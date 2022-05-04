Patrick Beverley on Ja Morant's 47-point game: It didn't happen in our series

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
See what fans and analysts weres saying on NBA Twitter after Ja Morant dropped 47 points in Game 2 to lead the Grizzlies past the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
How Ja Morant saved the series. In case you missed it: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reveals playing with blurred vision during historic Game 2: ‘Thank God for my right eye’
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reveals playing with blurred vision during historic Game 2: ‘Thank God for my right eye’
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jordan Poole trying to guard Ja Morant is the on-court version of the *stop, he’s already dead* Simpsons meme pic.twitter.com/VleGleeiVO – 1:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Last night @Ja Morant tied the @Memphis Grizzlies playoff single-game scoring record with 47 points.
Last night @Ja Morant tied the @Memphis Grizzlies playoff single-game scoring record with 47 points.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
When Steve Kerr and his staff developed their game plan vs. the Grizzlies, containing Ja Morant was Page 1. Gary Payton II was the best man for the job. With GP2 taken out on a ‘dirty’ play, they’re scrambling. And furious. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant lead critical series-tying Game 2 home wins
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant lead critical series-tying Game 2 home wins
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Ja Morant drove to the basket 26 times in Game 2 and generated 32 points. 20 of those drives he went left, per @SecondSpectrum. Should the Warriors try forcing him right? Rather than switch, can they trap? More on last night & what it means for the series: theringer.com/2022/5/4/23056… – 12:48 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s 47-point night: ‘We just witnessed the most exciting player in the NBA’
Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s 47-point night: ‘We just witnessed the most exciting player in the NBA’
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: With a showman’s flair and a superstar’s fearlessness in high-pressure moments, Ja Morant has put Memphis back on the NBA’s map @PostSports https://t.co/WAZ2TdFOnU pic.twitter.com/DdklOiD0go – 12:03 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ja Morant in flight, dunking on the Warriors.
Ja Morant in flight, dunking on the Warriors.
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Ja Morant passing the eye test, the Warriors’ feat of Klay, this bruising and bloody war of attrition, and more as Memphis vs. Golden State evens up at 1-1: nba.com/news/5-takeawa… – 10:09 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
It’s the Ja Morant era.* ziller.substack.com/p/the-ja-moran…
It’s the Ja Morant era.* ziller.substack.com/p/the-ja-moran…
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Players to average at least 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists over their first 13 career playoffs games:
Oscar Robertson (1962-63)
Luka Doncic (2020-21)
Ja Morant (2021-22)
Players to average at least 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists over their first 13 career playoffs games:
Oscar Robertson (1962-63)
Luka Doncic (2020-21)
Ja Morant (2021-22)
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant has recorded at least eight rebounds/assists in each of his last seven games:
✅ 9/10
✅ 10/10
✅ 8/15
✅ 13/9
✅ 8/11
✅ 9/10
✅ 8/8
Ja Morant has recorded at least eight rebounds/assists in each of his last seven games:
✅ 9/10
✅ 10/10
✅ 8/15
✅ 13/9
✅ 8/11
✅ 9/10
✅ 8/8
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 47 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the second time Morant has scored at least 45 points in a playoff game.
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 47 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the second time Morant has scored at least 45 points in a playoff game.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Ja Morant
MVP of the Night: Ja Morant
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Moments after Ja Morant flung an errant layup off his fingertips Sunday, Stephen Curry approached the 22-year-old.
“We’re gonna have some fun,” Morant recounts Curry saying.
Tuesday, Morant returned the favor.
Moments after Ja Morant flung an errant layup off his fingertips Sunday, Stephen Curry approached the 22-year-old.
“We’re gonna have some fun,” Morant recounts Curry saying.
Tuesday, Morant returned the favor.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Steve Kerr told the world about “The Code” and how Dillon Brooks broke it. But what if that’s cover for what really happened in Game 2? What if, with Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are on the verge of cracking Golden State’s code?
