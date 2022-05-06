Heat vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (2-0) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday May 6, 2022
Miami Heat 31, Philadelphia 76ers 37 (Q2 02:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Philly only has a 95 ortg despite Harden playing well, 9 fast break points, and 4/10 on 3s. They’re under 40% from 2. – 8:10 PM
Philly only has a 95 ortg despite Harden playing well, 9 fast break points, and 4/10 on 3s. They’re under 40% from 2. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat didn’t shy away from Embiid in the paint there. Got him and Harden involved in the PnR and Harden screwed up. Easy dunk for Jimmy Butler. – 8:09 PM
Heat didn’t shy away from Embiid in the paint there. Got him and Harden involved in the PnR and Harden screwed up. Easy dunk for Jimmy Butler. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers shooting 37.9 percent and Heat shooting 36.1 percent. Philly outscoring Miami 11-2 at the foul line.
76ers lead 37-30. – 8:08 PM
76ers shooting 37.9 percent and Heat shooting 36.1 percent. Philly outscoring Miami 11-2 at the foul line.
76ers lead 37-30. – 8:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
76ers shooting 38%, Heat shooting 36%.
The rims may also be wearing kevlar masks. Who knows.
37-30 Philly, 3:34 left in the half. – 8:07 PM
76ers shooting 38%, Heat shooting 36%.
The rims may also be wearing kevlar masks. Who knows.
37-30 Philly, 3:34 left in the half. – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
That was one of the more aggressive defensive stretches I’ve ever seen (by any player) from @Matisse Thybulle.
A very decisive steal on one possession, a block on the next, and a deflection immediately following the block.
Momentum-altering defense like that is special. – 8:06 PM
That was one of the more aggressive defensive stretches I’ve ever seen (by any player) from @Matisse Thybulle.
A very decisive steal on one possession, a block on the next, and a deflection immediately following the block.
Momentum-altering defense like that is special. – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lowry from the logo and somehow the Sixers didn’t get this rebound pic.twitter.com/TqL6Qs8maa – 8:03 PM
Lowry from the logo and somehow the Sixers didn’t get this rebound pic.twitter.com/TqL6Qs8maa – 8:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Big lift from Danny Green so far: 9 points on 3-of-4 from deep and 3 boards in 13 minutes. – 8:03 PM
Big lift from Danny Green so far: 9 points on 3-of-4 from deep and 3 boards in 13 minutes. – 8:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat have eight fouls. Eight players with one.
Mildly unusual, we suspect. – 8:02 PM
Heat have eight fouls. Eight players with one.
Mildly unusual, we suspect. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 7:46 left in second period, Oladipo joins Herro as only Heat players to have made more than one shot. – 8:00 PM
With 7:46 left in second period, Oladipo joins Herro as only Heat players to have made more than one shot. – 8:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid makes his teammates so much better. Harden running p-n-r, better looks for Green. Stops and rebounds (!!!) that lead to early offense.
Oh and I haven’t seen DJ yet so safe to say he helps the coaches a ton too. – 8:00 PM
Joel Embiid makes his teammates so much better. Harden running p-n-r, better looks for Green. Stops and rebounds (!!!) that lead to early offense.
Oh and I haven’t seen DJ yet so safe to say he helps the coaches a ton too. – 8:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Really good stretch by the Sixers, who started the 2nd quarter on a 9-0 run with Embiid on the bench. Harden with 4 during this stretch, 2 for Harris and a corner 3 by Green, who is now 2-3 from deep for the game after going just 2-14 from 3 in the first two games of the series. – 7:56 PM
Really good stretch by the Sixers, who started the 2nd quarter on a 9-0 run with Embiid on the bench. Harden with 4 during this stretch, 2 for Harris and a corner 3 by Green, who is now 2-3 from deep for the game after going just 2-14 from 3 in the first two games of the series. – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat 1 of 10 from deep
They look really uncomfortable on offense
Not settling into flowing sets – 7:56 PM
Heat 1 of 10 from deep
They look really uncomfortable on offense
Not settling into flowing sets – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) from the field and 1 of 10 on threes. 76ers lead 30-17. – 7:55 PM
Heat shooting 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) from the field and 1 of 10 on threes. 76ers lead 30-17. – 7:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A well-deserved standing ovation in South Philadelphia for Tobias Harris. – 7:54 PM
A well-deserved standing ovation in South Philadelphia for Tobias Harris. – 7:54 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Paul Reed and Kyle Lowry had some words after the last play in which Tobias Harris was whistled for fouling the #Heat‘s Lowry. #Sixers – 7:53 PM
Paul Reed and Kyle Lowry had some words after the last play in which Tobias Harris was whistled for fouling the #Heat‘s Lowry. #Sixers – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat and 76ers have already combined for 14 turnovers. Sloppy start for both teams. – 7:53 PM
Heat and 76ers have already combined for 14 turnovers. Sloppy start for both teams. – 7:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Picked up the pace at the end of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/aGDzvRhUiH – 7:50 PM
Picked up the pace at the end of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/aGDzvRhUiH – 7:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers continue to struggle keeping the #Heat off of the offensive boards. – 7:50 PM
#Sixers continue to struggle keeping the #Heat off of the offensive boards. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo again being used to defend James Harden with P.J. Tucker on the bench. – 7:50 PM
Victor Oladipo again being used to defend James Harden with P.J. Tucker on the bench. – 7:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think people are rushing to blame Doc for both Embiid and Harden being on the bench when the fact is that Harden picked up his 2nd foul late in 1Q. Picks up a 3rd in the first quarter and you’re in danger. – 7:49 PM
Think people are rushing to blame Doc for both Embiid and Harden being on the bench when the fact is that Harden picked up his 2nd foul late in 1Q. Picks up a 3rd in the first quarter and you’re in danger. – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This game is what Miami is realistically
They’re a contender through pure suffocating defense with a patchy offense at times
But that can still win them games at this stage
Just gotta figure out those half court rough patches – 7:49 PM
This game is what Miami is realistically
They’re a contender through pure suffocating defense with a patchy offense at times
But that can still win them games at this stage
Just gotta figure out those half court rough patches – 7:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
That was the only 1st quarter all season where Miami didn’t shoot better than 35% in any category — the field, 3-point range or the foul line.
