Steve Kerr blasts Dillon Brooks over Gary Payton II's injury

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on the Dillon Brooks foul: “The line is pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Gary Payton II fracturing his elbow in a physical Game 2 that Steve Kerr says crossed the line: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Gary Payton II suffered an elbow injury following a rough foul from Dillon Brooks, the Memphis guard was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/wat… – 4:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II gets injured, Ja Morant barbecues the Warriors for 47 points,Game 2 goes to Memphis
Gary Payton II gets injured, Ja Morant barbecues the Warriors for 47 points,Game 2 goes to Memphis
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Gary Payton II, and a “dirty play” by Dillon Brooks that could have major repercussions for Payton and the Warriors: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 3:10 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Since Dillon Brooks was ejected three minutes in it was effectively a one-game suspension already. – 1:45 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams said Dillon Brooks was right around the corner dapping all the players up after the game. – 1:26 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Does Dillon Brooks deserve to be suspended for his hit on Gary Payton Jr? – 1:26 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Steve Kerr was asked about Dillon Brooks ejection and the difference between physical and dangerous plays:
“The line’s pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy on the head when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.”
Gary Payton II fractured his elbow. – 1:04 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on the Dillon Brooks foul:
“It was a bullshit foul.” – 1:01 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Brandon Clarke said there’s no room for flagrant 2 fouls on either side that result in injuries. He hopes Dillon Brooks learned from it because they need him on the court this series. – 12:56 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry shared his thoughts about Gary Payton II’s injury.
“I feel bad for GP, this is his time to shine in a series like this, and a play like that knocks him out. It’s tough.” – 12:54 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry on Dillon Brooks’ foul on Gary Payton II: “It was kind of out of line in terms of a defenseless player going up for a layup and him taking a huge wind-up. Everything bad that could’ve happened in that situation did.” – 12:54 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Gary Payton II suffers fractured elbow after ‘dirty’ foul by Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks in Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 12:53 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 on GPII: “Everything bad that could’ve happened in that situation did. Knocked him out of the game. … It’s (GPII’s) time to shine in a series like this, and then something like this happens.” – 12:53 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“Dillon Brooks broke the code.”
Steve Kerr’s full postgame comments on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant two foul on GPII resulting in a fractured left elbow for GPII. pic.twitter.com/NVyOvZY9Gl – 12:50 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Does anyone have a copy of “The Code” by Steve Kerr I can borrow for this Game 2 column? – 12:49 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Forget this series or these playoffs for a minute. GPII didn’t have staying power in the NBA until he figured out his jumper and joined the Warriors this season. Perhaps he’ll recover fine, but that’s a fractured elbow on his shooting arm. That’s the man’s paycheck. – 12:48 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Gary Payton II: Hard to predict a specific return to play timeline for an elbow fracture without knowing the bone involved (radius Vs ulna Vs humerus) or any additonal soft tissue injuries. However, the recovery will likely be measured in weeks, not days. – 12:47 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr: “There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guys’ season/career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in mid air and clubbing him across the head … Dillon Brooks broke the code.” – 12:47 AM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Heartbreaking. Thoughts with GPII. He deserved so much more than to lose his season to a cheap shot. – 12:41 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Taylor Jenkins when asked about Steve Kerr’s comment that that the Grizzlies were playing dirty: “Gonna trust what the refs did.” – 12:41 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about Steve Kerr using the word “dirty” to describe the fouls and play in that first quarter, Taylor Jenkins said he trusts the refs in their judgements. – 12:40 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
With Gary Payton II (elbow) out for an undetermined amount of time, Kerr says Andre Iguodala, 38, could be the next man up defending Ja Morant for extended minutes. Iguodala’s neck injury is expected to be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:39 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “Dillon Brooks broke the code.”