COLUMN: Steve Kerr told the world about “The Code” and how Dillon Brooks broke it. But what if that’s cover for what really happened in Game 2? What if, with Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are on the verge of cracking Golden State’s code?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant only needed one ‘good eye’ to drop 47 and even the series against the Warriors espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:01 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
With 273 seconds of brilliance, Ja Morant saved the series. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 3:55 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II gets injured, Ja Morant barbecues the Warriors for 47 points,Game 2 goes to Memphis
Gary Payton II gets injured, Ja Morant barbecues the Warriors for 47 points,Game 2 goes to Memphis
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors hang around in physical game, but too much Ja Morant wins it for Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/war… – 3:22 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ziaire Williams said he is just happy that Ja Morant is on his team: “There’s no one in the league that can guard that man.” – 1:24 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams on Ja Morant:
Ziaire Williams on Ja Morant:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant is averaging 40.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 9.0 APG through the first 2 games of this series. Only LeBron James has averaged 40-8-8 through the first 2 games of any playoff series. LeBron did it vs Warriors in 2018 and 2015 Finals per @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:15 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant is the 3rd player over last 25 postseasons to score his team’s final 15 or more points of a playoff game.
Most Consecutive Points to End Playoff Game Last 25 Seasons
5/31/2007 LeBron James, CLE25
6/1/2021Damian Lillard, POR17
Ja Morant is the 3rd player over last 25 postseasons to score his team’s final 15 or more points of a playoff game.
Most Consecutive Points to End Playoff Game Last 25 Seasons
5/31/2007 LeBron James, CLE25
6/1/2021Damian Lillard, POR17
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Xavier Tillman Sr. on watching Ja Morant and where tonight ranks: “I feel like I’ve watched him transform into a true closer…”
Xavier Tillman Sr. on watching Ja Morant and where tonight ranks: “I feel like I’ve watched him transform into a true closer…”
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Ja Morant went off in the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/FZFtXNkvuT – 1:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Xavier Tillman says he has watched Ja Morant “transform into a closer.” He says in the last three minutes, Morant tells them that he’s “got this.” – 1:04 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Xavier Tillman Sr. said he’s watched Ja Morant transform into a true closer.
Xavier Tillman Sr. said he’s watched Ja Morant transform into a true closer.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ja Morant had a usage percentage of 81.8 over the final 4:30 while outscoring the Warriors 15-6. – 12:58 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ja Morant in final 4:30 of Game 2…
– Scored Grizzlies final 15 points
– Outscored Warriors 15-6
– Took 7 of team’s 8 shots
– Perfect 4-4 from FT line
Ja Morant in final 4:30 of Game 2…
– Scored Grizzlies final 15 points
– Outscored Warriors 15-6
– Took 7 of team’s 8 shots
– Perfect 4-4 from FT line
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant: “Had some friendly words with Steph [Curry]. After Game 1, he came to me & Jaren & said, ‘It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have some fun.’ I was able to return that message tonight. … This is my favorite matchup, playing against a guy like him.” pic.twitter.com/QIMd34GGCZ – 12:57 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It won’t get much attention on YouTube highlights, but Desmond Bane taking a charge in front of Otto Porter Jr. while dealing with lower back soreness is one of those plays his Grizzlies teammates will appreciate a ton.
It won’t get much attention on YouTube highlights, but Desmond Bane taking a charge in front of Otto Porter Jr. while dealing with lower back soreness is one of those plays his Grizzlies teammates will appreciate a ton.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said he got punched in the eye and said he still can’t see. He can see in the middle but not on the outside.
Ja Morant said he got punched in the eye and said he still can’t see. He can see in the middle but not on the outside.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Gut reactions from Game 2 of Grizzlies-Golden State, when the legend of Ja Morant grew once more.
