
EMBIID TO PLAY FOR FRANCE??
NEWS: https://t.co/LaIpv323lY pic.twitter.com/O2FtIm1ni8 – 4:02 AM
EMBIID TO PLAY FOR FRANCE??
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
James Harden isn’t shooting nearly as much as Doc told him to in March. He attempted 13 shots tonight with Joel Embiid sidelined.
He hasn’t had 20+ FGA since he got to Philly
His 18.6 PPG this postseason is his lowest since 2011-12
And.. 76ers now 6-9 without Embiid this year – 1:24 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on why DeAndre Jordan started tonight: “We don’t need Paul (Reed) in foul trouble, and that’s why you don’t want to start him. We like DJ. We’re gonna keep starting him, whether you like it or not. That’s what we’re gonna do, because our guys believe in him.” – 11:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on tonight’s loss to the Heat: “You’re never going to win a game when you shoot like that. I told our guys I thought 27 of them were absolutely draw-it-up great looks. I still didn’t like how we played, though. … – 11:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers miss chance to take Game 1 vs. #Heat without Joel Embiid: https://t.co/7BEtMsHkLJ pic.twitter.com/3WSYaXlhij – 11:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If James Harden and Joel Embiid went to Daryl Morey and said “yo what’s the deal with Doc’s rotations, can’t you help?”
What would the answer be? – 10:45 PM
If James Harden and Joel Embiid went to Daryl Morey and said “yo what’s the deal with Doc’s rotations, can’t you help?”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers explains why DeAndre Jordan is going to be your starting center going forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/02/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 106-92 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Eventually, overwhelming.
2. Bam Adebayo makes most of Joel Embiid absence.
3. Tyler Herro . . . is back.
4. P.J. Tucker harasses James Harden.
5. No time for Duncan Robinson. – 10:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on the center rotation, said some of his players preferred DeAndre Jordan as the starter.
“We like DJ, we’re going to keep starting them whether you like it or not.” pic.twitter.com/DCMARWXpZv – 10:13 PM
Doc Rivers on the center rotation, said some of his players preferred DeAndre Jordan as the starter.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said the Sixers have a low margin of error, can’t afford to be at a significant possession disadvantage like they were tonight.
Rivers thought offense was a bigger issue than defense tonight, that Miami’s physicality bothered the team at times. – 10:09 PM
Doc Rivers said the Sixers have a low margin of error, can’t afford to be at a significant possession disadvantage like they were tonight.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is out. Bam Adebayo goes for 24 points on 8-10 FG with 12 rebounds.
Cause meets effect in Miami. – 10:05 PM
Joel Embiid is out. Bam Adebayo goes for 24 points on 8-10 FG with 12 rebounds.
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden only attempted 13 shots tonight without Joel Embiid.
He has zero games with 20 shot attempts with the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/6uJjwiBFyX – 10:04 PM
James Harden only attempted 13 shots tonight without Joel Embiid.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Doc Rivers just now: “We are going to keep starting him [DeAndre Jordan] whether you like it or not because our guys believe in him.” – 10:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
DeAndre Jordan will remain Philly’s starting center, Doc Rivers said. – 10:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The worst part about Doc Rivers’ rotation tonight was that Paul Reed (-3) never actually fouled out. – 9:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers’ Big 3 minus Joel Embiid isn’t enough to take Game 1 from the deeper #Heat: https://t.co/J0BzwQT7s3 #76ers pic.twitter.com/Ge7Qz9QJiJ – 9:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hard not to feel a little bad for Harden. He needs a title and he’s basically lost an All-NBA team to injury late in the last few years for series he could’ve won. CP3, Embiid, Kyrie, Aldridge (retired last year before playoffs), etc. – 9:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
That’s a lot of wide open looks for Herro. Pretty sure that was not part of Doc Rivers’ game plan. – 9:35 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
IDK, feels like the drop off from Embiid to DeAndre Jordan feels substantial. – 9:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sixers hung tough most of the night — but they have few answers offensively without Embiid. Any Nets fan could tell you that Harden just isn’t the type of player who can take over games consistently anymore. Heat’s defense has been locked in throughout much of this one. – 9:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
DeAndre Jordan and Furkan Korkmaz sharing the court in the fourth is some galaxy brain stuff from Doc Rivers – 9:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Is Doc Rivers playing DeAndre just so he’ll have an excuse for his next “here’s why losing that playoff series wasn’t my fault” press conference? – 9:31 PM
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
What Doc Rivers told me about Tyler Herro in March:
“His rookie year, I actually made a statement to someone – I think I was coaching the Clippers – that I said, ‘Man, this guy is gonna be a superstar.’ And that was the first time we played him, and he didn’t play that well… – 9:26 PM
What Doc Rivers told me about Tyler Herro in March:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It really feels like Doc Rivers overreacted to that one possession where the Heat got three offensive rebounds by putting DeAndre back in without realizing that DeAndre isn’t even a good rebounder anymore. – 9:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Doc Rivers seriously saw DeAndre Jordan go -12 in four first-half minutes and decided to go back to him.
If Philly loses this game, the DeAndre minutes are probably going to be why. – 9:00 PM
Doc Rivers seriously saw DeAndre Jordan go -12 in four first-half minutes and decided to go back to him.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Someone take Doc Rivers out in handcuffs for putting in Jordan to start second half. – 8:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Korkmaz getting minutes in this game underlies something that we probably all knew to begin with — the Sixers don’t really have a definitive answer beyond Embiid and they actively have to mix lineups in the hopes that something sticks long enough for them to pull out Game 1 or 2. – 8:15 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Bam having his way in the absence of Embiid. It’s going to be an ongoing problem for the Sixers among others – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Paul Millsap now in at center for the 76ers. Doc Rivers looking to see what sticks. – 8:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Just two first-quarter FTs for the Sixers without Joel Embiid, who averaged an NBA-high 11.8 in the regular season.
