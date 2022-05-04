Mavericks vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (0-1) play against the Phoenix Suns (0-0) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday May 4, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 88, Phoenix Suns 95 (Q4 10:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns running everything at Luka Doncic right now. Every single play. – 12:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker still in with four fouls.
Ayton still out with four fouls.
#Suns up six as Paul answers Brunson 3. – 12:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Whenever Devin Booker makes a great pass like he did to end the third quarter, I’m reminded of when the Suns gave him all those on-ball reps in his first couple of years. It was a mess, but it all paid eventually. They did a good job sticking with his development plan. – 12:03 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker staying in to start the fourth quarter. Doncic is back in. – 12:03 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Tough third quarter for Luka Doncic. He had more turnovers (3) than points (2) and was repeatedly targeted on defense. He got a quick rest late in the quarter and is back out there to start the fourth. – 12:03 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Hear me out here, and not saying I am right and Reggie mispoke- but its possible the Suns didn’t blink first by going small to match the Mavs so much as Ayton has 4 fouls and McGee has 5 fouls… – 12:02 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
89-83 Suns after 3. Booker with 21, Paul with 14. Doncic with 26-7. Luka’s played fewer mins than Paul and Booker. Will he have energy to close – 12:01 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big-time effort by Dallas in that third quarter to be within a possession after how much momentum the Suns were able to get. Important last 90 seconds for Phoenix to extend the lead to six and win the non-Doncic minutes this half. – 12:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s just a beautiful crosscourt pass from a very difficult position by Booker to find Shamet for the corner 3. – 12:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 89, DAL 83
Booker: 21-4-4, 8-16 FG
Crowder: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-7 FG
Paul: 14 Pts, 6 Ast
Doncic: 26-7-4, 10-17 FG – 12:00 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Fouls in all of Game 1:
Mavs: 22
Suns: 21
Fouls through 3 quarters of Game 2:
Mavs: 22
Suns: 21 – 12:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Devin Booker has his 4th foul. So that’s 4 on Book, Ayton, Finney-Smith, Powell, plus 5 on McGee and 3 on Cam Johnson – 11:59 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Is that Reggie quote about Booker being an offensive rebound concern legit? – 11:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
We saw this movie against Clippers last year too – Luka going bananas for a half or so and then losing steam because they’re running every single play through him. Suns making him defend every play to accelerate the fatigue. – 11:56 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
This game will hinge on whether the Suns go to a line shift unit and if so for how long. – 11:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns looking for who Luka Doncic’s man is this quarter like pic.twitter.com/AoT2II4ieT – 11:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
6 turnovers in the quarter for Mavs have been the main culprit preventing them from taking advantage of Suns’ big-man foul woes. – 11:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka is so tired he’s not even in a stance ON the ball at this point, not to mention off-ball. – 11:53 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Dallas has to keep exploring that pickle slip out with Reggie. Especially if he’s hitting. – 11:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mavs trying to hide Luka on Biyombo but CP found him. Dallas put Bertans on Bridges (!) just to make this possible. – 11:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul getting his revenge hunting Luka Doncic after Doncic did the same to him through the series’ first six quarters. – 11:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Interesting how Luka Doncic has scored 2 points this quarter with the Suns being unwilling to switch Mikal Bridges off of him… – 11:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Four huge paint points for Cam Johnson. #Suns up four with 1:47 left in 3rd. – 11:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
See Booker’s chest move forward here? Right out of the points of education video going from A to B pic.twitter.com/OHK79N5tXc – 11:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Unlike Harden-era Rockets, Dallas has two good ballhandlers and a few good shooters. The offense shouldn’t always look this Houston-y. – 11:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bullock with the three and a foul on McGee against Kleber. The free throw makes it a four-point possession and Mavs are back within 76-72. – 11:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee picks up fifth foul trying to close out 3, but ball movement swung to Bullock, who hit corner 3.
