Joel Embiid clears concussion protocols

Gina Mizell: Sixers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and participated in today’s shootaround. He remains listed as out for tonight’s Game 3, but that status could change in the coming hours.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game with a facial fracture and a right thumb sprain. – 12:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful (facial fracture/right thumb sprain) for Game 3 tonight. – 12:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for Game 3 tonight vs #Heat. #Sixers – 12:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game, per #Sixers official – 12:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol and partakes in shootaround; status for Game 3 remains up in air inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:24 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Once he’s able to return, Joel Embiid will wear a special face mask designed by a certified prosthetist at nearby University of Delaware.
Once he’s able to return, Joel Embiid will wear a special face mask designed by a certified prosthetist at nearby University of Delaware.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers story: Joel Embiid takes first step toward returning for Game 3 tonight vs. #Heat, though he’s still listed as out: https://t.co/7IuUiAj8Gl pic.twitter.com/S5Pilc5hxn – 12:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid takes big step toward potential return vs. Heat. Latest on Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat could also get a big boost tonight with the potential return of Kyle Lowry – 12:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid exits NBA concussion protocols, first hurdle cleared for possible return vs. Heat sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Orbital fracture remains an issue, while also dealing with torn thumb ligament. – 12:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in shootaround this morning, taking significant steps toward returning for Game 3 against the Heat tonight. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:59 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on Joel Embiid clearing concussion protocol #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the Embiid status still up in the air even while being listed as out at the moment
So the Embiid status still up in the air even while being listed as out at the moment
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That @Joel Embiid is even trying to play through a torn thumb ligament and a broken orbital bone — in addition to being just a week removed from a concussion — is pretty remarkable. These are the kind of injuries that keep players out weeks, if not longer. – 11:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers center Joel Embiid has cleared NBA concussion protocols. He still is listed as out for tonight’s Game 3 vs. visiting Heat (orbital fracture), but that well could change before 7 p.m. tip. – 11:32 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols. Dealing with orbital fracture and a torn ligament in thumb, Embiid is doing everything possible to be available to play in Game 3 tonight vs. Miami. – 11:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocols, participated in shootaround and remains out for tonight’s game. But his status could change. #Sixers – 11:29 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and participated in today’s shootaround. He remains listed as out for tonight’s Game 3, but that status could change in the coming hours. – 11:29 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid cleared the concussion protocol this morning and participated in shootaround.
Joel Embiid cleared the concussion protocol this morning and participated in shootaround.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in today’s shootaround, but he remains out tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. – 11:28 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers official says Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol, participated in shootaround, and remains out for now. – 11:28 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocol, and participated in shootaround. He remains out for the game, but his status could change between now and tonight’s game. – 11:28 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No sign of Joel Embiid as we get let into 76ers shootaround this morning. As of the 10:30 injury report, he was still listed as out for tonight’s Game 3. – 11:11 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Do Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have a comeback in them against the Miami Heat? espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:40 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Updates on status of Lowry and Embiid, lots of Heat tidbits, more interesting stuff from Rivers, and 76ers explain why series is going to change: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers’ Joel Embiid update; who needs to step up for the 76ers in Ga… youtu.be/SeqaqCP5Ee4 via @YouTube – 7:17 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video on James Harden, how his game is changing, his contract status, and the fit with Joel Embiid. – 7:00 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will go from being listed as out to clearing concussion protocols and being able to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #NBA pic.twitter.com/tAGTp2RoTK – 6:50 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will clear concussion protocols and be able to play in Game 3 Friday night vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #76ers pic.twitter.com/XJanOJYAdo – 9:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest on Lowry and Embiid; the reasons the Sixers are so convinced they’re going to get back in this series (Harden says 76ers are coming back to Miami); Wade visit; and bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: With Joel Embiid’s uncertain status for Game 3, the #Sixers are going to have to figure out how to beat the #Heat Friday night to make advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2001 a realistic possibility: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/lkQ5pE4xhd – 6:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: #Sixers are listing star center Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 of playoff series vs. #Heat, though there’s a chance he could progress enough to play Friday night: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/1Mxxn5lzP6 – 6:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers list Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 Friday in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/05/76e… – 5:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some gripes with Doc are justified, but I tend to understand his decision to not take Embiid out earlier considering there’ve been 4 blowouts in the last week where starters played until the final minutes.
