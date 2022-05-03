Shams Charania: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has won the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs‘ Kevin Love finishes second in NBA Sixth Man voting to Heat’s Tyler Herro beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:02 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Tyler Herro runs away with the Sixth Man award. pic.twitter.com/cHGOXDg6SK – 6:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro is huge difference maker on Heat’s offensive plan. His great season rewarded with the 6th Man of the Year trophy. In his 3rd season in the NBA his impact is big. And he’s just in the beginning. #HEATCulture
Well deserved, @Tyler Herro
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Miami’s Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year in a landslide, with 96 of a possible 100 first-place votes.
My ballot: Herro, Kevin Love, Cam Johnson pic.twitter.com/pN4w3rcco3 – 6:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP story: Tyler Herro wins 6th Man of the Year, first player to do so as member of Heat. “When you look at our roster, if I was our coach, I would probably bring myself off the bench, too,” Herro said.
apnews.com/article/boston… – 6:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro may be a 6th man of the year winner
But he won’t be a 6th man for long
These two will be running together to start games next season no doubt pic.twitter.com/9a1m1t13SR – 6:46 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
BREAKING: Heat’s Tyler Herro wins 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, beats out Cam Johnson and Kevin Love for award
https://t.co/9HaWboN5P5 pic.twitter.com/cDMdtGPFJN – 6:42 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tyler Herro is the first player to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Miami Heat. He became the fifth player to average 20 or more points off the bench in a minimum 50 games as a reserve joining Thurl Bailey, Eddie Johnson, Ricky Pierce and Lou Williams. pic.twitter.com/O4FKPWOSw0 – 6:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Shout out to @DBWilson2 for his BOLD preseason prediction that Tyler Herro would win the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Hope you get to celebrate tonight with thousands of vuvuzelas around you. – 6:42 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA announces Miami’s Tyler Herro wins league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. – 6:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
How do 2 people with actual NBA votes put Herro third for 6MOY?
How? – 6:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro to AP: “It means a lot. I accepted the sixth-man role for a reason. I wanted to be the best sixth man in the league.”
Done deal. – 6:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro has been named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. Herro received 488 points (96 first-place votes). #Cavs forward Kevin Love was second with 214 points (3 first-place votes), Suns’ Cam Johnson third with 128 (1). – 6:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tyler Herro got 96 of the 100 first-place votes for the Sixth Man Award. Three to Kevin Love and the other to Cameron Johnson. – 6:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Heat guard Tyler Herro wins #NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Kevin Love 2nd
Cam Johnson 3rd.
#HeatCulture #Cavaliers #Suns #NBA – 6:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
NBA Sixth Man of the Year wasn’t really a close race. Tyler Herro won — and received 96 (!!!) first-place votes. #Cavs Kevin Love finished in second — a remarkable turnaround for him given the previous few seasons. Love received 3 first-place votes, including mine. – 6:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro received 96 of 100 first-place votes for Sixth Man of the Year. Not close. pic.twitter.com/TaTDegKjsh – 6:35 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Heat’s Tyler Herro named NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
📷: @nba pic.twitter.com/INnQAj4SYH – 6:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been named the Sixth Man of the Year, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/LpP47Oafq5 – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Well deserved Sixth Man of the Year award for Tyler Herro. Pretty cool to see Cam Johnson be a finalist – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tyler Herro becomes first Miami Heat player to win NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG off the bench in a season:
23.0 — Ricky Pierce in 1990
21.9 — Lou Williams in 2018
21.3 — Eddie Johnson in 1989
20.8 — Tyler Herro in 2022 pic.twitter.com/6JxyNLV3BK – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro named NBA Sixth Man of Year, first Heat player to win award. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
First off the bench. First in the voting.
Miami’s Tyler Herro is the NBA’s sixth man of the year. pic.twitter.com/bsJy5VHRJA – 6:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has won the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. – 6:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The evolution of a Herro-Bam high PnR with Jordan defending: pic.twitter.com/vcXlvJLZop – 2:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Questionable (but not really) for Heat on Wednesday:
Caleb Martin (ankle)
P.J. Tucker (calf)
Max Strus (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (knee)
Tyler Herro (ankle).
Butler (knee) and Morris (illness) off injury report. – 1:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says it makes it easier to feel more comfortable with Lowry getting extra rest when the team is winning. – 1:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on Philly going at him at times early in game 1:
“I mean yeah, I wouldn’t go at Jimmy or PJ.” – 1:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler not at practice today with an excused absence
Kyle Lowry out tomorrow for game 2
Other questionables including Tyler Herro but those shouldn’t be a worry – 1:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Heat: Poor shooting, horrid rebounding, inability to stop Tyler Herro, Georges Niang’s zero points and more inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 9:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Heat: Poor shooting, horrid rebounding, inability to stop Tyler Herro, Georges Niang’s zero points and more inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 9:42 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
5 takeaways from Heat-Sixers, Game 1…
▪️ The Sixers’ center problem.
▪️ The good & bad of Philly’s zone.
▪️ Targeting Tyler Herro.
▪️ Not enough from Harden.
▪️ The Heat’s wrinkle on a familiar ATO.
nba.com/news/5-takeawa… – 9:16 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo dynamic is real
How Miami beat Philly with straight up Herro-Bam two-man sets…
We saw Tyler as the handler and Bam as the screener, but keep an eye out for the inverted action frequently as the adjustment in the series:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/EA2FhnWjR1 – 8:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 106-92 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Eventually, overwhelming.