So play is under review to see if foul occurred before shot or during. Huge review here. – 11:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has 4 fouls and isn’t on the bench right now, while JaVale McGee just picked up his 5th foul – 11:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I thought the baseline angle showed it pretty well that Booker jumped from A to B on that foul on Brunson. Good non-challenge. – 11:47 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka hurting the Mavs right now. Either looks exhausted or just low energy out of the half, few lazy passes and low-effort shots. – 11:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Prior to that bad Crowder turnover… Mikal Bridges working his ass off defending Doncic and not conceding a switch onto JaVale, who is playing with 4 fouls. Led to a Doncic turnover – 11:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Luka turning into a turnstile on defense this quarter. And Phoenix is hunting – 11:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns are beating Luka off the bounce on seemingly every possession. Targeting his feet and going at him on the defensive end. – 11:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka just needs to be better when Jae Crowder is blowing by him to set up dunks. – 11:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are hunting Doncic even more with Crowder as a screener this half. Getting good results. Mavs just doubled that time and as we have learned that is not going to go well on rotations. – 11:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 6. Luka Doncic was holding his nose after that play, looked like Jae Crowder caught him on the drive. Suns trying to create separation, but this game is so disjointed, can we get more than 2-3 plays without a whistle? – 11:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Crowder elbow or hand whacked Doncic in the nose as he drove past. – 11:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
One. Two. Three.
Devin Booker is on a scoring spree. pic.twitter.com/VGoIjrTwPP – 11:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
4 on Powell, 4 on DFS, 4 on Ayton, 4 on McGee. Foul trouble big story both ways. – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Powell’s probably done for the night. Mavericks have been outscored by 14 points in his Game 2 minutes – 11:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got four players with four fouls
Ayton, Powell, Finney-Smith and McGee.
McGee is the only one still in the game. #Suns up four. – 11:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith didn’t play the last 14:27 of the first half with 3 fouls … and he got called for his 4th 3:16 into the third quarter.
Dwight Powell, Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee all at 4 fouls, too. – 11:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That’s 4 fouls on Powell. So centers Powell, Ayton and McGee have 4 fouls apiece. Who’s going to be left by the 4th quarter? – 11:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Three Bridges deflections (2 of them steals) on Luka already in the 3rd – 11:36 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
A few days between G2 and G3 if PHX really wants to put the hammer down they have to look at extending CP3 and Bookers minutes. Not sure they want to fade an extended amount of time rolling with an all bench lineup. – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ayton dumptrucked Mavericks in Game 1, but after that FF1, he’s going to be a massive gameflow victim – 11:35 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Flagrant foul 1 on Ayton, I suppose for keeping his elbows high on a euro-step before Powell drew an offensive foul. Not sure what he’s supposed to do – 11:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
No shade towards Luka, but this is still the greatest #77 in NBA history. AK pic.twitter.com/sR8fbldkWH – 11:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Even if they don’t call it flagrant, that’s 4 on Ayton instead of 4 on Powell. Huge play. – 11:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Make that 11 offensive fouls called with #Suns collecting eight.
That’s is Ayton’s 3rd offensive foul, 4th foul total.
9:12 left in 3rd. Being reviewed to see if it merits a flagrant foul.
#Suns up 68-64. #Mavs – 11:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Don’t think this is or will be a flagrant on Ayton. Pretty normal basketball move. – 11:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big play. Bridges and Ayton trap Doncic to force a steal but then Ayton gets an offensive foul on the finish in transition. That is his 4th foul. McGee is going to check in. – 11:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton whistled for his 4th on an offensive foul call after Bridges forced a steal. Mavs were asking to review it thinking it was flagrant. Officials will take a look – 11:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What happens when everyone fouls out of an NBA game? Asking for the Mavs and the Suns. – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker opens 3rd with three buckets.
#Suns up two as Brunson scores on other end. #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 11:30 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
DFS can do it all defensively, but if he has a part of his game that is somewhat deficient its guarding guys on the move off the ball – Prolly see Suns run more Floppy action to exploit that. – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3. #Suns up one after Powell as called for offensive foul to make it 10 offensive fouls.
Another Booker 3 answered by Doncic 2. #Suns up two. – 11:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges now fighting through a screens and Ayton is in a deeeep drop – 11:28 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Mavs with 2x the 3PT rate the Suns have right now this game. – 11:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nine offensive fouls called in 1st half of #Suns-Mavs Game 2.
First seven were on Phoenix.
