76ers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) play against the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday May 4, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 58, Miami Heat 73 (Q3 06:48)
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Furkan Korkmaz is the first sub off the bench for Philly – usually Matisse Thybulle’s spot in the rotation. Korkmaz had a good first half, and Philly needs all the offense it can get – now 4-for-18 from 3-point range. – 9:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Impossible not to notice how much Bam Adebayo is blowing up every dribble handoff they run for Maxey.
It’s unfortunately a completely different game when that decision is whether or not you’re comfortable switching Max Strus onto Joel Embiid. – 9:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
P.J. Tucker and Georges Niang going back and forth a bit at that timeout. Tucker had stared down the Sixers’ bench after his corner 3 the possession before. – 8:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Two straight PnRs btwn Jimmy and Bam with Tucker in the short corner. On the first, Tucker’s defender cheats in and Jimmy finds Tucker for the 3. Second one, Harden plays up on Tucker and Jimmy scores on the drive. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers cut the Heat’s lead to four in the first minute of the second half. But Heat has responded with an 11-2 run to push its lead back up to 13. – 8:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker really going at the Philly bench right now
But man Bam is just settling right in the middle of the floor and dominating
Great offensive flow right now – 8:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Butler has gotten roasted in this 3rd. Two Harris blowbys, and Harden got a great look on him in an iso as well. – 8:56 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
what percentage of the game do you think Heat fans actually see? they’re never in the seats – 8:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.
11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:
– Embiid
– Gobert
– Jokic
– Towns – 8:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons joined James Harden and Joe Harris as players to suffer injury setbacks ramping up on Brooklyn’s recent watch.
The latest on Simmons, who is now scheduled to get a microdiscectomy tomorrow. More info on the procedure for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Herro led the Heat in total minutes played this season. Barkley, of course, crapping on what he did this year. Narratives! – 8:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Decent James Harden half (16 points, 5 assists), all things considered. Got by some defenders when Miami single covered, needs shooters to convert a bit more when they double.
Sixers got back into single digits with small-ball. Can’t do it the whole half, but gotta lean into it. – 8:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Exhibit A why Bam Adebayo is a monster on the switch pic.twitter.com/bPp7gdLKFp – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2022 6MOY Tyler Herro is outscoring 76ers bench 41-31 through 6 quarters in this series.
Go ahead and say that six times fast now – 8:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro dropped 16 points and 5 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench in the 1st half vs. the Sixers. Another proof why he’s the 6th Man of the Year!
Heat up by 11 at half time. #HEATCulture – 8:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Three things needed to happen for Philly to win this game today:
76ers had to take care of the ball – 3 first half turnovers
James Harden had to play better – he has 16/3/5 on 5-for-10 shooting
76ers had to hit 3s – they are … 4-for-14 from 3
Miami leads 60-52 at halftime. – 8:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Putrid first quarter, much better 2nd quarter from Harden. Miami throwing 2 or 3 guys at him on every touch. – 8:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Sixers were a +6 in five minutes in the first half without a center
-4 in 9:35 with DeAndre Jordan
-10 in 9:24 with Paul Reed
DJ didn’t offer much rim protection and Reed struggled with P&R defense. For the second game the Sixers are operating with more fluidity going small. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 60, 76ers 52. Heat shooting 50 percent from the field and 8 of 17 on threes. Tyler Herro with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 14 in second, take 60-52 lead into half. Herro with 16 points. Butler with seven assists. James Harden dribbling a lot (and has 16 points). – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers closing the second quarter with a small lineup that features Tobias Harris at center. Feels like this is what Philadelphia has to do with Embiid out. – 8:32 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Some purposeful movement from the Sixers here, but great defense from the Heat & both Thybulle & Harden a little hesitant to shoot c&s 3s. pic.twitter.com/UoCUJGH3Pn – 8:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Forget the sixth man award, Herro is out here looking like an MVP. Dude leads all scorers with 16 points on 5-7 shooting, including going 3 of 4 on threes. – 8:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat did not make a field goal in the 3+ minutes that Bam Adebayo was out. Bam checked back in, and the Heat scored on the very next possession off his screen. He’s important. – 8:30 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
The Heat really misses Kyle Lowry at the end of this first half. There’s no order and no composure… – 8:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sixers, who were boarding a flight moments ago, right back within 5 late in the half. And Miami just threw the ball away. It’s like watching the tape of Game 1 again. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers are 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) on shots from outside of the paint tonight. – 8:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Maxey revs up in a hurry but it’s also fun when he experiments with deceleration. Here the blow by then break check for and-1 pic.twitter.com/xLCH8Wsaoa – 8:26 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
The way Maxey is getting the ball quick and attacking is kind of the way the Mavs could utilize Brunson vs Sixers – if he’s out there with LD getting him the ball quickly once in the Front Court and attacking the seams is likely the move. – 8:26 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sixers only chance without Embiid was to catch fire from 3.