2. Bam Adebayo makes most of Joel Embiid absence.
3. Tyler Herro … is back.
4. P.J. Tucker harasses James Harden.
5. No time for Duncan Robinson. – 8:28 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tyler Herro reverts to Sixth Man of the Year form #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:00 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro over last 2 Playoff games
41 points
15/29 FG
7/7 FT
11 assists
In Game 1 vs. the Sixers he droped 25pts, 9/17 FG, 7 assists. Difference maker. #HEATCulture – 12:44 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Tyler Herro about his on-court connection with Bam Adebayo as of late:
“He makes it easy on me and I’m glad he’s with us.”
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/2p0gnGYlNd – 12:25 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Spo tonight about the Herro-Bam PnR combo, and how much he’s seen it grow:
“They’re our young guns…They’ve gained a lot of confidence in their two man actions.”
Here’s what he said:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/PSKQbwMweg – 11:51 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Sixers-Heat was sleepy until the Heat realized the Sixers’ only way to get the ball inside the 3pt line was to bull-rush the little guys. So they pushed more defenders up, executed harder switches, and crowded Philly so they had no time to attack Herro. The ATL plan, basically – 10:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 106-92 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Eventually, overwhelming.
2. Bam Adebayo makes most of Joel Embiid absence.
3. Tyler Herro . . . is back.
4. P.J. Tucker harasses James Harden.
5. No time for Duncan Robinson. – 10:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Tyler Herro about when he felt his connection with Bam Adebayo grew most:
“After All-Star break.”
Says “he’s a hard target to miss.”
“I’m glad he’s with us.” – 10:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, on Oladipo: “We can play together. People don’t think we can. We’re trying to find a balance of who’s handling and who’s playing off the ball.” – 10:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on Tyler Herro:
“He’s become one of the top scorers. At that age, at that size, doing what he’s doing, he makes it look easy.”
“We’re like brothers.” – 10:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo talked about both Herro and Bam’s night
But I asked him about the growth of Herro and Bam out of the high PnR together tonight, and that combo in two man actions:
“They’re our young guns…They really complement each other well.”
Said it began with reps when guys went down – 10:21 PM
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
Kentucky players tonight in Sixers-Heat, Game 1:
Bam Adebayo, Heat – 24 pts, 12 reb, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, +26
Tyler Herro, Heat – 29 min, 25 pts, 7 assists, zero turnovers
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers – 35 min, 19 pts, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, -25 – 10:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Coach Spo on Tyler Herro:
“It was just a matter of time before he was gonna get into his rhythm. He’s a great player.” – 10:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro:
“It was just a matter of time before he was going to get into his rhythm.” – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jordan Poole outscores Memphis bench by himself yesterday…
Tyler Herro comes off bench and outscores 76ers bench 25-21 by himself tonight – 9:55 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Behind Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Heat strike first against Sixers in conference semifinals #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyler Herro tonight:
25 PTS
7 AST
9-17 FG
4-6 3P
He ties Dwyane Wade for the most 25-point games in Heat playoff history before turning 23, with two. pic.twitter.com/mWB3irmUJy – 9:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over 76ers in Game One
Tyler Herro
Bam Adebayo
PJ Tucker
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:50 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
James Harden has as many turnovers as field goals: 5
Tyler Herro has 9 field goals and no turnovers
@5ReasonsSports – 9:36 PM
James Harden has as many turnovers as field goals: 5
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
That’s a lot of wide open looks for Herro. Pretty sure that was not part of Doc Rivers’ game plan. – 9:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat leads by 16 with 7:47 to play. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo with 46 combined points on 23 shots.
76ers shooting 5 of 29 on threes. – 9:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo high PnR
Been unstoppable all night
This combo is something else when they’re both clicking – 9:30 PM
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
What Doc Rivers told me about Tyler Herro in March:
“His rookie year, I actually made a statement to someone – I think I was coaching the Clippers – that I said, ‘Man, this guy is gonna be a superstar.’ And that was the first time we played him, and he didn’t play that well… – 9:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro bails out Bam
Bam had an open lane on that feed out of the high PnR
Passes out of it
Herro saves with a deep three – 9:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The last time the Sixers played the Heat, they won in the fourth quarter by attacking Tyler Herro every time down the floor. Let’s see if history repeats itself. – 9:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 80, 76ers 72. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have combined for 37 points on 18 shots. – 9:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 80, 76ers 72 going into fourth. Adebayo with 20 points, 9 rebounds. Herro 17 points. Harris 23 for 76ers. – 9:20 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Sixers are gaining some advantages by targeting Herro. Just missing some open 3s. – 9:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat stretch their lead back out to double digits at 78-68 after Herro buries a 3. He has 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. They’ve outscored the Sixers 28-17 in the third quarter. – 9:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wow Sixers had no idea what defense they were in, just straight up didn’t guard Herro up top. – 9:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Scott Foster doesn’t know Jack Harlow, but Jack Harlow knows Tyler Herro. A 3 from the (presumed) #6MOY puts Miami up 10 with 3:02 left in the third. – 9:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
DJ actually hasn’t been too terrible in the 2nd half. Blocked Butler, got a very good contest on that Herro fadeaway, had a nice cut on the find from Harden for a dunk. – 9:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Heat are extremely attuned to either Maxey or Harden on Herro. Harden in particular is too good to just help, I think Heat need to just live with that matchup until Harden kills it repeatedly. (I know he hit one stepback on Herro) – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro-Bam PnR is there all day
Herro’s too much of a threat, and Jordan or Millsap can’t stay with a rolling Bam
Both in drop – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That lineup intrigued me:
Vincent and Martin for pressure defensively up top
Herro and Dipo as creators
Then Bam
I’d like to see more – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo the first three players off the Heat’s bench. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dewayne Dedmon ready to check in with Tyler Herro
So not going small yet – 7:46 PM