COLUMN: Gut reactions from Game 2 of Grizzlies-Golden State, when the legend of Ja Morant grew once more.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says he couldn’t see out of left eye while scoring final 15 points of Game 2 win over Warriors: “I’ve got another good eye over here. 20/20 vision right here. Thank God for my right eye.” pic.twitter.com/BzyJPwoU5p – 12:51 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I always say this is my favorite matchup, going up against a guy like (Steph Curry). It’s going to be a battle.” – Ja Morant.
Ja said said Curry told him and Jaren “We’re going to have some fun,” after Game 1.
I always say this is my favorite matchup, going up against a guy like (Steph Curry). It’s going to be a battle.” – Ja Morant.
Ja said said Curry told him and Jaren “We’re going to have some fun,” after Game 1.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant’s 15 points in clutch time in Game 2 are tied for 3rd most in a postseason game over the last 3 seasons per @ESPNStatsInfo. Asked if he could see when he was scoring those points, he said, “No. Honestly, no.” – 12:48 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said this was a “must win” game.
Ja Morant said this was a “must win” game.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: @Ja Morant 47 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts, 3 stls, 2 TO, 15-31 FG, 5-12 3FG, 12-13 FT, W
First 47/8/8/5/3 game in history✔️
Ties his record for most playoff pts in Grizz history ✔️
First 2nd round win of his career✔️
#LineOfTheNight: @Ja Morant 47 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts, 3 stls, 2 TO, 15-31 FG, 5-12 3FG, 12-13 FT, W
First 47/8/8/5/3 game in history✔️
Ties his record for most playoff pts in Grizz history ✔️
First 2nd round win of his career✔️
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant called his performance “big time” and said that he owed Steph Curry and the Warriors after missing his shot at the end. He said Steph talked to the after Game 1. After this win, Morant told Steph, “We are going to have some fun.” He added this is going to be “a battle.” – 12:46 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant when asked if he could see out of his eye when he scored his team’s last 15 points.
“Honestly, no.”
Well, how did you score?
Ja Morant when asked if he could see out of his eye when he scored his team’s last 15 points.
“Honestly, no.”
Well, how did you score?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said he had some friendly words with Stephen Curry after the game. He mentioned that Curry told him and Jaren Jackson Jr. that it’s going to be a battle after winning Game 1.
Ja Morant said he had some friendly words with Stephen Curry after the game. He mentioned that Curry told him and Jaren Jackson Jr. that it’s going to be a battle after winning Game 1.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant says he still is experiencing some blurriness and that he can pretty much only see straight on. – 12:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant: “Had some friendly words with Steph after Game 1…I was able to return that message tonight, saying the same thing.” – 12:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant says he got “punched” in the eye when he was going for a rebound.
Ja Morant says he got “punched” in the eye when he was going for a rebound.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Per TNT, there are only 3 players under 23 years old to score 45+ points in a playoff game.
Kobe Bryant – 2
LeBron James – 2
Per TNT, there are only 3 players under 23 years old to score 45+ points in a playoff game.
Kobe Bryant – 2
LeBron James – 2
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
With Gary Payton II (elbow) out for an undetermined amount of time, Kerr says Andre Iguodala, 38, could be the next man up defending Ja Morant for extended minutes. Iguodala’s neck injury is expected to be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:39 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant experienced some blurriness and needed time to clear his eye sight before returning. – 12:39 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on how will Warriors will guard Ja Morant without GPII: “Hopefully we get Andre back for Game 3. We’ll see how Andre (Iguodala) fares over the next few days. If not, we’ll have to mix and match. We’ll have time to figure it out.” – 12:38 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “hopefully we get Andre (Iguodala) back for Game 3” when asked about some of the possible answers to Ja Morant without Gary Payton II. – 12:38 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James is the only player to score more points than Ja Morant in a playoff game against Curry’s Warriors .
LeBron dropped 51 in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals… in a loss.
LeBron James is the only player to score more points than Ja Morant in a playoff game against Curry’s Warriors .