Philly 21-17 after one. – 7:48 PM
That was the only 1st quarter all season where Miami didn’t shoot better than 35% in any category — the field, 3-point range or the foul line.
Philly 21-17 after one. – 7:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers only up 21-17 after a tough end to the first quarter, helped from further damage by the fact that the Heat shot just 2-6 from the free-throw line. Harden has 9/3/2 and Embiid has 7/4.
Sixers made their first two 3s then missed their next four. – 7:48 PM
Sixers only up 21-17 after a tough end to the first quarter, helped from further damage by the fact that the Heat shot just 2-6 from the free-throw line. Harden has 9/3/2 and Embiid has 7/4.
Sixers made their first two 3s then missed their next four. – 7:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Philly with and without Embiid going exactly as you’d expect, Heat haven’t found a way to attack when he’s in the game. – 7:48 PM
Philly with and without Embiid going exactly as you’d expect, Heat haven’t found a way to attack when he’s in the game. – 7:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Good thing Philadelphia broke out that elimination game defense and rebounding (no offensive rebounds by Heat in that first quarter) because 76ers offense still 🚮 – 7:47 PM
Good thing Philadelphia broke out that elimination game defense and rebounding (no offensive rebounds by Heat in that first quarter) because 76ers offense still 🚮 – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (3 of 5) was the lone Heat player to make more than one shot in the first quarter. – 7:47 PM
Tyler Herro (3 of 5) was the lone Heat player to make more than one shot in the first quarter. – 7:47 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
4 straight turnovers (3 of them live balls) to end the 1st quarter for the Sixers.
Heat scored just 17 points on 25 possessions, but only trail by 4. – 7:47 PM
4 straight turnovers (3 of them live balls) to end the 1st quarter for the Sixers.
Heat scored just 17 points on 25 possessions, but only trail by 4. – 7:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Don’t know what the Sixers are supposed to do besides regroup or get Harden back in the game but that lineup at the end of the quarter did not look all that organized. – 7:47 PM
Don’t know what the Sixers are supposed to do besides regroup or get Harden back in the game but that lineup at the end of the quarter did not look all that organized. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 21, Heat 17 at the end of the first. Heat shot 7-of-20 (started 3-of-15) and Sixers led by as many as 10, but seven turnovers have hurt them. Embiid with 7 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes. Harden with 9-3-2. – 7:47 PM
Sixers 21, Heat 17 at the end of the first. Heat shot 7-of-20 (started 3-of-15) and Sixers led by as many as 10, but seven turnovers have hurt them. Embiid with 7 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes. Harden with 9-3-2. – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: 76ers 21, Heat 17. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 16 of Philadelphia’s 21 points. Heat shooting 36.8 percent from the field. – 7:46 PM
End of first quarter: 76ers 21, Heat 17. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 16 of Philadelphia’s 21 points. Heat shooting 36.8 percent from the field. – 7:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Please watch that final defensive possession of the first quarter again
Rotation masterclass from the Heat
It’s no joke man – 7:46 PM
Please watch that final defensive possession of the first quarter again
Rotation masterclass from the Heat
It’s no joke man – 7:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat get a dunk and a layup on two straight possessions immediately after Embiid checks out. – 7:46 PM
Heat get a dunk and a layup on two straight possessions immediately after Embiid checks out. – 7:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers 21, Heat 17 at end of one. Heat had gone down 10. Herro with six for Heat. – 7:46 PM
76ers 21, Heat 17 at end of one. Heat had gone down 10. Herro with six for Heat. – 7:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat – which has led every playoff game by at least 15 points and won 6 of them – finishes quarter strong and down 21-17 after one… Embiid, still listed as doubtful, plays the first 10 plus minutes of the game and has 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:46 PM
Heat – which has led every playoff game by at least 15 points and won 6 of them – finishes quarter strong and down 21-17 after one… Embiid, still listed as doubtful, plays the first 10 plus minutes of the game and has 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man Herro is super active in this one
Defensive helping
And that dunk???? – 7:45 PM
Man Herro is super active in this one
Defensive helping
And that dunk???? – 7:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Embiid played the first 11 minutes of the game, before checking out for Paul Reed. 7 points and 4 rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting and 3-for-4 free throws so far for Embiid, who looked very comfortable after eight days off. – 7:45 PM
Embiid played the first 11 minutes of the game, before checking out for Paul Reed. 7 points and 4 rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting and 3-for-4 free throws so far for Embiid, who looked very comfortable after eight days off. – 7:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Herro just mean-mugged Jordan Davis after than transition dunk and Davis is laughing boisterously. – 7:44 PM
Herro just mean-mugged Jordan Davis after than transition dunk and Davis is laughing boisterously. – 7:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Embiid heads to the bench after 10 minutes, with 7 points and 4 rebounds (2-4 fg/3-4 FT).
He’s replaced by Bball Paul. – 7:43 PM
Embiid heads to the bench after 10 minutes, with 7 points and 4 rebounds (2-4 fg/3-4 FT).
