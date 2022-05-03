Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (1-0) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) at FedExForum
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Tuesday May 3, 2022
Golden State Warriors 19, Memphis Grizzlies 22 (Q1 02:06)
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Damion Lee getting some run late in the first quarter. He doesn't make a ton of mistakes, and Kerr trusts him. That's why he gets the nod over Moody and others. – 10:08 PM
Damion Lee getting some run late in the first quarter. He doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, and Kerr trusts him. That’s why he gets the nod over Moody and others. – 10:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Remember when Steve Kerr said this would be the Warriors' most physical game of the season? – 10:07 PM
Remember when Steve Kerr said this would be the Warriors’ most physical game of the season? – 10:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
that’s toughhhh, SC30
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/SfHZIzrkhN – 10:07 PM
that’s toughhhh, SC30
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/SfHZIzrkhN – 10:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins is 0-for-5. Klay is 1-for-3. The Warriors will need a big game from one of them. – 10:06 PM
Wiggins is 0-for-5. Klay is 1-for-3. The Warriors will need a big game from one of them. – 10:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Slow Mo fakes the baseline 3, drives for a reverse finish and then then looks at Melton with raised eyebrows like “WOO.”
Holding on, but missing Brooks to check Curry (4-5 so far) is a huge loss. – 10:06 PM
Slow Mo fakes the baseline 3, drives for a reverse finish and then then looks at Melton with raised eyebrows like “WOO.”
Holding on, but missing Brooks to check Curry (4-5 so far) is a huge loss. – 10:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies have foul problems all over the place. Warriors knew they were going to play physical and doing a good job of turning the contact into fouls. – 10:03 PM
The Grizzlies have foul problems all over the place. Warriors knew they were going to play physical and doing a good job of turning the contact into fouls. – 10:03 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Nine minutes in and the Warriors have been called for 1 foul. pic.twitter.com/Zj9m0J2sWh – 10:02 PM
Nine minutes in and the Warriors have been called for 1 foul. pic.twitter.com/Zj9m0J2sWh – 10:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Amazing effort by Steph Curry guarding Melton, he forced that offensive foul on Clarke. – 10:02 PM
Amazing effort by Steph Curry guarding Melton, he forced that offensive foul on Clarke. – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies said the 50-50 balls were huge. Everybody dove on that loose ball and it bounces out to Curry wide open for 3.

That's some terrible luck. – 10:02 PM
That’s some terrible luck. – 10:02 PM
Grizzlies said the 50-50 balls were huge. Everybody dove on that loose ball and it bounces out to Curry wide open for 3.
That’s some terrible luck. – 10:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 10:01 PM
Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 10:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
GP2 is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return to the game tonight is TBD. – 10:01 PM
GP2 is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return to the game tonight is TBD. – 10:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. He is questionable to return. – 10:00 PM
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. He is questionable to return. – 10:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow, per Warriors. Return TBD. – 9:59 PM
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow, per Warriors. Return TBD. – 9:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 9:59 PM
Warriors say Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 9:59 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 9:59 PM
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 9:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Damion Lee in for Klay Thompson with 5:39 left in the first quarter. He's out there with Curry, Poole, Wiggins and Looney. Grizzlies lead the Warriors 13-10. – 9:59 PM
Damion Lee in for Klay Thompson with 5:39 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Curry, Poole, Wiggins and Looney. Grizzlies lead the Warriors 13-10. – 9:59 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Two early 3s again for Ja. Again, will end up being a blessing in disguise for Golden State.

Keep chuckin' young fella – 9:58 PM
Keep chuckin’ young fella – 9:58 PM
Two early 3s again for Ja. Again, will end up being a blessing in disguise for Golden State.
