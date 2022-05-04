Draymond Green on fine for flipping middle finger to Memphis fans: I make $25 million a year, I'll be fine

Draymond Green: “I could’ve had a concussion or anything. If they’re gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty, too. I’m assuming the cheers were because they know I’ll get fined. Great. I make $25 million a year. I’ll be just fine.”
Source: Jimmy Traina @ Sports Illustrated
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green says “it felt really good” to flip off Memphis crowd nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/dra… – 9:00 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green has no regrets about his interaction with the Memphis fans.
“You’re booing somebody who got elbowed in the eye, and blood running down his face. You should get flipped off. So I’ll take the fine. I’ll go do an appearance and make up the money.” – 1:11 AM
Draymond Green has no regrets about his interaction with the Memphis fans.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Even after losses, Draymond Green is typically upbeat and talkative during his post-game pressers. Outside of the one about flipping of the crowd, he didn’t answer any question with more than two sentences or so.
He denied that he was any more upset than usual, but it seemed so. pic.twitter.com/Wyq4FI37Wl – 1:10 AM
Even after losses, Draymond Green is typically upbeat and talkative during his post-game pressers. Outside of the one about flipping of the crowd, he didn’t answer any question with more than two sentences or so.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
All-Time answer from Draymond when asked about flipping off the crowd in Memphis: pic.twitter.com/pu96BItXE4 – 1:02 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on his double bird to the crowd: “You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed and has blood running down (his) face, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine.” pic.twitter.com/a86Fg4j1V6 – 1:02 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brandon Clarke said Draymond Green didn’t say anything to him during the game about Game 1. He mentioned that he has a bunch of love and respect for Draymond Green’s game. – 1:01 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on the Dillon Brooks foul:
“It was a bullshit foul.” – 1:01 AM
Draymond Green on the Dillon Brooks foul:
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green on flipping off the fans: “It felt really good to flip them off. You’re going to boo someone when someone gets elbowed in the face and you have blood running down your face.” – 1:00 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Uncharacteristically short answers from Draymond Green postgame. When asked about how his eye feels, he said it feels fine.
His eye: pic.twitter.com/bkTehGIdtK – 12:59 AM
Uncharacteristically short answers from Draymond Green postgame. When asked about how his eye feels, he said it feels fine.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Brandon Clarke said he didn’t exchange any words with Draymond Green tonight: “I have a bunch of love for him, a bunch of respect for him…It’s just basketball.” – 12:56 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brandon Clarke says he has a bunch of love for Draymond Green and has loved watching him his entire career when asked if Draymond said anything to him after Game 1. – 12:56 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is OK, but “was struggling for a bit” and “it was very tough for him,” Steve Kerr says. His eye was nearly swollen shut. – 12:38 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Epic performance from Ja. Imagine they’d put Draymond on him if he didn’t have 5 fouls – 12:09 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Maaaaan, that’s a rough call on Draymond. Need to see another angle though – 12:06 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond waving bye to JJJ after fouling him out pic.twitter.com/Rx9lMG2awC – 12:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hell of a way for Jaren to foul out. Had absolutely no idea Draymond was there, Ja failed to call it out. – 11:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jaren Jackson Jr. just fouled out and Draymond Green was waving bye as he looked toward the Warriors bench. – 11:58 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is on the ground waving goodbye after Jackson picked up his sixth foul – 11:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good push by Draymond recognizing the larger Wiggins closed out on Ja and could get a postup. – 11:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green gives Grizzlies fans middle fingers on way to locker room after taking elbow to face
https://t.co/Vxm8tYWgV2 pic.twitter.com/17hCwb67FC – 10:51 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green gives Grizzlies fans middle fingers on way to locker room after taking elbow to face
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Injuries suddenly a major storyline six quarters into this series: Gary Payton II out, Draymond Green’s right eye is swollen near shut and Desmond Bane clearly isn’t himself. Just put up a 0-1-0-0-0 stat line in 13 empty first half minutes. Can’t move out there. – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies lead the Warriors 56-51 at halftime. Golden State went 4-18 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 11 times. Ja Morant has 23 points for Memphis, Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 15 points. Draymond Green is playing with one eye. Gary Payton II is out. – 10:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Draymond Green hitting all these cutters with one good eye is pretty impressive. – 10:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Draymond in the short roll is basically Magic Johnson. It’s not fair. – 10:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dillon Brooks was ejected for a flagrant 2 which injured Gary Payton II. Draymond Green suffered a right eye laceration before he flipped off the Memphis crowd. And this was all in the first three-plus minutes of Game 2. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:34 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Draymond defending well for a guy with one eye at the moment. – 10:34 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Take a look at Draymond Green’s swollen eye pic.twitter.com/lWK2MjSsHN – 10:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Draymond Green received stitches for a right eye laceration. – 10:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Gary Payton II will not return tonight. Draymond Green received stitches for a right eye laceration. – 10:23 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“That wasn’t physical that was dirty,” Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg on the first quarter.