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey a combined 2 for 9 from the floor, 1 for 5 from three. – 8:04 PM
Just two first-quarter FTs for the Sixers without Joel Embiid, who averaged an NBA-high 11.8 in the regular season.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Thank you Doc Rivers for giving us five glorious minutes in which to bet against DeAndre Jordan. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 14 early, take 30-22 lead into second on 76ers. Adebayo with 10 points, 7 assists . . . and gratitude to Doc Rivers for starting DeAndre Jordan. – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
I know it’s still early. But watching the #Sixers play right now is why Joel Embiid deserves the MVP award. – 7:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Paul Reed in for DeAndre Jordan. This is Philly’s best hope until Embiid gets back.
Also, Strus just made a 3 that wasn’t out of bounds. – 7:43 PM
Paul Reed in for DeAndre Jordan. This is Philly’s best hope until Embiid gets back.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s DeAndre Jordan gets the Game 1 start at center in place of the injured Joel Embiid tonight at Miami.
Embiid is the seventh current All-Star to miss at least one games in these playoffs … three shy of the single-season NBA record: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-slow-spinn… – 7:06 PM
Philadelphia’s DeAndre Jordan gets the Game 1 start at center in place of the injured Joel Embiid tonight at Miami.
Dan Favale @danfavale
doc rivers starting deandre jordan in a playoff series in the year 2022 pic.twitter.com/mnch708yCV – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
DeAndre Jordan to starting in place of sidelined Joel Embiid for the 76ers. Also Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pregame reading …
Heat-76ers playoff primer: Important questions surrounding the series, how Joel Embiid’s absence changes things, what to expect from James Harden, an important Heat player to watch and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:54 PM
Pregame reading …
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The last time Matisse Thybulle played in a game, it was a really tough night for him. Doc Rivers expressed his support for the young man ahead of Game 1 in Miami. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/02/mat… via @SixersWire – 6:47 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Doc Rivers: The Ultimate Survivor shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers column: Will Doc Rivers ‘not be shy with playing different guys’ in tonight’s Game 1 vs. #Heat without star Joel Embiid? https://t.co/oxvqGAR40a #76ers #NBA pic.twitter.com/fGi6oaNp9T – 6:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: “This is a game where you have to be free enough and fearless enough to try things you normally wouldn’t try.”
Rivers says the team has certain concepts, plans heading into Game 1, but he’s been made it clear he’s more open to creative moves than usual. – 6:13 PM
Doc Rivers: “This is a game where you have to be free enough and fearless enough to try things you normally wouldn’t try.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers on figuring out the 76ers power rotation without Embiid: “You have to be free enough and fearless enough to try a lot of different things that you probably wouldn’t try.” – 6:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Won’t know the starters for a bit still, but Rivers closed his presser talking about being “free enough and fearless enough” to try different things without Embiid out there to just throw at every problem. Interested to see how they handle it – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers on lineups without Embiid, “It’s a hard game to script without your big guy.” – 6:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says no players or coaches with the @Philadelphia 76ers are paying attention to popular narratives headed into this series:
“It doesn’t matter what anybody else says. It matters what you do.” – 6:08 PM
Doc Rivers says no players or coaches with the @Philadelphia 76ers are paying attention to popular narratives headed into this series:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Joel Embiid changing nationality to play for France in 2024 Olympics nj.com/sixers/2022/05… – 5:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With Joel Embiid sidelined, Paul Reed is ready to do more for this team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/02/pau… via @SixersWire – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do absences of Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:28 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
I’m down for a vintage Harden game (the good version) or three until Embiid comes back theringer.com/2022/5/2/23053… via @ringer – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers will likely try to put Max Strus on an island early and often tonight, as they test his defense. Strus is ready for the challenge miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Doc Rivers did not hide his admiration for Heat president Pat Riley this morning – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Doc Rivers praises Heat’s Pat Riley for nudge into coaching. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:15 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Updated piece on how the Sixers might try playing in Joel Embiid’s absence at least the next two games: es.pn/3vwo83r (ESPN+) – 4:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
How exactly did Doc Rivers get into coaching? It was the influence of Pat Riley. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/02/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:22 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid getting the French nationality per report and can be used as a naturalized member of the French national team
eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 3:18 PM
Joel Embiid getting the French nationality per report and can be used as a naturalized member of the French national team
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per @Ben Falk, 76ers were outscored by 11.6 points per 100 possessions in the 374 possessions that Harden played w/o Embiid in the regular season. In the first round, the 76ers were outscored by 6.8 points per 100 possessions in Harden’s minutes w/o Embiid. – 3:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers credits #MiamiHeat president Pat Riley for pushing him into coaching: ‘He inspired me, he really did’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:44 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Embiid out, it’s time for “The Beard” to live up to the hype after all his shenanigans the past two seasons. #Rockets #Nets #Sixers #Heat nypost.com/2022/05/02/nba… – 2:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New article on what the Sixers need from James Harden with Joel Embiid out for Games 1 and 2, plus some thoughts on how Harden is adapting his game as a playmaker. @ringer theringer.com/2022/5/2/23053… – 12:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do absences of Kyle Lowry and Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:33 PM
Embiid was home in Philadelphia still dealing with concussion symptoms on Monday, sources told ESPN. To even think about playing again, he’ll have to progress through the NBA’s concussion protocols and then get a good report back on a right orbital bone fracture at his appointment on Wednesday, the day of Game 2 in Miami. -via ESPN / May 3, 2022
Anthony Chiang: DeAndre Jordan starting at center in Joel Embiid’s place tonight. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 2, 2022
