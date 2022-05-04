Ben Simmons undergoing surgery on injured back

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons joined James Harden and Joe Harris as players to suffer injury setbacks ramping up on Brooklyn’s recent watch.
The latest on Simmons, who is now scheduled to get a microdiscectomy tomorrow. More info on the procedure for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets’ Ben Simmons undergoing back surgery, reportedly to recover in 3-4 months nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/net… – 8:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons to undergo back surgery on Thursday. Expected return time of three months according to experts puts him back in time for training camp. #NBA nypost.com/2022/05/04/net… via @nypostsports – 8:37 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets guard Ben Simmons will need 3-4 months to recover from back surgery: report nj.com/nets/2022/05/n… – 8:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Ben Simmons: A microdiscectomy is performed to remove the material that is impinging on the nerves. There have been cases of players undergoing disc-related surgeries and still performing at a high-level, including Dwight Howard and Danilo Gallinari. – 8:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on a 3-to-4 month recovery timeline for Ben Simmons’ back surgery: es.pn/3vGI17V – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ben Simmons is undergoing microdiscectomy on his back.
Athletes who’ve had this surgery:
Dwight Howard, Michael Porter Jr., Brook Lopez, Tiger Woods.
A cautionary tale: Steve Kerr had a microdiscectomy and it led to further complications and pain in his back. – 7:54 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Re Ben Simmons: Why didn’t he get the surgery earlier? Why wait? And if he needed surgery in the first place, why was there “optimism” about him playing in the postseason? – 7:54 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen – 7:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc: pic.twitter.com/GQIDsNKW8f – 7:38 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
If anyone was questioning why Ben Simmons didn’t play game 4, the need for surgery is the answer. #Nets pic.twitter.com/dmjRNJ90Je – 7:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Nets announce that Ben Simmons will undergo a surgical procedure on his back Thursday.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/xYFykuCSmu – 7:37 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets guard Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery to alleviate pain caused by herniated disc, per team. pic.twitter.com/PLG3jmrd8Q – 7:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons to have surgery. Orthopedic experts said this would be the eventual outcome, and here it is. #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/JIKLnuQOHD – 7:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets announce. Microdiscectomy procedure set for Thursday for Nets Ben Simmons. (He’s having back surgery.) pic.twitter.com/ehfbsvlFBH – 7:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets announce that Ben Simmons will undergo a “microdiscectomy procedure” on Thursday to “alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc” in his back. – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m not a doctor, but if Ben Simmons needs back surgery, it seems like a lot of people probably owe him an apology? – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ben Simmons medical update from the Brooklyn Nets. Back surgery on tap for Simmons. pic.twitter.com/c1B70VE1py – 7:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday, team announces. – 7:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets announce that Ben Simmons will have surgery on Thursday to treat the herniated disc in his back after consulting multiple back specialists. Nets say they’ll provide more updates after the procedure – 7:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery tomorrow. It’s a microdiscectomy. Michael Porter Jr. had this at Missouri. He’s had two back operations since. pic.twitter.com/vEFgjG4Zu8 – 7:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets PR. Ben Simmons will undergo surgery for his injured back. pic.twitter.com/VsLgJVM6kF – 7:32 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Nets say Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery Thursday: pic.twitter.com/i6Xh42sy51 – 7:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his back on Thursday. – 7:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is getting back surgery, the Nets have announced. – 7:31 PM