Some gripes with Doc are justified, but I tend to understand his decision to not take Embiid out earlier considering there’ve been 4 blowouts in the last week where starters played until the final minutes.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on Joel Embiid being out for Game 3, but it could change #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/six… via @SixersWire – 5:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as OUT for Game 3 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/PbJ0YuaIZI – 5:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
If the Sixers lose game 3, they should not try to bring Joel Embiid back for a game 4. Guy could barely read off of a cell phone screen two days ago. Concussions aren’t to be messed with. Put him on ice and prep for next season. – 5:13 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If you don’t clear concussion protocol, you can’t be listed as anything but OUT. #Embiid – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Joel Embiid formally being listed as out for Friday. But NBA injury-list rules allow 76ers to step that up through the day Friday. – 5:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as out for Game 3, but there’s still progress that could be made to change his availability vs. Heat on Friday. – 5:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joel Embiid out for game 3 tomorrow
Kind of expected after Doc’s comments yesterday
Joel Embiid out for game 3 tomorrow
Kind of expected after Doc’s comments yesterday
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid will be listed as OUT as of the 5 pm reporting deadline tonight, I’m told. He is still in the process of being cleared — don’t think it means he’s definitively out for Game 3, but where things stand in return to play steps right now – 5:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers are listing All-Star Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 vs. Heat on Friday. – 5:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Embiid’s absence, Harden’s production, CP3 and the Suns, any answers for the Mavs, looking ahead to Celtics-Bucks Game 3, potential adjustments for Warriors vs. Grizz, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/0D0gaZ… – 4:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
In a 2-0 series hole without Joel Embiid, Sixers have nothing to lose against the Heat and must play like it inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 3:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lots of Heat news and nuggets, including updates on status of Lowry and Embiid. Why 76ers are so confident down 0-2. Interesting stuff from Rivers, Embiid. Wade’s visit last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
History is one-sided:
Sixers are 0-13 when trailing in a best of 7 series 2-0.
Heat are 16-0 when leading a best of 7 series 2-0.
History is one-sided:
Sixers are 0-13 when trailing in a best of 7 series 2-0.
Heat are 16-0 when leading a best of 7 series 2-0.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Can the confident #Sixers return home and even playoff series with the #Heat? A lot rides on Joel Embiid’s availability. Embiid is still not cleared to play, but even he’s not going to solve all of their problems: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/0WROd3pmPq – 1:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
When pressed by a Philly reporter claiming that Doc Rivers must know if Embiid is playing against the Heat tomorrow, Rivers insists he does not know, saying there won’t be clarity until “later today and in the morning. [He] still has hurdles to get over” with orbital, concussion – 1:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said today that the hurdles Embiid still has to clear are a combination of the concussion protocol and the orbital issue, his availability still sounding up in the air. Expect more in a few hours or so, I’d guess
Doc Rivers said today that the hurdles Embiid still has to clear are a combination of the concussion protocol and the orbital issue, his availability still sounding up in the air. Expect more in a few hours or so, I’d guess
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I wrote about how I don’t think Games 1 and 2 are much of a referendum on the James Harden trade.
I wrote about how I don’t think Games 1 and 2 are much of a referendum on the James Harden trade.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid still has “hurdles to get over” as of Thursday, including concussion protocols and issues relating to his orbital fracture. Thursday will be a film session for the Sixers, which Rivers said Embiid is not expected to participate in. – 1:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
There’s no guarantee Joel Embiid returns for Game 3, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat are preparing as if he will return for that one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/jimmy-bu… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The latest Joel Embiid update following the Game 2 loss #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 12:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers did not have an update on Joel Embiid today. He said he does not expect Embiid to be involved in today’s team activities (film but no formal practice) – 12:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 The Suns put on a clinic in Game 2
💬 How can the Sixers stop the Heat without Embiid?
💬 The Suns put on a clinic in Game 2
💬 How can the Sixers stop the Heat without Embiid?
Shams Charania: There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA’s great play-through-pain efforts recently. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 6, 2022
76ers superstar center Joel Embiid is currently listed as out for Game 3 of Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference semifinal against the MiamI Heat, but there is progress that could be made to change his availability in time to play Friday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Thursday afternoon, Embiid has yet to be cleared from the NBA’s concussion protocol. He can only be listed as out until he does. -via ESPN / May 6, 2022
“No, not yet,” Rivers said when asked if there was a change in Embiid’s status. “Still has hurdles to get over. I’m not a doctor. I don’t even know all, I mean, besides the concussion protocols, he has to get through all that and all the other stuff with the injury.” -via ESPN / May 6, 2022
