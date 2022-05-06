Joel Embiid could still play in Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers’ Joel Embiid update; who needs to step up for the 76ers in Ga… youtu.be/SeqaqCP5Ee4 via @YouTube – 7:17 AM
Doc Rivers’ Joel Embiid update; who needs to step up for the 76ers in Ga… youtu.be/SeqaqCP5Ee4 via @YouTube – 7:17 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video on James Harden, how his game is changing, his contract status, and the fit with Joel Embiid. – 7:00 AM
New video on James Harden, how his game is changing, his contract status, and the fit with Joel Embiid. – 7:00 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will go from being listed as out to clearing concussion protocols and being able to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #NBA pic.twitter.com/tAGTp2RoTK – 6:50 AM
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will go from being listed as out to clearing concussion protocols and being able to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #NBA pic.twitter.com/tAGTp2RoTK – 6:50 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will clear concussion protocols and be able to play in Game 3 Friday night vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #76ers pic.twitter.com/XJanOJYAdo – 9:25 PM
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will clear concussion protocols and be able to play in Game 3 Friday night vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #76ers pic.twitter.com/XJanOJYAdo – 9:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest on Lowry and Embiid; the reasons the Sixers are so convinced they’re going to get back in this series (Harden says 76ers are coming back to Miami); Wade visit; and bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM
The latest on Lowry and Embiid; the reasons the Sixers are so convinced they’re going to get back in this series (Harden says 76ers are coming back to Miami); Wade visit; and bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: With Joel Embiid’s uncertain status for Game 3, the #Sixers are going to have to figure out how to beat the #Heat Friday night to make advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2001 a realistic possibility: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/lkQ5pE4xhd – 6:30 PM
Updated #NBA column: With Joel Embiid’s uncertain status for Game 3, the #Sixers are going to have to figure out how to beat the #Heat Friday night to make advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2001 a realistic possibility: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/lkQ5pE4xhd – 6:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: #Sixers are listing star center Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 of playoff series vs. #Heat, though there’s a chance he could progress enough to play Friday night: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/1Mxxn5lzP6 – 6:02 PM
Updated #NBA story: #Sixers are listing star center Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 of playoff series vs. #Heat, though there’s a chance he could progress enough to play Friday night: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/1Mxxn5lzP6 – 6:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers list Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 Friday in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/05/76e… – 5:53 PM
76ers list Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 Friday in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/05/76e… – 5:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some gripes with Doc are justified, but I tend to understand his decision to not take Embiid out earlier considering there’ve been 4 blowouts in the last week where starters played until the final minutes.
The winning coach waits for the losing coach to take his starters out. – 5:36 PM
Some gripes with Doc are justified, but I tend to understand his decision to not take Embiid out earlier considering there’ve been 4 blowouts in the last week where starters played until the final minutes.
