Joel Embiid clears concussion protocols

76ers superstar center Joel Embiid is currently listed as out for Game 3 of Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference semifinal against the MiamI Heat, but there is progress that could be made to change his availability in time to play Friday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . As 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Thursday afternoon, Embiid has yet to be cleared from the NBA’s concussion protocol. He can only be listed as out until he does. -via ESPN / May 6, 2022