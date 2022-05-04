Kyrie Irving on NBA 75 snub: I'm used to this... I don't mind it

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving says he didn’t know if Nets might trade, release him while he sat out unvaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/kyr…1:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie on Boardroom podcast why he wasn’t upset about NBA 75 snub:
“I’m used to this since 7th grade when I was called a weirdo and sat in the cafeteria by myself. I don’t mind it. Because along the way I’m going to find my authentic community that accepts me for my greatness.” – 10:26 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Ja is like this ridiculous blend of peak Wall and peak Kyrie that melts my mind. – 12:23 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
A very loud Kyrie Irving chant recycled to be directed at Grayson Allen – 9:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving never felt fully back during #Nets season filled with uncertainty nypost.com/2022/05/03/net… via @nypostsports7:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant refuses to blame Kyrie Irving for not getting vaccinated: ‘I get that people want me to feel a way’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/03/kev…3:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hard not to feel a little bad for Harden. He needs a title and he’s basically lost an All-NBA team to injury late in the last few years for series he could’ve won. CP3, Embiid, Kyrie, Aldridge (retired last year before playoffs), etc. – 9:45 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kyrie showing up on the Jumbotron during a Round 1 highlight reel generated louder boos than the Bucks did when they walked onto the court. – 1:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Curious to hear from Nets fans… do you want Brooklyn to re-sign Kyrie Irving? – 12:53 PM

Nick Friedell: Was Kyrie frustrated he didn’t make NBA 75 team? “I think I’ll leave it to the conspiracy theorists. I think I was on the list — but I guess I’m not. So hey, maybe I’ll just wait 10 years, 20 years from now. Hopefully with a few championships under my belt.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 7, 2022