Suns: Ayton (2), McGee (2), Paul (1), Wainright (1), Johnson (1).
Mavs: Brunson (1), Powell.
3 offensive fouls in first quarter (all on PHX).
6 offensive fouls in 2nd (first 4 on PHX). – 11:27 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A champion is in our house. 🏆
@obj | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/6ryHZ3VQpp – 11:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Per @ESPNStatsInfo tracking, Luka Doncic was 7-of-9 from the floor (4-of-6 on 3s) with Mikal Bridges as his primary defender in the first half. He was 4-of-6 (3-of-4 on 3s) vs. Bridges in Game 1. – 11:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
24 point first half for Luka Doncic
Mavs shot 11/15 in the paint pic.twitter.com/ghkDEBoInd – 11:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs lead G2 60-58. Overcame an early 12-2 PHX start. Overcame huge foul trouble in the 2nd as they were in the penalty with 9:01 remaining, but PHX shot just 6 FTs in that time. Doncic w/24 inc last 9. Dinwiddie 10. Bertans w/9 pts early in 2nd. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 11:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dallas was one of two teams (Memphis) to advance past the first round this year after losing Game 1 of their opening-round series.
Can they do it again? – 11:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Doncic got the jumper going, Mavs shot 10-of-19 from 3, maybe a C- half for the Suns and they’re only down 2. Still gonna need to improve a few different things to win but scoreline could have been way worse. – 11:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good defensive stop from Devin Booker on Luka Doncic to close the half, Suns could use more of that. Mavs shooting 10-for-20 from 3 and were a +9 in the non-Luka minutes. -7 with him. Probably time to stop the soft switches – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns should be up at half shooting 57.1% from field, but those Luka 3s + getting smacked with Luka on bench has them in trouble.
Mavericks outscored Suns by 9 points in Doncic’s 5:09 of rest and Dinwiddie matched Phoenix bench with 10 points. This series is about to be tied 1-1. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic in the first half:
24 PTS
4 REB
6 AST
9-14 FG
4-7 3P
Luka averages 19/5/5 in the first half of playoff games. pic.twitter.com/wIRvnFk1pL – 11:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We have us a ball game.
@ModeloUSA | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/T0VBHXIP84 – 11:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
You’re playing Luka Doncic in a playoff series. Who is the one defensive player you’d want on your side to try to stop him? – 11:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas starters: Doncic 24 points, Bullock 5, Finney-Smith, Powell and Brunson 2 apiece.
Fortunately for Mavs, Dinwiddie, Bertans and Kleber have combined for 25 points off the bench. – 11:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead Suns 60-58 at half after a strong second quarter.
Luka Doncic: 24 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds
All the Mavs: 10 of 20 from three
Tony Brothers’ crew: 30 fouls – 11:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks go to the half with a 60-58 lead. Both teams making a lot of shots. Luka with 24 points. Jae Crowder with 15 for the Suns. Mavericks have set themselves up in a great spot. – 11:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 60, PHX 58
Crowder: 15 Pts, 4-6 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 3-5 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 4-8 FG
Doncic: 24-6-4, 9-14 FG – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder now 6-of-9 from 3 in two games vs. #Mavs(3-of-4 tonight).
#Suns down three as Doncic answers from 3. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka didn’t wait for the double on that second straight 3 over Biyombo – 11:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Luka is on his way to another 40-ball, folks. He’s got 21 – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic stepback 3, the pointed to #Suns fan and gave the hush sign.
Biyombo dunk answer.
#Suns down three. – 11:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Probably need to double Luka if they’re gonna switch Biyombo on him. Especially when Green is out there. – 11:07 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m sure taking Jae Crowder in a showdown with Luka. – 11:07 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Suns scoring 1.46 with Booker CP3 and Bridges in again this evening after 1.27 last game – this is why I think once their mins ramp up if the series gets close the Mavs are in tough. – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Davis Bertans 3-of-5 from 3 in 1st half vs. #Suns, but this is nothing new for him against Phoenix.
He did it when with #Wizards.
4-of-8 from deep in 140-132 win in Phoenix in 2019-20 season.