He’s replaced by Bball Paul. – 7:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed is checking in for Joel Embiid, after nearly 11 minutes for his first shift – 7:43 PM
Paul Reed is checking in for Joel Embiid, after nearly 11 minutes for his first shift – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed coming in for Embiid at the 1:34 mark of the first. He was huffing and puffing a bit when play was stopped a bit ago. – 7:43 PM
Paul Reed coming in for Embiid at the 1:34 mark of the first. He was huffing and puffing a bit when play was stopped a bit ago. – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Every single time there is a stoppage in play, Joel Embiid is calling for a towel to dry off his face under his mask. – 7:41 PM
Every single time there is a stoppage in play, Joel Embiid is calling for a towel to dry off his face under his mask. – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The most awaited substitution in Philadelphia sports history should be coming up here in a couple of moments. – 7:39 PM
The most awaited substitution in Philadelphia sports history should be coming up here in a couple of moments. – 7:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I don’t understand Butler getting the switch that he wants there
Then swinging the ball to Vincent/Herro for a crowded drive – 7:39 PM
I don’t understand Butler getting the switch that he wants there
Then swinging the ball to Vincent/Herro for a crowded drive – 7:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo about to enter as the fourth sub off the Heat’s bench ahead of Caleb Martin. – 7:38 PM
Victor Oladipo about to enter as the fourth sub off the Heat’s bench ahead of Caleb Martin. – 7:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I thought Dedmon was in the restricted area, just raised up his heels to avoid being on the line which you aren’t supposed to be able to do. – 7:38 PM
I thought Dedmon was in the restricted area, just raised up his heels to avoid being on the line which you aren’t supposed to be able to do. – 7:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It’s still very early in this game, but the Heat have been mostly stifled in the paint. 2 baskets at the rim thus far. They got whatever they wanted in Games 1-2. – 7:37 PM
It’s still very early in this game, but the Heat have been mostly stifled in the paint. 2 baskets at the rim thus far. They got whatever they wanted in Games 1-2. – 7:37 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Good to see/hear JJ Redick working the 76er-Heat telecast tonight. Great mind for the game. I see him as a head coach somewhere down the line. – 7:36 PM
Good to see/hear JJ Redick working the 76er-Heat telecast tonight. Great mind for the game. I see him as a head coach somewhere down the line. – 7:36 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
James Harden attacking a close-out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gv0gi6ENEp – 7:36 PM
James Harden attacking a close-out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gv0gi6ENEp – 7:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is only 1-for-3, but he’s (unsurprisingly) immediately changed the dynamic of the series. After Miami got whatever it wanted in the paint the first two games, things have flipped around here in Game 3. – 7:34 PM
Joel Embiid is only 1-for-3, but he’s (unsurprisingly) immediately changed the dynamic of the series. After Miami got whatever it wanted in the paint the first two games, things have flipped around here in Game 3. – 7:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A strong start for the @Philadelphia 76ers, leading, 16-8, despite shooting 5-14 from the floor early.
James Harden leads all scorers with 7 points (2-3 fg, 1-2 3fg).
The South Philadelphia crowd also leads the league in being loud. – 7:33 PM
A strong start for the @Philadelphia 76ers, leading, 16-8, despite shooting 5-14 from the floor early.
James Harden leads all scorers with 7 points (2-3 fg, 1-2 3fg).
The South Philadelphia crowd also leads the league in being loud. – 7:33 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Great show and go for Harden. Again, early offense. Miami not set. Able to get downhill. – 7:33 PM
Great show and go for Harden. Again, early offense. Miami not set. Able to get downhill. – 7:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Sixers had some success blitzing Herro at the end of Game 2. Just got another turnover by doing it on his first p&r of Game 3.
Heat have 8 points on 15 possessions. – 7:33 PM
Sixers had some success blitzing Herro at the end of Game 2. Just got another turnover by doing it on his first p&r of Game 3.
Heat have 8 points on 15 possessions. – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with a 3 of 12 shooting start and trails 16-8. Spoelstra calls timeout. – 7:33 PM
Heat with a 3 of 12 shooting start and trails 16-8. Spoelstra calls timeout. – 7:33 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 7:33 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 7:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Scattered boos as Matisse Thybulle enters the game as the #Sixers‘ initial sub. Tyler Herro is first off the bench for #Heat. – 7:32 PM
Scattered boos as Matisse Thybulle enters the game as the #Sixers‘ initial sub. Tyler Herro is first off the bench for #Heat. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro are the first two off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 7:30 PM
Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro are the first two off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 7:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers are 2 for 2 on 3-pointers so far after going 14 for 64 (.219) without Joel Embiid in the first two losses to the #Heat. – 7:27 PM
#Sixers are 2 for 2 on 3-pointers so far after going 14 for 64 (.219) without Joel Embiid in the first two losses to the #Heat. – 7:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry on Harris is something I expected to see a lot of in this series when healthy
Winning that allows bothering length on Harden-Maxey etc – 7:26 PM
Lowry on Harris is something I expected to see a lot of in this series when healthy
Winning that allows bothering length on Harden-Maxey etc – 7:26 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I remember when Portland hosted Bam Adebayo in pre-draft workouts. He was the most NBA-ready player they brought in by far that year. At least mentally. That was my impression speaking with him. – 7:26 PM
I remember when Portland hosted Bam Adebayo in pre-draft workouts. He was the most NBA-ready player they brought in by far that year. At least mentally. That was my impression speaking with him. – 7:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry continues to be the best post defender on the Heat’s roster. – 7:25 PM
