Taylor Jenkins on Dillon Brooks: We are the furthest thing from dirty

NBA Communications: The NBA has announced the following: Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton ll, resulting in substantial injury to Payton, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident. for which Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected. occurred with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter of the Gn’zzlies’ 106-101 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series May 3 at FedEx Forum. Brooks will serve his suspension Saturday, May 7 when the Grizzlies visit the Warriors for Game 3 at Chase Center. -via Twitter / May 5, 2022