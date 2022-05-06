Joel Embiid will return for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat didn’t shy away from Embiid in the paint there. Got him and Harden involved in the PnR and Harden screwed up. Easy dunk for Jimmy Butler. – 8:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid makes his teammates so much better. Harden running p-n-r, better looks for Green. Stops and rebounds (!!!) that lead to early offense.
Oh and I haven’t seen DJ yet so safe to say he helps the coaches a ton too. – 8:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Really good stretch by the Sixers, who started the 2nd quarter on a 9-0 run with Embiid on the bench. Harden with 4 during this stretch, 2 for Harris and a corner 3 by Green, who is now 2-3 from deep for the game after going just 2-14 from 3 in the first two games of the series. – 7:56 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think people are rushing to blame Doc for both Embiid and Harden being on the bench when the fact is that Harden picked up his 2nd foul late in 1Q. Picks up a 3rd in the first quarter and you’re in danger. – 7:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers only up 21-17 after a tough end to the first quarter, helped from further damage by the fact that the Heat shot just 2-6 from the free-throw line. Harden has 9/3/2 and Embiid has 7/4.
Sixers made their first two 3s then missed their next four. – 7:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Philly with and without Embiid going exactly as you’d expect, Heat haven’t found a way to attack when he’s in the game. – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 21, Heat 17 at the end of the first. Heat shot 7-of-20 (started 3-of-15) and Sixers led by as many as 10, but seven turnovers have hurt them. Embiid with 7 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes. Harden with 9-3-2. – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: 76ers 21, Heat 17. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 16 of Philadelphia’s 21 points. Heat shooting 36.8 percent from the field. – 7:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat get a dunk and a layup on two straight possessions immediately after Embiid checks out. – 7:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat – which has led every playoff game by at least 15 points and won 6 of them – finishes quarter strong and down 21-17 after one… Embiid, still listed as doubtful, plays the first 10 plus minutes of the game and has 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Embiid played the first 11 minutes of the game, before checking out for Paul Reed. 7 points and 4 rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting and 3-for-4 free throws so far for Embiid, who looked very comfortable after eight days off. – 7:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Embiid heads to the bench after 10 minutes, with 7 points and 4 rebounds (2-4 fg/3-4 FT).
He’s replaced by Bball Paul. – 7:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed is checking in for Joel Embiid, after nearly 11 minutes for his first shift – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed coming in for Embiid at the 1:34 mark of the first. He was huffing and puffing a bit when play was stopped a bit ago. – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Every single time there is a stoppage in play, Joel Embiid is calling for a towel to dry off his face under his mask. – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is only 1-for-3, but he’s (unsurprisingly) immediately changed the dynamic of the series. After Miami got whatever it wanted in the paint the first two games, things have flipped around here in Game 3. – 7:34 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 7:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers are 2 for 2 on 3-pointers so far after going 14 for 64 (.219) without Joel Embiid in the first two losses to the #Heat. – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat fronting Embiid in the post and sending help when gets the ball, as Miami often does. – 7:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid obviously impacts the game in a lot of different ways, but at least being slightly competitive on the defensive glass would be a nice change of pace for the Sixers. – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid takes his mask off, and gets a towel to wipe his face, during Harden’s free throws. – 7:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
1:18 into the game and PJ Tucker hit Embiid in the face going for the ball (called for a foul). – 7:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What an opening possession from Miami
Bam-Butler switch
Butler fronts Embiid
Strus waiting for the help
Charge – 7:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ref calls offensive foul on Embiid on the Sixers first possession. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Embiid opens it for 76ers with a charge. But his face appears intact. – 7:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
As you can imagine, home crowd went ballistic during Joel Embiid’s introduction, followed by MVP chants – 7:14 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Massive ovation when @MattyCord announces Joel Embiid as the #Sixers‘ final starter in Game 3 vs. #Heat – 7:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Let’s just say the atmosphere to start this game is *slightly* more energetic than it was for Games 1 and 2 in Miami. Joel Embiid’s re-introduction to the proceedings has plenty of juice in the building ahead of a do-or-die Game 3 for the 76ers. – 7:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