The winning coach waits for the losing coach to take his starters out. – 5:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on Joel Embiid being out for Game 3, but it could change #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/six… via @SixersWire – 5:21 PM
Your quick newser on Joel Embiid being out for Game 3, but it could change #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/six… via @SixersWire – 5:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as OUT for Game 3 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/PbJ0YuaIZI – 5:16 PM
The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as OUT for Game 3 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/PbJ0YuaIZI – 5:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
If the Sixers lose game 3, they should not try to bring Joel Embiid back for a game 4. Guy could barely read off of a cell phone screen two days ago. Concussions aren’t to be messed with. Put him on ice and prep for next season. – 5:13 PM
If the Sixers lose game 3, they should not try to bring Joel Embiid back for a game 4. Guy could barely read off of a cell phone screen two days ago. Concussions aren’t to be messed with. Put him on ice and prep for next season. – 5:13 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If you don’t clear concussion protocol, you can’t be listed as anything but OUT. #Embiid – 5:12 PM
If you don’t clear concussion protocol, you can’t be listed as anything but OUT. #Embiid – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Joel Embiid formally being listed as out for Friday. But NBA injury-list rules allow 76ers to step that up through the day Friday. – 5:10 PM
So Joel Embiid formally being listed as out for Friday. But NBA injury-list rules allow 76ers to step that up through the day Friday. – 5:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as out for Game 3, but there’s still progress that could be made to change his availability vs. Heat on Friday. – 5:06 PM
The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as out for Game 3, but there’s still progress that could be made to change his availability vs. Heat on Friday. – 5:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joel Embiid out for game 3 tomorrow
Kind of expected after Doc’s comments yesterday
(That probably determines Lowry’s status for tomorrow as well) – 5:04 PM
Joel Embiid out for game 3 tomorrow
Kind of expected after Doc’s comments yesterday
(That probably determines Lowry’s status for tomorrow as well) – 5:04 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Embiid’s absence, Harden’s production, CP3 and the Suns, any answers for the Mavs, looking ahead to Celtics-Bucks Game 3, potential adjustments for Warriors vs. Grizz, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/0D0gaZ… – 4:00 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Embiid’s absence, Harden’s production, CP3 and the Suns, any answers for the Mavs, looking ahead to Celtics-Bucks Game 3, potential adjustments for Warriors vs. Grizz, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/0D0gaZ… – 4:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
In a 2-0 series hole without Joel Embiid, Sixers have nothing to lose against the Heat and must play like it inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 3:27 PM
In a 2-0 series hole without Joel Embiid, Sixers have nothing to lose against the Heat and must play like it inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 3:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lots of Heat news and nuggets, including updates on status of Lowry and Embiid. Why 76ers are so confident down 0-2. Interesting stuff from Rivers, Embiid. Wade’s visit last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:49 PM
NEW: Lots of Heat news and nuggets, including updates on status of Lowry and Embiid. Why 76ers are so confident down 0-2. Interesting stuff from Rivers, Embiid. Wade’s visit last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
History is one-sided:
Sixers are 0-13 when trailing in a best of 7 series 2-0.
Heat are 16-0 when leading a best of 7 series 2-0.
Joel Embiid still has hurdles to clear before the possibility of playing in game 3. – 2:33 PM
History is one-sided:
Sixers are 0-13 when trailing in a best of 7 series 2-0.
Heat are 16-0 when leading a best of 7 series 2-0.
Joel Embiid still has hurdles to clear before the possibility of playing in game 3. – 2:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Can the confident #Sixers return home and even playoff series with the #Heat? A lot rides on Joel Embiid’s availability. Embiid is still not cleared to play, but even he’s not going to solve all of their problems: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/0WROd3pmPq – 1:45 PM
Updated #NBA column: Can the confident #Sixers return home and even playoff series with the #Heat? A lot rides on Joel Embiid’s availability. Embiid is still not cleared to play, but even he’s not going to solve all of their problems: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/0WROd3pmPq – 1:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
When pressed by a Philly reporter claiming that Doc Rivers must know if Embiid is playing against the Heat tomorrow, Rivers insists he does not know, saying there won’t be clarity until “later today and in the morning. [He] still has hurdles to get over” with orbital, concussion – 1:28 PM
When pressed by a Philly reporter claiming that Doc Rivers must know if Embiid is playing against the Heat tomorrow, Rivers insists he does not know, saying there won’t be clarity until “later today and in the morning. [He] still has hurdles to get over” with orbital, concussion – 1:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said today that the hurdles Embiid still has to clear are a combination of the concussion protocol and the orbital issue, his availability still sounding up in the air. Expect more in a few hours or so, I’d guess
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-ga… – 1:26 PM
Doc Rivers said today that the hurdles Embiid still has to clear are a combination of the concussion protocol and the orbital issue, his availability still sounding up in the air. Expect more in a few hours or so, I’d guess
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-ga… – 1:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I wrote about how I don’t think Games 1 and 2 are much of a referendum on the James Harden trade.