Kyle Lowry continues to be the best post defender on the Heat’s roster. – 7:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After rough three-point shooting in Games 1 and 2, Sixers have buried their first two. One from Harden, one from Green. They’ve got a 10-8 lead. – 7:24 PM
After rough three-point shooting in Games 1 and 2, Sixers have buried their first two. One from Harden, one from Green. They’ve got a 10-8 lead. – 7:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
By the way, we’re seeing a healthy shift from Miami
PJ Tucker pressing full court on Harden
No press on Maxey
Smart – 7:24 PM
By the way, we’re seeing a healthy shift from Miami
PJ Tucker pressing full court on Harden
No press on Maxey
Smart – 7:24 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @Haason7Reddick
🔔 @NakobeDean
🔔 @JordanxDavis99
#FlyEaglesFly x #PhilaUnite | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/94SXs4EtCn – 7:22 PM
🔔 @Haason7Reddick
🔔 @NakobeDean
🔔 @JordanxDavis99
#FlyEaglesFly x #PhilaUnite | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/94SXs4EtCn – 7:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
video evidence of Max Strus doing something other than shooting the moment the ball touches his fingertips does not exist. – 7:22 PM
video evidence of Max Strus doing something other than shooting the moment the ball touches his fingertips does not exist. – 7:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat fronting Embiid in the post and sending help when gets the ball, as Miami often does. – 7:21 PM
Heat fronting Embiid in the post and sending help when gets the ball, as Miami often does. – 7:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid obviously impacts the game in a lot of different ways, but at least being slightly competitive on the defensive glass would be a nice change of pace for the Sixers. – 7:19 PM
Joel Embiid obviously impacts the game in a lot of different ways, but at least being slightly competitive on the defensive glass would be a nice change of pace for the Sixers. – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid takes his mask off, and gets a towel to wipe his face, during Harden’s free throws. – 7:19 PM
Embiid takes his mask off, and gets a towel to wipe his face, during Harden’s free throws. – 7:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
1:18 into the game and PJ Tucker hit Embiid in the face going for the ball (called for a foul). – 7:18 PM
1:18 into the game and PJ Tucker hit Embiid in the face going for the ball (called for a foul). – 7:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What an opening possession from Miami
Bam-Butler switch
Butler fronts Embiid
Strus waiting for the help
Charge – 7:18 PM
What an opening possession from Miami
Bam-Butler switch
Butler fronts Embiid
Strus waiting for the help
Charge – 7:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @The Athletic / @TheAthleticPHI about James Harden’s situation this summer. Player option decision, what a new contract could look like, extend-and-trade restrictions and much more theathletic.com/3296694/2022/0… – 7:18 PM
New piece for @The Athletic / @TheAthleticPHI about James Harden’s situation this summer. Player option decision, what a new contract could look like, extend-and-trade restrictions and much more theathletic.com/3296694/2022/0… – 7:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ref calls offensive foul on Embiid on the Sixers first possession. – 7:17 PM
Ref calls offensive foul on Embiid on the Sixers first possession. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Embiid opens it for 76ers with a charge. But his face appears intact. – 7:17 PM
Embiid opens it for 76ers with a charge. But his face appears intact. – 7:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyle Lowry coming back means Miami bench that has whipped Philadelphia bench just gets deeper, because they get Gabe Vincent back with that second unit with Herro, Oladipo, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon
Matisse Thybulle needs a statement game or something – 7:15 PM
Kyle Lowry coming back means Miami bench that has whipped Philadelphia bench just gets deeper, because they get Gabe Vincent back with that second unit with Herro, Oladipo, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon
Matisse Thybulle needs a statement game or something – 7:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
As you can imagine, home crowd went ballistic during Joel Embiid’s introduction, followed by MVP chants – 7:14 PM
As you can imagine, home crowd went ballistic during Joel Embiid’s introduction, followed by MVP chants – 7:14 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Massive ovation when @MattyCord announces Joel Embiid as the #Sixers‘ final starter in Game 3 vs. #Heat – 7:14 PM
Massive ovation when @MattyCord announces Joel Embiid as the #Sixers‘ final starter in Game 3 vs. #Heat – 7:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Let’s just say the atmosphere to start this game is *slightly* more energetic than it was for Games 1 and 2 in Miami. Joel Embiid’s re-introduction to the proceedings has plenty of juice in the building ahead of a do-or-die Game 3 for the 76ers. – 7:12 PM
Let’s just say the atmosphere to start this game is *slightly* more energetic than it was for Games 1 and 2 in Miami. Joel Embiid’s re-introduction to the proceedings has plenty of juice in the building ahead of a do-or-die Game 3 for the 76ers. – 7:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
They’re showing Joel Embiid shooting in warmups and he’s squinting super hard on every shot…. – 7:09 PM
They’re showing Joel Embiid shooting in warmups and he’s squinting super hard on every shot…. – 7:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers crowd goes nuts — and starts chanting “MVP!” — as Embiid comes onto the court during announcement of “there are no injuries.” – 7:04 PM
Sixers crowd goes nuts — and starts chanting “MVP!” — as Embiid comes onto the court during announcement of “there are no injuries.” – 7:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:56 PM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:56 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Everywhere I turned today I saw nothing but DISRESPECT for the Bearded one.
Segment after segment after segment and I’M SICK OF IT.
JAMES HARDEN O20.5 POINTS 🔒
@BetMGMTonight 7-11 PM on the @betqlapp — We’re watching it LIVE
https://t.co/YtuHWSxNZx pic.twitter.com/ZXPAop7eZa – 6:56 PM
Everywhere I turned today I saw nothing but DISRESPECT for the Bearded one.
Segment after segment after segment and I’M SICK OF IT.
