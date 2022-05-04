Steve Kerr on how will Warriors will guard Ja Morant without GPII: “Hopefully we get Andre Iguodala back for Game 3. We’ll see how Andre (Iguodala) fares over the next few days. If not, we’ll have to mix and match. We’ll have time to figure it out.”
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
With Gary Payton II (elbow) out for an undetermined amount of time, Kerr says Andre Iguodala, 38, could be the next man up defending Ja Morant for extended minutes. Iguodala’s neck injury is expected to be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:39 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on how will Warriors will guard Ja Morant without GPII: “Hopefully we get Andre back for Game 3. We’ll see how Andre (Iguodala) fares over the next few days. If not, we’ll have to mix and match. We’ll have time to figure it out.” – 12:38 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “hopefully we get Andre (Iguodala) back for Game 3” when asked about some of the possible answers to Ja Morant without Gary Payton II. – 12:38 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is going to the locker room with Andre Iguodala behind him. Some commotion in the tunnel as he walks past. Green and Payton both getting checked out in the back. – 9:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler passes Andre Iguodala for 92nd on the NBA all-time playoff-start list and ties Danny Ainge for 91st. With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Eddie Jones for 20th on the Heat all-time playoff list, as does Butler. – 7:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson was celebrating hard after that stop to seal the Game 1 win: “Then Andre (Iguodala) grabbed me and said: ‘Keep your composure!’ Then I realized I needed to settle down. It’s one game. We didn’t come here to win one.” pic.twitter.com/elfo5KSRif – 10:01 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay Thompson said Andre Iguodala grabbed him after the game and told him to keep his composure. Savvy Vet. pic.twitter.com/0sQQ5pF2WU – 7:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson: “I played angry. I played angry. … Andre (Iguodala) came up to me at the end of the game and said, ‘Keep your composure.'” – 7:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson: “I played angry.”
He said Andre Iguodala pulled him aside at one point and told him to calm down. Thompson said he’s incredibly thankful for his leadership. – 7:23 PM
Klay Thompson: “I played angry.”
CJ Holmes: Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is expected to be re-evaluated on Thursday, the team says. He’s missed Golden State’s last two playoff games with a neck injury. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / May 3, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steven Adams out for Memphis, Andre Iguodala out for the Warriors in Game 1. Ziaire Williams questionable. No surprises on Warriors side of injury report. Iguodala ruled out for first two games of this series. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 1, 2022
Kerith Burke: “Huge loss for us” Kerr said about Andre, out with a neck injury. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 27, 2022