6-of-9 from deep in 128-107 win in D.C. in 2020-21 season. – 11:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Given the foul trouble for Finney-Smith they got some great minutes from Bertans here in the first half – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quick tech on Crowder as this may have started when Luka took offense to Crowder contesting his 3/4 court heave to end the 1st quarter.
He said something to Crowder after that, the two had words and then Luka said something to the referee.
#Suns down two with 2:46 left in half. – 11:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jae Crowder picks up a tech for a little dust-up with Luka. Dallas returning the fight and physicality…and annoyance. Up 51-49 – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Jae Crowder gets a technical. For what, I do not know – 11:02 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
9 big points from Bertans off the bench, more than helped pick up scoring slack with Brunson struggling and Brunson and Finney-Smith in foul trouble.
The way this foul-fest is going, the deeper team will win. – 11:02 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I thought they were calling everything, but then I just watched Chris Paul like … slam the ball repeatedly into the ground while walking around before shooting and … nothing?
Just threw it into the ground again and again. – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3 fouls on Ayton.
Biyombo in. 4:27 left in 1st half.
#Suns down four. – 10:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Three fouls on Ayton. Biyombo checking in.
This feels like a 4:27 CP3/Book need to take over a bit – 10:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The court awareness to see Bertans shaking up from the corner at the last minute by Luka. He was in the air with nowhere to go. – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dwight Powell offensive foul on screen.
Paul ties game. Four points. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs – 10:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder 3 off ball movement when #Mavs doubled Booker in post.
#Suns down two. – 10:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs outscored Suns by 9 in the 5:09 that Luka Doncic rested. That might be his only rest for the game. – 10:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie are getting work done in the second quarter with a combined 13 poingts as Mavericks have gone up 43-38. Luka has been on the bench while the Mavs have won the second quarter 15-6 so far with 6:51 left. – 10:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Well, Mavs went +9 in the non-Doncic minutes through all that. Huge stretch for them but Brunson got his 3rd in the process. – 10:53 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Reggie Miller just said, “8 turnovers for the Phoenix Suns, 6 of them at the offensive end.” I’m confused – 10:53 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A not often seen stat…Phoenix has 7 offensive fouls in less than a quarter and a half. – 10:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
be careful, Chris Paul. keep barking at Tony Brothers like this and he might put out a music video next. – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul offensive foul.
Three straight offensive fouls.
Ayton. Wainright. Paul (charge).
Brunson called for offensive foul.
#Suns down 43-38 with 6:51 left in the half.
FTs: Dallas 3-of-3.
Phoenix 10-of-12. – 10:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Reggie Miller: “8 turnovers for the Phoenix Suns, 6 of them at the offensive end” – 10:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Three consecutive offensive foul calls on the Suns. This crew is having themselves a NIGHT – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Foul on Ayton (offensive).
13 PFs for Mavs. 9 PFs for #Suns.
Make that 10 as Wainright called for offensive foul.
#Suns down five. – 10:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Shockingly, Dallas has taken a lead after another slow start. 6-12 from 3 and Dinwiddie cooking. 43-38 – 10:49 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
The attention to detail the Suns defenders have when guarding Jalen has been impressive – great coaching and great execution by the players. – 10:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
64:04 into the series, the Mavericks have taken their first lead.
41-38 on a Davis Bertans corner three. – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ish Wainright in for Shamet. Guarding Bertans.
Bertans 3. #Mavs up 3. #Suns – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Davis Bertans hits another 3, and the Mavs have their first lead of the series – 10:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have a chance at their first lead of the series. And they get it with Davis Bertans’ 3 pointer for a 41-38 advantage. – 10:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Other than 0-0 to start each game, this is the first tie of the series: Phoenix 38, Dallas 38. Mavs have yet to lead in either game. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Josh Green will learn.
Paul rip through.
#Suns in bonus with early in 4th, but #Mavs can tie game with Dinwiddie FTs. – 10:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Getting into the penalty against the Suns, a team that is mostly unfamiliar with the free throw line, takes work. But here the Mavericks are, with a whole nine minutes left in first half… – 10:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul and the Suns will spend the final 9:01 of the second quarter in the penalty. Get comfortable. This is gonna take a while. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So. Many. Fouls.