LeBron dropped 51 in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals… in a loss.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant to Stephen Curry as both players left the court: “We’re going to have some fun.” – 12:27 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ja Morant scored the Grizzlies’ last 15 points to close out a series-tying win against the No. 1 defense in the league and to outduel Stephen Curry, an all-time great. Certified superstar. – 12:25 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Ja Morant’s career night
• Jaylen Brown/Grant Williams Voltron
• Giannis 2019’d
• Dillon Brooks foul on GPII
• Better Call Saul easter eggs
• Giving away $100 to a viewer during the after-party
Join us! ⬇️
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Ja Morant’s career night
• Jaylen Brown/Grant Williams Voltron
• Giannis 2019’d
• Dillon Brooks foul on GPII
• Better Call Saul easter eggs
• Giving away $100 to a viewer during the after-party
Join us! ⬇️
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) in Game 2 win over Warriors pic.twitter.com/4l2zbH9PRf – 12:22 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ja Morant finishes with 47 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds, 5 threes, 3 steals, while shooting 48.4% from the field, 41.7% from three and 92.3% from the free-throw line.
Grizzlies win Game 2, 106-101, tying the series 1-1. pic.twitter.com/eLAsoAD8QA – 12:21 AM
Ja Morant finishes with 47 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds, 5 threes, 3 steals, while shooting 48.4% from the field, 41.7% from three and 92.3% from the free-throw line.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
45+ points, 8+ rebounds, 8+ assists, 3+ steals, NBA postseason history:
– Michael Jordan 1992 vs Heat
– Russell Westbrook 2017 at Houston
– LeBron James 2018 vs Celtics
– Kevin Durant 2021 vs Bucks
45+ points, 8+ rebounds, 8+ assists, 3+ steals, NBA postseason history:
– Michael Jordan 1992 vs Heat
– Russell Westbrook 2017 at Houston
– LeBron James 2018 vs Celtics
– Kevin Durant 2021 vs Bucks
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A true superstar performance. Ja Morant joined the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James with his latest 47-point special. The series is now tied 1-1.
A true superstar performance. Ja Morant joined the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James with his latest 47-point special. The series is now tied 1-1.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant is the first player in NBA history with two 47-point playoff games by age 22. – 12:18 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with 45+ points before turning 23:
2 — LeBron James
2 — Kobe Bryant
Most playoff games with 45+ points before turning 23:
2 — LeBron James
2 — Kobe Bryant
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ja morant has taken 62 shots in this series. he averaged 16.8 per game in round 1. the warriors have some adjusting to do. – 12:18 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win 106-101!
Grizzlies win 106-101!
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That was special by Ja Morant. Just pried that game away from the Curry-Green-Thompson Warriors by getting to the rim over and over in a way I’ve only ever seen LeBron do. – 12:17 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ja Morant did the damn thing tonight, that was a household name performance. Just refused to lose down the stretch.
Ja Morant did the damn thing tonight, that was a household name performance. Just refused to lose down the stretch.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant scored the final 15 points for the Grizzlies. incredible. – 12:16 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ja Morant celebrates Grizzlies’ 106-101 Game 2 victory over Warriors pic.twitter.com/SiHBoVaQac – 12:16 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
That win was pure Ja Morant. Last 15 points for the Grizzlies. Couldn’t see at the beginning of the 4th. We all saw him at the end. Legendary. – 12:16 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant had 47 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 106-101 win and tie the series at 1-1. – 12:15 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies get the 106-101 win to even up their series w/ the Warriors. Ja Morant with 18 pts in the 4thQ. He had 47 pts in the game – to go with 8 rebs, 8 assts, 3 steals & just 2 turnovers. – 12:15 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors lost this game in Memphis because they shot terribly — 7 of 38 from 3, bricked (or airballed) a ton of clean looks — and Ja Morant isolated them to death to close fourth quarter without Gary Payton II available. GP2’s injury status is major between-games story. – 12:15 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
FINAL: Warriors fall to the Grizzlies, 106-101. Ja Morant with 47 points, including a ton down the stretch. It’s just two games in, but this series is more than living up to the hype. – 12:15 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant played with one eye in the 4Q.