Keep chuckin’ young fella – 9:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Grizz are going to have big problems guarding Steph without Brooks. And Tillman is also their only big who really understands what needs to be done vs GSW defensively. Looking like a shootout tonight. – 9:58 PM
Grizz are going to have big problems guarding Steph without Brooks. And Tillman is also their only big who really understands what needs to be done vs GSW defensively. Looking like a shootout tonight. – 9:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are getting and will continue to get good looks on 3s. It's as simple as a make or miss game for them. Golden State is choosing to take away the paint (and it should). Ja Morant has made two 3-pointers. Grizzlies 3-9 on 3-pointers so far. – 9:58 PM
The Grizzlies are getting and will continue to get good looks on 3s. It’s as simple as a make or miss game for them. Golden State is choosing to take away the paint (and it should). Ja Morant has made two 3-pointers. Grizzlies 3-9 on 3-pointers so far. – 9:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Nine of first 13 Grizzlies field-goal attempts have been 3s. Warriors inducing them to shoot long again. – 9:57 PM
Nine of first 13 Grizzlies field-goal attempts have been 3s. Warriors inducing them to shoot long again. – 9:57 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Eight of the Grizzlies first 12 shots are 3-pointers. That's exactly what Golden State wants. – 9:57 PM
Eight of the Grizzlies first 12 shots are 3-pointers. That’s exactly what Golden State wants. – 9:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bane didn't get a shot up at all in his first shift, and with Brooks done for the night, that's a lot of offensive responsibility on Morant and Jackson. – 9:57 PM
Bane didn’t get a shot up at all in his first shift, and with Brooks done for the night, that’s a lot of offensive responsibility on Morant and Jackson. – 9:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ftIvSS00JE – 9:56 PM
Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ftIvSS00JE – 9:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
It's a good thing Ziaire Williams is available for the Grizzlies. He's going to play more minutes tonight with no Dillon Brooks. – 9:56 PM
It’s a good thing Ziaire Williams is available for the Grizzlies. He’s going to play more minutes tonight with no Dillon Brooks. – 9:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
S P L A S H
@Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to reach 400 career playoff treys! pic.twitter.com/cpTsoXdvOb – 9:55 PM
S P L A S H
@Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to reach 400 career playoff treys! pic.twitter.com/cpTsoXdvOb – 9:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies offense got badly out of whack amid all the chaos and lineup changes. Needs to settle down. Clarke coming in should help. – 9:55 PM
Grizzlies offense got badly out of whack amid all the chaos and lineup changes. Needs to settle down. Clarke coming in should help. – 9:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney scores the Warriors' first bucket of the game with 8:44 left in the first quarter, then Klay Thompson drills a 3-pointer on the following possession. Grizzlies lead 8-6. – 9:55 PM
Kevon Looney scores the Warriors’ first bucket of the game with 8:44 left in the first quarter, then Klay Thompson drills a 3-pointer on the following possession. Grizzlies lead 8-6. – 9:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Melton is on Steph Curry with Brooks out. Melton has really struggled on Steph this season. – 9:53 PM
Melton is on Steph Curry with Brooks out. Melton has really struggled on Steph this season. – 9:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
We have barely played 3 minutes and Dillon Brooks has been ejected and two Warriors have gone to the locker room with injuries. And one of them — Draymond Green — just counted the number of Warriors getting checked on with a finger from each hand. – 9:52 PM
We have barely played 3 minutes and Dillon Brooks has been ejected and two Warriors have gone to the locker room with injuries. And one of them — Draymond Green — just counted the number of Warriors getting checked on with a finger from each hand. – 9:52 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Draymond, yesterday, talking about playing against friends like Tillman: "The guys you have close relationships with, in a playoff series, they're going to try to take your head off and you're going to try to take their head off." Guess so. – 9:52 PM
Draymond, yesterday, talking about playing against friends like Tillman: “The guys you have close relationships with, in a playoff series, they’re going to try to take your head off and you’re going to try to take their head off.” Guess so. – 9:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr was ready to cuss Vince Carter out when Patrick McCaw got undercut in Sacramento four years ago, so no shock he gave Dillon Brooks the business for that FF2 – 9:52 PM
Steve Kerr was ready to cuss Vince Carter out when Patrick McCaw got undercut in Sacramento four years ago, so no shock he gave Dillon Brooks the business for that FF2 – 9:52 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Draymond Green with more birds for the fans(2) than Warriors points so far(1) – 9:51 PM