The Suns are already in the bonus here in the 2Q at the 9-minute mark – 10:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brunson still can’t get going, but fortunately for Dallas, Dinwiddie is rolling a bit. – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Between taking Devin Booker out before the end of the 1st quarter, Chris Paul’s extended bench stint in Game 1 and the soft switches on Luka Doncic, it feels like Monty is kinda heat checking to see how much they can get away with in this matchup – 10:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mavs having the same problem the Suns did at times in New Orleans with figuring out the right level of physicality. Feels like Dallas is getting a bit too eager on a few of these calls. – 10:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Fouls: Dallas 11, Phoenix 5, and it actually feels worse. Suns have attempted 10 free-throws to Dallas’ 1. – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder pullup from 3.
That’s in his game.
#Suns up six as he’s being more aggressive. Johnson 3 fouls. – 10:40 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
MAVS 1Q SCORING
Luka 2
Luka astd 3
Bullock 3
Luka astd 2
Luka astd 2
Luka 3
Luka 2
Luka 2
Luka 2+1
Luka astd 3
Kleber 2
Luka 2
Luka 14 points, 10 assist points – 10:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic talking to refs.
Monty Williams talking to refs
.
Cam Johnson talking to refs.
Devin Booker talking to refs.
Yes, this is #NBAPlayoffs
#Suns 32-28 after one.
Finney-Smith and Johnson each with three PFs.
Defense?
Suns 64.7% FG Mavs 57.1%.
Doncic 14. Ayton 9. – 10:38 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Bertans with ** checks notes ** with consecutive defensive stops? What next Robert Sarver courtside wearing a BLM shirt – 10:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks with a better first quarter, but still down 32-28. Suns still getting whatever they want offensively. Luka’s 14 points are great, but he can’t be 50 percent of the offense and expect the Mavericks to hang with the Suns. – 10:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic and Jae Crowder exchanged words at the end of the quarter after Crowder got in a hack on a post-buzzer heave. Doncic then went to ref James Capers to register a complaint. – 10:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs down 32-28 after Q1.
Luka Doncic scored 14 points and had a hand in 10 more with 4 assists.
Mavs actually outscored Phoenix 28-21 in the last 9:31 of the period, but spotting the NBA’s best team 9 points is not the greatest strategy. – 10:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
All-too-familiar start, but much better conclusion to the first quarter for Dallas. Mavs trailed 35-25 after one quarter in Game 1. Trail by only 32-28 tonight. – 10:36 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Luka turned Cam Johnson into a crash test dummy just for the heck of it pic.twitter.com/glLJbwAguT – 10:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Awesome quarter from Doncic. Suns up 4.
Three fouls on Johnson. He went to speak with the officials after the buzzer. – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, DAL 28
Ayton: 9 Pts, 3-5 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
Bridges: 7 Pts, 3-3 FG
Doncic: 14 Pts, 4 Ast, 6-10 FG – 10:35 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
The only D vs Luka is him trying to force a pass to get others involved. None of these guys can handle him.
None. – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson picks up 3rd personal foul on charge.
Huge call under 30 seconds left in 1st quarter.
Crowder in .
#Suns lead down to two. – 10:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
See they’re trying to hide foul trouble Cameron Johnson on Davis Bertans
But you can’t hide vs Luka.
He’ll just call for the pick and work to get that switch and hunt you pic.twitter.com/hLgfpQjxnq – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker checks out at the 1:39 mark of the 1Q, Landry Shamet in – 10:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I know it’s only the first quarter of Game 2 but it might be time already to stop with the soft switches. Bridges needs to spend more time defending Doncic. – 10:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
So much runs through Luka. I’ll be very curious to see how he is with another high-level playmaker. Will he be able to work in concert or will he be useless off the ball – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jason Kidd taking it back to the 90s with posting up Luka, draw double and pass out of it.
Might see Kleber on opposite side next time for 3. #Suns up nine. – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson picks up his 2nd foul. Not sure what he’s supposed to do there if he’s just trying to hold his ground, but that’s a tough matchup for the Suns so far in this series – 10:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Loose ball foul on rebound is Dorian Finney-Smith’s third. He’ll take a seat with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Mavericks still have not led in the series and are down 26-21 despite 12-3-3 from Luka. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 62.5% FGs, but #Mavs only down five.
