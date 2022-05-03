Jalen Brunson likely staying with Mavs?

Brunson has earned serious money over the past few months, and his free agency lingers as the team’s main question whenever the offseason begins. I still anticipate Brunson returns to Dallas; sources have told me that, but even an unsourced observer of this team’s rising success and Brunson’s oft-worn “immaculate vibes” apparel could deduce the same.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jalen Brunson 4/12 in the paint. He’s missed some pretty easy ones, but going against a real defense does change things just a little – 12:13 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Tough night for Jalen Brunson. He came into tonight
with the largest PPG increase, from regular season to postseason in 2021-22. (minimum 3 GP in playoffs) – 12:02 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watching Devin Booker guard Jalen Brunson compared to Donovan Mitchell… – 11:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s 26 points is the third most he’s had in a playoff half in his career, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Mavs need Jalen Brunson (3 points, 1-6 FG) to get rolling in the second half. – 11:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas has plenty of offensive talent led by Doncic, but #Suns are getting pretty much whatever they want on offense.
Phoenix up 69-56 at half.
Key stat: Jalen Brunson 3 points on 1-of-6 FGs tonight at halftime.
Avg. 27.8 in Jazz series. – 11:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson missed tough drive to the rim, Jae Crowder nailed a triple at the other end. And instead of being down six, the Mavericks fell behind by 11 and now it’s 47-34. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker TALKING to Jalen Brunson after swatting him from behind.
So of course he gets a technical, because we can’t have any fun here – 10:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest from the NBA’s coaching search grapevine and updates on Jalen Brunson, D’Angelo Russell and the scourge of these playoffs — ugh … injuries — all here in my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-slow-spinn… – 3:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Jalen Brunson and others have to say about his footwork in the paint, which has become his calling card.
mavs.com/brunsons-footw… – 5:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chris Paul notes that he shared the same agent, Leon Rose, as Brunson’s dad, Rick, and that Rick for two summers worked out Paul. Chris remembers little Jalen Brunson back then and followed his career, took his son Chris to see Villanova and Brunson in the Final Four. – 3:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson, after Mavs’ practice today, on his emotions after Game 6: “I wasn’t trying to get too excited. … Winning the first round is great considering we hadn’t done it in a while, but I mean, it’s just the first round. There’s a lot more basketball to be played.” – 3:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s just unlocked, the true JB.” Mikal Bridges on his college teammate, #Mavs guard Jalen Brunson. #Suns pic.twitter.com/HFwwA4hG8F – 4:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jalen Brunson rocks the baby on Mavs assistant coach Darrell Armstrong, who is wearing the Chuck Taylors from his rookie season in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/eGahTfSOip – 2:24 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jalen Brunson this season:
Reg. season points: 1,285 (ranked 40th)
1st round points: 167 (ranked 1st)
He is the first player to lead the 1st round in total points after ranking outside the top-15 in total points in the regular season since Penny Hardaway in 1996-97 (48th). – 10:03 AM
Team sources express the same confidence in his return, but it likewise doesn’t take inside information to understand that Dallas couldn’t replace his value in the open market if Brunson were to walk for nothing in return. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2022
Don’t expect much bold talk from the Dallas Mavericks as they enter the second round for the first time in 11 years and face the 64-win (and suddenly full-strength) Phoenix Suns. They are well aware how good the Suns are. Behind the scenes, though, team officials are expressing clear confidence that they will re-sign Jalen Brunson in the offseason. Detroit and Indiana are two teams with considerable cap space known to have interest in signing Brunson this summer. New York’s interest has also been well-chronicled, even though the Knicks will have to make some moves to create sufficient financial flexibility to compete with the offers Brunson is expected to command that could exceed $80 million over four seasons. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 2, 2022
The Knicks, who could give Brunson the opportunity to be a full-time primary ball handler, need to shed salary to have the flexibility to sign him but could feasibly create $20 million or more in cap space. League sources say the Mavs have no intention of cooperating in potential sign-and-trade scenarios. -via ESPN / April 25, 2022
