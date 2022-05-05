Ben Simmons says surgery went well

JD Shaw: Nets star Ben Simmons is all smiles after undergoing successful back surgery: pic.twitter.com/qtBMPLKjiv
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons is out of back surgery, according to his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/0251D7cw2X – 6:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets star Ben Simmons: “Surgery went well.” #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/lbTNmP74LQ – 5:55 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Nets star Ben Simmons is all smiles after undergoing successful back surgery: pic.twitter.com/qtBMPLKjiv – 5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons’ back surgery continues sad #Nets saga nypost.com/2022/05/05/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @Marc Berman – 3:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons had successful microdiscectomy surgery, per Nets. After a three-week recovery, Simmons will begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery by training camp. – 2:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Ben Simmons underwent microdiscectomy surgery today in Los Angeles — with rehabilitation scheduled to begin in three weeks. Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. had the same procedure while at Missouri.
The Nets say Ben Simmons underwent microdiscectomy surgery today in Los Angeles — with rehabilitation scheduled to begin in three weeks. Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. had the same procedure while at Missouri.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ben Simmons underwent microdiscectomy surgery in LA today, the Nets say. Hell begin rehab in 3 weeks and team says he should make a full recovery before training camp next season. – 1:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets announce that Ben Simmons “is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of next season’s training camp” after he had microdiscectomy surgery today in L.A. Nets project that Simmons will have a “recovery period” for three weeks before beginning his rehab – 1:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I wonder how many people disabled notifications from Woj & Shams due to endless Ben Simmons updates – 1:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say Ben Simmons back surgery was a success: pic.twitter.com/2SPidwWdik – 1:47 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets say Ben Simmons underwent successful back surgery today
The Nets say Ben Simmons underwent successful back surgery today
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons underwent successful back surgery today in Los Angeles. He is expected to be ready for training camp. – 1:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Ben Simmons is expected to make full recovery prior to 2022-23 training camp: pic.twitter.com/IrJOd8f3E5 – 1:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Updated: #Nets‘ Ben Simmons to undergo back surgery on Thursday. Multiple experts told the Post he should be back within 3 months, well before training camp starts. #NBA nypost.com/2022/05/04/net… via @nypostsports – 12:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For the late night crowd, here’s the story on Ben Simmons undergoing back surgery starting the Nets offseason off with a woof: theathletic.com/3294586/2022/0… – 11:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spoke with several orthopedic specialists. Dr. Rahul Shah and Dr. Neel Anand both said Ben Simmons should be back fully within three months, so camp shouldn’t be an issue. #Nets – 9:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons joined James Harden and Joe Harris as players to suffer injury setbacks ramping up on Brooklyn’s recent watch.
The latest on Simmons, who is now scheduled to get a microdiscectomy tomorrow. More info on the procedure for @NYDNSports
Ben Simmons joined James Harden and Joe Harris as players to suffer injury setbacks ramping up on Brooklyn’s recent watch.
The latest on Simmons, who is now scheduled to get a microdiscectomy tomorrow. More info on the procedure for @NYDNSports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets’ Ben Simmons undergoing back surgery, reportedly to recover in 3-4 months nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/net… – 8:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons to undergo back surgery on Thursday. Expected return time of three months according to experts puts him back in time for training camp. #NBA nypost.com/2022/05/04/net… via @nypostsports – 8:37 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Ben Simmons: A microdiscectomy is performed to remove the material that is impinging on the nerves. There have been cases of players undergoing disc-related surgeries and still performing at a high-level, including Dwight Howard and Danilo Gallinari. – 8:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on a 3-to-4 month recovery timeline for Ben Simmons’ back surgery: es.pn/3vGI17V – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ben Simmons is undergoing microdiscectomy on his back.
Athletes who’ve had this surgery:
Dwight Howard, Michael Porter Jr., Brook Lopez, Tiger Woods.
Ben Simmons is undergoing microdiscectomy on his back.
Athletes who’ve had this surgery:
Dwight Howard, Michael Porter Jr., Brook Lopez, Tiger Woods.
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen – 7:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc: pic.twitter.com/GQIDsNKW8f – 7:38 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
If anyone was questioning why Ben Simmons didn’t play game 4, the need for surgery is the answer. #Nets pic.twitter.com/dmjRNJ90Je – 7:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Nets announce that Ben Simmons will undergo a surgical procedure on his back Thursday.
Nets announce that Ben Simmons will undergo a surgical procedure on his back Thursday.
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets guard Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery to alleviate pain caused by herniated disc, per team. pic.twitter.com/PLG3jmrd8Q – 7:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons to have surgery. Orthopedic experts said this would be the eventual outcome, and here it is. #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/JIKLnuQOHD – 7:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets announce. Microdiscectomy procedure set for Thursday for Nets Ben Simmons. (He’s having back surgery.) pic.twitter.com/ehfbsvlFBH – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m not a doctor, but if Ben Simmons needs back surgery, it seems like a lot of people probably owe him an apology? – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ben Simmons medical update from the Brooklyn Nets. Back surgery on tap for Simmons. pic.twitter.com/c1B70VE1py – 7:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday, team announces. – 7:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets announce that Ben Simmons will have surgery on Thursday to treat the herniated disc in his back after consulting multiple back specialists. Nets say they’ll provide more updates after the procedure – 7:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery tomorrow. It’s a microdiscectomy. Michael Porter Jr. had this at Missouri. He’s had two back operations since. pic.twitter.com/vEFgjG4Zu8 – 7:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets PR. Ben Simmons will undergo surgery for his injured back. pic.twitter.com/VsLgJVM6kF – 7:32 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Nets say Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery Thursday: pic.twitter.com/i6Xh42sy51 – 7:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his back on Thursday. – 7:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is getting back surgery, the Nets have announced. – 7:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery, sources tell ESPN. The expectation is that he’ll be ready to return well ahead of training camp. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 4, 2022
