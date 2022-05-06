Donovan Mitchell sits courtside for Heat-76ers game

Donovan Mitchell sits courtside for Heat-76ers game

May 6, 2022- by

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell in Philly taking in the playoff game – 8:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets G Seth Curry and Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell are courtside in Philadelphia for Game 3 of 76ers vs Heat – 8:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Sixer SG Seth Curry and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell are at the game. – 8:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sitting in the front row for tonight’s game: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. – 7:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1994, the @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley scored a career-high 56 points in a 140-133 win over the Warriors.
Only three players in NBA history have scored more points in a playoff game: Michael Jordan (63), Elgin Baylor (61), and Donovan Mitchell (57). pic.twitter.com/GVDiXt0iNK12:01 PM

