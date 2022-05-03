Marcus Smart ruled out for Game 2 against Milwaukee

Shams Charania: Celtics say Marcus Smart is OUT for Game 2 vs. Bucks due to thigh contusion.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: What players will get a bigger chance with Marcus Smart sidelined for Game 2? A closer look at Ime Udoka’s options for the pivotal matchup masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:27 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said he doesn’t anticipate Marcus Smart being out long term. Cites three-day break between Games 2 and 3 as beneficial. – 5:18 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart is dealing with swelling, pain and limited movement. Suggests Smart likely will return for Game 3. Derrick White will start tonight. – 5:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka said he thinks Marcus Smart will be good with the three days off between Games 2 and 3.
Game 3 is Saturday in Milwaukee.
He said Derrick White will start tonight in Smart’s place. – 5:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart: “He’s out. Swelling, pain, restricted movement…I don’t think it’s long term. With 3 days off, we assume he’ll be okay (for Game 3).”
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart: “Pain. Restricted movement. … limited movement that didn’t get better.”
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka sounds optimistic that Marcus Smart will be back for Game 3 on Saturday – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is dealing with “swelling, pain and restricted movement”. He added that the Celtics don’t expect this to be a long-term thing for Smart. – 5:17 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Marcus Smart: While a quad contusion doesn’t sound particularly serious, damage to the quadriceps muscle group can be painful and limiting, particularly for a guard dependent on his speed. – 5:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In theory, this is a big part of why Boston traded for Derrick White. Because of how he plays, Marcus Smart is always going to be dealing with some form of injury. This one just hits at a particularly bad time. But, again, this is why you have White: to pick up that slack. – 5:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something to keep an eye on with Marcus Smart out:
Bucks picked up fullcourt a LOT in Game 1. Boston’s only pure ballhandlers with Smart out are Derrick White & Payton Pritchard. Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown can do it too, but that’s asking a lot in addition to their other stuff. – 5:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Derrick White is suddenly one of the most important Celtics tonight in the wake of Marcus Smart missing Game 2: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is out tonight, a really tough hit for the Celtics trying to salvage the split at home – 5:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart is out for Game 2 with a thigh contusion, per Celtics. – 5:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart has been ruled out tonight for Game 2 with his right quad contusion. – 5:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Derrick White will start with Marcus Smart out. That puts more minutes in play for Payton Pritchard. Could also open up minutes for Aaron Nesmith or Sam Hauser.
We may get more from Ime Udoka on who will start in about 15 minutes or so. – 5:01 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Quite the testament to Marcus Smart’s value that he won Defensive Player of the Year and I still think his absence tonight might be more notable on the offensive end. – 5:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
marcus smart is out and grant williams should start in his place: si.com/nba/2022/05/03… – 4:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics have ruled out Marcus Smart for tonight’s Game 2 against Milwaukee. Massive blow for Boston to be without its point guard and the Defensive Player of the Year as the Celtics try to even the series. – 4:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics say Marcus Smart is OUT for Game 2 vs. Bucks due to thigh contusion. – 4:58 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
What do Celtics do if Marcus Smart isn’t 100% for Game 2?
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 8:07 AM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. He’ll be listed as questionable tomorrow. His shoulder is “fine,” per Udoka. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 2, 2022
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart “took a few hits.” He believes the quad bothered Smart more than the shoulder, but “he’s going to play through a lot.” “He’s getting iced down now and I’m assuming he’ll be OK.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 1, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Marcus Smart is expected to return with a right shoulder stinger, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 1, 2022