Just 3-11 from deep right now. Were just 6-34 in Game 1 – 8:24 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers now 3 for 11 on 3s. Doesn’t really matter how Harden plays if they can’t knock down a few of those. – 8:24 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Heat fan by the media section just yelled “Leave him in, please!” at the sight of DeAndre Jordan checking out – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat working on an offensive rating of 145.7 at the moment, per @Ben Falk. That’s good. – 8:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Nine players used so far for both teams, 22-7 bench scoring advantage for the Heat.
Miami hitting some of the open 3s it missed in Game 1 (7 for 13). – 8:21 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Midway through the 2nd quarter, the Heat have 51 points on only 35 possessions (1.46 per). – 8:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc is letting the official have it for not calling a foul when Maxey was whacked underneath the basket. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam just absolutely blanketed Maxey
Other end, Dipo wide open
Herro miss
Butler board
Kick to an open Dipo
13 point game – 8:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Oladipo just made a 3.0-pointer on his 30th birthday. (Sorry.) – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam defense. Butler’s sixth assist. Oladipo 3. It’s all clicking. Heat 51-38. – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After going 5-of-16 from the floor in Game 1, Jimmy Butler is 3-of-5 and and also has 5 assists. – 8:17 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I think Miami picking up Harden fullcourt after a FT make is a mistake – too easy to get Maxey out and attacking in the open court. – 8:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Thought that went off the Heat but Mia maintained possession then hit a 3 off inbound. pic.twitter.com/wjQvluMGjv – 8:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Herro Ball initiated. He’s got 10 early points on 4-of-4 shooting the night he received his Sixth Man of the Year award. – 8:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyler Herro up to 10 points for Miami, which has opened up a 43-34 lead here in the second quarter. Herro has made all four shots he’s taken, as Philly doesn’t have a great option to guard him besides Matisse Thybulle – who brings his own problems at the other end. – 8:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Fresh off the Met Gala carpet and back in Wade County 🏠
@Dwyane Wade @itsgabrielleu pic.twitter.com/Wl4kD7p5fH – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro doing Sixth Man of the Year things with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Heat leads 43-34. – 8:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
If they’re going to triple team Harden and the open guy is just going to miss threes, there are few paths to victory here – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grant Hill on James Harden: “Obviously, Father Time is undefeated” – 8:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Matisse Thybulle looks absolutely lost on a basketball court right now. – 8:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
btw Heat have used nine players and still no Duncan Robinson. Currently shooting 44.4% from 3 as a team. Unless they go cold, probably won’t see him. – 8:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Picked it up late in the quarter.
Keep it going. pic.twitter.com/d5pku9Tswu – 8:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs #Heat first-quarter box. pic.twitter.com/Vk9U3mHSL0 – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Heat 31, 76ers 24.
After going 9-for-36 from 3 in Game 1, Miami is already 4-for-9 tonight. Heat closed the first quarter on an 11-4 run to take the lead.
Philly is taking care of the ball, but is just 1-for-5 on 3s, and Harden is 1-for-4 to begin the game. – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers were fine in DeAndre Jordan/Danny Green minutes
Got smoked in the Paul Reed/Matisse Thybulle minutes by Tyler Herro/Dewayne Dedmon – 8:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Heat ended the first on a 9-2 run after Korkmaz for Harden substitution.
