DeMarcus Cousins not a lock to return to Nuggets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Calvin Booth about how big of a priority it is for the Nuggets to bring back DeMarcus Cousins just now. He said they’ll be in communication with Cousins’ reps, but I didn’t get the sense that he’s at all a lock to return. – 1:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Calvin Booth: I think Austin Rivers is a guy that we would look to bring back.
On DeMarcus, said they’d talk to his representation and see if there’s common ground. – 1:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Catching up with DeMarcus Cousins today. Our full conversation touching on several topics, including his comments about his time with the Sacramento Kings, his love for the city, possibility of having his number retired & his NBA future.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/3sfDyU2jzr pic.twitter.com/CK58iuRFho – 2:13 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This should be the next pairing for HBO’s “True Detective”
DeMarcus Cousins teaming with Cedric the Entertainer as part of Kaiser Permanente’s Empower Youth Summit at Vallejo’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/KZwzFnBYXd – 10:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Spent the afternoon covering an event where the likes of Barry Bonds, Jerry Rice and more spent time speaking to kids in Vallejo at Six Flags. Cedric the Entertainer even hosted a Q&A with DeMarcus Cousins. Will share more from this event including my sit down with Cuz soon. – 6:42 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Tim Connelly: “Boogie was fantastic. He brought a ton.” Said they’ll have discussions about his future in short order. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022
After the Nuggets were eliminated, the 31-year-old admitted that he isn’t sure whether he’ll be back in Denver. “I honestly don’t know what the future holds,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “A lot in this short time has transpired. I’m still trying to get over the fact that G.P. (Gary Payton II) hit that big shot, right? I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I’m happy to be a part of this group. I’m happy with the opportunity that was given to me from Mike, [Nuggets president] Tim [Connelly], [Nuggets general manager Calvin] Booth. To answer that question, I can’t right now. I don’t know what’s future holds.” -via basketballnews.com / April 28, 2022
With that said, Cousins proved that he still has a lot to offer a team, and he should receive significantly more interest during this year’s free-agency period. “I belong here; I belong in this league,” Cousins said. “I was given the opportunity. I’m thankful for Mike Malone. I spoke with him before. A lot of doors closed for me. Mike looked out, gave me an opportunity. I just tried to take the best advantage of it as I could. That’s what I did.” -via basketballnews.com / April 28, 2022