Here is Kerr’s full soundbite on the foul that injured Gary Payton II pic.twitter.com/QALedINMYo – 12:39 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on how will Warriors will guard Ja Morant without GPII: “Hopefully we get Andre back for Game 3. We’ll see how Andre (Iguodala) fares over the next few days. If not, we’ll have to mix and match. We’ll have time to figure it out.” – 12:38 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the Dillon Brooks foul: “The line is pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.” – 12:38 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is OK, but “was struggling for a bit” and “it was very tough for him,” Steve Kerr says. His eye was nearly swollen shut. – 12:38 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “hopefully we get Andre (Iguodala) back for Game 3” when asked about some of the possible answers to Ja Morant without Gary Payton II. – 12:38 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II:
“I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty.” – 12:37 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr said Dillon Brooks “broke the code” players have to not injure someone and jeopardize his career.
“The line is pretty clear,” Kerr added. “You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.” – 12:37 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding GP2’s elbow injury, Kerr said “The line is pretty clear, you don’t hit a guy in the head when he’s in mid-air, club him, and break his elbow. That’s the line.” Kerr is furious and said, “Dillon Brooks broke the code.” – 12:37 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr said Dillon Brooks “broke the code” when he “clubbed” Payton across the head while he was in the air for a dunk – 12:36 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Warriors G Gary Payton II has suffered a fractured left elbow.
The team says he will undergo an MRI tomorrow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GfUw7yMfvZ – 12:35 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“Dillon Brooks broke the code.”
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II: pic.twitter.com/gMS4QxP2zd – 12:35 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr: “Dillon Brooks broke the code. He broke the code. That’s how I see it.” – 12:34 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors announce GPII has a fractured elbow. MRI tomorrow will help determine how long he’ll be out. – 12:34 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Warriors announce a fractured left elbow for GP2. MRI tomorrow to determine more about the injury. – 12:32 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow. Will have an MRI tomorrow. – 12:32 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Fractured left elbow for Gary Payton II. MRI tomorrow to better understand how severe. But just a major blow for the Warriors. – 12:32 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow, Warriors say. He’ll get an MRI tomorrow. – 12:32 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memphis found a way to win a game with:
– Dillon Brooks ejected 3 minutes in
– Desmond Bane scoreless in first half
– Jaren Jackson Jr. scoreless in second half – 12:28 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Ja Morant’s career night
• Jaylen Brown/Grant Williams Voltron
• Giannis 2019’d
• Dillon Brooks foul on GPII
• Better Call Saul easter eggs
• Giving away $100 to a viewer during the after-party
Join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=mQ1igY… – 12:24 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Warriors need Gary Payton back asap. He’s the only guard they have that can even remotely bother Ja. – 12:15 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors lost this game in Memphis because they shot terribly — 7 of 38 from 3, bricked (or airballed) a ton of clean looks — and Ja Morant isolated them to death to close fourth quarter without Gary Payton II available. GP2’s injury status is major between-games story. – 12:15 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Will be very curious to see how long GPII is out. If he can’t come back soon, the Warriors could have a really, really tough time. Ja Morant is unreal, and GPII was by far Golden State’s best option on him. – 12:13 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ja Morant has 47 points – 44 after Gary Payton II was knocked out of the game. – 12:12 AM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Wasted opportunity by the Warriors. This is very much a series, and it’s going to be harder without GPII. – 12:12 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
You hate to say it, but Gary Payton II was very much missed in this fourth quarter. – 12:11 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ja is tremendous. And glad to be free of the irritant that is GP2 – 12:07 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant up to 39 points. Lack of Gary Payton II looms massive late in this game as Morant isolates every play. – 12:04 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After Steph Curry banked it in, Steve Kerr could only laugh and raise his hands up as he looked back at the Warriors bench. – 11:54 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry has played 30:32. With 8:55 left, wonder how long Kerr keeps him out, especially with Poole at 5 fouls. – 11:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With 9 mins left and Steph on 31 mins, then 3 days off, would like to see Kerr come back with him. Surely Jenkins brings back Morant here as well. – 11:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Five fouls on Jordan Poole with 10 minutes left and no Gary Payton II as a possible replacement closer if he fouls out. – 11:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per Warriors, X-rays on GPII’s left elbow were inconclusive. MRI scheduled for tomorrow. Hope is that the MRI will give team a better sense of how much time he could miss. – 11:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The X-rays on Gary Payton II’s left elbow were inconclusive. MRI scheduled for Wednesday to better determine extent of the injury, per sources. – 11:09 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 56-51. With GPII out, Golden State has little answer for Ja Morant, who has 23 points. – 10:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Injuries suddenly a major storyline six quarters into this series: Gary Payton II out, Draymond Green’s right eye is swollen near shut and Desmond Bane clearly isn’t himself. Just put up a 0-1-0-0-0 stat line in 13 empty first half minutes. Can’t move out there. – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies lead the Warriors 56-51 at halftime. Golden State went 4-18 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 11 times. Ja Morant has 23 points for Memphis, Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 15 points. Draymond Green is playing with one eye. Gary Payton II is out. – 10:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 56 Warriors 51
Lots of decisions for Taylor Jenkins to make.