Sixers 1 for 5 from three in the first, meaning they’re 7 for 39 this series. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 31, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Quarter was pretty darn even until a little push by Miami at the end. Scoring is balanced for the Sixers: Harris leads with 6 but is 3-of-8 from the floor. Heat shooting 14-of-19 and 4-of-9 from deep. – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Heat lead 31-24 after one quarter. #Sixers shot 45.5 %, including going 1-5 on threes. – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dedmon felt like Herro on that pull-up three
Felt the crowd behind him after that run lol – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro’s lefty scoop caps off a 9-2 run to close the quarter. Heat lead 31-24 going into the second. – 8:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Philly wins the DeAndre minutes and Heat -3 in the first quarter still covers. Doc Rivers is a treasure. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 31, 76ers 24. Heat shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 4 of 9 on threes. Jimmy Butler with six points and five assists. – 8:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Philly had a foul to give in the final seconds of the opening quarter. Doc wanted them to take it. They didn’t. Herro layup puts Miami up 31-24 to end the first. – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That combo from Tyler Herro was an elite level PnR dissection
On Thybulle as well
Like seriously – 7:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Big people beat up little people: Chip Kelly narrates Sixers vs Heat. – 7:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
the rare heat-check 3 by a center after a cuttign dunk. Gotta respect it, Dewayne. – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same bench rotation for the Heat tonight: Herro, Dedmon, Oladipo and Martin. No Duncan Robinson. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That Dwayne Dedmon sequence was a ride. Big dunk, big block, then…airballed 3. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dewayne Dedmon getting a standing ovation after missing the 3
Quite the run – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat currently placing Dipo on Thybulle to use him as the help defender – 7:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Herro, Dedmon, Oladipo and now Martin as first four off Heat bench . . . and no Robinson. Strus’ foul trouble could change that. – 7:58 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Not the first time Harden has ignored a wide-open Thybulle in the strong-side corner. (Not saying he’s wrong for doing so.) pic.twitter.com/8o1PjtQCKj – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers with eight shots at the rim, and there’s still 2:53 left in the first quarter. That’s a high number for the Heat’s defense. – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Count how many times Jimmy faked out the defender pic.twitter.com/TT5A0rQlsB – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc was hollering that whole possession at Maxey, who clearly did not do what the coach wanted him to do. Kept going as Maxey walked to the bench, who responded with a thumbs up.
Sixers and Heat tied at 22 late in the first. – 7:53 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
James Harden’s FG% on drives in the last 6 regular seasons:
2016:17: 50.8%
2017-18: 52.8%
2018-19: 52.8%
2019-20: 55.7%
2020-21: 52.3%
2021-22: 46.9%
Last three postseasons (smaller samples here, obviously):
2020: 64.0% (12 games)
2021: 62.5% (9 games)
2022: 44.7% (7 games) – 7:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doc Rivers VERY upset with Tyrese Maxey for not cutting on that last Sixers possession. – 7:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler has pump-faked one billion times so far this game per Second Spectrum – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Not a major fan of Butler-Tucker-Dedmon lineups
But Butler setting the hammer screen for PJ is good offense
Now the finish around the rim – 7:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Bball Paul checks in for the first time tonight, replacing DeAndre Jordan (4 pts, 2 reb, 2-2 fg).
Matisse Thybulle also replaces Danny Green (3 pts, 1-1 3fg). – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Strus called for his second foul with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Herro and Dedmon in. – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Strus-Bam two-man game is hurting the Sixers early. Some of that is Jordan (why are you fouling there?) but the Sixers also switched up to put Green on Vincent and Maxey on Strus. – 7:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are shooting 6-9 and lead 15-13. Jordan and Maxey both have four points. Green 3. Harris and Harden have 2. – 7:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
All five starters on the board early for the @Philadelphia 76ers.
Team shot 6-9 FG in its first 5 minutes, and is winning the still (very) early rebound battle with the Heat early, 5-1.
