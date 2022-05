The Golden State Warriors play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Golden State Warriors are spending $178,980,766 per win while the Memphis Grizzlieshave not won any games

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Tuesday May 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