JAMES HARDEN O20.5 POINTS 🔒
@BetMGMTonight 7-11 PM on the @betqlapp — We’re watching it LIVE
https://t.co/YtuHWSxNZx pic.twitter.com/ZXPAop7eZa – 6:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I voted for Joel Embiid for MVP. And the fact that he’s even potentially going to try and play with a torn ligament in his hand and a broken face makes me question some things, for sure — but not my vote. – 6:55 PM
I voted for Joel Embiid for MVP. And the fact that he’s even potentially going to try and play with a torn ligament in his hand and a broken face makes me question some things, for sure — but not my vote. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is back. Kyle Lowry is back. Game 3 is minutes away.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:51 PM
Joel Embiid is back. Kyle Lowry is back. Game 3 is minutes away.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid playing 76ers-Heat Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/joe… – 6:48 PM
Joel Embiid playing 76ers-Heat Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/joe… – 6:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry returns for Heat, Joel Embiid back for 76ers in Game 3 of East semis. https://t.co/UYool0kpWU pic.twitter.com/miJi2SR6dT – 6:48 PM
Kyle Lowry returns for Heat, Joel Embiid back for 76ers in Game 3 of East semis. https://t.co/UYool0kpWU pic.twitter.com/miJi2SR6dT – 6:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:48 PM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/OpMGuzTCAN – 6:44 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/OpMGuzTCAN – 6:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Very good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid is available and starting in Game 3. – 6:41 PM
Very good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid is available and starting in Game 3. – 6:41 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Pregame reading: Where every single Miami Dolphins player on offense stands after the draft. Who’s safe, who’s not: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:40 PM
Pregame reading: Where every single Miami Dolphins player on offense stands after the draft. Who’s safe, who’s not: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve said this on every platform except this one, but it’s pretty clear Miami’s gameplan will be to force Philly’s role players to beat them
They’re going to help down freely off corners on Embiid
Forces the Danny Greens of the world to win them the game – 6:38 PM
I’ve said this on every platform except this one, but it’s pretty clear Miami’s gameplan will be to force Philly’s role players to beat them
They’re going to help down freely off corners on Embiid
Forces the Danny Greens of the world to win them the game – 6:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For what it’s worth (and it’s worth very little at this point), Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful on the 6:30 p.m. injury report.
The expectation is that he’ll play tonight. – 6:37 PM
For what it’s worth (and it’s worth very little at this point), Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful on the 6:30 p.m. injury report.
The expectation is that he’ll play tonight. – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The 76ers’ 6:30 p.m. injury report again listed Embiid as doubtful. Which is all well and good . . . except he’s back. – 6:37 PM
The 76ers’ 6:30 p.m. injury report again listed Embiid as doubtful. Which is all well and good . . . except he’s back. – 6:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story on Joel Embiid playing in Game 3 tonight against the #Heat: https://t.co/X6S4LcEpXn pic.twitter.com/QQKLzzDd8S – 6:36 PM
#Sixers story on Joel Embiid playing in Game 3 tonight against the #Heat: https://t.co/X6S4LcEpXn pic.twitter.com/QQKLzzDd8S – 6:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers star Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers said he could be limited in minutes, because of minimal conditioning in the past week. – 6:34 PM
Sixers star Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers said he could be limited in minutes, because of minimal conditioning in the past week. – 6:34 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
In Philly… Game 3 tonight… Joel warming up… #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/VGxI8MQCeu – 6:33 PM
In Philly… Game 3 tonight… Joel warming up… #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/VGxI8MQCeu – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry back in Heat starting lineup, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Lowry back in Heat starting lineup, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry will start, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:30 PM
Kyle Lowry will start, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry out shooting much later than usual. Lowry on one side of the court, Embiid on the other. They should sell tickets to this. – 6:30 PM
Kyle Lowry out shooting much later than usual. Lowry on one side of the court, Embiid on the other. They should sell tickets to this. – 6:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
grind time. ⌛️
🎥 The Grind Hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪 pic.twitter.com/d149RxXMYU – 6:30 PM
grind time. ⌛️
🎥 The Grind Hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪 pic.twitter.com/d149RxXMYU – 6:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle back. Let’s do this.
Starting 5 // @ATT pic.twitter.com/vPH7q29yEN – 6:30 PM
Kyle back. Let’s do this.
