Kyle Lowry remains out for Heat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Life without Kyle Lowry will again continue for the Heat in Game 2. Spoelstra: “We’re not basing any of these decisions on whether we’re winning or losing” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra on the Duncan Robinson decision, how Heat fared vs. 76ers zone and other stuff – 2:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#MiamiHeat PG Kyle Lowry will remain sidelined in Game 2 tomorrow against the #Sixers with a hamstring injury. – 1:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) has come off the injury list but missed today’s team practice with an excused absence. Markieff Morris (illness) has also come off the injury list.
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s Game 2 vs the Sixers. – 1:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Lowry says decisions not based on winning or losing. – 1:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat have ruled Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out of Game 2 of their Round 2 series with Philadelphia … while Sixers center Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) is likewise expected to remain sidelined at least until the series shifts to the Philadelphia.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 1:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry is out for Game 2. Jimmy Butler had an excused absence from today’s practice. – 1:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler not at practice today with an excused absence
Kyle Lowry out tomorrow for game 2
Other questionables including Tyler Herro but those shouldn’t be a worry – 1:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat say Kyle Lowry will be out of Game 2 tomorrow against the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury. – 1:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Heat say Kyle Lowry will be out for Game 2 against the 76ers with his hamstring injury. – 1:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Butler excused absence today. Kyle Lowry again out for Game 2. – 1:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should there be limitations with the Heat’s waiting game with Kyle Lowry? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:40 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Gabe Vincent is allowing the Heat to take their time with Kyle Lowry si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:41 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should there be limitations with Heat’s waiting game with Kyle Lowry? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:08 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Heat desperately missing the organization Kyle Lowry provides in halfcourt offense – 8:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Kyle Lowry (hamstring ) just as he did in the final two games the previous round against the Hawks. Otherwise the new usual of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus. – 7:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Semi-usual starting five for Miami, Gabe Vincent for Kyle Lowry. – 7:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Lowry remains out for the #MiamiHeat. Everyone else on the team’s injury report will warm up with the intent to play. pic.twitter.com/MNnn7y80qz – 5:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Injury update for the Heat:
Everybody available tonight, except Kyle Lowry who is out – 5:46 PM
Injury update for the Heat:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s updated injury report for Game 1:
Morris (illness) available
Martin (left ankle sprain) available
Tucker (right calf strain) available
Strus (hamstring strain) available
Butler (knee inflammation) available
Herro (illness) available
Lowry out. – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Out: Kyle Lowry, hamstring strain
Previously questionable, now listed as “warming up with intention to play”:
Butler, Knee inflammation
Herro, Respiratory illness
Martin, Ankle sprain
Morris, Respiratory illness
Strus, Hamstring strain
Tucker, Calf strain – 5:46 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Heat say all players listed as questionable will warm up with the intent to play tonight. Kyle Lowry (left hamstring) is out. – 5:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
All of Miami’s questionable guys for tonight are “warming up with the intent on playing,” according to the Heat. Lowry still out – 5:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat injury report for Game 1
Butler (knee) available.
Herro (respiratory) available.
Strus (hamstring) available.
Tucker (calf) available.
Martin (ankle) available.
Morris (respiratory) available.
Lowry (hamstring) out. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do absences of Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Gabe Vincent steps up during NBA playoffs by stepping in for Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Heat more than prepared for the challenge of playing without Kyle Lowry #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:59 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro says it makes it easier to feel more comfortable with Lowry getting extra rest when the team is winning. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 3, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler not at practice today with an excused absence. He’s expected to play tomorrow. Kyle Lowry remains out tomorrow. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 3, 2022
Ky Carlin: Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / May 1, 2022
