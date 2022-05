Ben Simmons says surgery went well

Nets announce Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery tomorrow. It’s a microdiscectomy. Michael Porter Jr. had this at Missouri. He’s had two back operations since. pic.twitter.com/vEFgjG4Zu8

Brooklyn Nets announce that Ben Simmons will have surgery on Thursday to treat the herniated disc in his back after consulting multiple back specialists. Nets say they’ll provide more updates after the procedure – 7:33 PM

I’m not a doctor, but if Ben Simmons needs back surgery, it seems like a lot of people probably owe him an apology? – 7:33 PM

Ben Simmons to have surgery. Orthopedic experts said this would be the eventual outcome, and here it is. #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/JIKLnuQOHD

If anyone was questioning why Ben Simmons didn’t play game 4, the need for surgery is the answer. #Nets pic.twitter.com/dmjRNJ90Je

I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen – 7:39 PM

Ben Simmons is undergoing microdiscectomy on his back.Athletes who’ve had this surgery:Dwight Howard, Michael Porter Jr., Brook Lopez, Tiger Woods.A cautionary tale: Steve Kerr had a microdiscectomy and it led to further complications and pain in his back. – 7:54 PM

Re: Ben Simmons: A microdiscectomy is performed to remove the material that is impinging on the nerves. There have been cases of players undergoing disc-related surgeries and still performing at a high-level, including Dwight Howard and Danilo Gallinari. – 8:25 PM

Ben Simmons joined James Harden and Joe Harris as players to suffer injury setbacks ramping up on Brooklyn’s recent watch.The latest on Simmons, who is now scheduled to get a microdiscectomy tomorrow. More info on the procedure for @NYDNSports

Spoke with several orthopedic specialists. Dr. Rahul Shah and Dr. Neel Anand both said Ben Simmons should be back fully within three months, so camp shouldn’t be an issue. #Nets

For the late night crowd, here’s the story on Ben Simmons undergoing back surgery starting the Nets offseason off with a woof: theathletic.com/3294586/2022/0…

Updated: #Nets ‘ Ben Simmons to undergo back surgery on Thursday. Multiple experts told the Post he should be back within 3 months, well before training camp starts. #NBA nypost.com/2022/05/04/net… via @nypostsports

Got the email about Ben Simmons, hoping to get some retweets off it – 1:46 PM

Nets say Ben Simmons underwent successful back surgery today in Los Angeles. He is expected to be ready for training camp. – 1:46 PM

Brooklyn Nets announce that Ben Simmons “is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of next season’s training camp” after he had microdiscectomy surgery today in L.A. Nets project that Simmons will have a “recovery period” for three weeks before beginning his rehab – 1:49 PM

Ben Simmons underwent microdiscectomy surgery in LA today, the Nets say. Hell begin rehab in 3 weeks and team says he should make a full recovery before training camp next season. – 1:51 PM

The Nets say Ben Simmons underwent microdiscectomy surgery today in Los Angeles — with rehabilitation scheduled to begin in three weeks. Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. had the same procedure while at Missouri.More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif

Ben Simmons had successful microdiscectomy surgery, per Nets. After a three-week recovery, Simmons will begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery by training camp. – 2:00 PM