Draymond Green with more birds for the fans(2) than Warriors points so far(1) – 9:51 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymod walking off the floor with a noticeable limp. Crazy start here in Memphis. Two Golden State players have headed to the locker room with apparent injuries, and Dillon Brooks has been ejected. Little more than three minutes in. – 9:51 PM
Draymod walking off the floor with a noticeable limp. Crazy start here in Memphis. Two Golden State players have headed to the locker room with apparent injuries, and Dillon Brooks has been ejected. Little more than three minutes in. – 9:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Draymond Green heads to the locker room after getting elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman Sr. He gave a not so nice finger as he walked to the tunnel. – 9:51 PM
Draymond Green heads to the locker room after getting elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman Sr. He gave a not so nice finger as he walked to the tunnel. – 9:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is going to the locker room with Andre Iguodala behind him. Some commotion in the tunnel as he walks past. Green and Payton both getting checked out in the back. – 9:51 PM
Draymond Green is going to the locker room with Andre Iguodala behind him. Some commotion in the tunnel as he walks past. Green and Payton both getting checked out in the back. – 9:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Draymond Green to the locker room. And it looked like he gave the double birds on the way out. – 9:51 PM
Draymond Green to the locker room. And it looked like he gave the double birds on the way out. – 9:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green is heading back to the locker room. Gary Payton II is already back there. – 9:51 PM
Draymond Green is heading back to the locker room. Gary Payton II is already back there. – 9:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Dillon Brooks was the main defender on Steph. Now Grizzlies going with Melton on that last possession after Brooks' ejection. Two game-changing ejections in two games. – 9:51 PM
Dillon Brooks was the main defender on Steph. Now Grizzlies going with Melton on that last possession after Brooks’ ejection. Two game-changing ejections in two games. – 9:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors looking like the team that has struggled against Memphis. 4 TOs already, 3 missed shots at the rim. Tillman has two steals. – 9:51 PM
Warriors looking like the team that has struggled against Memphis. 4 TOs already, 3 missed shots at the rim. Tillman has two steals. – 9:51 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond is heading to the locker room and gave the crowd a double bird salute on the way – 9:51 PM
Draymond is heading to the locker room and gave the crowd a double bird salute on the way – 9:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said during shootaround today that this was going to be the most physical game the Warriors have played all year. So far, that's exactly what it's been. – 9:50 PM
Steve Kerr said during shootaround today that this was going to be the most physical game the Warriors have played all year. So far, that’s exactly what it’s been. – 9:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Now Draymond Green is down on the baseline. And Steve Kerr is looking at the officiating crew with his hands up. – 9:50 PM
Now Draymond Green is down on the baseline. And Steve Kerr is looking at the officiating crew with his hands up. – 9:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green is down on the floor along the baseline. Being looked at by a team trainer. – 9:49 PM
Draymond Green is down on the floor along the baseline. Being looked at by a team trainer. – 9:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is now down on the ground holding a towel to his face. I didn't see what play he was hit on. – 9:49 PM
Draymond Green is now down on the ground holding a towel to his face. I didn’t see what play he was hit on. – 9:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Now Draymond Green is down in pain. Warriors have to call a timeout to tend to him – 9:49 PM
Now Draymond Green is down in pain. Warriors have to call a timeout to tend to him – 9:49 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Now Draymond is down. Slamming his foot to the ground, in pain. – 9:49 PM
Now Draymond is down. Slamming his foot to the ground, in pain. – 9:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II to the locker room after taking the two free throws. Draymond Green down and in pain grabbing the right side of his face. Rough start for the Warriors – 9:49 PM
Gary Payton II to the locker room after taking the two free throws. Draymond Green down and in pain grabbing the right side of his face. Rough start for the Warriors – 9:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After shooting the free throws, GPII heads to the locker room. Looked to be in a bit of a daze after that hard hit by Brooks. – 9:49 PM
After shooting the free throws, GPII heads to the locker room. Looked to be in a bit of a daze after that hard hit by Brooks. – 9:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr yells "Get the f–k out of here" toward the Memphis bench after the refs eject Brookes. – 9:48 PM