Dillon Brooks is out. Bane isn’t 100%. Who will be the two wings/guards to finish and play most of the second half with Ja Morant?
Morant has 23 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 12. Curry with 15. – 10:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are playing tough here without Dillon Brooks and with Bane clearly hobbled (he’s not moving well). They will take that half. They had mistakes they could clean up, too. – 10:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks ejected after Flagrant 2 foul knocks Gary Payton II out of Game 2
https://t.co/OfFiQNXIPq pic.twitter.com/tL7ODd83dZ – 10:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dillon Brooks was ejected for a flagrant 2 which injured Gary Payton II. Draymond Green suffered a right eye laceration before he flipped off the Memphis crowd. And this was all in the first three-plus minutes of Game 2. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:34 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies are really having a tough time putting together logical lineups. Without Dillon Brooks, and with a clearly hobbled Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies are forced to try some uncomfortable groupings. It would really help them if Melton plays like he did in Game 1. – 10:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks ejected for foul on Gary Payton II (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/03/gri… – 10:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return, per Warriors. – 10:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Warriors. – 10:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors say Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game. – 10:24 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game. Warriors are without their best defender on Ja Morant. – 10:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Gary Payton II will not return tonight. Draymond Green received stitches for a right eye laceration. – 10:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is officially out for the game with a left elbow injury. – 10:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say Gary Payton II is out for rest of Game 2 due to left elbow. – 10:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ play dirty. pic.twitter.com/WU6zBDP6g2 – 10:21 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“That wasn’t physical that was dirty,” Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg on the first quarter.
He says he believes Draymond Green, who is back in the game, got stitches. – 10:20 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kerr is right, of course. That was dirty. I mean, I didn’t hear him say that about Draymond’s play Sunday. But Dillon’s play was certainly dirty. – 10:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
“That wasn’t physical. That was dirty.” – Steve Kerr, to TNT during his interview after the first quarter. – 10:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Steve Kerr just kept it blunt during his after-quarter interview: “That wasn’t physical, that was dirty.”
Also believe he told Chris Haynes GPII is at the hospital. – 10:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg:
“That wasn’t physical. That was dirty.” – 10:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“That wasn’t physical, that was dirty.” Pulling no punches. I love Steve Kerr. And he’s right. – 10:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After a doctor’s delight first quarter, Warriors trail Grizzlies 33-25.