They’re showing Joel Embiid shooting in warmups and he’s squinting super hard on every shot…. – 7:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers crowd goes nuts — and starts chanting “MVP!” — as Embiid comes onto the court during announcement of “there are no injuries.” – 7:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I voted for Joel Embiid for MVP. And the fact that he’s even potentially going to try and play with a torn ligament in his hand and a broken face makes me question some things, for sure — but not my vote. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is back. Kyle Lowry is back. Game 3 is minutes away.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:51 PM
Joel Embiid is back. Kyle Lowry is back. Game 3 is minutes away.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid playing 76ers-Heat Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/joe… – 6:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry returns for Heat, Joel Embiid back for 76ers in Game 3 of East semis. https://t.co/UYool0kpWU pic.twitter.com/miJi2SR6dT – 6:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Very good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid is available and starting in Game 3. – 6:41 PM
Very good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve said this on every platform except this one, but it’s pretty clear Miami’s gameplan will be to force Philly’s role players to beat them
They’re going to help down freely off corners on Embiid
Forces the Danny Greens of the world to win them the game – 6:38 PM
I’ve said this on every platform except this one, but it’s pretty clear Miami’s gameplan will be to force Philly’s role players to beat them
They’re going to help down freely off corners on Embiid
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For what it’s worth (and it’s worth very little at this point), Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful on the 6:30 p.m. injury report.
The expectation is that he’ll play tonight. – 6:37 PM
For what it’s worth (and it’s worth very little at this point), Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful on the 6:30 p.m. injury report.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The 76ers’ 6:30 p.m. injury report again listed Embiid as doubtful. Which is all well and good . . . except he’s back. – 6:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story on Joel Embiid playing in Game 3 tonight against the #Heat: https://t.co/X6S4LcEpXn pic.twitter.com/QQKLzzDd8S – 6:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers star Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers said he could be limited in minutes, because of minimal conditioning in the past week. – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry out shooting much later than usual. Lowry on one side of the court, Embiid on the other. They should sell tickets to this. – 6:30 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Some detail on the mask Joel Embiid is wearing tonight as he tries to play with the right orbital fracture. https://t.co/herm1FgKNf pic.twitter.com/v8HhefWz7m – 6:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl who heard at 31 Flavors last night that Joel Embiid is going to try to play. – 6:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets a big hand as he walks onto court to warm up prior to Game 3: pic.twitter.com/TzS0QnPtqO – 6:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A masked Joel Embiid has started his warmup: pic.twitter.com/P4ON955qgb – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joel Embiid, wearing mask, enters court to warm up to loud ovation. Cannot fathom he doesn’t play (so can fathom he does play). – 6:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid takes the court for warmups with his mask #Sixers pic.twitter.com/XytCg0e7oc – 6:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is on the court warming up for tonight’s game. He has a mask on. – 6:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
One would assume Embiid would play tonight, at least give it a serious try, with his sister and shooting coach in attendance. #Sixers – 6:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on the status of Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry ahead of Game 3, with tipoff an hour away miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Embiid plans to play barring any setbacks in next 58 minutes, per ESPN. Still listed as doubtful, which is kinda funny – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And, yes, Spoelstra seemingly expects “doubtful” Embiid to be back, “We don’t want to duck any kind of competition. We expected Philly to be at full health at some point and we want to take on that challenge.” – 5:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on preparing in case Joel Embiid plays tonight: ‘He’s a big change, literally and figuratively. … We don’t want to duck any competition.’ Figured Miami would face the full #Sixers roster at some point and looks forward to that challenge. – 5:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 5:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid possibly returning:
“If you’re just trying to cram and prepare for a test…then it would probably be a lot more stressful.”
“We wanna take on that type of challenge.” – 5:33 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid possibly returning:
“If you’re just trying to cram and prepare for a test…then it would probably be a lot more stressful.”
