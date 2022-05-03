LeBron James biopic to premiere in 2023

Peacock has announced three original films from Universal Pictures to premiere on the service in 2023. Shooting Stars, from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, Praise This, from Will Packer, and a reimagining of The Killer from John Woo are part of the previously announced collaboration with Universal to produce films made exclusively for Peacock.
Source: Denise Petski @ Deadline
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Draymond Green had 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 123-108 win over the Pelicans.
It was Green’s seventh 15-assist game of the season, breaking a tie with LeBron James for the most such games in a single season by a non-guard. pic.twitter.com/D9S4N7ijK0 – 1:01 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nike just released @FAMU_MBB’s jerseys at retail — the 1st HBCU jersey to feature @LeBron James‘ Crown logo:
https://t.co/XJXgzvMghz
@FAMU_1887 is the only “LeBron School” in college sports, as part of Nike’s 6-year partnership with @FAMUAthletics. pic.twitter.com/1snH127zCK – 12:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden now has 18 career playoff games in which he’s shot less than 40% from the field and committed five or more turnovers.
Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, only LeBron James (22) and Russell Westbrook (20) have recorded more such games. pic.twitter.com/S1qLtzrsx0 – 9:31 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Highest postseason scoring averages in NBA History:
1. Luka Doncic: 33.4 point per game
1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 PPG
3. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG
4. Kevin Durant: 29.4 PPG
5. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG
6. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG – 8:35 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeAndre Jordan got waived for DJ Agustin by a Lakers team that finished 33-49 and was so thin inside that LeBron started at center.
So yeah… I’d say the bad DJ minutes are not surprising. – 8:21 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot has hired Dru Joyce III as his associate head coach. Joyce, who was a teammate of @LeBron James and played for Dambrot at St. Vincent-St. Mary, was previously an assistant at Cleveland State. – 2:19 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
I’ve seen a few “how far is current Giannis from peak LeBron” Qs and let me just say, don’t even go there – 2:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett is one of only five players in NBA history to tally more than 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 treys before turning 22 years old.
The other four players in this club are:
LeBron James,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
Kobe Bryant.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/new-york-kni… – 7:51 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs:
“You’re still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain’t like they’re just going to ride off into the sunset either.” pic.twitter.com/yNSW2XR6Yt – 7:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Gary Payton II buried a pair of clutch triples in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors eliminate the Nuggets in Game 5, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/27/leb… – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
Shooting Stars hails from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company. The film follows LeBron’s origin story as a high-school basketball player and is currently being filmed in his hometown of Akron. Academy Award-nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are producing along with The SpringHill Company. -via Deadline / May 3, 2022