Dorian Finney-Smith picks up his 3rd foul as Kidd left him when he picked up two 4:40 left in 1st quarter.
#NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Finney-Smith gets his 3rd foul on the offensive rebound for Ayton. He’s Dallas’ best defender by a decent margin. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dorian Finney-Smith just picked up his 3rd foul with 2:27 left in the 1Q. That’s a killer for Dallas – 10:26 PM
Devin Kharpertian @uuords
The Suns are like the platonic ideal of a basketball team. Skilled top to bottom, deep without miscasting dudes, well rounded, well coached, little to no weaknesses. Love watching them. – 10:25 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
It wasn’t a huge sample but I saw it in person and I think this guy has guarded Luka better than anyone I’ve ever seen.
Any guesses as to who it is? – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic has 12 of the Mavs’ 21 points to start Game 2 – 10:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas 6 fouls, Phoenix 1. Are we just watching a replay of Game 1? – 10:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
DeAndre Ayton’s biggest accomplishment in the league has been his ability to make the Phoenix Suns matchup-proof – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul hasn’t scored and #Suns are up eight.
Why?
Ayton 8. Bridges 7. Booker 5. Crowder 5.
#Suns 69.2% FGs. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Finney-Smith two fouls.
Kidd sticking with him.
#Suns up seven with 4:40 left in 1st quarter. – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns didn’t really get into an offense until 11 or 12 seconds left in shot clock as Bullock picked up Paul full court out of timeout.
Didn’t matter.
Crowder 3.
#Suns up 17-9. He’s made four 3s in five quarters vs. #Mavs
In six games against the Pelicans, Crowder went 3-of-26 – 10:20 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Suns are just surgical in their precision, I’m a noted Fts, 3s and layups over two guy but you can’t help but respect their shotmaking ability from 2. Its truly breathtaking. – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Brunson picks up his 2nd foul, Suns run an ATO designed to get Mikal Bridges a deep post-up with Brunson on him. They’re smart, those Suns – 10:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bullock picking up Chris Paul all over the court. Paul already has a couple assists, but no points. Suns still up 19-11. – 10:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After Dwight Powell poked the ball away to prompt a timeout, Devin Booker was slow to walk back to the Suns’ bench, bending over while holding his chest. – 10:15 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Mavs Twitter “Suns may end up putting Bridges on Brunson” –
Suns – lets just go with Booker. – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker looked like he was holding his throat or his upper chest after that timeout was called – 10:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Those 2 games in Miami were predictable. The Heat set the tone early, managed their lead and put 2 important wins into the book. Game 3 seems like Sixers last chance, but again the Heat are the team that gonna set the pace. #HEATCulture – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When asking Monty Williams about Ayton having say Jalen Brunson on him, Williams said there’s a backside defender to consider and the big is always worried about getting called for PF.
That just happened.
Ayton got called for offensive foul after receiving cross court pass. – 10:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nightmare start for Dallas. Turnovers, standing around. Lack of force. Suns up 12-2 – 10:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maybe Mavs will solve the “don’t give the Suns a 9-0 head start” conundrum in Game 3. – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Double Booker.
Ball swings to Bridges
Drive and dish to Ayton.
Dunk. 7-0 #Suns
#Mavs shot clock violation after that. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Much like Game 1, Suns come out with a 7-0 start and Mikal Bridges is already talking – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic starts Game 2 the way he started Game 1.
Turnover.
Mikal Bridges 3. #Suns 5-0. – 10:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We’re getting ready to watch Suns-Mavs Game 2 on Playback for a live @FrontOfficeShow watch party! @Trevor_Lane and I will watch the game with you, do a bunch of Q&A and have some fun tonight. Hop in with us and check it out!
getplayback.com/room/0swzgs67q… – 10:00 PM
We’re getting ready to watch Suns-Mavs Game 2 on Playback for a live @FrontOfficeShow watch party! @Trevor_Lane and I will watch the game with you, do a bunch of Q&A and have some fun tonight. Hop in with us and check it out!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic looking like Steve Nash with lob soccer header to Dwight Powell for dunk in #Mavs pregame warmups.