Starting 5 // @ATT pic.twitter.com/vPH7q29yEN – 6:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Heat guard Kyle Lowry is getting a warm up in. He’s been out with a hamstring injury, but he intends to play tonight. #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/tQImnFOqgw – 6:29 PM
Heat guard Kyle Lowry is getting a warm up in. He’s been out with a hamstring injury, but he intends to play tonight. #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/tQImnFOqgw – 6:29 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Some detail on the mask Joel Embiid is wearing tonight as he tries to play with the right orbital fracture. https://t.co/herm1FgKNf pic.twitter.com/v8HhefWz7m – 6:26 PM
Some detail on the mask Joel Embiid is wearing tonight as he tries to play with the right orbital fracture. https://t.co/herm1FgKNf pic.twitter.com/v8HhefWz7m – 6:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl who heard at 31 Flavors last night that Joel Embiid is going to try to play. – 6:24 PM
My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl who heard at 31 Flavors last night that Joel Embiid is going to try to play. – 6:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets a big hand as he walks onto court to warm up prior to Game 3: pic.twitter.com/TzS0QnPtqO – 6:22 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets a big hand as he walks onto court to warm up prior to Game 3: pic.twitter.com/TzS0QnPtqO – 6:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A masked Joel Embiid has started his warmup: pic.twitter.com/P4ON955qgb – 6:21 PM
A masked Joel Embiid has started his warmup: pic.twitter.com/P4ON955qgb – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joel Embiid, wearing mask, enters court to warm up to loud ovation. Cannot fathom he doesn’t play (so can fathom he does play). – 6:20 PM
Joel Embiid, wearing mask, enters court to warm up to loud ovation. Cannot fathom he doesn’t play (so can fathom he does play). – 6:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid takes the court for warmups with his mask #Sixers pic.twitter.com/XytCg0e7oc – 6:20 PM
Joel Embiid takes the court for warmups with his mask #Sixers pic.twitter.com/XytCg0e7oc – 6:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is on the court warming up for tonight’s game. He has a mask on. – 6:19 PM
Joel Embiid is on the court warming up for tonight’s game. He has a mask on. – 6:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will warm up momentarily with the intention of returning tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. – 6:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will warm up momentarily with the intention of returning tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. – 6:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
One would assume Embiid would play tonight, at least give it a serious try, with his sister and shooting coach in attendance. #Sixers – 6:10 PM
One would assume Embiid would play tonight, at least give it a serious try, with his sister and shooting coach in attendance. #Sixers – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry back for Heat; status of 76ers’ Joel Embiid’s still unclear. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:06 PM
Kyle Lowry back for Heat; status of 76ers’ Joel Embiid’s still unclear. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
here for this color coordination! 🟣🔵
👟 @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/o2ZzlCCKKP – 6:06 PM
here for this color coordination! 🟣🔵
👟 @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/o2ZzlCCKKP – 6:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on the status of Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry ahead of Game 3, with tipoff an hour away miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:05 PM
The latest on the status of Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry ahead of Game 3, with tipoff an hour away miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Embiid plans to play barring any setbacks in next 58 minutes, per ESPN. Still listed as doubtful, which is kinda funny – 6:04 PM
Embiid plans to play barring any setbacks in next 58 minutes, per ESPN. Still listed as doubtful, which is kinda funny – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says for as physical as these playoffs and recent playoffs ha ebveen, he said by comparison the brutality of Heat-Knicks (circa Pat Riley), “That was a different sport.” – 5:37 PM
Erik Spoelstra says for as physical as these playoffs and recent playoffs ha ebveen, he said by comparison the brutality of Heat-Knicks (circa Pat Riley), “That was a different sport.” – 5:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Also, the Heat’s other five questionable players (Herro, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Vincent) will be available. – 5:35 PM
Also, the Heat’s other five questionable players (Herro, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Vincent) will be available. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And, yes, Spoelstra seemingly expects “doubtful” Embiid to be back, “We don’t want to duck any kind of competition. We expected Philly to be at full health at some point and we want to take on that challenge.” – 5:35 PM
And, yes, Spoelstra seemingly expects “doubtful” Embiid to be back, “We don’t want to duck any kind of competition. We expected Philly to be at full health at some point and we want to take on that challenge.” – 5:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on preparing in case Joel Embiid plays tonight: ‘He’s a big change, literally and figuratively. … We don’t want to duck any competition.’ Figured Miami would face the full #Sixers roster at some point and looks forward to that challenge. – 5:35 PM
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on preparing in case Joel Embiid plays tonight: ‘He’s a big change, literally and figuratively. … We don’t want to duck any competition.’ Figured Miami would face the full #Sixers roster at some point and looks forward to that challenge. – 5:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 5:35 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 5:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid possibly returning:
“If you’re just trying to cram and prepare for a test…then it would probably be a lot more stressful.”
“We wanna take on that type of challenge.” – 5:33 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid possibly returning:
“If you’re just trying to cram and prepare for a test…then it would probably be a lot more stressful.”
“We wanna take on that type of challenge.” – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s other questionables — Strus, Tucker, Vincent, Martin, Herro — all will play. So it could be the entire roster. – 5:32 PM
Heat’s other questionables — Strus, Tucker, Vincent, Martin, Herro — all will play. So it could be the entire roster. – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight vs. the Sixers. – 5:32 PM
The intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight vs. the Sixers. – 5:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “The intention is for him to warm up and play.”
Same for other questionable Heat players. – 5:32 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “The intention is for him to warm up and play.”
Same for other questionable Heat players. – 5:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On Kyle Lowry, Spo said the “intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:32 PM
On Kyle Lowry, Spo said the “intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is planning to warm up tonight with the intent to play in Game 3. Lowry has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. – 5:32 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is planning to warm up tonight with the intent to play in Game 3. Lowry has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. – 5:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says the intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight in Game 3. – 5:32 PM
Spoelstra says the intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight in Game 3. – 5:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat coach says Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will warm up with the intention to return tonight in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:31 PM
Miami Heat coach says Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will warm up with the intention to return tonight in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Lowry, “The intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:31 PM
Spoelstra on Lowry, “The intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is warming up right now with the intent to play – 5:31 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is warming up right now with the intent to play – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight. – 5:31 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight. – 5:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s status in Game 3 vs #Sixers: ‘The intention is for him to warm up and play.’ – 5:31 PM