He says he believes Draymond Green, who is back in the game, got stitches. – 10:20 PM
“That wasn’t physical that was dirty,” Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg on the first quarter.
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kerr is right, of course. That was dirty. I mean, I didn’t hear him say that about Draymond’s play Sunday. But Dillon’s play was certainly dirty. – 10:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After a doctor’s delight first quarter, Warriors trail Grizzlies 33-25.
-2 wounded starters (Draymond, GP2) being examined
-Curry with 11 (pesky Dillion Brooks ejected)
-Rebounds: 12-12
-Kerr still angry at ‘dirty’ play – 10:17 PM
After a doctor’s delight first quarter, Warriors trail Grizzlies 33-25.
-2 wounded starters (Draymond, GP2) being examined
-Curry with 11 (pesky Dillion Brooks ejected)
-Rebounds: 12-12
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Draymond is back on the Warriors bench. I did not see him say hello to the Memphis crowd upon his return in the same fashion that he said good-bye to them when he left the court – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies lead the Warriors 33-25 after one. Ja Morant (14 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (10 points) are already in double-figures. Stephen Curry has 11 points for Golden State. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are still in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rrkXqnaBjb – 10:15 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 33-25. Crazy first 12 minutes. GPII and Draymond still being looked at by trainers in the back. But with Brooks ejected, Curry is finding plenty of open looks. Has 11 points. – 10:15 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Grizz lead 33-25. Dillon gone for the night, Draymond and Payton still in the back. #physicality – 10:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ftIvSS00JE – 9:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
We have barely played 3 minutes and Dillon Brooks has been ejected and two Warriors have gone to the locker room with injuries. And one of them — Draymond Green — just counted the number of Warriors getting checked on with a finger from each hand. – 9:52 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Draymond, yesterday, talking about playing against friends like Tillman: “The guys you have close relationships with, in a playoff series, they’re going to try to take your head off and you’re going to try to take their head off.” Guess so. – 9:52 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Draymond Green with more birds for the fans(2) than Warriors points so far(1) – 9:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Draymond Green heads to the locker room after getting elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman Sr. He gave a not so nice finger as he walked to the tunnel. – 9:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is going to the locker room with Andre Iguodala behind him. Some commotion in the tunnel as he walks past. Green and Payton both getting checked out in the back. – 9:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Draymond Green to the locker room. And it looked like he gave the double birds on the way out. – 9:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green is heading back to the locker room. Gary Payton II is already back there. – 9:51 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond is heading to the locker room and gave the crowd a double bird salute on the way – 9:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Now Draymond Green is down on the baseline. And Steve Kerr is looking at the officiating crew with his hands up. – 9:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green is down on the floor along the baseline. Being looked at by a team trainer. – 9:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is now down on the ground holding a towel to his face. I didn’t see what play he was hit on. – 9:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Now Draymond Green is down in pain. Warriors have to call a timeout to tend to him – 9:49 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Now Draymond is down. Slamming his foot to the ground, in pain. – 9:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II to the locker room after taking the two free throws. Draymond Green down and in pain grabbing the right side of his face. Rough start for the Warriors – 9:49 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Be interesting to see how the officials handle this foul on Brooks. Given the way Draymond was handled. – 9:47 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Dillon Brooks’ foul was more flagrant-2 worthy than Draymond Green’s on Sunday. – 9:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If Draymond gets an F2 for the hit in Game 1, Brooks should definitely get an F2 for that. – 9:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Was that for the ball or GPII head? Interesting to see how the ref’s view this. Draymond watching closely. – 9:46 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Is anyone besides me expecting a raucous round of boos when Draymond is introduced with the GSW starters? – 9:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis:
Stephen Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:05 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis:
Stephen Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Dubs.
Steph, Klay, GP2, Wiggins, Draymond. – 9:03 PM
Same starters for the Dubs.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their Game 2 starting lineup.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:02 PM
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their Game 2 starting lineup.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tom Izzo is here in Memphis to watch Draymond, JJJ and Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/ItkiTvdjGX – 8:39 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Tom Izzo in the house for Grizzlies-Warriors Game 2 to watch his Michigan State guys Draymond Green, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr. pic.twitter.com/yG8ucbCVdV – 7:55 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Draymond Green is back for Game 2 of Warriors-Grizzlies, vowing not to let the NBA’s flagrant foul point system reduce his game to all bark, no bite. nba.com/news/draymond-… – 4:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson on how Draymond Green will handle the hostile environment in Memphis for Game 2:
“I’ve been through the biggest battles with Dray, and he embraces those moments. He embraces being the villain, and we need that.” pic.twitter.com/GhsGYUs3Wz – 2:46 PM
Klay Thompson on how Draymond Green will handle the hostile environment in Memphis for Game 2:
