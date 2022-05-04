Nuggets GM: Austin Rivers is a guy we would look to bring back

Main Rumors

Michael Singer: Calvin Booth: I think Austin Rivers is a guy that we would look to bring back. On DeMarcus, said they’d talk to his representation and see if there’s common ground.
Michael Singer @msinger
Calvin Booth: I think Austin Rivers is a guy that we would look to bring back.
On DeMarcus, said they’d talk to his representation and see if there’s common ground. – 1:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Will Barton
Bryn Forbes
Austin Rivers
Davon Reed
These were the high minute wings for Denver in 2021-22.
How did they do? Will the same group be back? Where can the Nuggets look to get better? denverstiffs.com/2022/5/3/23056…12:14 AM

Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “Austin Rivers’ two years here speak for themselves.” Said FA conversations would happen in the weeks to come, but Malone, unsolicited, brought up Rivers’ defensive tenacity. -via Twitter @msinger / May 4, 2022