-2 wounded starters (Draymond, GP2) being examined
-Curry with 11 (pesky Dillion Brooks ejected)
-Rebounds: 12-12
-Kerr still angry at ‘dirty’ play – 10:17 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
“No that wasn’t physical that was dirty.” My man Steve Kerr!!!! – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies lead the Warriors 33-25 after one. Ja Morant (14 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (10 points) are already in double-figures. Stephen Curry has 11 points for Golden State. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are still in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rrkXqnaBjb – 10:15 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 33-25. Crazy first 12 minutes. GPII and Draymond still being looked at by trainers in the back. But with Brooks ejected, Curry is finding plenty of open looks. Has 11 points. – 10:15 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Damion Lee getting some run late in the first quarter. He doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, and Kerr trusts him. That’s why he gets the nod over Moody and others. – 10:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Remember when Steve Kerr said this would be the Warriors’ most physical game of the season? – 10:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 10:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
GP2 is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return to the game tonight is TBD. – 10:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. He is questionable to return. – 10:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow, per Warriors. Return TBD. – 9:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 9:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
It’s a good thing Ziaire Williams is available for the Grizzlies. He’s going to play more minutes tonight with no Dillon Brooks. – 9:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
We have barely played 3 minutes and Dillon Brooks has been ejected and two Warriors have gone to the locker room with injuries. And one of them — Draymond Green — just counted the number of Warriors getting checked on with a finger from each hand. – 9:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr was ready to cuss Vince Carter out when Patrick McCaw got undercut in Sacramento four years ago, so no shock he gave Dillon Brooks the business for that FF2 – 9:52 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymod walking off the floor with a noticeable limp. Crazy start here in Memphis. Two Golden State players have headed to the locker room with apparent injuries, and Dillon Brooks has been ejected. Little more than three minutes in. – 9:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green is heading back to the locker room. Gary Payton II is already back there. – 9:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Dillon Brooks was the main defender on Steph. Now Grizzlies going with Melton on that last possession after Brooks’ ejection. Two game-changing ejections in two games. – 9:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said during shootaround today that this was going to be the most physical game the Warriors have played all year. So far, that’s exactly what it’s been. – 9:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Now Draymond Green is down on the baseline. And Steve Kerr is looking at the officiating crew with his hands up. – 9:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II to the locker room after taking the two free throws. Draymond Green down and in pain grabbing the right side of his face. Rough start for the Warriors – 9:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After shooting the free throws, GPII heads to the locker room. Looked to be in a bit of a daze after that hard hit by Brooks. – 9:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr yells “Get the f–k out of here” toward the Memphis bench after the refs eject Brookes. – 9:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This changes everything from a planning perspective. Dillon Brooks had done solid work on Stephen Curry. De’Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams will have to be big for Memphis. – 9:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dillon Brooks gets called for a Flagrant 2 for his foul on Gary Payton II and has been ejected. Payton II stepped up to the line and knocked down one of two free throws, and now he’s heading back to the locker room. Jordan Poole checks in to replace him. – 9:48 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Dillon Brooks just received a flagrant-2 and has been ejected from the game less than three minutes in. Brooks is the Grizzlies’ best defender on Steph Curry. – 9:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a shitty play by Dillon Brooks. That was awful. Rightfully called a Flagrant 2 and an ejection. – 9:47 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks gets a flagrant 2 and has been ejected from the game. – 9:47 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a Flagrant Foul 2. There’s 9:08 left in the first quarter. – 9:47 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Dillon Brooks’ foul was more flagrant-2 worthy than Draymond Green’s on Sunday. – 9:46 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks might not be long for this game. That’s a bad foul. – 9:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II falls down hard after Dillon Brookes clobbers him in the head and is getting looked at by a trainer. Steve Kerr is absolutely livid, yelling “that is bulls–t” toward the refs and JJJ. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Hard Dillon Brooks foul on Gary Payton II. Looks like Payton really injured his left arm. Steve Kerr yelling at the referees to review it. Steph Curry waving at Brooks. Warriors think he should be ejected. We will see. – 9:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Was that for the ball or GPII head? Interesting to see how the ref’s view this. Draymond watching closely. – 9:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is irate at hard foul in transition by Dillon Brooks that sent Gary Payton II flying to the court. “Flagrant 2!” he said, after some unprintable comments. – 9:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Hard foul by Brooks on Payton in transition and Steve Kerr is *hot.* I don’t think we’re gonna get a “throw him out” chant this time, though. – 9:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Gary Payton II having a hard time getting up after taking a pretty hard hit from Brooks. – 9:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Gary Payton II is down after a hard foul and Steve Kerr is LIVID – 9:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II just took a hard fall. He’s hurt. Steve Kerr is pissed. – 9:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Both teams rolling out their Game 1 starting lineups again. Kerr had moved off Payton to start second half of Game 2. Plenty of speculation about whether Jenkins would move off Tillman here. – 9:20 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Game 2 of the GSW-Memphis series: GSW: Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Gary Payton II.
Grizz start: Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks, Ja, Jaren, Bane.