I get the real long-term concerns. They’re not going away. But the Sixers wanted to pair Harden with Joel Embiid. That theory is not being tested right now: https://t.co/MrxPnnYkXi pic.twitter.com/uZhboNplnX – 1:16 PM
I wrote about how I don’t think Games 1 and 2 are much of a referendum on the James Harden trade.
I get the real long-term concerns. They’re not going away. But the Sixers wanted to pair Harden with Joel Embiid. That theory is not being tested right now: https://t.co/MrxPnnYkXi pic.twitter.com/uZhboNplnX – 1:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid still has “hurdles to get over” as of Thursday, including concussion protocols and issues relating to his orbital fracture. Thursday will be a film session for the Sixers, which Rivers said Embiid is not expected to participate in. – 1:04 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid still has “hurdles to get over” as of Thursday, including concussion protocols and issues relating to his orbital fracture. Thursday will be a film session for the Sixers, which Rivers said Embiid is not expected to participate in. – 1:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
There’s no guarantee Joel Embiid returns for Game 3, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat are preparing as if he will return for that one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/jimmy-bu… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM
There’s no guarantee Joel Embiid returns for Game 3, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat are preparing as if he will return for that one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/jimmy-bu… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The latest Joel Embiid update following the Game 2 loss #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 12:49 PM
The latest Joel Embiid update following the Game 2 loss #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 12:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers did not have an update on Joel Embiid today. He said he does not expect Embiid to be involved in today’s team activities (film but no formal practice) – 12:49 PM
Doc Rivers did not have an update on Joel Embiid today. He said he does not expect Embiid to be involved in today’s team activities (film but no formal practice) – 12:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 The Suns put on a clinic in Game 2
💬 How can the Sixers stop the Heat without Embiid?
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/3KS5VM… – 12:07 PM
💬 The Suns put on a clinic in Game 2
💬 How can the Sixers stop the Heat without Embiid?
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/3KS5VM… – 12:07 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
How will the potential return of Joel Embiid impact the series? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:49 AM
How will the potential return of Joel Embiid impact the series? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:49 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All eyes on Joel Embiid’s eye (and other injuries) in Heat-76ers as Friday’s Game 3 looms. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra on a possible Embiid return, “You have to plan for it. Whether he does or not, it would be irresponsible not to.” – 11:29 AM
All eyes on Joel Embiid’s eye (and other injuries) in Heat-76ers as Friday’s Game 3 looms. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra on a possible Embiid return, “You have to plan for it. Whether he does or not, it would be irresponsible not to.” – 11:29 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers needed to make 3s to steal one in Miami. Instead, they picked a rough time for their worst back-to-back shooting games in months.
Story from Miami about a team that has almost no margin for error without Joel Embiid: theathletic.com/3294921/2022/0… – 10:29 AM
The Sixers needed to make 3s to steal one in Miami. Instead, they picked a rough time for their worst back-to-back shooting games in months.
Story from Miami about a team that has almost no margin for error without Joel Embiid: theathletic.com/3294921/2022/0… – 10:29 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 119-103 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Victor Oladipo helps at closing time.
2. Now the Joel Embiid wait.
3. Tyler Herro again a bucket.
4. Jimmy Butler turns into Kyle Lowry.
5. James Harden hot . . . for a moment. – 8:02 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 119-103 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Victor Oladipo helps at closing time.
2. Now the Joel Embiid wait.
3. Tyler Herro again a bucket.
4. Jimmy Butler turns into Kyle Lowry.
5. James Harden hot . . . for a moment. – 8:02 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Can the confident #Sixers return home and even playoff series with the #Heat? A lot rides on Joel Embiid’s availability, but that’s not going to solve all of their issues: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/F1sZgC5P0p – 7:00 AM
#NBA column: Can the confident #Sixers return home and even playoff series with the #Heat? A lot rides on Joel Embiid’s availability, but that’s not going to solve all of their issues: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/F1sZgC5P0p – 7:00 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Should get an Embiid update sometime in the 12 o’clock hour today. – 6:51 AM
Should get an Embiid update sometime in the 12 o’clock hour today. – 6:51 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat win, Spo passes Pat, Bam and Jimmy combine for 45, Oladipo had a happy birthday, Tyler Herro remains a bucket, Maxey was great, Danny Green wasn’t, Niang had another weird night, Miami leads 2-0 and now it’s all about waiting for Embiid. apnews.com/article/26b997… – 11:53 PM
Heat win, Spo passes Pat, Bam and Jimmy combine for 45, Oladipo had a happy birthday, Tyler Herro remains a bucket, Maxey was great, Danny Green wasn’t, Niang had another weird night, Miami leads 2-0 and now it’s all about waiting for Embiid. apnews.com/article/26b997… – 11:53 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia will have to wait and see if Joel Embiid will be ready to go for Game 3 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 11:05 PM
Philadelphia will have to wait and see if Joel Embiid will be ready to go for Game 3 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 11:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
James Harden has been Philly’s 3rd-best player WITHOUT Joel Embiid.
We’ve reached the point where maybe he needs to think long and hard about opting in because I’m not sure anyone is giving him that max bag, let alone the Sixers. – 11:02 PM
James Harden has been Philly’s 3rd-best player WITHOUT Joel Embiid.
We’ve reached the point where maybe he needs to think long and hard about opting in because I’m not sure anyone is giving him that max bag, let alone the Sixers. – 11:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 119-103 win over 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Victor Oladipo helps at closing time.
2. Now the Joel Embiid wait.
3. Tyler Herro again a bucket.
4. Jimmy Butler turns into Kyle Lowry.
5. James Harden hot . . . for a moment. – 10:45 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 119-103 win over 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Victor Oladipo helps at closing time.
2. Now the Joel Embiid wait.
3. Tyler Herro again a bucket.
4. Jimmy Butler turns into Kyle Lowry.
5. James Harden hot . . . for a moment. – 10:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid’s potential return:
“I wanna play against him.” pic.twitter.com/jOMAn3P7AY – 10:43 PM
Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid’s potential return:
“I wanna play against him.” pic.twitter.com/jOMAn3P7AY – 10:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on possibility of Embiid returning in Philadelphia: “It changes dramatically. You’re talking about an MVP talent. So we’ll just have to see.” – 10:36 PM
Spoelstra on possibility of Embiid returning in Philadelphia: “It changes dramatically. You’re talking about an MVP talent. So we’ll just have to see.” – 10:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra on Embiid possibly coming back for Game 3 in Philly. “You have to plan for it. It would be irresponsible not to.” – 10:31 PM
Spoelstra on Embiid possibly coming back for Game 3 in Philly. “You have to plan for it. It would be irresponsible not to.” – 10:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid potentially returning for Friday’s Game 3 in Philly:
“We knew that this series was going to shift and it was going to change pretty dramatically. It’s better for it to change when we have a couple of wins.” – 10:30 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid potentially returning for Friday’s Game 3 in Philly:
“We knew that this series was going to shift and it was going to change pretty dramatically. It’s better for it to change when we have a couple of wins.” – 10:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said he FaceTimed with Joel Embiid yesterday and today but doesn’t know if he will be ready for Game 3. “He looked good as far as talking, but he’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now, so we just have to wait and see.” – 10:20 PM
Doc Rivers said he FaceTimed with Joel Embiid yesterday and today but doesn’t know if he will be ready for Game 3. “He looked good as far as talking, but he’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now, so we just have to wait and see.” – 10:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said he’s FaceTimed with Joel Embiid the last couple of days and that Embiid’s looked good.
Rivers said his understanding is Embiid still has multiple steps to clear and “we’ll wait and see” on a potential return. – 10:18 PM
Doc Rivers said he’s FaceTimed with Joel Embiid the last couple of days and that Embiid’s looked good.
Rivers said his understanding is Embiid still has multiple steps to clear and “we’ll wait and see” on a potential return. – 10:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said he FaceTimed with Joel Embiid today and yesterday. Didn’t have much of an update for Game 3, said Embiid still has to clear a bunch steps before he can play. – 10:16 PM
Doc Rivers said he FaceTimed with Joel Embiid today and yesterday. Didn’t have much of an update for Game 3, said Embiid still has to clear a bunch steps before he can play. – 10:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that the #Sixers “just have to wait and see” if Embiid can play Game 3 or not. Mentions he’s been talking to him every day but Embiid still has steps to take before returning – 10:15 PM
Doc Rivers says that the #Sixers “just have to wait and see” if Embiid can play Game 3 or not. Mentions he’s been talking to him every day but Embiid still has steps to take before returning – 10:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now.” – 10:15 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now.” – 10:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Asked if Embiid could play Friday, Rivers said he looked good on Facetime but “he’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them.” – 10:15 PM
Asked if Embiid could play Friday, Rivers said he looked good on Facetime but “he’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them.” – 10:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says “I really don’t know” if Joel Embiid will be ready for Game 3. Said he FaceTimed with him today. He believes he hasn’t cleared any of the steps necessary to return. – 10:15 PM
Doc Rivers says “I really don’t know” if Joel Embiid will be ready for Game 3. Said he FaceTimed with him today. He believes he hasn’t cleared any of the steps necessary to return. – 10:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
James Harden looked like a game manager out there tonight. Heat clogged the lane, doubled at times, but his lack of burst is the big issue. Whether he’s washed or just hurt it doesn’t really matter, the Sixers needed his scoring more now than ever without Embiid and didn’t get it – 10:10 PM
James Harden looked like a game manager out there tonight. Heat clogged the lane, doubled at times, but his lack of burst is the big issue. Whether he’s washed or just hurt it doesn’t really matter, the Sixers needed his scoring more now than ever without Embiid and didn’t get it – 10:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: #Sixers put themselves in a difficult situation by losing first two games to the #Heat without Joel Embiid: https://t.co/A1tg6XAduT #76ers pic.twitter.com/XOBjYVoIvV – 10:02 PM
#NBA column: #Sixers put themselves in a difficult situation by losing first two games to the #Heat without Joel Embiid: https://t.co/A1tg6XAduT #76ers pic.twitter.com/XOBjYVoIvV – 10:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Heat 119, 76ers 103.
Miami takes a 2-0 lead in this series, and celebrates with Dwyane Wade afterward. Now, things shift back to Philly for Game 3, with the potential addition of Joel Embiid to the proceedings desperately needed for a 76ers team that is 14-for-64 from 3. – 10:02 PM
Final: Heat 119, 76ers 103.
Miami takes a 2-0 lead in this series, and celebrates with Dwyane Wade afterward. Now, things shift back to Philly for Game 3, with the potential addition of Joel Embiid to the proceedings desperately needed for a 76ers team that is 14-for-64 from 3. – 10:02 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If there was ever a prime example of why Embiid should win MVP… – 10:00 PM
If there was ever a prime example of why Embiid should win MVP… – 10:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Sixers don’t have any answers without Embiid — and even if he does return in this series it may be too late. Going to be tough to win four out of five games off of this Heat team, especially with the way Bam is playing. – 9:44 PM
The Sixers don’t have any answers without Embiid — and even if he does return in this series it may be too late. Going to be tough to win four out of five games off of this Heat team, especially with the way Bam is playing. – 9:44 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
James Harden wouldn’t have been as open to joining a super team in BKN if he felt he was still capable of carrying a team as he did in HOU. He pursued a partnership with Joel Embiid when the Nets were asking too much of him. He knew Father Time was creeping. Happens to everybody. – 9:44 PM
James Harden wouldn’t have been as open to joining a super team in BKN if he felt he was still capable of carrying a team as he did in HOU. He pursued a partnership with Joel Embiid when the Nets were asking too much of him. He knew Father Time was creeping. Happens to everybody. – 9:44 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This was a great piece of reporting by @Chris Haynes at the Sixers game. Says Joel Embiid could not even look at the screen of his cell phone without it irritating him as of Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2s7sp1BUsm – 9:31 PM
This was a great piece of reporting by @Chris Haynes at the Sixers game. Says Joel Embiid could not even look at the screen of his cell phone without it irritating him as of Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2s7sp1BUsm – 9:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It is difficult to make open 3s when such a large majority of them are generated by an MVP candidate who commands multiple on-ball defenders and that MVP candidate is not available.
Not a coincidence Embiid is out and the Sixers suddenly can’t buy 1 for 2 straight games. – 9:17 PM
It is difficult to make open 3s when such a large majority of them are generated by an MVP candidate who commands multiple on-ball defenders and that MVP candidate is not available.
Not a coincidence Embiid is out and the Sixers suddenly can’t buy 1 for 2 straight games. – 9:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Chris Haynes reports in-game that yesterday was the first time Joel Embiid was able to use his phone due to the light created from it.
Says the Sixers will evaluate Embiid upon their return to Philly and go from there. – 9:04 PM
Chris Haynes reports in-game that yesterday was the first time Joel Embiid was able to use his phone due to the light created from it.
Says the Sixers will evaluate Embiid upon their return to Philly and go from there. – 9:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Impossible not to notice how much Bam Adebayo is blowing up every dribble handoff they run for Maxey.
It’s unfortunately a completely different game when that decision is whether or not you’re comfortable switching Max Strus onto Joel Embiid. – 9:00 PM
Impossible not to notice how much Bam Adebayo is blowing up every dribble handoff they run for Maxey.
It’s unfortunately a completely different game when that decision is whether or not you’re comfortable switching Max Strus onto Joel Embiid. – 9:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.
11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:
– Embiid
– Gobert
– Jokic
– Towns – 8:52 PM
I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.
11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:
– Embiid
– Gobert
– Jokic
– Towns – 8:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers closing the second quarter with a small lineup that features Tobias Harris at center. Feels like this is what Philadelphia has to do with Embiid out. – 8:32 PM
76ers closing the second quarter with a small lineup that features Tobias Harris at center. Feels like this is what Philadelphia has to do with Embiid out. – 8:32 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sixers only chance without Embiid was to catch fire from 3.
Just 3-11 from deep right now. Were just 6-34 in Game 1 – 8:24 PM
Sixers only chance without Embiid was to catch fire from 3.
Just 3-11 from deep right now. Were just 6-34 in Game 1 – 8:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked about player props and bets for Game 2 of the Miami-Philadelphia series for @tabcomau with @BenyamKidane and @ChrisAnstey13
During the full episode, talked a lot about how Miami’s guards should keeping feasting with Joel Embiid out.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/m64EM3FTI1 pic.twitter.com/LHMRegZhUk – 7:27 PM
Talked about player props and bets for Game 2 of the Miami-Philadelphia series for @tabcomau with @BenyamKidane and @ChrisAnstey13
During the full episode, talked a lot about how Miami’s guards should keeping feasting with Joel Embiid out.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/m64EM3FTI1 pic.twitter.com/LHMRegZhUk – 7:27 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
a column on joel embiid – a dream franchise player for philadelphia with cameos from Philly legends @JimmyRollins11 , @marczumoff and @Daryl Morey. nytimes.com/2022/05/04/spo… – 6:20 PM
a column on joel embiid – a dream franchise player for philadelphia with cameos from Philly legends @JimmyRollins11 , @marczumoff and @Daryl Morey. nytimes.com/2022/05/04/spo… – 6:20 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: 76ers are listing All-Star Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 vs. Heat on Friday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 5, 2022
Will Embiid be able to play in Game 3? “I really don’t know,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after Wednesday night’s 119-103 loss to Miami in Game 2, which Philadelphia again played without Embiid due to the facial fracture and concussion he suffered against the Toronto Raptors last week. “We talked [Tuesday], and we talked [Wednesday]. “He looked good, as far as talking. But he’s got so many steps to go through, and I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see.” -via ESPN / May 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.