Ja Morant played with one eye in the 4Q.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 47 points is tied for the most he has scored in a playoff game, which is also the most in Grizzlies’ postseason history. pic.twitter.com/bltW76Egue – 12:14 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most points in a playoff game, Grizzlies franchise history
– Ja Morant: 47 vs. Jazz in 2021
– Ja Morant: 47 vs. Warriors in 2022
Most points in a playoff game, Grizzlies franchise history
– Ja Morant: 47 vs. Jazz in 2021
– Ja Morant: 47 vs. Warriors in 2022
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
GRIZZLIES WIN 106-101!
GRIZZLIES WIN 106-101!
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That’s it. Grizzlies get Game 2.
That’s it. Grizzlies get Game 2.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just a spectacular showing by Ja Morant.
Just a spectacular showing by Ja Morant.
Dan Favale @danfavale
nba players to score *more* than 45 pts in *multiple* playoff games before their 23rd birthday (via @stathead):
—ja morant (2x)
nba players to score *more* than 45 pts in *multiple* playoff games before their 23rd birthday (via @stathead):
—ja morant (2x)
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant tonight:
47 PTS (playoff career high)
8 REB
8 AST
3 STL
Ja Morant tonight:
47 PTS (playoff career high)
8 REB
8 AST
3 STL
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Is this Memphis crown chanting,”MVP” or “MIP” with Ja Morant at the line? pic.twitter.com/C6yazwe9pa – 12:13 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Will be very curious to see how long GPII is out. If he can’t come back soon, the Warriors could have a really, really tough time. Ja Morant is unreal, and GPII was by far Golden State’s best option on him. – 12:13 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ja Morant has 47 points – 44 after Gary Payton II was knocked out of the game. – 12:12 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23 years old per @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:09 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Is it weird I don’t even think Andrew Wiggins has done that bad of a job on Ja Morant, yet Morant has 45 points on 15-for-31 shooting? – 12:09 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Ja Morant is really good, but idc who it is, you have to get stops at some point. He ain’t that damn good!! – 12:09 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
45 point night for Ja Morant
45 point night for Ja Morant
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ja Morant joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23 years old. @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:09 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
My childhood friends aren’t big NBA fans, but they have fallen in love with Ja Morant and are making plans to see him play in-person next season. 😂 He has easily become one of the most entertaining players in the league. – 12:08 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clutch time has been dominated by Steph Curry and Ja Morant. Curry has 8 of the Warriors 10 points on 3-of-5 FG per @ESPNStatsInfo. Morant has 11 of the Grizzlies 13 points and all 4 of their made FG in clutch time so far. – 12:07 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ja Morant: 2nd 40-point game in his playoff career (only player with even one in Grizzlies history). @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:06 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If anyone not in the NBA tried to guard Ja Morant in space, their legs would combust. – 12:04 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant up to 39 points. Lack of Gary Payton II looms massive late in this game as Morant isolates every play. – 12:04 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
BEST Ja Morant comp? I get a lot of Allen Iverson vibes, but I feel he’s a AI combined with someone else and I can’t put my finger on it. – 12:02 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant is extremely frustrated with a no call on the last Grizzlies’ offensive possession in which he drove and didn’t get the call. – 12:01 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With 31 points, Ja Morant (22, 266 days) is the 2nd-youngest player to average 30 PPG in his team’s first 5 home games of a postseason. The Grizzlies star trails only Kevin Durant (22 years, 216 days) in 2011.
