Vince Carter didn't know Tracy McGrady was his cousin before they got to the NBA

The Players’ Tribune: We still can’t believe @mrvincecarter15 didn’t know Tracy McGrady was his cousin before they got to the @NBA. Watch Carter tell the story of how he met T-Mac to @QRich and @21Blackking on #Knuckleheads now. http://playerstribu.ne/knuckleheadspod
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vince Carter @mrvincecarter15
If you haven’t done so yet go check out Episode 5 “The Frozen Envelope” featuring Spencer Haywood, Queen Lusia Harris and Patrick Ewing.
Streaming now on @ESPNPlus
#Vince’sPlaces #RIPLegendLusiaHarris @OmahaProd
https://t.co/HvRRHvN8ZS pic.twitter.com/kaihWmZihb – 9:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Air Canada Flight 22 is here for takeoff 🇨🇦
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/xVIc0sgNmS – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr was ready to cuss Vince Carter out when Patrick McCaw got undercut in Sacramento four years ago, so no shock he gave Dillon Brooks the business for that FF2 – 9:52 PM