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s status in Game 3 vs #Sixers: ‘The intention is for him to warm up and play.’ – 5:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Erik Spoelstra says that Kyle Lowry and all other questionable Heat will warm up with the intent to play. – 5:31 PM
Erik Spoelstra says that Kyle Lowry and all other questionable Heat will warm up with the intent to play. – 5:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention to play
Everyone else available as well – 5:31 PM
Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention to play
Everyone else available as well – 5:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat said Lowry will warm up with intention of playing after missing four games with hamstring – 5:31 PM
Heat said Lowry will warm up with intention of playing after missing four games with hamstring – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
If Embiid is able to play tonight, Doc Rivers said there will be staffers monitoring his conditioning and how he looks on the floor. He hasn’t been able to run, etc. while in concussion protocols, and Rivers said today’s shootaround was more of a film/walk-thru session. – 5:30 PM
If Embiid is able to play tonight, Doc Rivers said there will be staffers monitoring his conditioning and how he looks on the floor. He hasn’t been able to run, etc. while in concussion protocols, and Rivers said today’s shootaround was more of a film/walk-thru session. – 5:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers story on Doc Rivers saying Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 vs #Heat will be determined during his pregame workout: https://t.co/Q6QsOE9SWj #76ers pic.twitter.com/uxy8NrjdE2 – 5:25 PM
Updated #Sixers story on Doc Rivers saying Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 vs #Heat will be determined during his pregame workout: https://t.co/Q6QsOE9SWj #76ers pic.twitter.com/uxy8NrjdE2 – 5:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rivers said no minutes restriction on Embiid if he plays, but said his situation (eye, orbital, thumb) will be monitored by others throughout. – 5:23 PM
Rivers said no minutes restriction on Embiid if he plays, but said his situation (eye, orbital, thumb) will be monitored by others throughout. – 5:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔹 icy vibes in the house tonight. 🔹
👕: https://t.co/eaHJCX13Sv | @LifeBrand_AI pic.twitter.com/K7fANzgxDh – 5:22 PM
🔹 icy vibes in the house tonight. 🔹
👕: https://t.co/eaHJCX13Sv | @LifeBrand_AI pic.twitter.com/K7fANzgxDh – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers, on Heat possibly (probably?) having Lowry back, “For them, it just adds another guy.” Rivers said it would not change the 76ers’ approach. – 5:21 PM
Doc Rivers, on Heat possibly (probably?) having Lowry back, “For them, it just adds another guy.” Rivers said it would not change the 76ers’ approach. – 5:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers said there won’t be a minutes restriction on Joel Embiid if he plays tonight, but the team will monitor his conditioning. – 5:21 PM
Doc Rivers said there won’t be a minutes restriction on Joel Embiid if he plays tonight, but the team will monitor his conditioning. – 5:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Still unsure if Joel Embiid will play. He’ll warm up and then “we’ll see.” If he’s active, wouldn’t play normal minutes load because he hasn’t been able to run much due to concussion. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers: Still unsure if Joel Embiid will play. He’ll warm up and then “we’ll see.” If he’s active, wouldn’t play normal minutes load because he hasn’t been able to run much due to concussion. – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rivers’ Embiid coach-speak, “We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.” – 5:19 PM
Rivers’ Embiid coach-speak, “We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.” – 5:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: If Joel Embiid plays, he hasn’t been able to run due to the concussion so he probably can’t play his typical 38 minutes. – 5:19 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: If Joel Embiid plays, he hasn’t been able to run due to the concussion so he probably can’t play his typical 38 minutes. – 5:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says “we still don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid. Says he’ll go through pregame warmups and see how he feels. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers says “we still don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid. Says he’ll go through pregame warmups and see how he feels. – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says 76ers don’t know yet whether Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight. Embiid will warm up and then a determination will be made. Embiid was still listed as doubtful on the latest injury report. – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers says 76ers don’t know yet whether Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight. Embiid will warm up and then a determination will be made. Embiid was still listed as doubtful on the latest injury report. – 5:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers with no update for Joel Embiid
Listed as doubtful
“He’s going to warm up and see, and go from there.” – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers with no update for Joel Embiid
Listed as doubtful
“He’s going to warm up and see, and go from there.” – 5:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says Embiid is still listed as doubtful, will go through his warmup and they’ll take it from there (as anticipated) – 5:18 PM
Rivers says Embiid is still listed as doubtful, will go through his warmup and they’ll take it from there (as anticipated) – 5:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doc Rivers says he still doesn’t know if Joel Embiid will play. “He’s gonna warm up and see, and we’ll go from there.” – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers says he still doesn’t know if Joel Embiid will play. “He’s gonna warm up and see, and we’ll go from there.” – 5:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3: ‘We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.’ – 5:18 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3: ‘We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.’ – 5:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers maintains that Joel Embiid is doubtful. Says they will warm up and go from there. – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers maintains that Joel Embiid is doubtful. Says they will warm up and go from there. – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM
Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting 3-pointers during pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/TkODJWpP1e – 5:12 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting 3-pointers during pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/TkODJWpP1e – 5:12 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Looking closely at James Harden’s situation, feels like a Chris Paul/Phoenix-like compromise may be appropriate: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 4:58 PM
Latest @BleacherReport Looking closely at James Harden’s situation, feels like a Chris Paul/Phoenix-like compromise may be appropriate: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 4:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On the 4:30 p.m. injury report: Joel Embiid still listed as doubtful. Tip-off is 2.5 hours away. – 4:33 PM
On the 4:30 p.m. injury report: Joel Embiid still listed as doubtful. Tip-off is 2.5 hours away. – 4:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s 4:30 p.m. NBA injury-report time and Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful. Doc talks at 5:15, so perhaps something more realistic then. – 4:30 PM
It’s 4:30 p.m. NBA injury-report time and Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful. Doc talks at 5:15, so perhaps something more realistic then. – 4:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Three hours until start of #Sixers-#Heat Game 3 pic.twitter.com/B0uuBk2jl0 – 4:03 PM
Three hours until start of #Sixers-#Heat Game 3 pic.twitter.com/B0uuBk2jl0 – 4:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 3. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury – 3:37 PM
Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 3. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury – 3:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Where Miami Dolphins roster stands on offense after the draft. A look at every player, every position. Who’s safe, who’s not: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:36 PM
NEW: Where Miami Dolphins roster stands on offense after the draft. A look at every player, every position. Who’s safe, who’s not: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:36 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:27 PM
Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:27 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 3:26 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 3:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Do you know who has been probably the most effective two man combo for the Heat in the playoffs?