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
If Embiid is able to play tonight, Doc Rivers said there will be staffers monitoring his conditioning and how he looks on the floor. He hasn’t been able to run, etc. while in concussion protocols, and Rivers said today’s shootaround was more of a film/walk-thru session. – 5:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers story on Doc Rivers saying Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 vs #Heat will be determined during his pregame workout: https://t.co/Q6QsOE9SWj #76ers pic.twitter.com/uxy8NrjdE2 – 5:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rivers said no minutes restriction on Embiid if he plays, but said his situation (eye, orbital, thumb) will be monitored by others throughout. – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers said there won’t be a minutes restriction on Joel Embiid if he plays tonight, but the team will monitor his conditioning. – 5:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Still unsure if Joel Embiid will play. He’ll warm up and then “we’ll see.” If he’s active, wouldn’t play normal minutes load because he hasn’t been able to run much due to concussion. – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rivers’ Embiid coach-speak, “We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.” – 5:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says “we still don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid. Says he’ll go through pregame warmups and see how he feels. – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says 76ers don’t know yet whether Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight. Embiid will warm up and then a determination will be made. Embiid was still listed as doubtful on the latest injury report. – 5:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers with no update for Joel Embiid
Listed as doubtful
“He’s going to warm up and see, and go from there.” – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers with no update for Joel Embiid
Listed as doubtful
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doc Rivers says he still doesn’t know if Joel Embiid will play. “He’s gonna warm up and see, and we’ll go from there.” – 5:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3: ‘We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.’ – 5:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers maintains that Joel Embiid is doubtful. Says they will warm up and go from there. – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On the 4:30 p.m. injury report: Joel Embiid still listed as doubtful. Tip-off is 2.5 hours away. – 4:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s 4:30 p.m. NBA injury-report time and Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful. Doc talks at 5:15, so perhaps something more realistic then. – 4:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 3. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury – 3:37 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:27 PM
Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 3:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Charles Barkley discusses “the one thing that really sucks” about Heat-76ers. (Embiid still doubtful on the 3:09 pm and 41 second injury report.) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid exits concussion protocols, currently upgraded to “doubtful” for Friday return vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:07 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: Here’s the latest on Joel Embiid’s chances to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/FqlxAaDM4D – 2:50 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
All I really want out of these NBA Playoffs is for Joel Embiid to come back in the batman mask and turn the Sixers/Heat series upside down. – 2:47 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA
theringer.com/2022/5/5/23057… – 2:41 PM
I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On 2:30 p.m. injury report, 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3. – 2:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It is the 2:30 p.m. NBA injury report and Joel Embiid is still doubtful. As you were. – 2:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And on the NBA 1:30 p.m. injury report Joel Embiid remains listed as doubtful (with six Heat players listed as questionable, including five who played in Game 2 after being listed as questionable with the same injuries). – 1:31 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
So far, Embiid return going as predicted. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/dgMyIdMl3D – 1:14 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Joel Embiid upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 in Philly #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers center Joel Embiid has been upgraded from out to doubtful on the 12:30 p.m. injury report, and his status may continue to change in the coming hours prior to tipoff. Fun times! miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is upgraded to doubtful for tonight‘s Game 3 vs the Miami Heat #Sixers – 12:42 PM
Joel Embiid is upgraded to doubtful for tonight‘s Game 3 vs the Miami Heat #Sixers – 12:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
My understanding is that Embiid’s availability tonight will be dependent on how Embiid feels the rest of Friday and how his pregame routine goes prior to Game 3. Don’t count your chickens yet, but moving in the right direction:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 12:42 PM
My understanding is that Embiid’s availability tonight will be dependent on how Embiid feels the rest of Friday and how his pregame routine goes prior to Game 3. Don’t count your chickens yet, but moving in the right direction:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Embiid upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 3 tonight as he deals with orbital injury and navigates the whole mask thing – 12:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, hopes to return in Game 3 Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/joe… – 12:40 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Details on Joel Embiid’s injuries on the official injury reports today:
10:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture / concussion
11:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture
12:30 pm ET – doubtful, Facial fracture / Right thumb sprain – 12:38 PM
Details on Joel Embiid’s injuries on the official injury reports today:
10:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture / concussion
11:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From @Anthony Chiang and me: Barkley explains why Heat can’t be fully judged in playoffs yet and what “sucks” about this series. And more praise for Herro. And more Heat, as Embiid works toward potential return tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful on 76ers’ injury report. – 12:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game with a facial fracture and a right thumb sprain. – 12:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful (facial fracture/right thumb sprain) for Game 3 tonight. – 12:33 PM
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for Game 3 tonight vs #Heat. #Sixers – 12:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game, per #Sixers official – 12:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol and partakes in shootaround; status for Game 3 remains up in air inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:24 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Once he’s able to return, Joel Embiid will wear a special face mask designed by a certified prosthetist at nearby University of Delaware.
