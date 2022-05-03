Mark Jackson the favorite to land Kings' job

But early indications during this round of interviews are that Jackson is the front-runner and Kings chairman Vivek Ranadive’s favorite to emerge as Sacramento’s replacement for interim head coach Alvin Gentry, league sources told B/R.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Kings officials maintain their three finalists hold level chances at Sacramento’s head coaching job, but Mark Jackson appears to be the front-runner and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s favorite candidate. More on SAC, CHA, LAL, Utah and Philly at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10034… – 9:01 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I think Reggie Miller with zero games of coaching experience would be a better coach than Mark Jackson – 10:26 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
The latest on the Kings coaching search, intel on Joe Dumars’ mysterious exit and the reality that – with the final Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson and Mike Brown interviews underway – defense is the clear priority here, at @TheAthletic
The latest on the Kings coaching search, intel on Joe Dumars’ mysterious exit and the reality that – with the final Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson and Mike Brown interviews underway – defense is the clear priority here, at @TheAthletic
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From yesterday — Sunday Musings: Ranking Kings’ three coaching finalists. How do Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson stack up? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 1:26 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
It’s the 2022 NBA playoffs, so I wrote … sigh, about the Kings, a coaching search, Mark Jackson’s 2014 dismissal by the Warriors and how Luke Walton figures in. Of course.
It’s the 2022 NBA playoffs, so I wrote … sigh, about the Kings, a coaching search, Mark Jackson’s 2014 dismissal by the Warriors and how Luke Walton figures in. Of course.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sunday Musings: Ranking Kings’ three coaching finalists. How do Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson stack up? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 6:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mark Jackson among 3 finalists for Kings head coaching job
Mark Jackson among 3 finalists for Kings head coaching job
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source: Kings narrow interview list to Mark Jackson, Steve Clifford and Mike Brown for head coach opening kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/source-coach… – 6:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson have been selected as finalists as the Sacramento Kings’ coaching search moves into its next phase. Mike D’Antoni, Darvin Ham, Charles Lee and Will Hardy are no longer in the mix.
League source confirms Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson have been selected as finalists as the Sacramento Kings’ coaching search moves into its next phase. Mike D’Antoni, Darvin Ham, Charles Lee and Will Hardy are no longer in the mix.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Multiple sources confirm that Mark Jackson, Mike Brown and Steve Clifford have advanced to the next round of in person interviews for the head coaching position of the Sacramento Kings. Some would consider these three to be finalists. – 6:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirmed that the three finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job are Mark Jackson, Steve Clifford and Mike Brown. The other four candidates have been told that they are no longer in the running. In person meetings are next. – 6:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mark Jackson, Steve Clifford, Mike Brown reported finalists for Kings coaching job nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/30/mar… – 5:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
For those disappointed Mark Jackson may be on his way to SAC rather than LA, there’s a reason he hasn’t coached since 2014 and it’s not because he’s picky. Same kind of deal with Westbrook being on 4 teams in 4 yrs (likely soon to be 5 in 5 yrs). Not a hot commodity. – 4:57 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Represented by CAA:
Woj
Steve Clifford
Represented by Klutch Sports:
Shams
Mark Jackson
Represented by CAA:
Woj
Steve Clifford
Represented by Klutch Sports:
Shams
Mark Jackson
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirming that Mark Jackson has made it to round two of the Kings’ coaching search. GM Monte McNair is currently making calls to candidates and we should have all of the finalist names here shortly. – 4:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Making Mark Jackson coach of the Kings would be the most Kings thing the Kings could do 🤦🏼♀️ – 4:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Kings GM Monte McNair has begun to notify candidates whether they will move onto in-person meetings. – 4:43 PM
More on this storyline
Jackson has long been a darling of Ranadive, who was vice chairman of Golden State when Jackson piloted the upstart playoff contender in the early stages of the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green era. In 2020, Ranadive urged the Sacramento front office to consider Jackson for the associate head coach position that went to Gentry, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / May 3, 2022
Today, Jackson’s candidacy appears staked in a few key areas. The Kings are prioritizing previous head coaching experience and defensive identity, but Ranadive is also said to be searching for a vocal leader who can introduce a much-needed element of day-to-day identity to the organization. A head coach is often a franchise’s loudest public voice, speaking to the media following every practice plus before and after every game. -via Bleacher Report / May 3, 2022
Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation believe Brown is the favorite among McNair’s front office. Wes Wilcox, a Sacramento assistant general manager, began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, overlapping Brown’s first tenure as Cleveland head coach from 2005 to 2010. -via Bleacher Report / May 3, 2022
