Klay Thompson will play despite knee soreness

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Klay Thompson expects the Grizzlies will play extremely physical in Game 2.
Klay Thompson expects the Grizzlies will play extremely physical in Game 2.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson asked what he expects in Game 2 tonight in Memphis: “A physical night at the office.” – 1:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson banged his knee in Game 1, but “he’s fine” and will play tonight, Steve Kerr says. – 1:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said that Klay Thompson banged his knee in Game 1, but he’s fine and will play tonight. – 1:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson “banged his knee” in Game 1, per Kerr, but “he’s fine” and will play tonight. – 1:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Right leg compression sleeve for Klay Thompson at shootaround in Memphis. Listed as probable. Getting his normal shots up. pic.twitter.com/4giZGTcwjH – 1:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is listed on the Warriors injury report as probable with right knee soreness. Desmond Bane listed as questionable with lower back soreness. Both appear likely to play, but notable designations. – 10:56 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) is listed as probable for Game 2 Tuesday night against the Grizzlies. – 7:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Through the Warriors’ six playoff games (they are 5-1 in those 6 contests), Jordan Poole ranks second on the team in scoring (behind Steph Curry), second on the team in assists (behind Draymond Green), third on the team in made 3PT’s (behind Steph and Klay) and first in 3PT% – 9:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Klay Thompson: I played angry. I played angry
Klay Thompson: I played angry. I played angry
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“That’s just championship DNA”
How Klay Thompson made the two biggest plays in Warriors’ Game 1 win
“That’s just championship DNA”
How Klay Thompson made the two biggest plays in Warriors’ Game 1 win
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson was celebrating hard after that stop to seal the Game 1 win: “Then Andre (Iguodala) grabbed me and said: ‘Keep your composure!’ Then I realized I needed to settle down. It’s one game. We didn’t come here to win one.” pic.twitter.com/elfo5KSRif – 10:01 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Loved this answer by @LethalShooter__ about Klay Thompson. Catch the full interview on SportsNightLive on @kron4news at 10:30. pic.twitter.com/XlSzCiZzZB – 9:51 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I totally agree with Andre’s sentiment and message of staying composed and focused on the ultimate goal.
I totally agree with Andre’s sentiment and message of staying composed and focused on the ultimate goal.
StatMuse @statmuse
Teammates to score 30+ in the same game this playoffs:
Ingram/McCollum G3 vs Suns
Steph/Klay G4 vs Nuggets
Morant/JJJ G1 vs Warriors
Teammates to score 30+ in the same game this playoffs:
Ingram/McCollum G3 vs Suns
Steph/Klay G4 vs Nuggets
Morant/JJJ G1 vs Warriors
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Gary Payton II on if he influenced Ja Morant to miss that last shot attempt:
Gary Payton II on if he influenced Ja Morant to miss that last shot attempt:
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay Thompson said Andre Iguodala grabbed him after the game and told him to keep his composure. Savvy Vet. pic.twitter.com/0sQQ5pF2WU – 7:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Warriors possession on the Klay Thompson three:
Klay missed 3
Offensive rebound
Steph missed 3
Offensive rebound
Wiggins missed 2
Offensive rebound
Jump ball
Klay made 3
Warriors possession on the Klay Thompson three:
Klay missed 3
Offensive rebound
Steph missed 3
Offensive rebound
Wiggins missed 2
Offensive rebound
Jump ball
Klay made 3
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay, Jordan, and Steve react to Draymond’s ejection: pic.twitter.com/j3s575c99B – 7:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson: “I’ve learned in life you can’t go back, and I did miss those free throws. I was very disappointed in myself. But I quickly forgot about them and realized we have a chance to win this game in four seconds. It sucks, but we won, and that’s all that really matters.” – 7:31 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson: “I played angry. I played angry. … Andre (Iguodala) came up to me at the end of the game and said, ‘Keep your composure.'” – 7:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson: “I played angry.”
Klay Thompson: “I played angry.”