Steve Kerr yells “Get the f–k out of here” toward the Memphis bench after the refs eject Brookes. – 9:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This changes everything from a planning perspective. Dillon Brooks had done solid work on Stephen Curry. De'Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams will have to be big for Memphis. – 9:48 PM
This changes everything from a planning perspective. Dillon Brooks had done solid work on Stephen Curry. De’Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams will have to be big for Memphis. – 9:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dillon Brooks gets called for a Flagrant 2 for his foul on Gary Payton II and has been ejected. Payton II stepped up to the line and knocked down one of two free throws, and now he's heading back to the locker room. Jordan Poole checks in to replace him. – 9:48 PM
Dillon Brooks gets called for a Flagrant 2 for his foul on Gary Payton II and has been ejected. Payton II stepped up to the line and knocked down one of two free throws, and now he’s heading back to the locker room. Jordan Poole checks in to replace him. – 9:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr screaming down at the Memphis bench after that Dillon Brooks foul and ejection: "Get the f*** out of here." Klay Thompson: "That's bull****." As upset as I've seen them at a foul. – 9:48 PM
Steve Kerr screaming down at the Memphis bench after that Dillon Brooks foul and ejection: “Get the f*** out of here.” Klay Thompson: “That’s bull****.” As upset as I’ve seen them at a foul. – 9:48 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Dillon Brooks just received a flagrant-2 and has been ejected from the game less than three minutes in. Brooks is the Grizzlies' best defender on Steph Curry. – 9:47 PM
Dillon Brooks just received a flagrant-2 and has been ejected from the game less than three minutes in. Brooks is the Grizzlies’ best defender on Steph Curry. – 9:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a shitty play by Dillon Brooks. That was awful. Rightfully called a Flagrant 2 and an ejection. – 9:47 PM
What a shitty play by Dillon Brooks. That was awful. Rightfully called a Flagrant 2 and an ejection. – 9:47 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks gets a flagrant 2 and has been ejected from the game. – 9:47 PM
Dillon Brooks gets a flagrant 2 and has been ejected from the game. – 9:47 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a Flagrant Foul 2. There's 9:08 left in the first quarter. – 9:47 PM
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a Flagrant Foul 2. There’s 9:08 left in the first quarter. – 9:47 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Be interesting to see how the officials handle this foul on Brooks. Given the way Draymond was handled. – 9:47 PM
Be interesting to see how the officials handle this foul on Brooks. Given the way Draymond was handled. – 9:47 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Dillon Brooks' foul was more flagrant-2 worthy than Draymond Green's on Sunday. – 9:46 PM
Dillon Brooks’ foul was more flagrant-2 worthy than Draymond Green’s on Sunday. – 9:46 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks might not be long for this game. That's a bad foul. – 9:46 PM
Dillon Brooks might not be long for this game. That’s a bad foul. – 9:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II falls down hard after Dillon Brookes clobbers him in the head and is getting looked at by a trainer. Steve Kerr is absolutely livid, yelling "that is bulls–t" toward the refs and JJJ. – 9:46 PM
Gary Payton II falls down hard after Dillon Brookes clobbers him in the head and is getting looked at by a trainer. Steve Kerr is absolutely livid, yelling “that is bulls–t” toward the refs and JJJ. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Hard Dillon Brooks foul on Gary Payton II. Looks like Payton really injured his left arm. Steve Kerr yelling at the referees to review it. Steph Curry waving at Brooks. Warriors think he should be ejected. We will see. – 9:46 PM
Hard Dillon Brooks foul on Gary Payton II. Looks like Payton really injured his left arm. Steve Kerr yelling at the referees to review it. Steph Curry waving at Brooks. Warriors think he should be ejected. We will see. – 9:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If Draymond gets an F2 for the hit in Game 1, Brooks should definitely get an F2 for that. – 9:46 PM
If Draymond gets an F2 for the hit in Game 1, Brooks should definitely get an F2 for that. – 9:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Was that for the ball or GPII head? Interesting to see how the ref's view this. Draymond watching closely. – 9:46 PM
Was that for the ball or GPII head? Interesting to see how the ref’s view this. Draymond watching closely. – 9:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is irate at hard foul in transition by Dillon Brooks that sent Gary Payton II flying to the court. "Flagrant 2!" he said, after some unprintable comments. – 9:46 PM
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is irate at hard foul in transition by Dillon Brooks that sent Gary Payton II flying to the court. “Flagrant 2!” he said, after some unprintable comments. – 9:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Gary Payton II having a hard time getting up after taking a pretty hard hit from Brooks. – 9:45 PM