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
125 offensive rating/98 defensive rating
Them thriving on the floor together on this run is an underrated aspect – 3:24 PM
Do you know who has been probably the most effective two man combo for the Heat in the playoffs?
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
125 offensive rating/98 defensive rating
Them thriving on the floor together on this run is an underrated aspect – 3:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Charles Barkley explains why the Heat can’t be fully judged yet in the second round, Tyler Herro praise and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:16 PM
Charles Barkley explains why the Heat can’t be fully judged yet in the second round, Tyler Herro praise and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Come hang with @Keith Pompey, @MikeSielski and me at https://t.co/bpstyneqgw ahead of Sixers-Heat Game 3! pic.twitter.com/chczcytFJ4 – 3:13 PM
Come hang with @Keith Pompey, @MikeSielski and me at https://t.co/bpstyneqgw ahead of Sixers-Heat Game 3! pic.twitter.com/chczcytFJ4 – 3:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @The Athletic / @TheAthleticPHI about James Harden’s situation this summer. Player option decision, what a new contract could look like, extend-and-trade restrictions and much more- theathletic.com/3296694/2022/0… – 3:12 PM
New piece for @The Athletic / @TheAthleticPHI about James Harden’s situation this summer. Player option decision, what a new contract could look like, extend-and-trade restrictions and much more- theathletic.com/3296694/2022/0… – 3:12 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Charles Barkley discusses “the one thing that really sucks” about Heat-76ers. (Embiid still doubtful on the 3:09 pm and 41 second injury report.) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:10 PM
Charles Barkley discusses “the one thing that really sucks” about Heat-76ers. (Embiid still doubtful on the 3:09 pm and 41 second injury report.) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid exits concussion protocols, currently upgraded to “doubtful” for Friday return vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:07 PM
76ers’ Joel Embiid exits concussion protocols, currently upgraded to “doubtful” for Friday return vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
“So many opinions” about Bam Adebayo, with Heat center vexing with his versatility. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:05 PM
“So many opinions” about Bam Adebayo, with Heat center vexing with his versatility. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will there be a new leading man off the Heat bench next season? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:04 PM
ASK IRA: Will there be a new leading man off the Heat bench next season? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is Wells Fargo Center four hours, 10 minutes before Game 3 of the #Sixers vs. #MiamiHeat Eastern Conference semifinals. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/RCXNFMJv5K – 2:50 PM
#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is Wells Fargo Center four hours, 10 minutes before Game 3 of the #Sixers vs. #MiamiHeat Eastern Conference semifinals. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/RCXNFMJv5K – 2:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: Here’s the latest on Joel Embiid’s chances to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/FqlxAaDM4D – 2:50 PM
#Sixers story: Here’s the latest on Joel Embiid’s chances to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/FqlxAaDM4D – 2:50 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
All I really want out of these NBA Playoffs is for Joel Embiid to come back in the batman mask and turn the Sixers/Heat series upside down. – 2:47 PM
All I really want out of these NBA Playoffs is for Joel Embiid to come back in the batman mask and turn the Sixers/Heat series upside down. – 2:47 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA
theringer.com/2022/5/5/23057… – 2:41 PM
I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA
theringer.com/2022/5/5/23057… – 2:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On 2:30 p.m. injury report, 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3. – 2:31 PM
On 2:30 p.m. injury report, 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3. – 2:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It is the 2:30 p.m. NBA injury report and Joel Embiid is still doubtful. As you were. – 2:31 PM
It is the 2:30 p.m. NBA injury report and Joel Embiid is still doubtful. As you were. – 2:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Settle in front of your TV for tonight’s big Game 3 with the meal of your choosing!
Get 50% off your @DoorDash order using promo code ‘PLAYOFFS’ in the Miami area (max discount $10 thru 5/15, terms apply) – https://t.co/wu7lvpbHnw pic.twitter.com/nL5pSfCDXJ – 2:28 PM
Settle in front of your TV for tonight’s big Game 3 with the meal of your choosing!
Get 50% off your @DoorDash order using promo code ‘PLAYOFFS’ in the Miami area (max discount $10 thru 5/15, terms apply) – https://t.co/wu7lvpbHnw pic.twitter.com/nL5pSfCDXJ – 2:28 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Always showing support for the @WNBA 🤝
Best of luck to all the athletes competing this season! #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/dFt3FndnWa – 1:47 PM
Always showing support for the @WNBA 🤝
Best of luck to all the athletes competing this season! #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/dFt3FndnWa – 1:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On this Day in 2000, @Reggie Miller and @Jalen Rose became the first and only teammates in franchise history to both score 40 points in a game to lead us to a 108-91 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/SJc2VO2gj9 – 1:37 PM
On this Day in 2000, @Reggie Miller and @Jalen Rose became the first and only teammates in franchise history to both score 40 points in a game to lead us to a 108-91 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/SJc2VO2gj9 – 1:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And on the NBA 1:30 p.m. injury report Joel Embiid remains listed as doubtful (with six Heat players listed as questionable, including five who played in Game 2 after being listed as questionable with the same injuries). – 1:31 PM
And on the NBA 1:30 p.m. injury report Joel Embiid remains listed as doubtful (with six Heat players listed as questionable, including five who played in Game 2 after being listed as questionable with the same injuries). – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon not ready to be cut down to size during NBA playoffs. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Tyrese Maxey’s speed, Tyler Herro’s stability. – 1:29 PM
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon not ready to be cut down to size during NBA playoffs. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Tyrese Maxey’s speed, Tyler Herro’s stability. – 1:29 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
So far, Embiid return going as predicted. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/dgMyIdMl3D – 1:14 PM
So far, Embiid return going as predicted. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/dgMyIdMl3D – 1:14 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.