Set your fantasy lineups and put down your bets accordingly. – 9:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis:
Stephen Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:05 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
“If anything, having won championships gives you a deeper level of confidence when you get into the fight of the playoffs. But, it also fuels the motivation to do it again.” — Steve Kerr sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 9:04 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Dubs.
Steph, Klay, GP2, Wiggins, Draymond. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their Game 2 starting lineup.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Ahead of Game 2, Steve Kerr talked about his teams desire to bring another title back to the Bay and the fact that they’ve done so before only fuels this group even more.
The organization is looking for NBA Championship #7. pic.twitter.com/HqKwzAlHyQ – 8:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on winning another NBA title:
“It’s nice to have championship banners in our building and rings at home, but the quest for another banner, another ring, is what drives everybody.” pic.twitter.com/qngnywlgKE – 8:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson said the Warriors still have something to prove, and Steve Kerr agrees. pic.twitter.com/f3PsT0UyId – 8:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr: “We just know that they’re coming with a lot of physicality. They’ve already made that clear through the media, and I’m sure privately. That’s one of their strengths as a team. That’s what they’re coming with tonight. So we got to be ready for that.” – 8:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the trash-talk between the Warriors and Grizzlies this round: pic.twitter.com/lVlnzGR8KS – 8:06 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “I don’t feel like any of us feel like resting on our laurels. … The quest for another banner, another ring is what drives everybody.” – 8:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No matter what kind of guard you are – point, shooting, combo, unicorn – it’s exceedingly difficult to shoot 72.7pct and 75pct from 3 over six playoff games.
That’s Gary Payton II entering Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2 – 7:59 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
#GaryPaytonII is one of ten finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. He’s made it his mission to break stereotypes about learning disabilities so kids can get the proper help they need to be successful.
Tweet #GaryParytonII and #NBACommunityAssist to vote for GPII pic.twitter.com/1p8xvLpX6x – 4:49 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For game one against the Grizzlies, the Warriors have opted to start Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. Jordan Poole will come off the bench. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/01/gar… – 4:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Emphasis from Steve Kerr is pretty simple. Keep Memphis in front, take care of the ball. Keep them off the glass.
Emphasis again is limiting a Memphis advantage in FGA. Wrote about that after Game 1. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson banged his knee in Game 1, but “he’s fine” and will play tonight, Steve Kerr says. – 1:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said that Klay Thompson banged his knee in Game 1, but he’s fine and will play tonight. – 1:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson “banged his knee” in Game 1, per Kerr, but “he’s fine” and will play tonight. – 1:07 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks on Grizzlies Game 1 loss to GSW: “If I play better, we win the game for sure.” – 12:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said priority No. 1 for him is guarding Stephen Curry, even if Jordan Poole gets hot again. He said the Grizzlies will need another player to slow down Poole. – 12:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Guest reporter Xavier Tillman asks Dillon Brooks what Xavier Tillman needs to do to be successful in the series.
Dillon Brooks tells Xavier Tillman that Xavier Tillman needs to play physical and rebound. pic.twitter.com/KAeW7ge5NL – 12:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said the team is confident coming out of Game 1.
“If I play better we win the game, for sure.” – 12:04 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Listen to the newest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse pod now with @Clutch Points reporter @JerryDonatien. We break down Game 1, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Draymond Green’s ejection, and more.
#DubNation
🎙️Listen: https://t.co/zLa8On53gg pic.twitter.com/opTu95oSs7 – 8:45 AM
Listen to the newest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse pod now with @Clutch Points reporter @JerryDonatien. We break down Game 1, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Draymond Green’s ejection, and more.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr screaming down at the Memphis bench after that Dillon Brooks foul and ejection: “Get the f*** out of here.” Klay Thompson: “That’s bull****.” As upset as I’ve seen them at a foul. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 4, 2022
Connor Letourneau: Gary Payton II shot his free throws — and made one of them — with a broken elbow. He might not have been raised in Oakland, but he’s got some Oakland in him. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 4, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, practiced today. Questionable for Sunday. Gary Payton II (left knee) also practiced. Questionable for Sunday. Moses Moody (right shoulder) did not practice and is considered day to day. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 18, 2022