Gary Payton II having a hard time getting up after taking a pretty hard hit from Brooks. – 9:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Gary Payton II is down after a hard foul and Steve Kerr is LIVID – 9:45 PM
Gary Payton II is down after a hard foul and Steve Kerr is LIVID – 9:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II just took a hard fall. He's hurt. Steve Kerr is pissed. – 9:45 PM
Gary Payton II just took a hard fall. He’s hurt. Steve Kerr is pissed. – 9:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Not even 3 minutes into the game and the Warriors already have 3 turnovers! – 9:45 PM
Not even 3 minutes into the game and the Warriors already have 3 turnovers! – 9:45 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
This is the first three minute stretch of the Grizzlies postseason without a foul called. Probably. – 9:44 PM
This is the first three minute stretch of the Grizzlies postseason without a foul called. Probably. – 9:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jaren Jackson Jr. picks up right where he left off, knocking down a 3-pointer to open the scoring tonight. – 9:42 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. picks up right where he left off, knocking down a 3-pointer to open the scoring tonight. – 9:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET'S HOOP. HIT THE RT IF YOU'RE TAPPED IN. pic.twitter.com/JDzb4jTss0 – 9:42 PM
LET’S HOOP. HIT THE RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN. pic.twitter.com/JDzb4jTss0 – 9:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant be wearing sneakers that dudes DREAM of hooping in …

smh 🔥🤦🏽♂️ – 9:36 PM
smh 🔥🤦🏽♂️ – 9:36 PM
Ja Morant be wearing sneakers that dudes DREAM of hooping in …
smh 🔥🤦🏽♂️ – 9:36 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb

Turned on the TV for Grizz vs. Warriors and was not expecting to hear “what night for Grant Williams! That’s his sixth 3-pointer!” pic.twitter.com/nbarwr3Bkm – 9:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5⃣ vs. @Golden State Warriors
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
❌ @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/VHNFzKLEWs – 9:28 PM
STARTING 5⃣ vs. @Golden State Warriors
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
❌ @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/VHNFzKLEWs – 9:28 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Is anyone besides me expecting a raucous round of boos when Draymond is introduced with the GSW starters? – 9:27 PM
Is anyone besides me expecting a raucous round of boos when Draymond is introduced with the GSW starters? – 9:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Desmond Bane (back) will start for the Grizzlies tonight. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said the second-year guard would be a game-time decision. – 9:20 PM
Desmond Bane (back) will start for the Grizzlies tonight. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said the second-year guard would be a game-time decision. – 9:20 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Game 2 of the GSW-Memphis series: GSW: Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Gary Payton II.
Grizz start: Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks, Ja, Jaren, Bane.
Set your fantasy lineups and put down your bets accordingly. – 9:19 PM
Your starters for Game 2 of the GSW-Memphis series: GSW: Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Gary Payton II.
Grizz start: Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks, Ja, Jaren, Bane.
Set your fantasy lineups and put down your bets accordingly. – 9:19 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good grief, this is a late start, so here are your officials for Game 2 of the Second round of the GSW-Memphis series: Scott Foster, Eric Lewis and Mitchell Ervin. Your alternate is Scott Twardoswki. Are you awake, @badunclep ?? – 9:16 PM
Good grief, this is a late start, so here are your officials for Game 2 of the Second round of the GSW-Memphis series: Scott Foster, Eric Lewis and Mitchell Ervin. Your alternate is Scott Twardoswki. Are you awake, @badunclep ?? – 9:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
CAN’T WAIT
Dubs vs. Grizz is moments away 🕡 pic.twitter.com/lqamCU0CtE – 9:15 PM
CAN’T WAIT
Dubs vs. Grizz is moments away 🕡 pic.twitter.com/lqamCU0CtE – 9:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is a big return. John Konchar has been great this season, he didn’t give good minutes in Game 1. Williams is another lengthy defender the Grizzlies can throw at the Warriors’ shooters. – 9:10 PM
Ziaire Williams is a big return. John Konchar has been great this season, he didn’t give good minutes in Game 1. Williams is another lengthy defender the Grizzlies can throw at the Warriors’ shooters. – 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🦹♂️2⃣4⃣🦹♂️
@Take5_OilChange | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/8Znl8ZMTII – 9:07 PM
🦹♂️2⃣4⃣🦹♂️
@Take5_OilChange | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/8Znl8ZMTII – 9:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis:
Stephen Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:05 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis:
Stephen Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:05 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Dubs.
Steph, Klay, GP2, Wiggins, Draymond. – 9:03 PM
Same starters for the Dubs.
Steph, Klay, GP2, Wiggins, Draymond. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their Game 2 starting lineup.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:02 PM
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their Game 2 starting lineup.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A man is walking through the pinnacle level at FedExForum loudly chanting, “let’s go Warriors” in the face of some Grizzlies fans. Somebody need to pull him to the side before he run into the wrong South Memphis dude that had a bad day at work 😂 – 8:55 PM
A man is walking through the pinnacle level at FedExForum loudly chanting, “let’s go Warriors” in the face of some Grizzlies fans. Somebody need to pull him to the side before he run into the wrong South Memphis dude that had a bad day at work 😂 – 8:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tom Izzo is here in Memphis to watch Draymond, JJJ and Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/ItkiTvdjGX – 8:39 PM
Tom Izzo is here in Memphis to watch Draymond, JJJ and Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/ItkiTvdjGX – 8:39 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Tee Morant, in a “Proud Supportive Black Dad!!!” t-shirt, w/ Dell Curry before Game 2 between Grizzlies & Warriors pic.twitter.com/a5dcPmT4Oa – 8:32 PM
Tee Morant, in a “Proud Supportive Black Dad!!!” t-shirt, w/ Dell Curry before Game 2 between Grizzlies & Warriors pic.twitter.com/a5dcPmT4Oa – 8:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Tee Morant and Dell Curry chatting pregame pic.twitter.com/rBC9O40Ou4 – 8:30 PM
Tee Morant and Dell Curry chatting pregame pic.twitter.com/rBC9O40Ou4 – 8:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I feel like a Kyle Anderson/Brook Lopez pick and roll might take 3 months to complete – 8:27 PM
I feel like a Kyle Anderson/Brook Lopez pick and roll might take 3 months to complete – 8:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson said the Warriors still have something to prove, and Steve Kerr agrees. pic.twitter.com/f3PsT0UyId – 8:12 PM
Klay Thompson said the Warriors still have something to prove, and Steve Kerr agrees. pic.twitter.com/f3PsT0UyId – 8:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
that pregame bounce is something crazy pic.twitter.com/0r94ariGa6 – 8:07 PM
that pregame bounce is something crazy pic.twitter.com/0r94ariGa6 – 8:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the trash-talk between the Warriors and Grizzlies this round: pic.twitter.com/lVlnzGR8KS – 8:06 PM
Steve Kerr on the trash-talk between the Warriors and Grizzlies this round: pic.twitter.com/lVlnzGR8KS – 8:06 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No matter what kind of guard you are – point, shooting, combo, unicorn – it’s exceedingly difficult to shoot 72.7pct and 75pct from 3 over six playoff games.
That’s Gary Payton II entering Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2 – 7:59 PM
No matter what kind of guard you are – point, shooting, combo, unicorn – it’s exceedingly difficult to shoot 72.7pct and 75pct from 3 over six playoff games.
That’s Gary Payton II entering Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2 – 7:59 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Tom Izzo in the house for Grizzlies-Warriors Game 2 to watch his Michigan State guys Draymond Green, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr. pic.twitter.com/yG8ucbCVdV – 7:55 PM
Tom Izzo in the house for Grizzlies-Warriors Game 2 to watch his Michigan State guys Draymond Green, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr. pic.twitter.com/yG8ucbCVdV – 7:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins isn’t giving any hints. Bane is a game-time decision, so is Ziaire Williams, and he declined to share his starting lineup. – 7:52 PM
Taylor Jenkins isn’t giving any hints. Bane is a game-time decision, so is Ziaire Williams, and he declined to share his starting lineup. – 7:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane is a game-time decision, per Coach Jenkins. Jenkins said he tested out this morning and is making progress but they are going to get one final look before the game.
Ziaire Williams is also a game-time decision tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies. – 7:50 PM
Desmond Bane is a game-time decision, per Coach Jenkins. Jenkins said he tested out this morning and is making progress but they are going to get one final look before the game.
Ziaire Williams is also a game-time decision tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies. – 7:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Re: Desmond Bane – Game-time decision vs Warriors, per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins – 7:48 PM
Re: Desmond Bane – Game-time decision vs Warriors, per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins – 7:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a gametime decision. The team will give it one more look before a decision is made. – 7:48 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a gametime decision. The team will give it one more look before a decision is made. – 7:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a game-time decision with a back issue. Jenkins says the team will see how Bane is feeling later. – 7:48 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a game-time decision with a back issue. Jenkins says the team will see how Bane is feeling later. – 7:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“This is where you’re remembered. This is what your legacy is built on. The playoffs.”
Andrew Wiggins is willing to do whatever winning takes. For the Warriors, that means getting in the paint
https://t.co/j1yTE4CDYu pic.twitter.com/buTmavrVMk – 7:15 PM
“This is where you’re remembered. This is what your legacy is built on. The playoffs.”