Face #Suns down 1-0 in best-of-7 Western Conference semifinals series. #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/AHHlaDCfKZ – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I wanted No. 0, but Marquese had it when I came here. Marquese Chriss had it and he wanted me to buy it from him and I wasn’t going to buy it.”
Phoenix #Suns ‘Fun Facts’: Meet Deandre Ayton, who wanted No. 0, but ended up with No. 22 #NBA https://t.co/2wjyyWZFMS via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/BvEVM4on0N – 9:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
9:05 tip @theeagledallas – 9:32 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/eG0qd5SyQa – 9:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
I’m voting for #LukaDoncic for the 2021-22 Seasonlong #NBACommunityAssist Award! RT to join me! – 9:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Clock in to playoff basketball.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/KnvyGamkSq – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Flashback: Phoenix #Suns All-Star Chris Paul relives first career playoff series in 2008 vs. Jason Kidd, who was playing for Dallas Mavericks #NBAPlayoffs #NBA https://t.co/GYzr6NWQ52 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/AtY7rsUGMt – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We just want to be ourselves.” Jason Kidd on facing #Suns, who played with more of an edge in Game 1. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/e7wBT82nv6 – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a different.”
Monty Williams starting his explanation of how Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee get the ball. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns pic.twitter.com/hzZTc2zTy2 – 8:56 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Can James Capers and Tony Brothers help slow down the Suns tonight? My analysis: – 8:44 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Game 2 preview with @Ernie Johnson & the @NBAonTNT crew!❤️👊🏼 @Phoenix Suns @Dallas Mavericks #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZmYQ8gu1Zp – 8:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“They’ve been here before, and we’re the team that hasn’t been here before, and it looked like it in those first 6 minutes.”
Jason Kidd said the Mavs need to play like they belong here and apply pressure on the Suns since they’re underdogs on the road – 8:36 PM
“They’ve been here before, and we’re the team that hasn’t been here before, and it looked like it in those first 6 minutes.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Monty Williams, asked whether Suns are OK with Luka Doncic getting “everything he wanted,” as Jason Kidd said after Game 1: “I’m OK with winning.” – 8:29 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1994, Golden State dished out a franchise-postseason record 40 assists in Game 3 of its First Round series vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/bgQXIZHtf0 – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game face.
Monty Williams before Game 2. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/yRfzTcZjZq – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“From an intensity standpoint, I think we understand we have to bring it.”
Monty Williams said based on the way the Suns didn’t close out Game 1 the way they would’ve liked, the Suns feel the need to bring the juice tonight – 8:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Lights, camera, game time. #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/CWpgJS5WP9 – 8:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Pregame spotlight on Mavericks’ birthday boy Dorian Finney-Smith, who got serenaded on Wednesday and really only wants one gift.
mavs.com/finney-smith-t… – 8:04 PM
Pregame spotlight on Mavericks’ birthday boy Dorian Finney-Smith, who got serenaded on Wednesday and really only wants one gift.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dorian Finney-Smith turns 29 today. Said he was serenaded before shootaround by the lone Maverick rookie Moses Wright. Said DFS: “Moses sang it. And he sang it with love.” – 7:38 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My Wednesday #samegameparlay for @FDSportsbook needs…
—Phoenix to win by 6
—Game to hit 218 pts
—15 pts for Ayton, 10 for Bridges
That’s it. Slightly higher than 4-1 odds. pic.twitter.com/DyylXZ639Z – 7:10 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast–bonus mid-week episode: Brandon Clarke on MEM-GSW (Brooks +Draymond flagrants, Ja’s 4Q in G2, adjustments); the team’s rise; going at LeBron; Ja mania; loving the 7 Seconds or Less Suns; more:
Apple: apple.co/3LMJFdO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3yehe4t – 6:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Bring the energy tonight at @FootprintCNTR!
@PlayAtGila | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/sBuTpfLcg7 – 5:21 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
On that very hard fall center Maxi Kleber took in the second half of Game 1 Monday, Jason Kidd said: “That was a tough one. But we’re just happy that he’s alright and he’s able to go tonight.” @Dallas Mavericks @NBA pic.twitter.com/X01W3ZRUmD – 4:39 PM