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 15-13. – 7:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Much better start for the Sixers, who lead 15-13. They are 6-of-6 from the floor and have a 5-1 rebounding edge. The much-maligned DeAndre Jordan has two lob finishes and two boards, but just picked up a foul. – 7:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Much better start to this game for the 76ers. After instantly falling in a big hole in Game 1, Philly has taken care of the ball and started out 6-for-9 from the field. – 7:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The DeAndre Jordan victory tour was just getting ready to start when he committed that hilariously dumb foul on Adebayo – 7:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
James Harden is hunting the switches against Max Strus
But he can’t get by Max Strus – 7:41 PM
James Harden is hunting the switches against Max Strus
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers again working to get Max Strus to switch onto James Harden. Early in this series, Strus has held up fine. – 7:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This feels a lot like early in the season where Miami was just buying time before Herro entered – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris just took an awkward fall, right after Danny Green had slipped. Harris is up and appears to be OK. – 7:38 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
What time would a Miami Heat home game have to start for their fans to be seated at tipoff? – 7:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra had some really interesting things to say when we asked yesterday about Ruth Riley Hunter, and what she’s brought to the Heat thinktank this year — pointing out that she knew the culture from her Sol days. Excellent move by the Heat expanding her role. – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s first assist moved him past Tayshaun Prince for 91st on the NBA all-time playoff list and tied him with Joe Johnson for 90th. – 7:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Going over screen on Jimmy Butler there
Dump off to Bam for the dunk
That’s calculated – 7:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Whatever it takes.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/dVSgPqLxNP – 7:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked about player props and bets for Game 2 of the Miami-Philadelphia series for @tabcomau with @BenyamKidane and @ChrisAnstey13
During the full episode, talked a lot about how Miami’s guards should keeping feasting with Joel Embiid out.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/m64EM3FTI1 pic.twitter.com/LHMRegZhUk – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro honored pregame at FTX Arena with a video and receives his Sixth Man of the Year trophy for the 89th time in the last 36 hours. – 7:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers claps as Tyler Herro receives his NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. No 76ers follow suit. – 7:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Class: Doc Rivers and the 76ers coaching staff applauding Tyler Herro as he (again) gets the 6th Man of the Year trophy. – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the start, Jimmy Butler will tie Carlos Boozer for 90th on the NBA all-time playoff list and pass Danny Ainge for 91st. With his appearance, Adebayo ties P.J. Brown for 19th on the Heat all-time playoff list. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyle Lowry still out with his hamstring strain, Gabe Vincent again is the replacement starter, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus rounding out the first five. – 7:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
DeAndre Jordan is starting for the #Sixers again tonight, as expected – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yes, the 76ers staying with DeAndre Jordan as their starting center. Also starting: Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same starting five for the Heat. And DeAndre Jordan again starting for the 76ers at center. – 7:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
ICYMI: #NBA column: The #Sixers must take better care of the ball, keep the #Heat off of offensive boards and have James Harden take more than 4 2nd-half shots to avoid falling behind 2-0 vs the #Heat: https://t.co/7BEtMsHkLJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/GcoCnouxS2 – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
May these five be with you #StarWarsDay
Starting 5 // @ATT pic.twitter.com/g8cWU82fFJ – 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @DeAndre Jordan
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/L9l8gW7DhW – 7:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Game 2 on deck for James Harden and the Sixers: pic.twitter.com/ZZaDSFhzGb – 6:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I catch up on the playoffs, talk Zion’s extension possibilities, Harden not getting the max, Hawks retooling and more. Plus, the show goes off the rails when we get silly. Why? You’ll have to watch to find out!
youtu.be/E4lVEvuhGfI – 6:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden working with Sam Cassell #Sixers pic.twitter.com/i1TbIhNysX – 6:27 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
a column on joel embiid – a dream franchise player for philadelphia with cameos from Philly legends @JimmyRollins11 , @marczumoff and @Daryl Morey. nytimes.com/2022/05/04/spo… – 6:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Too clean ⚪️🔥
Check out more playoff fits ➡️ https://t.co/yYbauBmxyl pic.twitter.com/4IkoZtVsEA – 6:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/xgYJItLbgi – 5:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spolestra on Tyler Herro: “He is one of the young stars in this league.” – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on giving Tyler Herro the 6th man of the year award yesterday after practice:
“He is one of the young stars in this league, and he’s been able to quiet all the noise.” – 5:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle) will all warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 2 vs the Sixers. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry out tonight
Everybody else will play, including the entire list of questionables
Jimmy Butler who had an excused absence from practice yesterday will play as well – 5:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jimmy Butler, who had excused practice absence yesterday, is here and will play. Only Lowry and Embiid out – 5:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
All Heat players listed questionable again “warming up with the intent to play.” Kyle Lowry still out with his left hamstring injury. – 5:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry out tonight. Rest of the Heat’s roster is available for Game 2. – 5:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
All the questionable Miami players are warming up with the intent to play, Lowry still out, Heat say – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro on why he accepted a bench role for a third straight season with the Heat and his future goals miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I want to be an All-Star in the next year or two.” – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Out:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Previously questionable, now expected to play:
Tyler Herro (ankle)
P.J. Tucker (calf)
Caleb Martin (ankle)
Max Strus (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (knee) – 5:44 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bucks-Celtics (3:21)
🔘 Gobert & Mitchell (20:41)
🔘 Gobert trades (27:31)
🔘 Hawks (50:51)
🔘 Pelicans or Wolves (55:12)
🔘 Heat or Warriors (59:05)
🔘 Raptors (1:06:11)
🎧 https://t.co/djydyH1lfS
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5ZAF
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q3grjj7xBp – 5:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tyler Herro is the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year! @adaniels33 totally agrees with the results.
