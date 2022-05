Doc Rivers on DeAndre Jordan: 'We're gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not'

Heading into Game 2, Rivers did reveal that the Sixers will continue to go to the veteran out of Texas A&M.; “We like DJ,” Rivers added. “We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not. That’s what we’re gonna do because our guys believe in him. At halftime, we asked our key guys because we were thinking about it because I thought Paul Millsap gave us some decent minutes, and to a man, that’s where they wanted to go.” Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic: “Our defense lost us the game today. I think our start on the defensive end was terrible, and we’ve got to change that. I know we can play way better defense, and I know we will.”Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan