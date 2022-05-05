Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3

NBA Communications: The NBA has announced the following: Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton ll, resulting in substantial injury to Payton, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident. for which Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected. occurred with 9:08 remaining in the ﬁrst quarter of the Gn’zzlies’ 106-101 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their conference semiﬁnals playoff series May 3 at FedEx Forum. Brooks will serve his suspension Saturday, May 7 when the Grizzlies visit the Warriors for Game 3 at Chase Center.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Slater: Warriors announce that Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated again in another week. So that rules him out of Games 3, 4 and 5 of this Memphis series. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 5, 2022
Former Orlando and Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford has interviewed and so has former Golden State coach and ESPN analyst Mark Jackson. Sources say, Mike Brown, the Golden State associate head coach whose team is tied, 1-1, in its West semifinal series with Memphis, spent informal time with Kings officials on Wednesday and has his formal interview on Thursday. As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer noted on Tuesday, there is indeed a strong sense from sources close to the situation that Jackson is the preferred candidate of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. But the Kings insist there’s a level playing field, and that second-year general manager Monte McNair will be given the leeway to make the final decision. -via The Athletic / May 5, 2022
Meanwhile, in Sacramento, Los Angeles and Charlotte, the search for a coach of his caliber continues. The Kings, who briefly considered Williams as an option in the 2019 offseason before then-general manager Vlade Divac moved quickly to hire Luke Walton, appear likely to fill their vacancy sooner than the Lakers or Hornets. A decision between the three finalists, sources say, is expected by the week’s end. Former Orlando and Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford has interviewed and so has former Golden State coach and ESPN analyst Mark Jackson. Sources say, Mike Brown, the Golden State associate head coach whose team is tied, 1-1, in its West semifinal series with Memphis, spent informal time with Kings officials on Wednesday and has his formal interview on Thursday. -via The Athletic / May 5, 2022