Hear Game 2 between the 76ers and Heat tonight at 7:30pm ET on NBA Radio – https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/74YMnOstWP – 5:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
PREGAME PREVIEW.
join our 76ers insiders now as they talk tonight’s game in South Beach.
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGm… – 5:22 PM
PREGAME PREVIEW.
The Ringer @ringernba
One thing is abundantly clear: Tyrese Maxey has been a massive source of energy for the Sixers in his sophomore season.
📼: https://t.co/ZzSSxyhnhD pic.twitter.com/CIoQvhxyDm – 5:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 2 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #miamiheat #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference second-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro #PhilaUnite #HEATCulture – 5:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — With Sixth Man award his, Heat’s Tyler Herro sets next goal as NBA All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
PJ Tucker felt disrespected by Bucks … yahoo.com/sports/pj-tuck… – 5:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: What’s the Heat’s next move with Duncan Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“It’s not a desirable job. Nobody wants to guard anybody. But from a competitive standpoint, I love the way I came into league and I made myself in the league being that. It’s like, ‘Nobody wants to guard him. I got him,’” PJ Tucker to @andscape on defense bit.ly/3vRxp6p – 3:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia knows they don’t have the type of depth that the Heat have, but they’re also confident in their guys as they move forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 3:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Before tonight’s Game 2 @Tyler Herro will be formally presented with his 6th Man of the Year Award 🏆
Ceremony starts at 7:22p, be there to congratulate Tyler on his accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/ZsG2QKEL9I – 3:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The pre Game 2 notebook for Sixers-Heat:
—Fixing the rebounding and spacing issues as a group
—Georges Niang poking fun at himself
—Charles Barkley going on the podcast of a Sixers starter and saying “it’s over for DeAndre” (!!!)
The pre Game 2 notebook for Sixers-Heat:
—Fixing the rebounding and spacing issues as a group
—Georges Niang poking fun at himself
—Charles Barkley going on the podcast of a Sixers starter and saying “it’s over for DeAndre” (!!!)
phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-heat… – 3:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Keys to a Game 2 victory for the Sixers; Joel Embiid return-to-play update ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN4533075883 – 2:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🤯✨ Check out this fresh set of HEAT for #Wallpaperwednesday 🤯✨
@SaddiqBey ✨
@Jerami Grant ✨
@JamorkoP1 ✨
#Pistons pic.twitter.com/yBuLkSEoXI – 2:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia couldn’t buy a 3-ball in Game 1 in Miami. Danny Green doesn’t expect that to happen again. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/dan… via @SixersWire – 2:23 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
P.J. Tucker sums `Heat Culture’ phenomenon #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last ten playoff games he’s appeared in (dating back to Game 5 of last year’s series vs. Milwaukee),
James Harden is averaging:
17.3 points on 38% shooting – 1:48 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
If you like the #Mavs, #Suns, Heat or #Sixers and are wagering tonight, some great player props in here: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 1:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you didn’t get to see him play in the NBA for two seasons but you just showed this still shot of how clean his release would look by 21, where’s Maxey go in redraft? pic.twitter.com/nqOL8jCDLh – 1:32 PM