Andrew Wiggins is willing to do whatever winning takes. For the Warriors, that means getting in the paint
https://t.co/j1yTE4CDYu pic.twitter.com/buTmavrVMk – 7:15 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Got a lot of good questions in this week’s Warriors mailbag, including one about that Gobert-for-Wiggins rumor: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:10 PM
Got a lot of good questions in this week’s Warriors mailbag, including one about that Gobert-for-Wiggins rumor: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:10 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kia Shine soundchecking for his halftime performance in a Lorenzen Wright Grizzlies jersey. – 6:35 PM
Kia Shine soundchecking for his halftime performance in a Lorenzen Wright Grizzlies jersey. – 6:35 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
If you like the Grizzlies tonight like I do, you might as well get the best line available and @TNAction247 has them at +3 for -105. Can’t beat that! Use my promo code for your first deposit! pic.twitter.com/yzB2zF3dff – 6:08 PM
If you like the Grizzlies tonight like I do, you might as well get the best line available and @TNAction247 has them at +3 for -105. Can’t beat that! Use my promo code for your first deposit! pic.twitter.com/yzB2zF3dff – 6:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game 1 was a thriller.
What’s in store from Game 2? #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/bD4rBzSZ1a – 6:05 PM
Game 1 was a thriller.
What’s in store from Game 2? #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/bD4rBzSZ1a – 6:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last game, Jaren Jackson Jr played 31 minutes and traveled 2.3 miles at an average of 4.09 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/LGdfsgIlyG – 5:36 PM
During the last game, Jaren Jackson Jr played 31 minutes and traveled 2.3 miles at an average of 4.09 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/LGdfsgIlyG – 5:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Call ya friends, prep the snacks, and get your dubs gear on.
Game 2 tonight 🍿 – 5:04 PM
Call ya friends, prep the snacks, and get your dubs gear on.
Game 2 tonight 🍿 – 5:04 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about some potential adjustments for the Grizzlies and Warriors heading into Game 2 as part of our reset of all four conference semifinals series with @Tim Bontemps, @Andrew Lopez and @Tim MacMahon: es.pn/38KvpUb – 5:03 PM
Wrote about some potential adjustments for the Grizzlies and Warriors heading into Game 2 as part of our reset of all four conference semifinals series with @Tim Bontemps, @Andrew Lopez and @Tim MacMahon: es.pn/38KvpUb – 5:03 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
#GaryPaytonII is one of ten finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. He’s made it his mission to break stereotypes about learning disabilities so kids can get the proper help they need to be successful.
Tweet #GaryParytonII and #NBACommunityAssist to vote for GPII pic.twitter.com/1p8xvLpX6x – 4:49 PM
#GaryPaytonII is one of ten finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. He’s made it his mission to break stereotypes about learning disabilities so kids can get the proper help they need to be successful.
Tweet #GaryParytonII and #NBACommunityAssist to vote for GPII pic.twitter.com/1p8xvLpX6x – 4:49 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Draymond Green is back for Game 2 of Warriors-Grizzlies, vowing not to let the NBA’s flagrant foul point system reduce his game to all bark, no bite. nba.com/news/draymond-… – 4:22 PM
Draymond Green is back for Game 2 of Warriors-Grizzlies, vowing not to let the NBA’s flagrant foul point system reduce his game to all bark, no bite. nba.com/news/draymond-… – 4:22 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s what caught my eye in all four Game 1’s. Who is the NBA’s Leeroy Jenkins? What’s the best way to slow down the Warriors? Can defenders please start a “too big” taunt? I empty out my thoughts in my notebook:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/no… – 4:22 PM
Here’s what caught my eye in all four Game 1’s. Who is the NBA’s Leeroy Jenkins? What’s the best way to slow down the Warriors? Can defenders please start a “too big” taunt? I empty out my thoughts in my notebook:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/no… – 4:22 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For game one against the Grizzlies, the Warriors have opted to start Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. Jordan Poole will come off the bench. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/01/gar… – 4:00 PM
For game one against the Grizzlies, the Warriors have opted to start Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. Jordan Poole will come off the bench. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/01/gar… – 4:00 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Doing Industry Talk with @sportsrapport tomorrow instead of today, so we can watch Warriors callin.com/link/EMhCYcPHEH – 3:46 PM
Doing Industry Talk with @sportsrapport tomorrow instead of today, so we can watch Warriors callin.com/link/EMhCYcPHEH – 3:46 PM