Just like he did for the 2018 Playoffs, also against Miami, which I wrote about here: si.com/nba/2018/04/20… – 12:18 PM
Once he’s able to return, Joel Embiid will wear a special face mask designed by a certified prosthetist at nearby University of Delaware.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers story: Joel Embiid takes first step toward returning for Game 3 tonight vs. #Heat, though he’s still listed as out: https://t.co/7IuUiAj8Gl pic.twitter.com/S5Pilc5hxn – 12:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid takes big step toward potential return vs. Heat. Latest on Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat could also get a big boost tonight with the potential return of Kyle Lowry – 12:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid exits NBA concussion protocols, first hurdle cleared for possible return vs. Heat sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Orbital fracture remains an issue, while also dealing with torn thumb ligament. – 12:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA’s great play-through-pain efforts recently. – 12:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in shootaround this morning, taking significant steps toward returning for Game 3 against the Heat tonight. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:59 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on Joel Embiid clearing concussion protocol #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the Embiid status still up in the air even while being listed as out at the moment
The one thing to note is Miami has a game plan ready for either scenario – 11:37 AM
So the Embiid status still up in the air even while being listed as out at the moment
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That @Joel Embiid is even trying to play through a torn thumb ligament and a broken orbital bone — in addition to being just a week removed from a concussion — is pretty remarkable. These are the kind of injuries that keep players out weeks, if not longer. – 11:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers center Joel Embiid has cleared NBA concussion protocols. He still is listed as out for tonight’s Game 3 vs. visiting Heat (orbital fracture), but that well could change before 7 p.m. tip. – 11:32 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols. Dealing with orbital fracture and a torn ligament in thumb, Embiid is doing everything possible to be available to play in Game 3 tonight vs. Miami. – 11:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocols, participated in shootaround and remains out for tonight’s game. But his status could change. #Sixers – 11:29 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and participated in today’s shootaround. He remains listed as out for tonight’s Game 3, but that status could change in the coming hours. – 11:29 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid cleared the concussion protocol this morning and participated in shootaround.
Sixers still currently listing him as OUT but that can change. – 11:29 AM
Joel Embiid cleared the concussion protocol this morning and participated in shootaround.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in today’s shootaround, but he remains out tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. – 11:28 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers official says Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol, participated in shootaround, and remains out for now. – 11:28 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocol, and participated in shootaround. He remains out for the game, but his status could change between now and tonight’s game. – 11:28 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No sign of Joel Embiid as we get let into 76ers shootaround this morning. As of the 10:30 injury report, he was still listed as out for tonight’s Game 3. – 11:11 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Do Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have a comeback in them against the Miami Heat? espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:40 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Updates on status of Lowry and Embiid, lots of Heat tidbits, more interesting stuff from Rivers, and 76ers explain why series is going to change: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers’ Joel Embiid update; who needs to step up for the 76ers in Ga… youtu.be/SeqaqCP5Ee4 via @YouTube – 7:17 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video on James Harden, how his game is changing, his contract status, and the fit with Joel Embiid. – 7:00 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will go from being listed as out to clearing concussion protocols and being able to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #NBA pic.twitter.com/tAGTp2RoTK – 6:50 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will clear concussion protocols and be able to play in Game 3 Friday night vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #76ers pic.twitter.com/XJanOJYAdo – 9:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest on Lowry and Embiid; the reasons the Sixers are so convinced they’re going to get back in this series (Harden says 76ers are coming back to Miami); Wade visit; and bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM