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson on his wild fourth quarter (missed free throws, game-winner, stop on Morant): pic.twitter.com/7J1gdtvTF2 – 7:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson: “That was a fun night, man, after the two years I had. Now feeling the highs and lows of playoff basketball, it’s awesome.” – 7:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson acknowledged he was “very disappointed” in himself for missing two free throws, but he also realized there was time left on the clock and immediately re-focused his attention. – 7:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson: “Missing two free throws is very uncharacteristic for me, but I’m human. I’ve learned from a lot of experience that you have to move forward.” – 7:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson on Draymond Green’s ejection: “It’s unfortunate. We’re not the same team without him. But I’m incredibly proud of how we responded.” – 7:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay’s last 36 seconds:
Hits what ends up being game-winning 3.
Misses two straight free throws with 6.7 seconds left and a 1-point lead.
Klay’s last 36 seconds:
Hits what ends up being game-winning 3.
Misses two straight free throws with 6.7 seconds left and a 1-point lead.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay got just enough extension on that final play to alter that Morant layup try. Warriors had to win that one 3-4 times in the fourth quarter. – 6:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jordan Poole with 31-9-8 tonight in 38 minutes. Most productive player for the Warriors in Game 1.
Jordan Poole with 31-9-8 tonight in 38 minutes. Most productive player for the Warriors in Game 1.
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson in Game 1:
— Biggest shot of the game
Klay Thompson in Game 1:
— Biggest shot of the game
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson, who hit go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute, celebrates Game 1 victory over Grizzlies in Memphis pic.twitter.com/jZZabltYeC – 6:33 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Steph/Klay/Dray. In the beginning and to the end. Not always pretty, but they’re winners to the core. – 6:33 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Huge shot from Klay. Kept fighting through the game. He got heart. Not all playoff wins are pretty. A W is a W! – 6:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Klay hits the 3 and then defends Morant perfectly on the last play. He’s officially back – 6:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Just a monster of a series opening win for the Warriors on the road. Done without an ejected Draymond Green in the second half. Jordan Poole had 31 points off the bench. Klay Thompson hit go-ahead 3. Steph Curry had 24. Game 2 on Tuesday with Draymond back. – 6:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors held off even through Klay’s surprising missed FT’s, neutral out-of-bounds call and lost jump ball. Grizzlies miss chance to beat Warriors without Draymond for the entire 2nd half. – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph and Klay have missed 14 free throws this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/kfnJlJ3xYy – 6:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Klay missed both? Wow. Grizzlies got bailed out after a few youthful mistakes – 6:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Klay Thompson drilling clutch three-pointers in a road playoff game… feel like we’ve seen that before – 6:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 points for Klay Thompson after that three to put the Dubs up by 1
3PT line: 9 points
15 points for Klay Thompson after that three to put the Dubs up by 1
3PT line: 9 points
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ multiple offensive rebounds, Klay key 3, defensive stop on Morant + killing clock on next play. Some smart plays from Warriors in final moments. – 6:25 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Another missed OPEN 3 by Curry. But Klay creates his own 3 with the fly by – 6:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors with four guards and a wing on the floor down the stretch: Curry, Payton, Poole, Klay, Wiggins. Needed GP2 back on the floor for Morant, couldn’t take Poole off the floor because of his offense. But now you have Klay/Wiggins boxing out Clarke/Jackson. – 6:19 PM
John Ireland @LAIreland
So great to see Klay back in the playoffs. Just one of those guys who was born to be there.
So great to see Klay back in the playoffs. Just one of those guys who was born to be there.
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Draymond out hurts, but man Klay, Poole or Curry … thats so tough down the stretch … 1 of 3 could catch fire and end it.
Draymond out hurts, but man Klay, Poole or Curry … thats so tough down the stretch … 1 of 3 could catch fire and end it.
David Locke @DLocke09
Last time a team led by more than 2 possession was at 4:02 in 2nd quarter when Grizzlies led the game 50-42.
Last time a team led by more than 2 possession was at 4:02 in 2nd quarter when Grizzlies led the game 50-42.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
After that last Poole layup, the Warriors are now winning the paint 46-30.
The Klay three trims the Grizz advantage from three to 42-36.
After that last Poole layup, the Warriors are now winning the paint 46-30.
The Klay three trims the Grizz advantage from three to 42-36.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Every Klay dunk I think about how he told me that he couldn’t even touch the rim this time last year – 5:43 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Not sure how else to put this, but klay Thompson sux today – 5:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors a big half from Curry and/or Klay Thompson from stealing Game 1. They’re getting the looks they want. – 5:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant with a floater over Kuminga at the halftime buzzer and a ‘he can’t guard me’ message to the Warriors. Grizzlies up six. Bigger issue for GSW: No Draymond Green in the second half. They’ll need Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II to avoid fouls, stay on floor in 2nd half. – 5:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Three fouls on Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II early in the second quarter. Because of it, Steve Kerr going to Damion Lee for his first rotation minutes of the playoffs. – 4:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors’ foul trouble is mounting. In the first 15 minutes:
GP2 3
Klay 3
The Warriors’ foul trouble is mounting. In the first 15 minutes:
GP2 3
Klay 3
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Not sure what Klay Thompson was complaining about there. He put his back right into JJJ. – 4:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Third foul on Klay Thompson little more than a minute into the second quarter. – 4:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s three on Klay — who waves for Kerr to leave him in, then points to his head – 4:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
And Klay Thompson picks up his third foul with 10:49 left in the second quarter. – 4:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II are already on the bench with two fouls. Now Stephen Curry picks up his second foul with 3:56 left in the first quarter. He’s staying in. – 4:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two fouls on Gary Payton II, two fouls on Klay Thompson, one on Steph curry in the first six minutes. Jordan Poole entering after the timeout. – 4:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Now Klay Thompson picks up his second foul. 6:30 left in the first quarter. Warriors take a full timeout. – 4:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Memphis came out of the timeout trying to get an iso post up with Jaren Jackson Jr. on Klay Thompson. Forced a Klay foul. Mike Brown tells Klay and Andrew Wiggins to switch assignments. – 4:00 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Grizzlies start with the Tillman lineup — Ja, Desmond, JJJ, Tillman and Brooks. Warriors counter with Payton starting in the backcourt in place of Poole (probably to guard Morant)…. Warriors start, Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Green and Payton. – 3:19 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Game one starters:
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Green, Draymond -Center
Payton II, Gary -Forward
Thompson, Klay -Guard
Game one starters:
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Green, Draymond -Center
Payton II, Gary -Forward
Thompson, Klay -Guard
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters for Game 1 against the Grizzlies:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Warriors starters for Game 1 against the Grizzlies:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II is starting, with Kevon Looney remaining on the bench. Jordan Poole will also come off the bench.
Gary Payton II is starting, with Kevon Looney remaining on the bench. Jordan Poole will also come off the bench.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is starting for the Warriors in Game 1 today in Memphis. It’s a move to get him on Ja Morant early. Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney coming off the bench.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II is starting for the Warriors in Game 1 today in Memphis. It’s a move to get him on Ja Morant early. Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney coming off the bench.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
When Memphis won, Golden State didn’t have either Steph Curry, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson. When the Warriors won, Ja Morant was returning from a knee injury and Brandon Clarke didn’t play.
Now both squads should be at full strength.
When Memphis won, Golden State didn’t have either Steph Curry, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson. When the Warriors won, Ja Morant was returning from a knee injury and Brandon Clarke didn’t play.
Now both squads should be at full strength.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The more I think about it, the more sense starting GPII makes. He’s by far the Warriors’ best defender on Ja Morant. Fresh off that big Game 5 vs. Denver, GPII could be Golden State’s most important player this series not named Draymond, Steph or Klay. – 2:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Detailed it in the preview, but Desmond Bane profiles as one of the more similar players that Klay Thompson has ever faced in a playoff series. Similar size, strength, offensive shot diet, accuracy. Should be guarding each other plenty. theathletic.com/3279217/2022/0… – 1:37 PM