With 31 points, Ja Morant (22, 266 days) is the 2nd-youngest player to average 30 PPG in his team’s first 5 home games of a postseason. The Grizzlies star trails only Kevin Durant (22 years, 216 days) in 2011.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is checking back in. Grizzlies down 3 with 8:55 left – 11:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant is back near the court but still getting his eye looked at in the tunnel. – 11:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant went right to the locker room after that third quarter buzzer. Something up with his left eye. Possibly a contact problem. But he was telling the bench he couldn’t see out of his left eye as he walked off. – 11:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant was pointing at his left eye as he walked off the court at the end of the third quarter.
Ja Morant was pointing at his left eye as he walked off the court at the end of the third quarter.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ja Morant just said “I can’t see” as he made his way to the bench at the end of the third. He’s heading back to the locker room. He was hit in his left eye. – 11:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant just left to head back into the locker room to have his left eye looked at. – 11:31 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Ja Morant has created, assisted, or scored 47 of the Grizzlies’ 74 points through 28 minutes of action in Game 2. – 11:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The spin, the mid-air adjustment across his body, how close he is to the ground when he shoots it – all around amazing play by Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/HCO3UEzv9j – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ja Morant’s going to need 50 for Memphis to win
But he can’t play to *just* get 50.
That 14 and 5 dimes Morant had in first quarter worked much better than the 9 and no dimes Morant had in second quarter – 10:52 PM
But he can’t play to *just* get 50.
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies up 5 on the strength of a phenomenal Ja Morant half & a very good one from Jaren Jackson Jr. But it doesn’t feel sustainable. No Dillon and hobbled Bane putting so much pressure on Melton/Ziaire – both of whom were OK, all in all. Still, gonna need 40+ from Ja to win. – 10:52 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 56-51. With GPII out, Golden State has little answer for Ja Morant, who has 23 points. – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies lead the Warriors 56-51 at halftime. Golden State went 4-18 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 11 times. Ja Morant has 23 points for Memphis, Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 15 points. Draymond Green is playing with one eye. Gary Payton II is out. – 10:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant with 23 first half points. Hit a couple 3s, took five, but remained relentless attacking the rim despite the Warriors’ sagging scheme. Seven free throws. Grizzlies up five. – 10:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
That burst of speed from Ja Morant is wild… don’t know how you guard that. – 10:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 56 Warriors 51
Lots of decisions for Taylor Jenkins to make.
Dillon Brooks is out. Bane isn’t 100%. Who will be the two wings/guards to finish and play most of the second half with Ja Morant?
Halftime: Grizzlies 56 Warriors 51
Lots of decisions for Taylor Jenkins to make.
Dillon Brooks is out. Bane isn’t 100%. Who will be the two wings/guards to finish and play most of the second half with Ja Morant?
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
You can’t play both Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams together and expect any kind of coherent defense. Not gonna happen. – 10:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ja Morant is an astounding athlete. It blows my mind every time I see these insane midair acrobatics of his. It looked like he turned off the gravity on that dunk. – 10:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game. Warriors are without their best defender on Ja Morant. – 10:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies lead the Warriors 33-25 after one. Ja Morant (14 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (10 points) are already in double-figures. Stephen Curry has 11 points for Golden State. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are still in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rrkXqnaBjb – 10:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 33-25 after the 1st qtr.
Ja Morant: 14pts, 5 assists, 2stl
(back-to-back 1st qtrs for Morant w/ 14pts)
Grizzlies up 33-25 after the 1st qtr.
Ja Morant: 14pts, 5 assists, 2stl
(back-to-back 1st qtrs for Morant w/ 14pts)
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant combined to score the final 11 Grizzlies points of the first quarter. Those two have worked better together these past 2 games than maybe any other time in their careers. – 10:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are getting and will continue to get good looks on 3s. It’s as simple as a make or miss game for them. Golden State is choosing to take away the paint (and it should). Ja Morant has made two 3-pointers. Grizzlies 3-9 on 3-pointers so far. – 9:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant be wearing sneakers that dudes DREAM of hooping in …
Ja Morant be wearing sneakers that dudes DREAM of hooping in …
