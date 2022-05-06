Donovan Mitchell sits courtside for Heat-76ers game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets G Seth Curry and Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell are courtside in Philadelphia for Game 3 of 76ers vs Heat – 8:58 PM
Nets G Seth Curry and Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell are courtside in Philadelphia for Game 3 of 76ers vs Heat – 8:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Sixer SG Seth Curry and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell are at the game. – 8:47 PM
Former Sixer SG Seth Curry and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell are at the game. – 8:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sitting in the front row for tonight’s game: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. – 7:24 PM
Sitting in the front row for tonight’s game: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. – 7:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Golden State is leaving Ja Morant wide open from 3. He’s taking and making more.
Morant shot 40% on 140 wide open 3s during the regular season. That’s within 1% of Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell on wide open 3s (yes, really).
Risky move? Story: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:17 PM
Golden State is leaving Ja Morant wide open from 3. He’s taking and making more.
Morant shot 40% on 140 wide open 3s during the regular season. That’s within 1% of Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell on wide open 3s (yes, really).
Risky move? Story: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC Trade for Donovan Mitchell/Any Utah Jazz Players
🏀 Dream rotation in 2023-24
🏀 How does Jabari Smith Jr fit in the rotation?
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/FnZ3J784l0 – 3:25 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC Trade for Donovan Mitchell/Any Utah Jazz Players
🏀 Dream rotation in 2023-24
🏀 How does Jabari Smith Jr fit in the rotation?
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/FnZ3J784l0 – 3:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Is it time for the Jazz to break up the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert tandem? @Howard Beck and I disagree — and debate — over @SInow si.com/nba/2022/05/04… – 2:53 PM
NEW: Is it time for the Jazz to break up the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert tandem? @Howard Beck and I disagree — and debate — over @SInow si.com/nba/2022/05/04… – 2:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1994, the @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley scored a career-high 56 points in a 140-133 win over the Warriors.
Only three players in NBA history have scored more points in a playoff game: Michael Jordan (63), Elgin Baylor (61), and Donovan Mitchell (57). pic.twitter.com/GVDiXt0iNK – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1994, the @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley scored a career-high 56 points in a 140-133 win over the Warriors.
Only three players in NBA history have scored more points in a playoff game: Michael Jordan (63), Elgin Baylor (61), and Donovan Mitchell (57). pic.twitter.com/GVDiXt0iNK – 12:01 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will warm up momentarily with the intention of returning tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.